Phillip Frimpong Proposed To Carrisa Sharon Oyakhilome By Kneeling Down For Her

Phillip Frimpong Proposed To Carrisa Sharon Oyakhilome By Kneeling Down For Her by mike442: 7:09am
Gospel singer and daughter of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome and his ex-wife Anita Ebhodaghe Schafer, got engaged to Phillip early this month.

Carrisa took to her Instagram page to share photos from the day Phillip proposed to her.


http://www.224hits.com/i-m-so-so-blessed-pastor-chris-oyakhilomes-daughter-carrisa-sharon-shares-photos-from-her-engagement-day/


Photo Credit: https://www.instagram.com/p/BcAkMnwB3k2/?hl=en

Re: Phillip Frimpong Proposed To Carrisa Sharon Oyakhilome By Kneeling Down For Her by emerazz(m): 7:14am
...fine geh...
Re: Phillip Frimpong Proposed To Carrisa Sharon Oyakhilome By Kneeling Down For Her by Kenzico(m): 7:21am
shocked Gawd!!!

That nigger is so damn lucky!

Re: Phillip Frimpong Proposed To Carrisa Sharon Oyakhilome By Kneeling Down For Her by forreelinc: 7:21am
hmmm the gal no even fine sef
Re: Phillip Frimpong Proposed To Carrisa Sharon Oyakhilome By Kneeling Down For Her by kunlesufyan(m): 7:46am
She pretty
Re: Phillip Frimpong Proposed To Carrisa Sharon Oyakhilome By Kneeling Down For Her by Afrok(m): 8:02am
Cool... more songs in the inner chambers, with her voice going from soprano to alto and d hubby only maintaining the base level kiss

Re: Phillip Frimpong Proposed To Carrisa Sharon Oyakhilome By Kneeling Down For Her by Threebear(m): 8:15am
The members tithe will weep on their wedding day grin
It's good to be a pastor, daily income with no tax payment.
Even with the situation of the country, their income never dwindles.

Re: Phillip Frimpong Proposed To Carrisa Sharon Oyakhilome By Kneeling Down For Her by zombieHUNTER: 9:31am
cheesy cheesy cheesy

When your father is a maga scamming mostly poor people .... Why won't a 'good' son in law come along

Who doesn't want a private jet grin

Re: Phillip Frimpong Proposed To Carrisa Sharon Oyakhilome By Kneeling Down For Her by rocknation62(m): 9:31am
This pastor Chris daughter make sense gan ooo...she knows wats up...congrats dear
Re: Phillip Frimpong Proposed To Carrisa Sharon Oyakhilome By Kneeling Down For Her by deebrain(m): 9:31am
Congrats.

Im kind of confused on what gets a topic on front page.

There are so many important and informative topics lying idly in some threads that many do not even know about.

Re: Phillip Frimpong Proposed To Carrisa Sharon Oyakhilome By Kneeling Down For Her by suptol(m): 9:32am
chai! Marriage fall on me. Sweet something

Re: Phillip Frimpong Proposed To Carrisa Sharon Oyakhilome By Kneeling Down For Her by Aieboocaar(m): 9:32am
so bros go dey chop religious kpekus grin

Ma guy go and sin no more jare grin

Re: Phillip Frimpong Proposed To Carrisa Sharon Oyakhilome By Kneeling Down For Her by Spaxon(f): 9:32am
So before Nko

Is he supposed to lie down

Mis-leading captions sef

Re: Phillip Frimpong Proposed To Carrisa Sharon Oyakhilome By Kneeling Down For Her by anonimi: 9:32am
Threebear:
The members tithe will weep on their wedding day grin
It's good to be a pastor, daily income with no tax payment.
Even with the situation of the country, their income never dwindles.

Where are those who said Freeze is not qualified to talk on Christianity matters because he is not married?
Is this god of men Chris Oyakhilome married?


Re: Phillip Frimpong Proposed To Carrisa Sharon Oyakhilome By Kneeling Down For Her by BruncleZuma: 9:32am
grin grin grin grin
Re: Phillip Frimpong Proposed To Carrisa Sharon Oyakhilome By Kneeling Down For Her by loadedvibes: 9:32am
Chai blessings
Re: Phillip Frimpong Proposed To Carrisa Sharon Oyakhilome By Kneeling Down For Her by nengibo: 9:32am
She looked white wen she was small or na another of him daughters
Re: Phillip Frimpong Proposed To Carrisa Sharon Oyakhilome By Kneeling Down For Her by jibolarazor(m): 9:32am
See as baba black like burnt offering
Re: Phillip Frimpong Proposed To Carrisa Sharon Oyakhilome By Kneeling Down For Her by cuedish: 9:33am
Threebear:
The members tithe will weep on their wedding day grin
It's good to be a pastor, daily income with no tax payment.
Even with the situation of the country, their income never dwindles.

Only if AFRICANS will have a mind of their own and say

NO TO MANIPULATIONS.

That nigga must be f*cking loyalist in other to be able to reach this girl in such context. ......CEC Member know waht I'm saying grin

Re: Phillip Frimpong Proposed To Carrisa Sharon Oyakhilome By Kneeling Down For Her by Kraspo(m): 9:33am
Re: Phillip Frimpong Proposed To Carrisa Sharon Oyakhilome By Kneeling Down For Her by youmour(m): 9:33am
Kenzico:
shocked Gawd!!!

That nigger is so damn lucky!

Why?
Re: Phillip Frimpong Proposed To Carrisa Sharon Oyakhilome By Kneeling Down For Her by ehissi(m): 9:34am
Re: Phillip Frimpong Proposed To Carrisa Sharon Oyakhilome By Kneeling Down For Her by anyimontana(m): 9:34am
U wan make he lydown before?
Re: Phillip Frimpong Proposed To Carrisa Sharon Oyakhilome By Kneeling Down For Her by Elnino4ladies: 9:34am
Fresh girln
Re: Phillip Frimpong Proposed To Carrisa Sharon Oyakhilome By Kneeling Down For Her by Stelvin101(m): 9:35am
Afrok:
Cool... more songs in the inner chambers, with her voice going from soprano to alto and d hubby only maintaining the base level kiss

Re: Phillip Frimpong Proposed To Carrisa Sharon Oyakhilome By Kneeling Down For Her by abejide1000(m): 9:35am
See wetin Pastor's pikin wear for body. I know some people go still believe she be virgin...shiooorr
Re: Phillip Frimpong Proposed To Carrisa Sharon Oyakhilome By Kneeling Down For Her by y3mi(m): 9:35am
How does this freaking news change a life ? People get married every minute so what makes theirs special ?

@selflover
You look prettier than her unless you don't trust your make-up. grin
Re: Phillip Frimpong Proposed To Carrisa Sharon Oyakhilome By Kneeling Down For Her by selflover(f): 9:35am
Pretty lady
Re: Phillip Frimpong Proposed To Carrisa Sharon Oyakhilome By Kneeling Down For Her by Delightbaby(f): 9:35am
Fine girl

How Do One Stay Closer To God And Remain Stedfast In This Endtime? / Is There In The Bible That Man Should Marry One Wife? / Sites To Download Gospel Songs

