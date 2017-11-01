Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / SARS Operatives Recover Bus Stolen At Gunpoint, Arrest Suspects (Photos) (11786 Views)

Officers of the Special anti-robber squad(SARS) in Benue state recently recovered a stolen bus from a gang of armed robbers. Below is a statement signed by the PPRO of the Benue state police command, ASP Moses Joel Yamu obtained by PoliticsNGR;



"SARS operatives led by CSP. Bokah Audu have recovered a Toyota Hummer bus with reg number MKD 633 ZN and Benue Links body number LV 1277, which was stolen at gunpoint on 01/11/2017 around Austoma Filling Station, Aliade, at Kawo -Kaduna-Zaria road.



The following suspects were arrested in connection with the crime:



a. Asen Ahularza -Driver of the vehicle who reported the vehicle robbed

b. Mathew Atsenga – Suspect who received the vehicle at Aliade

c. Victor Jam and Suuter Ichol both drivers with Benue Links

d. Babatunde Kolawole -Painter who painted the vehicle all white and

e. Bala Jagaba -Conductor whose possession the vehicle was recovered.



The Suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded."



BASTARDS 3 Likes

Things too hard. People too the steal this days, SARS go soon tire to d catch thieves.

In this kind of news u must see a yoruba man 6 Likes 1 Share

BASTARDS bastards?, oya you give them jobs na. It may surprise you that one of them might be a graduate..





BASTARDS?, What of those in power that stole millions of naira and dollars why arn't you calling them bastards?..







See let me tell you something, in Nigeria if it's a big man that steals he will be treated with respect, protected and treated like a boss e.g maina, diesani etc. But if it's a common man he would be paraded, flogged and disgraced.. Don't get me wrong i'm totally against crime but i hate being unfair. bastards?, oya you give them jobs na. It may surprise you that one of them might be a graduate..BASTARDS?, What of those in power that stole millions of naira and dollars why arn't you calling them bastards?..See let me tell you something, in Nigeria if it's a big man that steals he will be treated with respect, protected and treated like a boss e.g maina, diesani etc. But if it's a common man he would be paraded, flogged and disgraced.. Don't get me wrong i'm totally against crime but i hate being unfair. 9 Likes 1 Share

Afonjas exporting theft nationwide. Babatunde Kolawole who painted the bus all white".Afonjas exporting theft nationwide. 12 Likes

Give a pathetic THIEVES a j0b,she'll still steal ur thing. What about people that runaway with their company goods?U dnt need to give anybody job b4 dey use their 6 not 5 sense.Farming,labour work,car wash etc dey there. what i'm trying to say is that sometimes situation forces people to do things they arn't supposed to... About company goods, you should investigate why people run away with them. Some might be that they are maltreated, they r nt paid, or just want to run away with it. what i'm trying to say is that sometimes situation forces people to do things they arn't supposed to... About company goods, you should investigate why people run away with them. Some might be that they are maltreated, they r nt paid, or just want to run away with it. 1 Like

Well done

It's a very funny development. Robbers are caught and imprisioned for a time. Then they are freed and they rob again but this time they become more clever. In the US there are rehabilitation centres to help prisioners but in my country OYO is your case.

One thing I have noticed with the few years I have spent in this country (which is all of life) is that the condition of this country can transform a good person to the worst version of themselves.. And it keeps getting worse with every political dispensation...in the meantime before I forget whetin carry me come I need Nokia small pin charger abeg 1 Like

Their wickedness/bad is still greater than their good. I hate SARS... I no fit praise them for anything

Good job boys... We must make this country safe. The person that owns that vehicle work hard to get it and should not be taken away from him because some boys don't want to wrk hard for themselves.





The only name that caught my attention is Babatunde Kolawole who painted the bus all white like their Aso Ebi which they wear like fallen angels. Yes...NCAN reporting for duty! Over!!The only name that caught my attention iswho painted the bus all white like their Aso Ebi which they wear like fallen angels.

It is okay to steal because you are unemployed and because someone stole millions of naira?

SMH It is okay to steal because you are unemployed and because someone stole millions of naira?SMH

Dat guy in red look innocent

Ole lo bomoje oooooo. See as their face strong.....people with black minds

Good job boys... We must make this country safe. The person that owns that vehicle work hard to get it and should not be taken away from him because some boys don't want to wrk hard for themselves.

Everyday for the thief one day for the owner... let them face the music

Where is the gun?

It's a very funny development. Robbers are caught and imprisioned for a time. Then they are freed and they rob again but this time they become more clever. In the US there are rehabilitation centres to help prisioners but in my country OYO is your case.

Say what you know.

About 70% of all criminals released from prison in the US end up being

arrested for other crimes within three years.

Prisons are punishment centers. Say what you know.About 70% of all criminals released from prison in the US end up beingarrested for other crimes within three years.Prisons are punishment centers. 1 Like

