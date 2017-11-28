₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,918,882 members, 3,938,253 topics. Date: Tuesday, 28 November 2017 at 10:41 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / University Of Ibadan NASU Goes On Strike, School Lockdown Currently (945 Views)
Friends Recreate "Wives On Strike" Actresses Wow Magazine Look (Photos) / Clarion Chukwura Rocks Shorts, Goes On A Fishing Day Fun With David Boyd / Kemi Olunloyo Slams "Wives On Strike" Actress: "An Untalented Conniving LovePeddler" (1) (2) (3) (4)
|University Of Ibadan NASU Goes On Strike, School Lockdown Currently by KingstonDome: 9:18am
University Of Ibadan (UI) is currently on a lockdown as all gates leading the institution has been locked.
The UI branch of NASU has reportedly gone on strike. Porters are no longer operating again in all halls and most lectures around campus are not holding.
Despite this strike, from what Kingston Dome got to know some classes are still holding and a source told Kingston Dome that the strike might not last longer than one week.
More updates coming soon.
www.kingstondome.com/2017/11/university-of-ibadan-on-lockdown.html?m=1
|Re: University Of Ibadan NASU Goes On Strike, School Lockdown Currently by KingstonDome: 9:25am
Lalasticlala
|Re: University Of Ibadan NASU Goes On Strike, School Lockdown Currently by swiitJese(f): 9:31am
Everywhere. Standstill
|Re: University Of Ibadan NASU Goes On Strike, School Lockdown Currently by Florblu(f): 9:33am
Why are you calling Lala?
To come and open the school?
1 Like
|Re: University Of Ibadan NASU Goes On Strike, School Lockdown Currently by Munae(f): 9:47am
Florblu:To push it to FP.
Oga, where your snake offering? You think say Lala come here come play?
1 Like
|Re: University Of Ibadan NASU Goes On Strike, School Lockdown Currently by ladeb: 10:24am
oops
|Re: University Of Ibadan NASU Goes On Strike, School Lockdown Currently by fuckerstard: 10:24am
They don start, anyway na Buhari i go still blame.
|Re: University Of Ibadan NASU Goes On Strike, School Lockdown Currently by Toyade888(m): 10:26am
Like say na new thing
|Re: University Of Ibadan NASU Goes On Strike, School Lockdown Currently by fineyemi(m): 10:26am
Nah so we see am. More Pictures below
https://gurunaija.com/university-ibadan-currently-lockdown-nasu-goes-strike/:
|Re: University Of Ibadan NASU Goes On Strike, School Lockdown Currently by mrenwerem003: 10:26am
account boosting strategy
|Re: University Of Ibadan NASU Goes On Strike, School Lockdown Currently by lanightdavido(m): 10:27am
Great Ife got a good team mate to give the barton
|Re: University Of Ibadan NASU Goes On Strike, School Lockdown Currently by lanightdavido(m): 10:28am
|Re: University Of Ibadan NASU Goes On Strike, School Lockdown Currently by Coldfeets: 10:29am
Florblu:
I wonder o!
|Re: University Of Ibadan NASU Goes On Strike, School Lockdown Currently by fuckerstard: 10:29am
mrenwerem003:
You people need reasoning strategy
|Re: University Of Ibadan NASU Goes On Strike, School Lockdown Currently by TheHistorian(m): 10:31am
|Re: University Of Ibadan NASU Goes On Strike, School Lockdown Currently by Thiannah(f): 10:35am
lol,thats an early Christmas holiday
|Re: University Of Ibadan NASU Goes On Strike, School Lockdown Currently by eventsms(m): 10:36am
Final project topics and materials for students www.easyprojectmaterial.com
|Re: University Of Ibadan NASU Goes On Strike, School Lockdown Currently by kay29000(m): 10:39am
Hmm
(0) (Reply)
Teach Yourself And Become A Professional Laptop Engineer In Intense 4hr . / Martin Lawrence To Rent Mansion For $200.000 A Month / Oppotunity ! Oppotunity !!
Viewing this topic: segsxpendable(m), Apexdon, olukoredejay, perry1988(m), ayolomo1512, eventsms(m), wuntim, whisperofGod(m), paragon01, olasimisola, stark(m), olajay86(m), tossmani, kay29000(m), Ochasky23(m), djakinwande(m), zionjoe, enny4real23(m), santosjohn(m), sheycrown(f), seanwilliam(m), Treasure17(m), 4uabiodun, bentlywills(m), Dreamword24, chloride6, kingJoya(m), rockiedink(m), toyinpin, Franasoan(f), maxnedu11(m), wakaman and 49 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13