₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,919,004 members, 3,938,584 topics. Date: Tuesday, 28 November 2017 at 01:11 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Africa Championships Logo Unveiled At Governor Wike Challenge Cup (Photos) (3349 Views)
Six Nigerian Wrestlers Set For 2017 World Championships In Paris / Ahmed Musa Unveiled At Leicester City / Wike Appoints Joseph Yobo As Special Assistant On Sports Development (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Africa Championships Logo Unveiled At Governor Wike Challenge Cup (Photos) by robosky02(m): 9:24am
Africa Championships logo unveiled at Gov Wike Challenge Cup
The Minister of Sports, Barrister Solomon Dalung on Monday unveiled the logo for the forthcoming 2018 Africa Wrestling Championships at the opening ceremony of the Governor Wike National Wrestling Championships.
Dalung commended Governor Wike for investing in sports as well as creating an enabling environment for Nigeria wrestlers to showcase their hidden talent.
The minister noted that sports is the second largest employer of labour in the country, urging other governors to follow the footstep of Rivers State Governor.
Dalung said sports has no political party and no one can be faked by any individual. “We will partner with anybody who wants to sponsor sports, we are open friendship” he said.
“Believe me it’s only in sports you can’t fake things”.
The ceremony was held at Alfred Diete-Spiff Civic Centre, Port Harcourt.
In his address, Governor Wike commended Dalung on his stand on sports development in Nigeria.
He said Dalung has been outstanding since he came into office as the minister of Sports. “I promise to always support the Nigeria Wrestling Federation. I assure that the African Championships will be a success”
Igali said “We are working to ensure that these wrestlers also make a remarkable impact and win as many medals. 18 coaches will be duly selected to coach the wrestlers and make us proud”.
“From this tournament we would select 90 wrestlers to represent the country in February at the African Championships.
Rivers State Government will host the 2018 African Wrestling Championships in February”.
Present at the ceremony were: Nyesom Wike, the Governor of Rivers State, Daniel Igali, the president Nigeria Wrestling Federation. Others were George Gould, the president Liberia Wrestling Federation and former Super Eagles captain, Joseph Yobo.
https://www.aclsports.com/7230-2/
|Re: Africa Championships Logo Unveiled At Governor Wike Challenge Cup (Photos) by Primusinterpares(m): 11:58am
That red berret nigga is at it again...
Nice logo though...
FTC...
What's all fuzze abt FTC sef
|Re: Africa Championships Logo Unveiled At Governor Wike Challenge Cup (Photos) by eddieguru(m): 11:58am
seen
|Re: Africa Championships Logo Unveiled At Governor Wike Challenge Cup (Photos) by Decapo: 11:58am
.
|Re: Africa Championships Logo Unveiled At Governor Wike Challenge Cup (Photos) by GTCreations: 11:58am
I'm into interior decorations. Check my thread. I just started and my works are high quality and affordable. Regardless of state, we deliver. http://www.nairaland.com/4148839/make-house-home-gtcreations
|Re: Africa Championships Logo Unveiled At Governor Wike Challenge Cup (Photos) by rejosom(m): 11:59am
ii
|Re: Africa Championships Logo Unveiled At Governor Wike Challenge Cup (Photos) by Ovokoo: 11:59am
.
|Re: Africa Championships Logo Unveiled At Governor Wike Challenge Cup (Photos) by money121(m): 11:59am
Nice one
|Re: Africa Championships Logo Unveiled At Governor Wike Challenge Cup (Photos) by Teewhy2: 11:59am
good one.
|Re: Africa Championships Logo Unveiled At Governor Wike Challenge Cup (Photos) by Chuzzy070(m): 12:00pm
this one na Africa ruby
|Re: Africa Championships Logo Unveiled At Governor Wike Challenge Cup (Photos) by Donny2060: 12:01pm
Nice development
|Re: Africa Championships Logo Unveiled At Governor Wike Challenge Cup (Photos) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 12:02pm
Good development
|Re: Africa Championships Logo Unveiled At Governor Wike Challenge Cup (Photos) by constance500: 12:02pm
Good
|Re: Africa Championships Logo Unveiled At Governor Wike Challenge Cup (Photos) by Dalyricz(m): 12:02pm
nice move, looks decent enough
|Re: Africa Championships Logo Unveiled At Governor Wike Challenge Cup (Photos) by Dalyricz(m): 12:04pm
Primusinterpares:
wetin the nigga do?
|Re: Africa Championships Logo Unveiled At Governor Wike Challenge Cup (Photos) by jamesbridget13(f): 12:04pm
That's what he knows how to do. Paying attention to less important things. He should better pay civil servants he is owing salary arrears. Its almost two years now. Did we commit any offence? Why is wike heartless??
|Re: Africa Championships Logo Unveiled At Governor Wike Challenge Cup (Photos) by carmine9(f): 12:05pm
Airtime Recharge with Jiji (GLO):
- No Commission
- Fast & Easy
- Secure
Go --> https://jiji.com.ng/airtime-recharge
|Re: Africa Championships Logo Unveiled At Governor Wike Challenge Cup (Photos) by Dboyno(m): 12:07pm
fighting and kicking
|Re: Africa Championships Logo Unveiled At Governor Wike Challenge Cup (Photos) by lightheart(m): 12:07pm
You meant African Wrestling Championship
|Re: Africa Championships Logo Unveiled At Governor Wike Challenge Cup (Photos) by sajb(m): 12:08pm
Nice Logo..
But that man on red beret looks like His Excellency, PMB
|Re: Africa Championships Logo Unveiled At Governor Wike Challenge Cup (Photos) by robosky02(m): 12:10pm
nyeson wike all the way
1 Like
|Re: Africa Championships Logo Unveiled At Governor Wike Challenge Cup (Photos) by jeff1607(m): 12:42pm
is that a penguin?
was expecting an animal originally from Africa to be used
gorillas wrestle also
|Re: Africa Championships Logo Unveiled At Governor Wike Challenge Cup (Photos) by Khaliyah(m): 12:44pm
sajb:You are very sensitive n pay attention to details sir.. #respectSir
|Re: Africa Championships Logo Unveiled At Governor Wike Challenge Cup (Photos) by Slatonasdsa: 1:07pm
Good development
(0) (Reply)
Inter-milan Interested In Haruna Lukman / SEE HOW NIGERIA WAS ROBBED AGAINST SWEDEN (PIC + VIDEO) / Top Assists In Europe
Viewing this topic: 360great(m), dukie25, jlad2003(m), Dichrys(m), kelvin1151(m), mrMeen(m), nejifresh(m), Ademat7(m), Ifeconwaba(m), tamunominabo(m), holloowersheun(m), imarrpopson, fargo(m) and 10 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17