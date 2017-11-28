₦airaland Forum

"Child Actor" Williams Uchemba Wows In New Pictures

"Child Actor" Williams Uchemba Wows In New Pictures

Wiliams Uchemba Buys N15m Mercedes Benz 2016 To Celebrate His Birthday / Photos: Popular Child Actor, Williams Uche-mbah Is All Grown Up / Somadina Adinma Is All Grown Up And Looking Cute, Reunites With Williams Uchemba (1) (2) (3) (4)

"Child Actor" Williams Uchemba Wows In New Pictures by OgaDonald: 8:33am
@VIVIANGIST

Checkout these latest Pictures of "Child Actor" , Williams Uchemba , He just dropped his First song Titled "I Don't Like What i hate" , checkout the Pictures below.

BY Vivian Gist : http://www.viviangist.ng/williams-uchemba/

Re: "Child Actor" Williams Uchemba Wows In New Pictures by OgaDonald: 8:34am
More : http://www.viviangist.ng/williams-uchemba/

Re: "Child Actor" Williams Uchemba Wows In New Pictures by itspzpics(m): 8:34am
cute guy
Re: "Child Actor" Williams Uchemba Wows In New Pictures by ClitoPen: 8:39am
Pls stop calling him a child actor. He is now grown. Don't know why such descriptions become stereotyped

2 Likes

Re: "Child Actor" Williams Uchemba Wows In New Pictures by Oluwaseyi00(m): 8:39am
I dunno him undecided
Re: "Child Actor" Williams Uchemba Wows In New Pictures by Threebear(m): 8:43am
Nothing wowing about these pictures.
Re: "Child Actor" Williams Uchemba Wows In New Pictures by BruncleZuma: 10:34am
Ba mu a son
Re: "Child Actor" Williams Uchemba Wows In New Pictures by Jigba(f): 10:34am
He looks good
Re: "Child Actor" Williams Uchemba Wows In New Pictures by darkenkach(m): 10:34am
His comedy skits are really fetching him real money.
Re: "Child Actor" Williams Uchemba Wows In New Pictures by Otapipia: 10:34am
He said former.
Re: "Child Actor" Williams Uchemba Wows In New Pictures by freedomforall30: 10:35am
Why is it that Igbos always look fresh with gorgeous skin like African Americans? Not like Afonjas that look like South Sudanese or Western Kenyans...attaching by force. SMH

3 Likes

Re: "Child Actor" Williams Uchemba Wows In New Pictures by abels(m): 10:35am
this small boy that year
Re: "Child Actor" Williams Uchemba Wows In New Pictures by maklelemakukula(m): 10:35am
Is nairaland now an IG dumping ground angry
Re: "Child Actor" Williams Uchemba Wows In New Pictures by NEIGHBOUR(m): 10:36am
Which mumu title be dis!!!
Re: "Child Actor" Williams Uchemba Wows In New Pictures by Teewhy2: 10:36am
I don't like what I hate ooo, I love his comedy skits on Instagram.
Re: "Child Actor" Williams Uchemba Wows In New Pictures by Gangster1ms: 10:36am
The young shall grow
Re: "Child Actor" Williams Uchemba Wows In New Pictures by solutiongiver: 10:36am
Cool
Re: "Child Actor" Williams Uchemba Wows In New Pictures by potent5(m): 10:37am
I thought he was dark 'complexioned'.
Re: "Child Actor" Williams Uchemba Wows In New Pictures by justscorchone(m): 10:37am
Make I cover my food before girls start to dey off pant here pollute the place with rotten fish stench
Re: "Child Actor" Williams Uchemba Wows In New Pictures by Efostick(m): 10:37am
Re: "Child Actor" Williams Uchemba Wows In New Pictures by SeniorZato(m): 10:38am
Who is he
Re: "Child Actor" Williams Uchemba Wows In New Pictures by kay29000(m): 10:38am
Okay.
Re: "Child Actor" Williams Uchemba Wows In New Pictures by potent5(m): 10:39am
Expect counterattack and counter-counterattack.

Re: "Child Actor" Williams Uchemba Wows In New Pictures by Evablizin(f): 10:39am
undecided
Re: "Child Actor" Williams Uchemba Wows In New Pictures by Paschal55(m): 10:40am
Mr I don't like what I hate

