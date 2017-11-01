₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Mass Burial Of 30 People That Died In Accident In Imo (Photos) / Soon To Wed Lady Dies In Fatal Accident In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Pics) / Trailer Trying To Escape Touts Crushes Keke Driver To Death in Imo. Graphic Pics (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Man Who Was To Wed In December Killed In The Accident In Imo (Graphic Photos) by Mztarstrechy(m): 8:58am
Rosemary has shared the photos of his brother,Edwin Chibueze, who was one of the over 30 passengers that lost their lives in the tragic accident that occurred between a fuel tanker and 18 seaters bus in Imo state.According to her,the deceased was meant to wed in December.Read what she wrote on the screenshots below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/see-photos-of-man-who-was-meant-to-wed.html?m=1
|Re: Man Who Was To Wed In December Killed In The Accident In Imo (Graphic Photos) by Mztarstrechy(m): 8:59am
|Re: Man Who Was To Wed In December Killed In The Accident In Imo (Graphic Photos) by Mztarstrechy(m): 9:00am
Mztarstrechy:
|Re: Man Who Was To Wed In December Killed In The Accident In Imo (Graphic Photos) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 9:11am
SO SO SAD. RIP. Accept our condolences.
|Re: Man Who Was To Wed In December Killed In The Accident In Imo (Graphic Photos) by Ojiofor: 9:18am
Ife na eme,RIP young man.
|Re: Man Who Was To Wed In December Killed In The Accident In Imo (Graphic Photos) by Michael004: 9:21am
This is a sad tragedy. May God console your family.
|Re: Man Who Was To Wed In December Killed In The Accident In Imo (Graphic Photos) by jerrybakermillz(m): 10:06am
Kkk...God forbid bad thing,that's one he'll of a way to die....burnt to ash
|Re: Man Who Was To Wed In December Killed In The Accident In Imo (Graphic Photos) by myjobsfinder(m): 10:06am
My heart bleeds for this...
|Re: Man Who Was To Wed In December Killed In The Accident In Imo (Graphic Photos) by favourmic(m): 10:06am
my heart bleed for this kind of news, God please console the family mostly the parent(mother) I pray our parent won't know our grave In JESUS name
to the wife to be God please have mercy
|Re: Man Who Was To Wed In December Killed In The Accident In Imo (Graphic Photos) by adenine02: 10:06am
Any time i here the name of this S.E or S.S state
Fear go just catch me
|Re: Man Who Was To Wed In December Killed In The Accident In Imo (Graphic Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 10:07am
Na wa..
After paying dowry and buying everything on that marriage list.
His family should ask for a refund.
They can't lose both ways.
|Re: Man Who Was To Wed In December Killed In The Accident In Imo (Graphic Photos) by Pavore9: 10:07am
Painful.
|Re: Man Who Was To Wed In December Killed In The Accident In Imo (Graphic Photos) by maxiuc(m): 10:08am
|Re: Man Who Was To Wed In December Killed In The Accident In Imo (Graphic Photos) by Adaumunocha(f): 10:08am
Jesu!!! This is horrible!
|Re: Man Who Was To Wed In December Killed In The Accident In Imo (Graphic Photos) by Slayer2: 10:10am
This is why one should have ATR back up. Rip.
|Re: Man Who Was To Wed In December Killed In The Accident In Imo (Graphic Photos) by dingbang(m): 10:10am
Let's always have it at the back of our minds that death is inevitable.....
|Re: Man Who Was To Wed In December Killed In The Accident In Imo (Graphic Photos) by rocknation62(m): 10:10am
IMO STATE AGAIN NA WA OOO...R.I.P BRO
|Re: Man Who Was To Wed In December Killed In The Accident In Imo (Graphic Photos) by Sirheny007(m): 10:13am
NwaAmaikpe:
Of Course they will have to refund the Dowry with a keg of Upwine.
It is omenala.
|Re: Man Who Was To Wed In December Killed In The Accident In Imo (Graphic Photos) by jericco1(m): 10:13am
eya...so sad. my prayers goes to the families
|Re: Man Who Was To Wed In December Killed In The Accident In Imo (Graphic Photos) by phranq30(m): 10:14am
May your soul find rest. Father Lord, help us!
|Re: Man Who Was To Wed In December Killed In The Accident In Imo (Graphic Photos) by UbanmeUdie: 10:15am
|Re: Man Who Was To Wed In December Killed In The Accident In Imo (Graphic Photos) by Spanner4(m): 10:16am
So painful
|Re: Man Who Was To Wed In December Killed In The Accident In Imo (Graphic Photos) by Pope22(m): 10:16am
jerrybakermillz:You should have become a satan. It was a mistake making you a human being by God. Imagine if he was your brother or friend, look at how that poor girl was even crying in that write-up and all you could say was "Kkk"
I say "Kkk" too in advance to your people the day you will die.
|Re: Man Who Was To Wed In December Killed In The Accident In Imo (Graphic Photos) by guru90: 10:17am
OVER PAINFUL........
CHAI.......
THIS WORLD HAS NO VALUE AT ALL.....
GOD FIRST IN WHATEVER WE ARE DOING IN OUR LIVES..........
RIP YOUNG GUY....
|Re: Man Who Was To Wed In December Killed In The Accident In Imo (Graphic Photos) by earthsync(f): 10:19am
the government should do something about these tankers.
|Re: Man Who Was To Wed In December Killed In The Accident In Imo (Graphic Photos) by kay29000(m): 10:20am
hmm
|Re: Man Who Was To Wed In December Killed In The Accident In Imo (Graphic Photos) by warrenweste(m): 10:20am
may their souls ripp
|Re: Man Who Was To Wed In December Killed In The Accident In Imo (Graphic Photos) by Threebear(m): 10:20am
Everyone that dies everyday, had a plan for the next day. Why this wedding is being stressed is something I don't understand. Live your life and be prepared that you will and can die any day.
|Re: Man Who Was To Wed In December Killed In The Accident In Imo (Graphic Photos) by Meejay92: 10:24am
Saw it earlier. And was touched. Rip
Vacation Made Easy / Urgent Pls / Whistleblower Exposes Chancers And Cheats Who Abuse Social Housing
