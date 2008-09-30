₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,919,420 members, 3,939,935 topics. Date: Wednesday, 29 November 2017 at 07:38 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Literature / Poems For Review / English Is A Stupid Language. (1313 Views)
Short Story: I Must Really Be Stupid By Osarumen Edosa / Stupid Funny Quotes / Top Ten Funny/stupid Deaths (1) (2) (3) (4)
|English Is A Stupid Language. by Papadoh(m): 10:28am On Nov 28
There is no egg in eggplant
No ham in hamburger
And neither pine nor apple in pineapple
English muffins were not invented in England
French fries were not invented in France.
We sometimes take English for granted
But if we examine its paradoxes we find that
Quicksand takes you down slowly
Boxing rings are square
And a guinea pig is neither from guinea nor is it a pig.
If writers write, how come fingers don't fing
If the plural of tooth is teeth
Shouldn't the plural of phone booth be phone beeth?
If the teacher taught, Why didn't the preacher praught?
If a vegetarian eats vegetables
What the heck does a humanitarian eat?!
Why do people recite at a play yet play at a recital?
Park on driveways and drive on parkways.
You have to marvel at the unique lunacy of a language where
A house can burn up as it burns down
And in which you fill in a form by filling it out
And a bell is only heard once it goes. When stars are out they are visible
But when lights are out they are invisible.
16 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: English Is A Stupid Language. by MissJoy29(f): 1:15pm On Nov 28
Hmmmm....deep. Even though English language was my best subject in school and I also majored in it in the university, I still don't totally understand it. Don’t think I ever will. The rules are just too complex and confusing!
1 Like
|Re: English Is A Stupid Language. by CyberGypsy(m): 2:37pm On Nov 28
Nice one !
|Re: English Is A Stupid Language. by ladeb: 6:47am
HAHAHAHA
|Re: English Is A Stupid Language. by Noescrownoshow: 6:47am
How does this make English stupid
All these writers self and there wahala
|Re: English Is A Stupid Language. by KingLennon(m): 6:48am
I guessed you just wanted to sound funny. You try sha.
Manchester United for life let's go get arsenal this weekend
|Re: English Is A Stupid Language. by God2man(m): 6:48am
I think so
|Re: English Is A Stupid Language. by trustibk1(m): 6:48am
|Re: English Is A Stupid Language. by ct2(m): 6:50am
nice write up but
|Re: English Is A Stupid Language. by Tonymario58: 6:50am
MissJoy29:And you wasted your parent's money, evil child
1 Like
|Re: English Is A Stupid Language. by AHCB: 6:51am
Not bad.
|Re: English Is A Stupid Language. by seacoast(m): 6:51am
Really creative, very critical and comprehensive.
I love it
2 Likes
|Re: English Is A Stupid Language. by dalhjana: 6:55am
thumbs up bro. made sense
|Re: English Is A Stupid Language. by AvantG(m): 6:56am
Pains in my head gives me headache, pains in my stomach gives me stomach ache but pains in my leg doesn't cause legache....crazy language
|Re: English Is A Stupid Language. by Tizbid(m): 6:56am
Noescrownoshow:
It's all about puns and wits....if u can sense either one in that poem,u will certainly find it quite interesting.
|Re: English Is A Stupid Language. by sammoe(m): 6:56am
Papadoh:Lovely post, but please, give due credit. Thanks.
|Re: English Is A Stupid Language. by sammoe(m): 6:57am
.
|Re: English Is A Stupid Language. by bsideboii(m): 6:57am
hahaha... its indeed a language of lunacy
|Re: English Is A Stupid Language. by Foxrain: 6:57am
Yet the poem was written in the supposed stupid language?
People lack talent these days. SMH.
|Re: English Is A Stupid Language. by Luukasz(m): 6:58am
I haven't written poem in like almost a month now, but this just got me inspired to pick up the pen and lay down the flow.
This poem is one of the best i've read this year and its my poem of the month
|Re: English Is A Stupid Language. by Nebes: 6:58am
Funny
|Re: English Is A Stupid Language. by xamiel: 7:02am
Right.
|Re: English Is A Stupid Language. by MrFly: 7:02am
KingLennon:d difference btw Watford and Arsenal is clear.. LACAZETTE is waiting to devour Lindelof
|Re: English Is A Stupid Language. by leofirms: 7:02am
Please mods make a correction....this poem wasn't written by papadoh as you claim.
I know this cause it's one of my best poem and have been reading it since year 2008.
Checkout the link below
https://www.google.com/amp/s/geekyteacher.wordpress.com/2008/09/30/english-language-poems/amp/
So Lalasticlala ishilove seun Mynd44 Dominique kindly make due corrections
|Re: English Is A Stupid Language. by AgentOfAllah: 7:03am
English may be a stupid language, but at least it knows that plagiarism is wrong!
Plagiarism pley-juh-riz-uh m: An act or instance of using or closely imitating the language and thoughts of another author without authorization and the representation of that author's work as one's own, as by not crediting the original author.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: English Is A Stupid Language. by Luukasz(m): 7:04am
MissJoy29:One of the reasons why school and academics is overrated, many folks are in school while some outta school and they dont even really understand their course.
Even someone who didn't study their course or goes to school, know better than they do
|Re: English Is A Stupid Language. by MrFly: 7:06am
Lovely... U just made this beautiful morning interesting.
|Re: English Is A Stupid Language. by Abass07(m): 7:08am
So illarious
|Re: English Is A Stupid Language. by Exumasdas: 7:23am
Don't ask Nairaland members for contact details (email, phone, bbpin) or investments.
|Re: English Is A Stupid Language. by justclinton: 7:26am
Baba u just did - (ctrl + c) and (ctrl + v). nice post, weihdone sir.
|Re: English Is A Stupid Language. by emeka2847: 7:26am
Ha
|Re: English Is A Stupid Language. by bayocanny: 7:37am
Funny enough, you used English Language for your write-up
(0) (Reply)
Viewing this topic: Randy100, Freddonance, uthmanj(m), carrybreeze, jpilata(m), Gap2020(m), Jaiyeola24(m), yakuza1(m), Goandie, lady25, musicwriter(m), yemaldo(m), daneni1(m), NDprudent(m), MisterFresh, Emhz, Democrat1c(m), Elgeelistic, saintTim(m), bayocanny, begge, I124U, Benz4pimp(m), Kiddogarcia(m), chilewenwam, Esepayan(m), Chybyke94 and 35 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23