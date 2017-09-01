Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Banky W's Bedroom Video That Exposed Adesua Etomi's Nude (38306 Views)

Just this, morning,Banky W who has been in South Africa with his woman was on Snapchat updating fans with a video, but suddenly an UNCLAD Adesua appeared at the background putting on her undies.



The video has been trending on Instagram



In video,Banky was addressing fans, "Alright guys,this Zebula Lodge...South Africa. Right outside our cabin...Zebra....right outside our bedroom window"



Knowingly or unknowingly to Mr Wellington,right behind was his soft and innocent new wife, Adesua unclothed, removing or wearing her panties!



It is surely an unforgettable honey mon! For millions of Nigerians who wasted their data attending the wedding on IG, here is a souvenir







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tGctXcSM4KQ



Watch full explicit video here>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/banky-w-mistakenly-captures-wife-unclad-on-camera-while-updating-fans 2 Likes

Kolababe:

Omotola was right about wat? about wat?

Banky keep it up.... u hear? 17 Likes 1 Share

Mk una allow d matter rest na. Kilode. 3 Likes

OP, Wetin concern una? Na your woman?

They have consummated their wedding abi marriage. 19 Likes 1 Share

Just like I expected, this marriage will be all over social media till death do them part. I don't know how instagram works when it comes to videos but I am sure you have to look at videos before uploading them

Banky



This is Gods way of warning you to keep your marriage off the Internet. Good luck 69 Likes 6 Shares

The fascination with people's unclothedness in this society is stunning and alarming.



So after seeing the lady's butt what happens next?



And no i didn't watch the video. 13 Likes 2 Shares

Ok

getting married is nt a sign of maturity and hvin beard littered on ur face isn't either. Some pples brain needs 2 b updated. He needs to grow up getting married is nt a sign of maturity and hvin beard littered on ur face isn't either. Some pples brain needs 2 b updated. He needs to grow up 68 Likes 10 Shares

Shameless idiots 3 Likes





And they just SHAMED all of you bad belle 4 Likes 2 Shares

Marriage really shouldn't be conducted on social media 3 Likes

there issue 1 Like

If it were a picture I'd have said it was deliberate but since it was a video, that was a damn mistake. smh Lol, every one keep quiet say you marry a skinny girl after all your hype, fear no catch you to reveal her skinny bum??If it were a picture I'd have said it was deliberate but since it was a video, that was a damn mistake. smh 5 Likes 1 Share

iamdynamite:

there issue their issue..... 3 Likes

Too much of everything. When you can't make you secret secret. Celebrities with show off. Now you have exposed the million dollars treasure to the world. 4 Likes

Today na today. To those that said it's nobody's business. The moment you go online, bring out your keypad or keyboard to post, type anything on SM, it becomes everybody's problem. 1 Like



The video sef dey meaningless, who never see zebra for nat geo wild before?

See him big head Na wa oThe video sef dey meaningless, who never see zebra for nat geo wild before?See him big head 7 Likes

Banky has sold more ads for Seun than some politics and crime posts...



4 Likes

They just want you to feast on every of their stupidity. 2 Likes

Bloggers will over flog this topic eh 1 Like

Give him a break guys, even without the video it is obvious that it was not done intentionally! Why are we so judgmental, we all make mistakes daily! People already wishing doom for them just because he made an unconscious mistake, just shows how people are bitter, jealous and want your downfall when they don’t have what you have.





This should be a Lesson to people, do your things in secrete! Never allow people know of your success! 11 Likes 1 Share

i saw nothing 1 Like 2 Shares

Big head doesn't equal common sense. 1 Like