₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,919,090 members, 3,938,862 topics. Date: Tuesday, 28 November 2017 at 03:30 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / SARS Operatives Recover Bus Stolen At Gunpoint, Arrest Suspects (Photos) (11786 Views)
Security Operatives Recover AK47 Rifles After Car Was Hijacked By Robbers.Photos / For Being In Possession Of 3 Phones, SARS Operatives Assault U.S Returnee / Oyo Police Arrest ‘one Million Boys’ Leader, 166 Other Suspects (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|SARS Operatives Recover Bus Stolen At Gunpoint, Arrest Suspects (Photos) by aminulive: 10:59am
@POLITICSNGR
Officers of the Special anti-robber squad(SARS) in Benue state recently recovered a stolen bus from a gang of armed robbers. Below is a statement signed by the PPRO of the Benue state police command, ASP Moses Joel Yamu obtained by PoliticsNGR;
"SARS operatives led by CSP. Bokah Audu have recovered a Toyota Hummer bus with reg number MKD 633 ZN and Benue Links body number LV 1277, which was stolen at gunpoint on 01/11/2017 around Austoma Filling Station, Aliade, at Kawo -Kaduna-Zaria road.
The following suspects were arrested in connection with the crime:
a. Asen Ahularza -Driver of the vehicle who reported the vehicle robbed
b. Mathew Atsenga – Suspect who received the vehicle at Aliade
c. Victor Jam and Suuter Ichol both drivers with Benue Links
d. Babatunde Kolawole -Painter who painted the vehicle all white and
e. Bala Jagaba -Conductor whose possession the vehicle was recovered.
The Suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded."
https://politicsngr.com/2017/11/28/sars-operatives-bus-stolen-gunpoint-arrest-suspects-photos/
1 Share
|Re: SARS Operatives Recover Bus Stolen At Gunpoint, Arrest Suspects (Photos) by ipobarecriminals: 11:10am
BASTARDS
3 Likes
|Re: SARS Operatives Recover Bus Stolen At Gunpoint, Arrest Suspects (Photos) by Yeligray(m): 11:11am
Things too hard. People too the steal this days, SARS go soon tire to d catch thieves.
|Re: SARS Operatives Recover Bus Stolen At Gunpoint, Arrest Suspects (Photos) by Homeboiy(m): 11:15am
In this kind of news u must see a yoruba man
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: SARS Operatives Recover Bus Stolen At Gunpoint, Arrest Suspects (Photos) by Yeligray(m): 11:20am
ipobarecriminals:bastards?, oya you give them jobs na. It may surprise you that one of them might be a graduate..
BASTARDS?, What of those in power that stole millions of naira and dollars why arn't you calling them bastards?..
See let me tell you something, in Nigeria if it's a big man that steals he will be treated with respect, protected and treated like a boss e.g maina, diesani etc. But if it's a common man he would be paraded, flogged and disgraced.. Don't get me wrong i'm totally against crime but i hate being unfair.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: SARS Operatives Recover Bus Stolen At Gunpoint, Arrest Suspects (Photos) by ipobarecriminals: 11:25am
Yeligray:
Yeligray:Give a pathetic THIEVES a j0b,they'll still steal ur thing. What about people that runaway with their company goods?U dnt need to give anybody job b4 dey use their 6 not 5 sense.Farming,labour work,car wash etc dey there.
10 Likes
|Re: SARS Operatives Recover Bus Stolen At Gunpoint, Arrest Suspects (Photos) by ArchangeLucifer: 11:26am
Babatunde Kolawole who painted the bus all white".
Afonjas exporting theft nationwide.
12 Likes
|Re: SARS Operatives Recover Bus Stolen At Gunpoint, Arrest Suspects (Photos) by Yeligray(m): 11:34am
ipobarecriminals:what i'm trying to say is that sometimes situation forces people to do things they arn't supposed to... About company goods, you should investigate why people run away with them. Some might be that they are maltreated, they r nt paid, or just want to run away with it.
1 Like
|Re: SARS Operatives Recover Bus Stolen At Gunpoint, Arrest Suspects (Photos) by solutiongiver: 1:28pm
Well done
|Re: SARS Operatives Recover Bus Stolen At Gunpoint, Arrest Suspects (Photos) by Realfitbody: 1:28pm
It's a very funny development. Robbers are caught and imprisioned for a time. Then they are freed and they rob again but this time they become more clever. In the US there are rehabilitation centres to help prisioners but in my country OYO is your case.
|Re: SARS Operatives Recover Bus Stolen At Gunpoint, Arrest Suspects (Photos) by medolab90(m): 1:28pm
G
|Re: SARS Operatives Recover Bus Stolen At Gunpoint, Arrest Suspects (Photos) by Kingdolo(m): 1:28pm
|Re: SARS Operatives Recover Bus Stolen At Gunpoint, Arrest Suspects (Photos) by Nonnyflex(m): 1:29pm
One thing I have noticed with the few years I have spent in this country (which is all of life) is that the condition of this country can transform a good person to the worst version of themselves.. And it keeps getting worse with every political dispensation...in the meantime before I forget whetin carry me come I need Nokia small pin charger abeg
1 Like
|Re: SARS Operatives Recover Bus Stolen At Gunpoint, Arrest Suspects (Photos) by kullozone(m): 1:29pm
Their wickedness/bad is still greater than their good. I hate SARS... I no fit praise them for anything
|Re: SARS Operatives Recover Bus Stolen At Gunpoint, Arrest Suspects (Photos) by Oyindidi(f): 1:30pm
Yeligray:Potential armed robber
1 Like
|Re: SARS Operatives Recover Bus Stolen At Gunpoint, Arrest Suspects (Photos) by Donny2060: 1:30pm
Good job boys... We must make this country safe. The person that owns that vehicle work hard to get it and should not be taken away from him because some boys don't want to wrk hard for themselves.
|Re: SARS Operatives Recover Bus Stolen At Gunpoint, Arrest Suspects (Photos) by baddosky1: 1:31pm
Yes...NCAN reporting for duty! Over!!
