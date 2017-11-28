₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Big Python Killed In A Flour Mill In Apapa, Lagos (Photos) by jamesbanjo(m): 9:16am
This Huge snake was killed in Flourmill in Apapa around 2:00a.m,
All thanks to d effort of d Mechanics around d Area...
.
.
And ma effort too ..... atleast i snap �
Cc: LALASTICA!!
1 Like
|Re: Big Python Killed In A Flour Mill In Apapa, Lagos (Photos) by Gmekx(m): 9:22am
Lalalalala
Check my blog out. It's not a news blog. Thank you
|Re: Big Python Killed In A Flour Mill In Apapa, Lagos (Photos) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 9:25am
It's another one......... ladies..........
I see someone smacking his lips like he has seen some special delicacies!
No Barbecue snake @Manna Barbecue and Grills btw....
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Big Python Killed In A Flour Mill In Apapa, Lagos (Photos) by Greenstar1(m): 9:26am
behold your meal LALA!
|Re: Big Python Killed In A Flour Mill In Apapa, Lagos (Photos) by Cmyname(m): 9:28am
Snake thread? Well, trust Lala to do the needful.
1 Like
|Re: Big Python Killed In A Flour Mill In Apapa, Lagos (Photos) by collegereap(m): 9:29am
Snake to the rescue!
|Re: Big Python Killed In A Flour Mill In Apapa, Lagos (Photos) by UbanmeUdie: 9:41am
The killer of that snake will be killed someday soon.
Jaguda get master!
Lalasticlala's preek must be dangling right now with excitement.
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Big Python Killed In A Flour Mill In Apapa, Lagos (Photos) by DopeBoss(m): 9:43am
* The snake
* The people dat killed the snake
* The people dat will eat the snake
* The person dat took the pics
They r all mad
2 Likes
|Re: Big Python Killed In A Flour Mill In Apapa, Lagos (Photos) by chukslawrence(m): 9:44am
Oti gba ejo ló Front Page!
|Re: Big Python Killed In A Flour Mill In Apapa, Lagos (Photos) by NairalandCS(m): 9:48am
Sing after me.
La la la la la la la oh.
Our dear mod is a snake lover.
La la follow
Follow the La La oh.
Follow the La La eh.
Follow the La La to front page.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Big Python Killed In A Flour Mill In Apapa, Lagos (Photos) by andrew444(m): 9:50am
Snake are good creatures they deserve to be taken good care of,may God help naija
|Re: Big Python Killed In A Flour Mill In Apapa, Lagos (Photos) by Threebear(m): 9:52am
The way snakes are being killed these days, I just hope they won't go extinct in the foreseeable future.
2 Likes
|Re: Big Python Killed In A Flour Mill In Apapa, Lagos (Photos) by haymekus: 10:27am
Lalà right now
4 Likes
|Re: Big Python Killed In A Flour Mill In Apapa, Lagos (Photos) by Candypot(f): 11:40am
Oh my!! LALA food don ready oooo!!!
1 Like
|Re: Big Python Killed In A Flour Mill In Apapa, Lagos (Photos) by 2dice01: 11:48am
Candypot:lmao
Lala will disappoint u guys someday
1 Like
|Re: Big Python Killed In A Flour Mill In Apapa, Lagos (Photos) by Candypot(f): 11:56am
2dice01:. Lol..he can't just resist the urge..
1 Like
|Re: Big Python Killed In A Flour Mill In Apapa, Lagos (Photos) by 2dice01: 11:58am
Candypot:something tells me that diss won't hit fp
Do you wanna bet?
1 Like
|Re: Big Python Killed In A Flour Mill In Apapa, Lagos (Photos) by Candypot(f): 12:05pm
2dice01:Nah.. I dnt bet, buh lets wait nd see.. I'm not giving up on LALA
4 Likes
|Re: Big Python Killed In A Flour Mill In Apapa, Lagos (Photos) by Spaxon(f): 12:12pm
wheeeew
Finally
Thank God Adesuwa's wedding is finally over.
Now we can enjoy our Phyton Dance..
Hit like if you missed Lala's fav. Topic
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Big Python Killed In A Flour Mill In Apapa, Lagos (Photos) by 9jakohai(m): 12:12pm
la la la la la la la la
la la la la
Hey Jude
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A_MjCqQoLLA
1 Like
|Re: Big Python Killed In A Flour Mill In Apapa, Lagos (Photos) by Clatus99(m): 12:12pm
hmm
|Re: Big Python Killed In A Flour Mill In Apapa, Lagos (Photos) by simplemach(m): 12:13pm
Python story again
|Re: Big Python Killed In A Flour Mill In Apapa, Lagos (Photos) by jaheymezz(m): 12:13pm
oh lord who swear for front page with snake now Ahan
|Re: Big Python Killed In A Flour Mill In Apapa, Lagos (Photos) by bastien: 12:13pm
Ok
|Re: Big Python Killed In A Flour Mill In Apapa, Lagos (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 12:13pm
May the snake's soul rest in peace
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Big Python Killed In A Flour Mill In Apapa, Lagos (Photos) by Mologi(m): 12:13pm
Lala!!!
Bon appetite!!!
|Re: Big Python Killed In A Flour Mill In Apapa, Lagos (Photos) by dpete1(f): 12:13pm
e don happen oo
|Re: Big Python Killed In A Flour Mill In Apapa, Lagos (Photos) by enemyofprogress: 12:13pm
Op na dis one you dey call huge?remove your trouser make I see the size of your prick?
|Re: Big Python Killed In A Flour Mill In Apapa, Lagos (Photos) by buffalowings: 12:14pm
Male I book space.
|Re: Big Python Killed In A Flour Mill In Apapa, Lagos (Photos) by Positiveminds(m): 12:15pm
Una no dey tire for posts on snakes? Too much of everything is bad.
|Re: Big Python Killed In A Flour Mill In Apapa, Lagos (Photos) by deco22(m): 12:15pm
Lala be bouncing into the thread like..
2 Likes
|Re: Big Python Killed In A Flour Mill In Apapa, Lagos (Photos) by Quality20(m): 12:16pm
But y is it that there are more attacks of snake bites in d north yet there are more snake eaters in d south? Maybe all these snake killers need to relocate to places like jos, maiduguri and other snake towns in d north to help out
