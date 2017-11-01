₦airaland Forum

Man Who Was To Wed In December Killed In The Accident In Imo (Graphic Photos) by Mztarstrechy(m): 8:58am
Rosemary has shared the photos of his brother,Edwin Chibueze, who was one of the over 30 passengers that lost their lives in the tragic accident that occurred between a fuel tanker and 18 seaters bus in Imo state.According to her,the deceased was meant to wed in December.Read what she wrote on the screenshots below


Re: Man Who Was To Wed In December Killed In The Accident In Imo (Graphic Photos) by Mztarstrechy(m): 8:59am
Re: Man Who Was To Wed In December Killed In The Accident In Imo (Graphic Photos) by Mztarstrechy(m): 9:00am
Re: Man Who Was To Wed In December Killed In The Accident In Imo (Graphic Photos) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 9:11am
SO SO SAD. RIP. Accept our condolences.

Re: Man Who Was To Wed In December Killed In The Accident In Imo (Graphic Photos) by Ojiofor: 9:18am
Ife na eme,RIP young man.
Re: Man Who Was To Wed In December Killed In The Accident In Imo (Graphic Photos) by Michael004: 9:21am
This is a sad tragedy. May God console your family.
Re: Man Who Was To Wed In December Killed In The Accident In Imo (Graphic Photos) by jerrybakermillz(m): 10:06am
Kkk...God forbid bad thing,that's one he'll of a way to die....burnt to ash
Re: Man Who Was To Wed In December Killed In The Accident In Imo (Graphic Photos) by myjobsfinder(m): 10:06am
My heart bleeds for this... embarassed
Re: Man Who Was To Wed In December Killed In The Accident In Imo (Graphic Photos) by favourmic(m): 10:06am
my heart bleed for this kind of news, God please console the family mostly the parent(mother) I pray our parent won't know our grave In JESUS name



to the wife to be cry cry cry cry God please have mercy cry cry

Re: Man Who Was To Wed In December Killed In The Accident In Imo (Graphic Photos) by adenine02: 10:06am
sad

Any time i here the name of this S.E or S.S state




Fear go just catch me


angry angry angry
Re: Man Who Was To Wed In December Killed In The Accident In Imo (Graphic Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 10:07am
shocked


Na wa..
After paying dowry and buying everything on that marriage list.

His family should ask for a refund.
They can't lose both ways.

Re: Man Who Was To Wed In December Killed In The Accident In Imo (Graphic Photos) by Pavore9: 10:07am
Painful.
Re: Man Who Was To Wed In December Killed In The Accident In Imo (Graphic Photos) by maxiuc(m): 10:08am
angry
Re: Man Who Was To Wed In December Killed In The Accident In Imo (Graphic Photos) by Adaumunocha(f): 10:08am
Jesu!!! This is horrible!
Re: Man Who Was To Wed In December Killed In The Accident In Imo (Graphic Photos) by Slayer2: 10:10am
This is why one should have ATR back up. Rip.
Re: Man Who Was To Wed In December Killed In The Accident In Imo (Graphic Photos) by dingbang(m): 10:10am
Let's always have it at the back of our minds that death is inevitable.....
Re: Man Who Was To Wed In December Killed In The Accident In Imo (Graphic Photos) by rocknation62(m): 10:10am
IMO STATE AGAIN NA WA OOO...R.I.P BRO
Re: Man Who Was To Wed In December Killed In The Accident In Imo (Graphic Photos) by Sirheny007(m): 10:13am
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked


Na wa..
After paying dowry and buying everything on that marriage list.

His family should ask for a refund.
They can't lose both ways.

Of Course they will have to refund the Dowry with a keg of Upwine.
It is omenala.

Re: Man Who Was To Wed In December Killed In The Accident In Imo (Graphic Photos) by jericco1(m): 10:13am
eya...so sad. my prayers goes to the families

Re: Man Who Was To Wed In December Killed In The Accident In Imo (Graphic Photos) by phranq30(m): 10:14am
May your soul find rest. Father Lord, help us!
Re: Man Who Was To Wed In December Killed In The Accident In Imo (Graphic Photos) by UbanmeUdie: 10:15am
shocked
Re: Man Who Was To Wed In December Killed In The Accident In Imo (Graphic Photos) by Spanner4(m): 10:16am
undecided

So painful
Re: Man Who Was To Wed In December Killed In The Accident In Imo (Graphic Photos) by Pope22(m): 10:16am
jerrybakermillz:
Kkk...
You should have become a satan. It was a mistake making you a human being by God. Imagine if he was your brother or friend, look at how that poor girl was even crying in that write-up and all you could say was "Kkk"
I say "Kkk" too in advance to your people the day you will die.
Re: Man Who Was To Wed In December Killed In The Accident In Imo (Graphic Photos) by guru90: 10:17am
OVER PAINFUL........
CHAI.......

THIS WORLD HAS NO VALUE AT ALL.....

GOD FIRST IN WHATEVER WE ARE DOING IN OUR LIVES..........

RIP YOUNG GUY....

Re: Man Who Was To Wed In December Killed In The Accident In Imo (Graphic Photos) by earthsync(f): 10:19am
the government should do something about these tankers.
Re: Man Who Was To Wed In December Killed In The Accident In Imo (Graphic Photos) by kay29000(m): 10:20am
hmm
Re: Man Who Was To Wed In December Killed In The Accident In Imo (Graphic Photos) by warrenweste(m): 10:20am
embarassed may their souls ripp
Re: Man Who Was To Wed In December Killed In The Accident In Imo (Graphic Photos) by Threebear(m): 10:20am
Everyone that dies everyday, had a plan for the next day. Why this wedding is being stressed is something I don't understand. Live your life and be prepared that you will and can die any day.
Re: Man Who Was To Wed In December Killed In The Accident In Imo (Graphic Photos) by Meejay92: 10:24am
Saw it earlier. And was touched. Rip embarassed cry

