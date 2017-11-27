





The Minister of Sports, Barrister Solomon Dalung on Monday unveiled the logo for the forthcoming 2018 Africa Wrestling Championships at the opening ceremony of the Governor Wike National Wrestling Championships.



Dalung commended Governor Wike for investing in sports as well as creating an enabling environment for Nigeria wrestlers to showcase their hidden talent.

The minister noted that sports is the second largest employer of labour in the country, urging other governors to follow the footstep of Rivers State Governor.







Dalung said sports has no political party and no one can be faked by any individual. “We will partner with anybody who wants to sponsor sports, we are open friendship” he said.

“Believe me it’s only in sports you can’t fake things”.



The ceremony was held at Alfred Diete-Spiff Civic Centre, Port Harcourt.

In his address, Governor Wike commended Dalung on his stand on sports development in Nigeria.

He said Dalung has been outstanding since he came into office as the minister of Sports. “I promise to always support the Nigeria Wrestling Federation. I assure that the African Championships will be a success”



Igali said “We are working to ensure that these wrestlers also make a remarkable impact and win as many medals. 18 coaches will be duly selected to coach the wrestlers and make us proud”.



“From this tournament we would select 90 wrestlers to represent the country in February at the African Championships.

Rivers State Government will host the 2018 African Wrestling Championships in February”.



Present at the ceremony were: Nyesom Wike, the Governor of Rivers State, Daniel Igali, the president Nigeria Wrestling Federation. Others were George Gould, the president Liberia Wrestling Federation and former Super Eagles captain, Joseph Yobo.





