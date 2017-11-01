Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Man Who Was To Wed In December Killed In The Accident In Imo (Graphic Photos) (4882 Views)

Source: Rosemary has shared the photos of his brother,Edwin Chibueze, who was one of the over 30 passengers that lost their lives in the tragic accident that occurred between a fuel tanker and 18 seaters bus in Imo state.According to her,the deceased was meant to wed in December.Read what she wrote on the screenshots belowSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/see-photos-of-man-who-was-meant-to-wed.html?m=1

SO SO SAD. RIP. Accept our condolences. 1 Like 1 Share

Ife na eme,RIP young man.

This is a sad tragedy. May God console your family.

Kkk...God forbid bad thing,that's one he'll of a way to die....burnt to ash

Na wa..

After paying dowry and buying everything on that marriage list.



His family should ask for a refund.

Painful.

Jesu!!! This is horrible!

This is why one should have ATR back up. Rip.

Let's always have it at the back of our minds that death is inevitable.....

Of Course they will have to refund the Dowry with a keg of Upwine.

eya...so sad. my prayers goes to the families 1 Like

May your soul find rest. Father Lord, help us!





Kkk... You should have become a satan. It was a mistake making you a human being by God. Imagine if he was your brother or friend, look at how that poor girl was even crying in that write-up and all you could say was "Kkk"

I say "Kkk" too in advance to your people the day you will die. You should have become a satan. It was a mistake making you a human being by God. Imagine if he was your brother or friend, look at how that poor girl was even crying in that write-up and all you could say was "Kkk"I say "Kkk" too in advance to your people the day you will die.

OVER PAINFUL........

CHAI.......



THIS WORLD HAS NO VALUE AT ALL.....



GOD FIRST IN WHATEVER WE ARE DOING IN OUR LIVES..........



RIP YOUNG GUY.... 1 Like

the government should do something about these tankers.

hmm

Everyone that dies everyday, had a plan for the next day. Why this wedding is being stressed is something I don't understand. Live your life and be prepared that you will and can die any day.