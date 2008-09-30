There is no egg in eggplant

No ham in hamburger

And neither pine nor apple in pineapple

English muffins were not invented in England

French fries were not invented in France.



We sometimes take English for granted

But if we examine its paradoxes we find that

Quicksand takes you down slowly

Boxing rings are square

And a guinea pig is neither from guinea nor is it a pig.



If writers write, how come fingers don't fing

If the plural of tooth is teeth

Shouldn't the plural of phone booth be phone beeth?

If the teacher taught, Why didn't the preacher praught?



If a vegetarian eats vegetables

What the heck does a humanitarian eat?!

Why do people recite at a play yet play at a recital?

Park on driveways and drive on parkways.



You have to marvel at the unique lunacy of a language where

A house can burn up as it burns down

And in which you fill in a form by filling it out

And a bell is only heard once it goes. When stars are out they are visible

But when lights are out they are invisible. 16 Likes 7 Shares

Hmmmm....deep. Even though English language was my best subject in school and I also majored in it in the university, I still don't totally understand it. Don't think I ever will. The rules are just too complex and confusing!

Nice one !

MissJoy29:

And you wasted your parent's money, evil child

Pains in my head gives me headache, pains in my stomach gives me stomach ache but pains in my leg doesn't cause legache....crazy language

I haven't written poem in like almost a month now, but this just got me inspired to pick up the pen and lay down the flow.

This poem is one of the best i've read this year and its my poem of the month

I know this cause it's one of my best poem and have been reading it since year 2008.



Checkout the link below



https://www.google.com/amp/s/geekyteacher.wordpress.com/2008/09/30/english-language-poems/amp/



Please mods make a correction....this poem wasn't written by papadoh as you claim.





Plagiarism: An act or instance of using or closely imitating the language and thoughts of another author without authorization and the representation of that author's work as one's own, as by not crediting the original author. English may be a stupid language, but at least it knows that plagiarism is wrong!

MissJoy29:

One of the reasons why school and academics is overrated, many folks are in school while some outta school and they dont even really understand their course. Even someone who didn't study their course or goes to school, know better than they do

Even someone who didn't study their course or goes to school, know better than they do One of the reasons why school and academics is overrated, many folks are in school while some outta school and they dont even really understand their course.Even someone who didn't study their course or goes to school, know better than they do

