@VIVIANGIST



Shared With Caption ..



Lose $700 plus money clip in UBER this morning. I am running late for my nephew to file for the US representative spot District 29. I locate Uber 7 hrs later. Immigrant from Nigeria (Uber driver) returns my lost money. Who says we need to exclude immigrants?

7 years or 7 hours? 1 Like 1 Share

The post says 7hrs, you say 7years 12 Likes 1 Share

Ok 7yrs abi? This Op sef



chukslawrence:

7 years or 7 hours?

am so sorry dear , Hours am so sorry dear , Hours 1 Like



He works in an organized country and in a company that has the database and information of all their workers so it would've been near impossible to get away with that.

Ones' environment really goes a long way in changing their behavior and influencing their actions,if he was still in Nigeria I'm sure his instincts will have told him to do otherwise except of course he happens to fall in the category of those very rare and genuine Nigerians. In as much as his action is highly commendable,I'll like to add that he didn't really have much of a choice.He works in an organized country and in a company that has the database and information of all their workers so it would've been near impossible to get away with that.Ones' environment really goes a long way in changing their behavior and influencing their actions,if he was still in Nigeria I'm sure his instincts will have told him to do otherwiseexcept of course he happens to fall in the category of those very rare and genuine Nigerians. 23 Likes

chukslawrence:

7 years or 7 hours? You are foolish You are foolish 1 Like

wondeful



The kind of news we need to always here.



IamLaura:

In as much as his action is highly commendable,I'll like to add that he didn't really have much of a choice.

He works in an organized country and in a company that has the database and information of all their workers so it would've been near impossible to get away with that.

Ones' environment really goes a long way in changing their behavior and influencing their actions,if he was still in Nigeria I'm sure his instincts will have told him to do otherwise except of course he happens to fall in the category of those very rare and genuine Nigerians.



Madam, na true you talk.

But I'll rather fan the flames of tribalism on this thread.







Look at him very well

He is not a developer

Madam, na true you talk.But I'll rather fan the flames of tribalism on this thread.Look at him very wellHe is not a developer 19 Likes 3 Shares

Honestyis the best policy 1 Like

Thanks for making us proud in a foreign land.

One of the few good men that place our country in good, positive light abroad.

Nice one omoluabi. Kunles are naturally nice... I have few of them....



Adekunle gold was proud of him too 1 Like 1 Share

no offense, but why do u have to be a kill joy? no offense, but why do u have to be a kill joy? 1 Like

Good people still exist. meanwhile if naija guys handle girls heart the way they handle bet9ja slips. Relationships will improve, sense we not kee mee 2 Likes

thanks man for promoting our image

We need more honesty man like him

names checker over to u

Truu Truu 1 Like

Another honest nigerian.

BEENUEL:

Twitter is god

Made for gods like me.

After twitter..then nairaland

Fyck Facebook... Bleep insta.

Twitter is made for intellects

Nice one omoluabi. Kunles are naturally nice... I have few of them....

Adekunle gold was proud of him too c wetin this one dey talk now c wetin this one dey talk now 2 Likes 1 Share

Not true. That man can keep that money somewhere and continue working. There's no evidence to pin him down with. Not like there's CCTV installed in uber to monitor. It'd have been the passenger's word against his.



So learn to celebrate honesty and don't make it look like 'because it is an organized place'. Not true. That man can keep that money somewhere and continue working. There's no evidence to pin him down with. Not like there's CCTV installed in uber to monitor. It'd have been the passenger's word against his.So learn to celebrate honesty and don't make it look like 'because it is an organized place'. 7 Likes

nawa

he knows he has less chance of getting away with it if he decides to keep the money

and just one bad review will spoil his record for life you are righthe knows he has less chance of getting away with it if he decides to keep the moneyand just one bad review will spoil his record for life

The guy is an ibo from Nnewi my.]





The guy is an ibo from Nnewi my.]

Only stupid Trump want to exclude immigrants.

Una no go just give pesin credit wen him deserve. He didn't have a choice na im d Oyinbo dey praise am Abeeeegiii.... Camera dey the cab? What if he denies having seen the said lost sumUna no go just give pesin credit wen him deserve. He didn't have a choice na im d Oyinbo dey praise am 7 Likes

buffalowings:







Madam, na true you talk.

But I'll rather fan the flames of tribalism on this thread.







Look at him very well

He is not a developer













That dog enhhh



Leave the innocent dog out joor. That dog enhhhLeave the innocent dog out joor. 1 Like 1 Share

He can claim not to see the money at all.



As in deny ever seeing it and nothing will happen. He can claim not to see the money at all.As in deny ever seeing it and nothing will happen. 6 Likes

Your comments baffles me it's cash we talking about here, the honest man would still have argued and won if he said he didn't see any money. Why are things just too good to be true for people like you Your comments baffles me it's cash we talking about here, the honest man would still have argued and won if he said he didn't see any money. Why are things just too good to be true for people like you 8 Likes