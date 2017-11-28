



The UI branch of NASU has reportedly gone on strike. Porters are no longer operating again in all halls and most lectures around campus are not holding.



Despite this strike, from what Kingston Dome got to know some classes are still holding and a source told Kingston Dome that the strike might not last longer than one week.



More updates coming soon.



