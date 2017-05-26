Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Phillip Frimpong Proposed To Carrisa Sharon Oyakhilome By Kneeling Down For Her (13883 Views)

Carrisa took to her Instagram page to share photos from the day Phillip proposed to her.





Photo Credit: Gospel singer and daughter of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome and his ex-wife Anita Ebhodaghe Schafer, got engaged to Phillip early this month.Carrisa took to her Instagram page to share photos from the day Phillip proposed to her.Photo Credit: https://www.instagram.com/p/BcAkMnwB3k2/?hl=en 1 Like 1 Share

That nigger is so damn lucky! Gawd!!!That nigger is so damn lucky! 4 Likes

hmmm the gal no even fine sef hmmm the gal no even fine sef

She pretty

Cool... more songs in the inner chambers, with her voice going from soprano to alto and d hubby only maintaining the base level 44 Likes 5 Shares



It's good to be a pastor, daily income with no tax payment.

Even with the situation of the country, their income never dwindles. The members tithe will weep on their wedding dayIt's good to be a pastor, daily income with no tax payment.Even with the situation of the country, their income never dwindles. 22 Likes





When your father is a maga scamming mostly poor people .... Why won't a 'good' son in law come along



Who doesn't want a private jet When your father is a maga scamming mostly poor people .... Why won't a 'good' son in law come alongWho doesn't want a private jet 4 Likes

This pastor Chris daughter make sense gan ooo...she knows wats up...congrats dear

Congrats.



Im kind of confused on what gets a topic on front page.



There are so many important and informative topics lying idly in some threads that many do not even know about. 1 Like

chai! Marriage fall on me. Sweet something





Ma guy go and sin no more jare so bros go dey chop religious kpekus 2 Likes





Is he supposed to lie down



Mis-leading captions sef So before NkoIs he supposed to lie downMis-leading captions sef 1 Like 1 Share

Where are those who said Freeze is not qualified to talk on Christianity matters because he is not married?

Is this god of men Chris Oyakhilome married?





Where are those who said Freeze is not qualified to talk on Christianity matters because he is not married?Is this god of men Chris Oyakhilome married? 7 Likes

Chai blessings

She looked white wen she was small or na another of him daughters

See as baba black like burnt offering

Only if AFRICANS will have a mind of their own and say



NO TO MANIPULATIONS.



That nigga must be f*cking loyalist in other to be able to reach this girl in such context. ......CEC Member know waht I'm saying Only if AFRICANS will have a mind of their own and sayNO TO MANIPULATIONS.That nigga must be f*cking loyalist in other to be able to reach this girl in such context. ......CEC Member know waht I'm saying 2 Likes 1 Share

Gawd!!!



That nigger is so damn lucky!

Why? Why?

U wan make he lydown before?

Fresh girln

Cool... more songs in the inner chambers, with her voice going from soprano to alto and d hubby only maintaining the base level

See wetin Pastor's pikin wear for body. I know some people go still believe she be virgin...shiooorr





You look prettier than her unless you don't trust your make-up. How does this freaking news change a life ? People get married every minute so what makes theirs special ?@selfloverYou look prettier than her unless you don't trust your make-up.

Pretty lady