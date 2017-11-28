Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / Lady Buys A New Car To Celebrate Her 24th Birthday (Photos) (5560 Views)

Lamaar is a Fashion Stylist and Entrepreneur, she realised she could do just good making unique designs of anything catchy! Recently she bought her self a brand new car as she turned 24yrs old.



Unlike some girls that go about sleeping with men for quick cash…Lamaar sits in her cupid and make people wear her outfits and its really paying her real good,the big question is



“Do we have Such Independent Women? Apart from Celebrities, Are Nigerian Ladies ready to learn real way of making money and becoming their own boss?”



See more photos below:







tiwee gbosa for lemaar.

but den, Don jazzy is in RomanGoddess dm, she can afford a Benz if she wanted.

life really sucks.

Who was suppose to buy for her? oya let her buy for her boyfriend too 2 Likes 1 Share

The fact that we laud everyday achievements such as this when done by a female shows how little we expect from them. Who was supposed to get the ride for her?



I think this is what feminism and gender equality are all about, not going nude on social media to show us how brave you are. 14 Likes 1 Share





Leave SM dem no go hear...somebody's children will soon gang-up and file out for you. Leave SM dem no go hear...somebody's children will soon gang-up and file out for you.

If I hear say, one maga is not behind scene for this..... 13 Likes

I want to attend but but....

This is Nice!!!!



And you see majority of girls of her age corporately begging men both online and offline for money, recharge cards, phones, Even some beg for money for undies and sanitary pads. When the man sees this as absurd or not cool, they label him as a broke ass nigga.



You'll see a typical naija guy working from 8am to 6pm of which he would have left home since 5 or 6am to beat the traffic and get home around 9 or 10pm, while working his ass off at work all day and sometimes receiving insults from a boss who isn't even up to him in age for meagre salary, only for one girl somewhere to ask him to buy him a phone or she's broke she needs to fix her hair her nails and just name it!!!!



Guys, please look for a suitable working and independent girl like this one and your money will be well spent!!!! 1 Like 1 Share

her own better jare...



bad belle people go come say na maga pay...







kingPhidel:

H

Offpoint:

g

Ayo4251:

H

MrMoney007:

hh

We will all rule this nation someday...



Kwantinu like this, Nigeria will be great!!! Eyha...We will all rule this nation someday...Kwantinu like this, Nigeria will be great!!!

Ok....i am coming

G







Aunty Folake come and see what your mates are using their kpekus for.



The only job your own does for you is to stain your pant and get wet for nothing. Aunty Folake come and see what your mates are using their kpekus for.The only job your own does for you is to stain your pant and get wet for nothing.





Most regular Olosho have another legit hustle they are into during the day which they use as a cover for their real career.



That is how one bleached monkey called herself OAP until she was recently exposed. Rubbish....how did u know if she isn't a part time Olosho.Most regular Olosho have another legit hustle they are into during the day which they use as a cover for their real career.That is how one bleached monkey called herself OAP until she was recently exposed. 1 Like

Congrats to her!



Na second hand car self Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew

Obosi





let me show my friend that married a liability

That's why my woman is an asset.let me show my friend that married a liability

Ok..

happy for her.



drive safe

here i am still struggling to buy only fuel for my rickety bike. pls God pick up my call Biko

Not Bad... Hopefully it is not as "Genuine" as Toke

H

Ashawo

NwaAmaikpe:

hold your peace hold your peace

HeyCorleone:

The fact that we laud everyday achievements such as this when done by a female shows how little we expect from them. Who was supposed to get the ride for her?



I think this is what feminism and gender equality are all about, not going nude on social media to show us how brave you are. I agree with you 100% I agree with you 100%

#God Has Been faithful

enemyofprogress:

Na second hand car self Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew ur moniker says it all ur moniker says it all

