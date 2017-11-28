₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lady Buys A New Car To Celebrate Her 24th Birthday (Photos) by MissAprokoMedia(f): 10:32am
It feels so nice seeing that Nigerian Girls are beginning to realise, its not all about sleeping with Men and Sugar Daddies for money ,but its about seeing their selves as a personality that needs to make something useful of themselves, Lamaar_ (not her real name) is a perfect Example of such kind of Women.
Lamaar is a Fashion Stylist and Entrepreneur, she realised she could do just good making unique designs of anything catchy! Recently she bought her self a brand new car as she turned 24yrs old.
Unlike some girls that go about sleeping with men for quick cash…Lamaar sits in her cupid and make people wear her outfits and its really paying her real good,the big question is
“Do we have Such Independent Women? Apart from Celebrities, Are Nigerian Ladies ready to learn real way of making money and becoming their own boss?”
See more photos below:
News by Joelsblog: https://joelsblog.com.ng/24yrs-old-girl-gifts-herself-a-brand-new-car/
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Lady Buys A New Car To Celebrate Her 24th Birthday (Photos) by Sleekydee(m): 10:38am
tiwee gbosa for lemaar.
but den, Don jazzy is in RomanGoddess dm, she can afford a Benz if she wanted.
life really sucks.
|Re: Lady Buys A New Car To Celebrate Her 24th Birthday (Photos) by Sunnymatey(m): 10:46am
Who was suppose to buy for her? oya let her buy for her boyfriend too
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Buys A New Car To Celebrate Her 24th Birthday (Photos) by HeyCorleone(m): 10:51am
The fact that we laud everyday achievements such as this when done by a female shows how little we expect from them. Who was supposed to get the ride for her?
I think this is what feminism and gender equality are all about, not going nude on social media to show us how brave you are.
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Buys A New Car To Celebrate Her 24th Birthday (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 12:52pm
Leave SM dem no go hear...somebody's children will soon gang-up and file out for you.
|Re: Lady Buys A New Car To Celebrate Her 24th Birthday (Photos) by Offpoint: 12:52pm
If I hear say, one maga is not behind scene for this.....
13 Likes
|Re: Lady Buys A New Car To Celebrate Her 24th Birthday (Photos) by kingPhidel(m): 12:52pm
I want to attend but but....
|Re: Lady Buys A New Car To Celebrate Her 24th Birthday (Photos) by niggi4life(m): 12:52pm
This is Nice!!!!
And you see majority of girls of her age corporately begging men both online and offline for money, recharge cards, phones, Even some beg for money for undies and sanitary pads. When the man sees this as absurd or not cool, they label him as a broke ass nigga.
You'll see a typical naija guy working from 8am to 6pm of which he would have left home since 5 or 6am to beat the traffic and get home around 9 or 10pm, while working his ass off at work all day and sometimes receiving insults from a boss who isn't even up to him in age for meagre salary, only for one girl somewhere to ask him to buy him a phone or she's broke she needs to fix her hair her nails and just name it!!!!
Guys, please look for a suitable working and independent girl like this one and your money will be well spent!!!!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Lady Buys A New Car To Celebrate Her 24th Birthday (Photos) by jashar(f): 12:52pm
her own better jare...
bad belle people go come say na maga pay...
|Re: Lady Buys A New Car To Celebrate Her 24th Birthday (Photos) by danchuzzy(m): 12:52pm
Eyha...
kingPhidel:
Offpoint:
Ayo4251:
MrMoney007:
We will all rule this nation someday...
Kwantinu like this, Nigeria will be great!!!
|Re: Lady Buys A New Car To Celebrate Her 24th Birthday (Photos) by Niyinficient(m): 12:52pm
Ok....i am coming
|Re: Lady Buys A New Car To Celebrate Her 24th Birthday (Photos) by Tastemoney(m): 12:53pm
G
|Re: Lady Buys A New Car To Celebrate Her 24th Birthday (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 12:53pm
Aunty Folake come and see what your mates are using their kpekus for.
The only job your own does for you is to stain your pant and get wet for nothing.
|Re: Lady Buys A New Car To Celebrate Her 24th Birthday (Photos) by vicadex07(m): 12:53pm
Rubbish....how did u know if she isn't a part time Olosho.
Most regular Olosho have another legit hustle they are into during the day which they use as a cover for their real career.
That is how one bleached monkey called herself OAP until she was recently exposed.
1 Like
|Re: Lady Buys A New Car To Celebrate Her 24th Birthday (Photos) by bamasite(m): 12:53pm
Congrats to her!
|Re: Lady Buys A New Car To Celebrate Her 24th Birthday (Photos) by enemyofprogress: 12:53pm
Na second hand car self Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew
|Re: Lady Buys A New Car To Celebrate Her 24th Birthday (Photos) by seenter84: 12:53pm
Obosi
|Re: Lady Buys A New Car To Celebrate Her 24th Birthday (Photos) by MrMoney007: 12:53pm
That's why my woman is an asset.
let me show my friend that married a liability
|Re: Lady Buys A New Car To Celebrate Her 24th Birthday (Photos) by dadebayo1(m): 12:53pm
Ok..
|Re: Lady Buys A New Car To Celebrate Her 24th Birthday (Photos) by fresherdanU: 12:54pm
happy for her.
drive safe
|Re: Lady Buys A New Car To Celebrate Her 24th Birthday (Photos) by handsomeguy4kyf: 12:54pm
here i am still struggling to buy only fuel for my rickety bike. pls God pick up my call Biko
|Re: Lady Buys A New Car To Celebrate Her 24th Birthday (Photos) by UncleJudax(m): 12:54pm
Not Bad... Hopefully it is not as "Genuine" as Toke
|Re: Lady Buys A New Car To Celebrate Her 24th Birthday (Photos) by Ayo4251(m): 12:54pm
H
|Re: Lady Buys A New Car To Celebrate Her 24th Birthday (Photos) by Arry110: 12:55pm
Ashawo
|Re: Lady Buys A New Car To Celebrate Her 24th Birthday (Photos) by Offpoint: 12:55pm
NwaAmaikpe:hold your peace
|Re: Lady Buys A New Car To Celebrate Her 24th Birthday (Photos) by HarkymTheOracle(m): 12:55pm
HeyCorleone:I agree with you 100%
|Re: Lady Buys A New Car To Celebrate Her 24th Birthday (Photos) by AntiWailer: 12:55pm
#God Has Been faithful
|Re: Lady Buys A New Car To Celebrate Her 24th Birthday (Photos) by freshboy31: 12:56pm
enemyofprogress:ur moniker says it all
|Re: Lady Buys A New Car To Celebrate Her 24th Birthday (Photos) by piagetskinner(m): 12:57pm
tokunbo 2008 Camry is what ure calling brand new?
at least she didn't have to sleep around to get one..
|Re: Lady Buys A New Car To Celebrate Her 24th Birthday (Photos) by spiritedxxx: 12:57pm
