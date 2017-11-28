₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,919,004 members, 3,938,584 topics. Date: Tuesday, 28 November 2017 at 01:11 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Photo Of Mr Ibu And Bimbo Akintola On A Plane (10523 Views)
Mr. Ibu And Wife, Stella Maris, Loved Up In New Photo / Adorable Picture Of Mr Ibu And Kids / Makeup Free Bimbo Akintola And Her Cucumbers (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Photo Of Mr Ibu And Bimbo Akintola On A Plane by oluwabless1: 9:47am
Actress,Bimbo Akintola says she ran into Mr Ibu during a flight .She wrote "'Look at who I found on board #travelbuddy #travel #lagos you can't imagine what he said to make me laugh"..
https://www.instagram.com/p/BcB9RM-B9T2/?hl=en
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of Mr Ibu And Bimbo Akintola On A Plane by Munae(f): 9:53am
Ibu makes these faces all the time so his wife won't accuse him of anything. So she'll understand he took the pictures under duress.
He's just trying to save his life and avoid ultimate stabbing.
2 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Mr Ibu And Bimbo Akintola On A Plane by Itztotea(m): 9:54am
Meanwhile
Ibu:- How far babe, which Hotel do you think would be better
Bimbo:- Leave me alone joor, I want to keep my virginity.
13 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Mr Ibu And Bimbo Akintola On A Plane by Itztotea(m): 9:54am
Munae:chai! you don snatch my FTC
|Re: Photo Of Mr Ibu And Bimbo Akintola On A Plane by itspzpics(m): 9:55am
eeehn Eehn
|Re: Photo Of Mr Ibu And Bimbo Akintola On A Plane by ufuosman(m): 9:56am
See the way ibu they look her, Ibu sha
|Re: Photo Of Mr Ibu And Bimbo Akintola On A Plane by Candypot(f): 11:31am
That look on Mr ibu... Cnt stop laughing!
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of Mr Ibu And Bimbo Akintola On A Plane by MANNABBQGRILLS: 12:15pm
MR IBU: One of the most handsome men the country has ever produced!
We wonder why he never pick up forms for MR NIGERIA pageant!!
2 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Photo Of Mr Ibu And Bimbo Akintola On A Plane by EVILFOREST: 12:16pm
IBU.
Safe journey
|Re: Photo Of Mr Ibu And Bimbo Akintola On A Plane by Offpoint: 12:16pm
Ibu my man...
in other news...
learn photoshop and CorelDRaw for just 5k
holla if you're interested.
(5k is only applicable to those within akure)
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of Mr Ibu And Bimbo Akintola On A Plane by deco22(m): 12:17pm
Don't find him funny sha
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Photo Of Mr Ibu And Bimbo Akintola On A Plane by Gisthoodng(m): 12:17pm
.
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of Mr Ibu And Bimbo Akintola On A Plane by AlexCk: 12:18pm
Ibu be like, 'bimbo fine oo, choi, i for like act romantic scene with am oo'
Lol
|Re: Photo Of Mr Ibu And Bimbo Akintola On A Plane by jude33084(m): 12:18pm
ON A PLANE KO, ON THE MOON NI
THIS IS SERIOUS O
|Re: Photo Of Mr Ibu And Bimbo Akintola On A Plane by Akinz0126(m): 12:19pm
this lady ah nvr ever see her laff for most of her movies wey ah dey watch
|Re: Photo Of Mr Ibu And Bimbo Akintola On A Plane by talk2percy(m): 12:19pm
The naturally funniest man alive himself!!!
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of Mr Ibu And Bimbo Akintola On A Plane by maxiuc(m): 12:20pm
|Re: Photo Of Mr Ibu And Bimbo Akintola On A Plane by Kingcesar: 12:20pm
Mr ibu- are you still a virgin??
Binbo- leave me joor
|Re: Photo Of Mr Ibu And Bimbo Akintola On A Plane by chyckxx(m): 12:20pm
My favourite actor.
|Re: Photo Of Mr Ibu And Bimbo Akintola On A Plane by hezy4real01(m): 12:23pm
IBU u want to kiss her again abi
|Re: Photo Of Mr Ibu And Bimbo Akintola On A Plane by HarkymTheOracle(m): 12:26pm
Itztotea:
The look on Mr Ibu's face is comedy itself
|Re: Photo Of Mr Ibu And Bimbo Akintola On A Plane by Chiccly(f): 12:26pm
" On a plane"
Tuale to una sha!
Mr Ibu,you gotta take it easy you know.
|Re: Photo Of Mr Ibu And Bimbo Akintola On A Plane by Doerstech(m): 12:29pm
lolz
|Re: Photo Of Mr Ibu And Bimbo Akintola On A Plane by allstarcomic(m): 12:30pm
Itztotea:
Mr Ibu:
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of Mr Ibu And Bimbo Akintola On A Plane by Niftyrules(m): 12:31pm
Munae:
And you will want me to clap for you?
For crying out loud when will you guys change?
|Re: Photo Of Mr Ibu And Bimbo Akintola On A Plane by mikejj(m): 12:34pm
[quote author=Candypot post=62787999]That look on Mr ibu... Cnt stop laughing! i yam looking at you the same way oh baby
|Re: Photo Of Mr Ibu And Bimbo Akintola On A Plane by Bimpe29: 12:35pm
Virginity indeed.
Itztotea:
|Re: Photo Of Mr Ibu And Bimbo Akintola On A Plane by Malefactor: 12:39pm
Seen.
|Re: Photo Of Mr Ibu And Bimbo Akintola On A Plane by Carter4luv(m): 12:41pm
My role model ibu yaya
|Re: Photo Of Mr Ibu And Bimbo Akintola On A Plane by kizyalex10(m): 12:45pm
So much love for bimbo,flawless beauty nd wonderful charisma,good actress,am her number one fan
|Re: Photo Of Mr Ibu And Bimbo Akintola On A Plane by Dboyno(m): 12:53pm
|Re: Photo Of Mr Ibu And Bimbo Akintola On A Plane by Civeli(m): 12:55pm
Offpoint:Give your contact.
(0) (Reply)
Between Charly Boy And Denrele: / Justin Bieber Relationship With Selena Gomez Affecting Her Career / Prince Harry Exits Dad's House
Viewing this topic: TopGunFighter, finalboss(m), Mamabigboy, simplysuper, jokkyluv(f), drlaykay(m), muyibaba222(m), Gentlemedi(m), awestic(m), gr8ofnnetwork(m), timibayor, Kayus4real, horpeyvictor, mekusa12, cyndy1000(f), PetrePan(m), captainbell, Pio44, donstan18(m), kingsjo(m), Rangojack, phreethinker, psyqs(m), egwue, enisot(m), DatsAll1mSayin(m), centboy123456(m), midehi2(f), adiosgracias(m), Donexy16(m), Mediapace, tonguengineer(m), blinzho69(m), ajawara(m), vondi, emmynku(m), DeCamer(m), aobmedia2017(m), psalm68(m), gbalor, cyprianlah(m), tola09(m), chinoify, sofigail(f), vanchi(m), hormortaryore and 102 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16