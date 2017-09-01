₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Banky W's Bedroom Video That Exposed Adesua Etomi's Nude by Kolababe: 11:25am
Just last week, married actress, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde warns Banky W and his bride, Adesua to keep their relationship off social media. Many criticised her but the actress obviously saw the couple's weakness.
Just this, morning,Banky W who has been in South Africa with his woman was on Snapchat updating fans with a video, but suddenly an UNCLAD Adesua appeared at the background putting on her undies.
The video has been trending on Instagram
In video,Banky was addressing fans, "Alright guys,this Zebula Lodge...South Africa. Right outside our cabin...Zebra....right outside our bedroom window"
Knowingly or unknowingly to Mr Wellington,right behind was his soft and innocent new wife, Adesua unclothed, removing or wearing her panties!
It is surely an unforgettable honey mon! For millions of Nigerians who wasted their data attending the wedding on IG, here is a souvenir
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tGctXcSM4KQ
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/banky-w-mistakenly-captures-wife-unclad-on-camera-while-updating-fans
|Re: Banky W's Bedroom Video That Exposed Adesua Etomi's Nude by Kolababe: 11:25am
Watch full explicit video here>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/banky-w-mistakenly-captures-wife-unclad-on-camera-while-updating-fans
|Re: Banky W's Bedroom Video That Exposed Adesua Etomi's Nude by phintohlar(f): 11:36am
Kolababe:about wat?
|Re: Banky W's Bedroom Video That Exposed Adesua Etomi's Nude by Authoreety: 1:04pm
Banky keep it up.... u hear?
|Re: Banky W's Bedroom Video That Exposed Adesua Etomi's Nude by Jointhemiltons2(m): 1:10pm
Mk una allow d matter rest na. Kilode.
|Re: Banky W's Bedroom Video That Exposed Adesua Etomi's Nude by Reyus: 1:15pm
OP, Wetin concern una? Na your woman?
They have consummated their wedding abi marriage.
|Re: Banky W's Bedroom Video That Exposed Adesua Etomi's Nude by Realfitbody: 1:24pm
Just like I expected, this marriage will be all over social media till death do them part. I don't know how instagram works when it comes to videos but I am sure you have to look at videos before uploading them
|Re: Banky W's Bedroom Video That Exposed Adesua Etomi's Nude by Safiaa(f): 1:25pm
Banky
This is Gods way of warning you to keep your marriage off the Internet. Good luck
|Re: Banky W's Bedroom Video That Exposed Adesua Etomi's Nude by SmartyPants(m): 1:25pm
The fascination with people's unclothedness in this society is stunning and alarming.
So after seeing the lady's butt what happens next?
And no i didn't watch the video.
|Re: Banky W's Bedroom Video That Exposed Adesua Etomi's Nude by spaggyy(m): 1:25pm
Ok
|Re: Banky W's Bedroom Video That Exposed Adesua Etomi's Nude by IAMSASHY(f): 1:25pm
getting married is nt a sign of maturity and hvin beard littered on ur face isn't either. Some pples brain needs 2 b updated. He needs to grow up
|Re: Banky W's Bedroom Video That Exposed Adesua Etomi's Nude by Bobby4090: 1:25pm
Shameless idiots
|Re: Banky W's Bedroom Video That Exposed Adesua Etomi's Nude by MaryBenn(f): 1:25pm
And they just SHAMED all of you bad belle
|Re: Banky W's Bedroom Video That Exposed Adesua Etomi's Nude by blackbeau1(f): 1:25pm
Marriage really shouldn't be conducted on social media
|Re: Banky W's Bedroom Video That Exposed Adesua Etomi's Nude by Clatus99(m): 1:25pm
|Re: Banky W's Bedroom Video That Exposed Adesua Etomi's Nude by iamdynamite(m): 1:26pm
there issue
|Re: Banky W's Bedroom Video That Exposed Adesua Etomi's Nude by dovelike(f): 1:26pm
Lol, every one keep quiet say you marry a skinny girl after all your hype, fear no catch you to reveal her skinny bum??
If it were a picture I'd have said it was deliberate but since it was a video, that was a damn mistake. smh
|Re: Banky W's Bedroom Video That Exposed Adesua Etomi's Nude by iamdynamite(m): 1:27pm
their issue.....
iamdynamite:
|Re: Banky W's Bedroom Video That Exposed Adesua Etomi's Nude by alienvirus: 1:27pm
Too much of everything. When you can't make you secret secret. Celebrities with show off. Now you have exposed the million dollars treasure to the world.
|Re: Banky W's Bedroom Video That Exposed Adesua Etomi's Nude by dfrost: 1:27pm
Today na today. To those that said it's nobody's business. The moment you go online, bring out your keypad or keyboard to post, type anything on SM, it becomes everybody's problem.
|Re: Banky W's Bedroom Video That Exposed Adesua Etomi's Nude by Oyindidi(f): 1:27pm
Na wa o
The video sef dey meaningless, who never see zebra for nat geo wild before?
See him big head
|Re: Banky W's Bedroom Video That Exposed Adesua Etomi's Nude by BruncleZuma: 1:27pm
Banky has sold more ads for Seun than some politics and crime posts...
|Re: Banky W's Bedroom Video That Exposed Adesua Etomi's Nude by datola: 1:27pm
They just want you to feast on every of their stupidity.
|Re: Banky W's Bedroom Video That Exposed Adesua Etomi's Nude by designVATExcel: 1:27pm
Bloggers will over flog this topic eh
|Re: Banky W's Bedroom Video That Exposed Adesua Etomi's Nude by d4gmail: 1:27pm
lol
|Re: Banky W's Bedroom Video That Exposed Adesua Etomi's Nude by DeutschJunge: 1:27pm
Give him a break guys, even without the video it is obvious that it was not done intentionally! Why are we so judgmental, we all make mistakes daily! People already wishing doom for them just because he made an unconscious mistake, just shows how people are bitter, jealous and want your downfall when they don’t have what you have.
This should be a Lesson to people, do your things in secrete! Never allow people know of your success!
|Re: Banky W's Bedroom Video That Exposed Adesua Etomi's Nude by Tolumiide: 1:27pm
i saw nothing
|Re: Banky W's Bedroom Video That Exposed Adesua Etomi's Nude by Okoyeeboz: 1:28pm
Big head doesn't equal common sense.
|Re: Banky W's Bedroom Video That Exposed Adesua Etomi's Nude by adepeter2027(m): 1:28pm
And so