The only name that caught my attention is Babatunde Kolawole who painted the bus all white like their Aso Ebi which they wear like fallen angels.
|Re: SARS Operatives Recover Bus Stolen At Gunpoint, Arrest Suspects (Photos) by nairavsdollars: 1:31pm
F
|Re: SARS Operatives Recover Bus Stolen At Gunpoint, Arrest Suspects (Photos) by ivolt: 1:31pm
Yeligray:
It is okay to steal because you are unemployed and because someone stole millions of naira?
SMH
|Re: SARS Operatives Recover Bus Stolen At Gunpoint, Arrest Suspects (Photos) by ernesterioo(m): 1:31pm
Dat guy in red look innocent
|Re: SARS Operatives Recover Bus Stolen At Gunpoint, Arrest Suspects (Photos) by habsydiamond(m): 1:32pm
Ole lo bomoje oooooo. See as their face strong.....people with black minds
|Re: SARS Operatives Recover Bus Stolen At Gunpoint, Arrest Suspects (Photos) by Slatonasdsa: 1:34pm
Good job boys... We must make this country safe. The person that owns that vehicle work hard to get it and should not be taken away from him because some boys don't want to wrk hard for themselves.
|Re: SARS Operatives Recover Bus Stolen At Gunpoint, Arrest Suspects (Photos) by temitemi1(m): 1:36pm
Everyday for the thief one day for the owner... let them face the music
|Re: SARS Operatives Recover Bus Stolen At Gunpoint, Arrest Suspects (Photos) by Keneking: 1:36pm
Where is the gun?
|Re: SARS Operatives Recover Bus Stolen At Gunpoint, Arrest Suspects (Photos) by ampotty: 1:37pm
......
|Re: SARS Operatives Recover Bus Stolen At Gunpoint, Arrest Suspects (Photos) by BrigadeApproach(f): 1:37pm
Sales and Inventory Management System
Robust Sales and Inventory Management Application you can make money from installing for Stores, Supermarket, pharmacy, e.t.c
Sales/Inventory App with POS (Point of Sale) module is a PHP/jQuery based web application that allows you to manage your sales and inventory on site.
Update your stock information, make purchases and view sales data from anywhere whether in the office, at home, in the warehouse, or on the go. All you need to access this a device with internet connection. You also use offline.
It has built-in Invoice and Inventory System. Invoice System has Tax and Discounts. These will be really helpful to apply taxes and discounts automatically and the ability to generate invoice from quotation.
Responsive Theme with 3 styles, Calender to add events and daily/month sales and tax amounts. Advance and Improved reports for Overview, Stock Value per warehouse, custom sales and purchase reports.
You can use POS section with a Barcode Scanner
Demo Login Details
www.webguruschoolmodel.com/inventory
Email: demo@demo.com
Password: 12345678
You get full script and 100% Resell right.
Call: 01-342 8752
|Re: SARS Operatives Recover Bus Stolen At Gunpoint, Arrest Suspects (Photos) by ivolt: 1:38pm
Realfitbody:
Say what you know.
About 70% of all criminals released from prison in the US end up being
arrested for other crimes within three years.
Prisons are punishment centers.
1 Like
|Re: SARS Operatives Recover Bus Stolen At Gunpoint, Arrest Suspects (Photos) by maxwell767(m): 1:39pm
|Re: SARS Operatives Recover Bus Stolen At Gunpoint, Arrest Suspects (Photos) by ivolt: 1:40pm
BigSarah:
A business person openly showing bigotry.
I bet you expect those you insulted to patronize or recommend your business.
Wonders shall never end.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: SARS Operatives Recover Bus Stolen At Gunpoint, Arrest Suspects (Photos) by baddosky1: 1:41pm
BigSarah:
Chai! Babe you fine o!! I wan buy one weavon from you though i'm a guy and e no go dey useful to me. I go just buy am use am do mop just because of ya beauri
|Re: SARS Operatives Recover Bus Stolen At Gunpoint, Arrest Suspects (Photos) by charain: 1:41pm
BigSarah:
Better modify your post.
Female Cultism / Man Bags Jail Term For Beating Woman / Kidnapper Of A School Girl In Benue Arrested (Photos)
Viewing this topic: utepu, Easy5265, prigoz(m), Benez, Mrnakeina(m), amarudeen(m), kadree(m), ibro2040, OgaCEO(m), Hajji76(m), ipobarecriminals, Cool4face(m), Dream2(m), nickyvick(f), Fiqhu, sirfemoz(m), Auwm1(m), muyibithocfrn(m), wasbag, romero, tosynbaba(m), skimasks(m), FemiAdeboye(m), Judymaks(f), jimwest(m) and 49 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23