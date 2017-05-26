₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Phillip Frimpong Proposed To Carrisa Sharon Oyakhilome By Kneeling Down For Her by mike442: 7:09am
Gospel singer and daughter of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome and his ex-wife Anita Ebhodaghe Schafer, got engaged to Phillip early this month.
Carrisa took to her Instagram page to share photos from the day Phillip proposed to her.
|Re: Phillip Frimpong Proposed To Carrisa Sharon Oyakhilome By Kneeling Down For Her by emerazz(m): 7:14am
...fine geh...
|Re: Phillip Frimpong Proposed To Carrisa Sharon Oyakhilome By Kneeling Down For Her by Kenzico(m): 7:21am
Gawd!!!
That nigger is so damn lucky!
|Re: Phillip Frimpong Proposed To Carrisa Sharon Oyakhilome By Kneeling Down For Her by forreelinc: 7:21am
mike442:
hmmm the gal no even fine sef
|Re: Phillip Frimpong Proposed To Carrisa Sharon Oyakhilome By Kneeling Down For Her by kunlesufyan(m): 7:46am
She pretty
|Re: Phillip Frimpong Proposed To Carrisa Sharon Oyakhilome By Kneeling Down For Her by Afrok(m): 8:02am
Cool... more songs in the inner chambers, with her voice going from soprano to alto and d hubby only maintaining the base level
|Re: Phillip Frimpong Proposed To Carrisa Sharon Oyakhilome By Kneeling Down For Her by Threebear(m): 8:15am
The members tithe will weep on their wedding day
It's good to be a pastor, daily income with no tax payment.
Even with the situation of the country, their income never dwindles.
|Re: Phillip Frimpong Proposed To Carrisa Sharon Oyakhilome By Kneeling Down For Her by zombieHUNTER: 9:31am
When your father is a maga scamming mostly poor people .... Why won't a 'good' son in law come along
Who doesn't want a private jet
|Re: Phillip Frimpong Proposed To Carrisa Sharon Oyakhilome By Kneeling Down For Her by rocknation62(m): 9:31am
This pastor Chris daughter make sense gan ooo...she knows wats up...congrats dear
|Re: Phillip Frimpong Proposed To Carrisa Sharon Oyakhilome By Kneeling Down For Her by deebrain(m): 9:31am
Congrats.
Im kind of confused on what gets a topic on front page.
There are so many important and informative topics lying idly in some threads that many do not even know about.
|Re: Phillip Frimpong Proposed To Carrisa Sharon Oyakhilome By Kneeling Down For Her by suptol(m): 9:32am
chai! Marriage fall on me. Sweet something
|Re: Phillip Frimpong Proposed To Carrisa Sharon Oyakhilome By Kneeling Down For Her by Aieboocaar(m): 9:32am
so bros go dey chop religious kpekus
Ma guy go and sin no more jare
|Re: Phillip Frimpong Proposed To Carrisa Sharon Oyakhilome By Kneeling Down For Her by Spaxon(f): 9:32am
So before Nko
Is he supposed to lie down
Mis-leading captions sef
|Re: Phillip Frimpong Proposed To Carrisa Sharon Oyakhilome By Kneeling Down For Her by anonimi: 9:32am
Threebear:
Where are those who said Freeze is not qualified to talk on Christianity matters because he is not married?
Is this god of men Chris Oyakhilome married?
|Re: Phillip Frimpong Proposed To Carrisa Sharon Oyakhilome By Kneeling Down For Her by BruncleZuma: 9:32am
|Re: Phillip Frimpong Proposed To Carrisa Sharon Oyakhilome By Kneeling Down For Her by loadedvibes: 9:32am
Chai blessings
|Re: Phillip Frimpong Proposed To Carrisa Sharon Oyakhilome By Kneeling Down For Her by nengibo: 9:32am
She looked white wen she was small or na another of him daughters
|Re: Phillip Frimpong Proposed To Carrisa Sharon Oyakhilome By Kneeling Down For Her by jibolarazor(m): 9:32am
See as baba black like burnt offering
|Re: Phillip Frimpong Proposed To Carrisa Sharon Oyakhilome By Kneeling Down For Her by cuedish: 9:33am
Threebear:
Only if AFRICANS will have a mind of their own and say
NO TO MANIPULATIONS.
That nigga must be f*cking loyalist in other to be able to reach this girl in such context. ......CEC Member know waht I'm saying
|Re: Phillip Frimpong Proposed To Carrisa Sharon Oyakhilome By Kneeling Down For Her by Kraspo(m): 9:33am
|Re: Phillip Frimpong Proposed To Carrisa Sharon Oyakhilome By Kneeling Down For Her by youmour(m): 9:33am
Kenzico:
Why?
|Re: Phillip Frimpong Proposed To Carrisa Sharon Oyakhilome By Kneeling Down For Her by ehissi(m): 9:34am
Jjj
|Re: Phillip Frimpong Proposed To Carrisa Sharon Oyakhilome By Kneeling Down For Her by anyimontana(m): 9:34am
U wan make he lydown before?
|Re: Phillip Frimpong Proposed To Carrisa Sharon Oyakhilome By Kneeling Down For Her by Elnino4ladies: 9:34am
Fresh girln
|Re: Phillip Frimpong Proposed To Carrisa Sharon Oyakhilome By Kneeling Down For Her by Stelvin101(m): 9:35am
Afrok:
|Re: Phillip Frimpong Proposed To Carrisa Sharon Oyakhilome By Kneeling Down For Her by abejide1000(m): 9:35am
See wetin Pastor's pikin wear for body. I know some people go still believe she be virgin...shiooorr
|Re: Phillip Frimpong Proposed To Carrisa Sharon Oyakhilome By Kneeling Down For Her by y3mi(m): 9:35am
How does this freaking news change a life ? People get married every minute so what makes theirs special ?
@selflover
You look prettier than her unless you don't trust your make-up.
|Re: Phillip Frimpong Proposed To Carrisa Sharon Oyakhilome By Kneeling Down For Her by selflover(f): 9:35am
Pretty lady
|Re: Phillip Frimpong Proposed To Carrisa Sharon Oyakhilome By Kneeling Down For Her by Delightbaby(f): 9:35am
Fine girl
