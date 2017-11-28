₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"Child Actor" Williams Uchemba Wows In New Pictures by OgaDonald: 8:33am
Checkout these latest Pictures of "Child Actor" , Williams Uchemba , He just dropped his First song Titled "I Don't Like What i hate" , checkout the Pictures below.
|Re: "Child Actor" Williams Uchemba Wows In New Pictures by OgaDonald: 8:34am
|Re: "Child Actor" Williams Uchemba Wows In New Pictures by itspzpics(m): 8:34am
cute guy
|Re: "Child Actor" Williams Uchemba Wows In New Pictures by ClitoPen: 8:39am
Pls stop calling him a child actor. He is now grown. Don't know why such descriptions become stereotyped
|Re: "Child Actor" Williams Uchemba Wows In New Pictures by Oluwaseyi00(m): 8:39am
I dunno him
|Re: "Child Actor" Williams Uchemba Wows In New Pictures by Threebear(m): 8:43am
Nothing wowing about these pictures.
|Re: "Child Actor" Williams Uchemba Wows In New Pictures by BruncleZuma: 10:34am
Ba mu a son
|Re: "Child Actor" Williams Uchemba Wows In New Pictures by Jigba(f): 10:34am
He looks good
|Re: "Child Actor" Williams Uchemba Wows In New Pictures by darkenkach(m): 10:34am
His comedy skits are really fetching him real money.
|Re: "Child Actor" Williams Uchemba Wows In New Pictures by Otapipia: 10:34am
ClitoPen:He said former.
|Re: "Child Actor" Williams Uchemba Wows In New Pictures by freedomforall30: 10:35am
Why is it that Igbos always look fresh with gorgeous skin like African Americans? Not like Afonjas that look like South Sudanese or Western Kenyans...attaching by force. SMH
|Re: "Child Actor" Williams Uchemba Wows In New Pictures by abels(m): 10:35am
this small boy that year
|Re: "Child Actor" Williams Uchemba Wows In New Pictures by maklelemakukula(m): 10:35am
Is nairaland now an IG dumping ground
|Re: "Child Actor" Williams Uchemba Wows In New Pictures by NEIGHBOUR(m): 10:36am
Which mumu title be dis!!!
|Re: "Child Actor" Williams Uchemba Wows In New Pictures by Teewhy2: 10:36am
I don't like what I hate ooo, I love his comedy skits on Instagram.
|Re: "Child Actor" Williams Uchemba Wows In New Pictures by Gangster1ms: 10:36am
The young shall grow
|Re: "Child Actor" Williams Uchemba Wows In New Pictures by solutiongiver: 10:36am
Cool
|Re: "Child Actor" Williams Uchemba Wows In New Pictures by potent5(m): 10:37am
I thought he was dark 'complexioned'.
|Re: "Child Actor" Williams Uchemba Wows In New Pictures by justscorchone(m): 10:37am
Make I cover my food before girls start to dey off pant here pollute the place with rotten fish stench
|Re: "Child Actor" Williams Uchemba Wows In New Pictures by Efostick(m): 10:37am
|Re: "Child Actor" Williams Uchemba Wows In New Pictures by SeniorZato(m): 10:38am
Who is he
|Re: "Child Actor" Williams Uchemba Wows In New Pictures by kay29000(m): 10:38am
Okay.
|Re: "Child Actor" Williams Uchemba Wows In New Pictures by potent5(m): 10:39am
freedomforall30:Expect counterattack and counter-counterattack.
|Re: "Child Actor" Williams Uchemba Wows In New Pictures by Evablizin(f): 10:39am
|Re: "Child Actor" Williams Uchemba Wows In New Pictures by Paschal55(m): 10:40am
Mr I don't like what I hate
