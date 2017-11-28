₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerian Uber Driver In US Returns Passenger's Lost Money (Photos) by viviangist: 9:33am
@VIVIANGIST
Shared With Caption ..
Lose $700 plus money clip in UBER this morning. I am running late for my nephew to file for the US representative spot District 29. I locate Uber 7 hrs later. Immigrant from Nigeria (Uber driver) returns my lost money. Who says we need to exclude immigrants?
BY VIVIAN GIST : http://www.viviangist.ng/us-based-nigerian-uber-driver-returns-passengers-money-after-7-years-picture/
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Uber Driver In US Returns Passenger's Lost Money (Photos) by chukslawrence(m): 9:35am
7 years or 7 hours?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Uber Driver In US Returns Passenger's Lost Money (Photos) by JeffreyJamez(m): 9:35am
The post says 7hrs, you say 7years
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Uber Driver In US Returns Passenger's Lost Money (Photos) by umarshehu58(m): 9:37am
Ok 7yrs abi? This Op sef
|Re: Nigerian Uber Driver In US Returns Passenger's Lost Money (Photos) by viviangist: 9:54am
chukslawrence:
am so sorry dear , Hours
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Uber Driver In US Returns Passenger's Lost Money (Photos) by IamLaura(f): 10:19am
In as much as his action is highly commendable,I'll like to add that he didn't really have much of a choice.
He works in an organized country and in a company that has the database and information of all their workers so it would've been near impossible to get away with that.
Ones' environment really goes a long way in changing their behavior and influencing their actions,if he was still in Nigeria I'm sure his instincts will have told him to do otherwise except of course he happens to fall in the category of those very rare and genuine Nigerians.
23 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Uber Driver In US Returns Passenger's Lost Money (Photos) by Jkfc(m): 11:11am
chukslawrence:You are foolish
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Uber Driver In US Returns Passenger's Lost Money (Photos) by exlinkleads(f): 11:38am
wondeful
|Re: Nigerian Uber Driver In US Returns Passenger's Lost Money (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 11:55am
Nice one !
The kind of news we need to always here.
|Re: Nigerian Uber Driver In US Returns Passenger's Lost Money (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 12:07pm
Okay but una sabi say Banky get scandal...because you people refused to let us drink water and hang cup...
Let's talk about this
|Re: Nigerian Uber Driver In US Returns Passenger's Lost Money (Photos) by buffalowings: 12:08pm
IamLaura:
Madam, na true you talk.
But I'll rather fan the flames of tribalism on this thread.
Look at him very well
He is not a developer
19 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Uber Driver In US Returns Passenger's Lost Money (Photos) by Samscoz(m): 12:08pm
Honestyis the best policy
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Uber Driver In US Returns Passenger's Lost Money (Photos) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 12:09pm
Thanks for making us proud in a foreign land.
One of the few good men that place our country in good, positive light abroad.
|Re: Nigerian Uber Driver In US Returns Passenger's Lost Money (Photos) by BEENUEL: 12:09pm
Nice one omoluabi. Kunles are naturally nice... I have few of them....
Adekunle gold was proud of him too
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Uber Driver In US Returns Passenger's Lost Money (Photos) by martynsnet: 12:09pm
IamLaura:
no offense, but why do u have to be a kill joy?
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Uber Driver In US Returns Passenger's Lost Money (Photos) by ableguy(m): 12:10pm
Good people still exist.
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Uber Driver In US Returns Passenger's Lost Money (Photos) by dpete1(f): 12:10pm
thanks man for promoting our image
|Re: Nigerian Uber Driver In US Returns Passenger's Lost Money (Photos) by ValorZalt(m): 12:10pm
We need more honesty man like him
|Re: Nigerian Uber Driver In US Returns Passenger's Lost Money (Photos) by aremed(m): 12:10pm
names checker over to u
|Re: Nigerian Uber Driver In US Returns Passenger's Lost Money (Photos) by justscorchone(m): 12:10pm
IamLaura:
Truu
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Uber Driver In US Returns Passenger's Lost Money (Photos) by 9jakohai(m): 12:11pm
Another honest nigerian.
|Re: Nigerian Uber Driver In US Returns Passenger's Lost Money (Photos) by dpete1(f): 12:12pm
BEENUEL:c wetin this one dey talk now
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Uber Driver In US Returns Passenger's Lost Money (Photos) by Bossjosh: 12:13pm
IamLaura:
Not true. That man can keep that money somewhere and continue working. There's no evidence to pin him down with. Not like there's CCTV installed in uber to monitor. It'd have been the passenger's word against his.
So learn to celebrate honesty and don't make it look like 'because it is an organized place'.
7 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Uber Driver In US Returns Passenger's Lost Money (Photos) by Clatus99(m): 12:13pm
nawa
|Re: Nigerian Uber Driver In US Returns Passenger's Lost Money (Photos) by onatisi(m): 12:14pm
IamLaura:you are right
he knows he has less chance of getting away with it if he decides to keep the money
and just one bad review will spoil his record for life
|Re: Nigerian Uber Driver In US Returns Passenger's Lost Money (Photos) by oweman: 12:15pm
[quote author=ValorZalt post=62789245]We need more honesty man like him
The guy is an ibo from Nnewi my.]
|Re: Nigerian Uber Driver In US Returns Passenger's Lost Money (Photos) by AntiWailer: 12:15pm
Only stupid Trump want to exclude immigrants.
|Re: Nigerian Uber Driver In US Returns Passenger's Lost Money (Photos) by Giddyprance(m): 12:16pm
IamLaura:Abeeeegiii.... Camera dey the cab? What if he denies having seen the said lost sum
Una no go just give pesin credit wen him deserve. He didn't have a choice na im d Oyinbo dey praise am
7 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Uber Driver In US Returns Passenger's Lost Money (Photos) by AntiWailer: 12:16pm
buffalowings:
That dog enhhh
Leave the innocent dog out joor.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Uber Driver In US Returns Passenger's Lost Money (Photos) by AntiWailer: 12:17pm
IamLaura:
He can claim not to see the money at all.
As in deny ever seeing it and nothing will happen.
6 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Uber Driver In US Returns Passenger's Lost Money (Photos) by bravolyk(m): 12:17pm
IamLaura:
Your comments baffles me it's cash we talking about here, the honest man would still have argued and won if he said he didn't see any money. Why are things just too good to be true for people like you
8 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Uber Driver In US Returns Passenger's Lost Money (Photos) by solutiongiver: 12:18pm
Hmm
