|FIFA Confirms Super Eagles As Youngest Squad During 2018 W/cup Qualifiers by robosky02(m): 11:30am
FIFA Confirms Super Eagles As Youngest Squad During 2018 W/Cup Qualifiers
The Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) says Nigeria paraded the youngest players during the qualifiers for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
This was announced on FIFA’s official website on Tuesday by a Switzerland-based independent study Centre International d’Étude du Sport (CIES) in it’s issue number 30 of Observatory Monthly Report.
The CIES Football Observatory is a research group founded in 1995 by FIFA in partnership with the canton and town of Neuchâtel in Switzerland.
World Cup champions Germany emerged as the second country that had the youngest squad, while England were third.
A statement on FIFA’s website reads: “The CIES Football Observatory and FIFA have joined forces to analyse the profiles of the players who were fielded by the 32 qualified teams on the road to Russia. The analysis highlights the diversity of the squads in terms of both age and height, as well as the importance of migration with almost two thirds of players currently playing for clubs outside of the association they represent.
“While Nigeria fielded the youngest players (with an average age of 24.9 years) in the qualifiers, followed by title-holders Germany (25.7) and by U-17 and U-20 world champions England (25.9), at the opposite end of the spectrum were two newcomers Panama (29.4 years) and Iceland (29.0), as well as 2014 FIFA World Cup quarter-finalists Costa Rica (29.0).
“There were also considerable differences among the teams in terms of the average height of players. At one extreme, seven associations fielded players with an average height of less than 180cm: Peru, Argentina and Uruguay (CONMEBOL), Saudi Arabia and Japan (AFC), Mexico (CONCACAF), and Spain (UEFA). At the other extreme, the average height of the players fielded by four European nations – Iceland, Denmark, Sweden and Serbia – was at least 185cm.
“The study also revealed that about 9% of players were born outside of the association they represent. Only seven of the 32 teams did not field any players born abroad. The number of footballers playing for clubs outside of the association they represent also revealed the importance of migration in football. In total, 64.6% of footballers play abroad: from 0% for England and Saudi Arabia, to 100% for Croatia, Sweden and Iceland.”
The Super Eagles who are in Pot 4, will know their group stage opponents when the draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup holds on Friday, December 1st, in Russia
https://www.completesportsnigeria.com/fifa-confirms-super-eagles-youngest-squad-2018-w-cup-qualifiers/
|Re: FIFA Confirms Super Eagles As Youngest Squad During 2018 W/cup Qualifiers by Munae(f): 11:32am
Football age ni
|Re: FIFA Confirms Super Eagles As Youngest Squad During 2018 W/cup Qualifiers by ArchangeLucifer: 11:48am
If Ndidi is 20 then I'm Born Again.
|Re: FIFA Confirms Super Eagles As Youngest Squad During 2018 W/cup Qualifiers by Aldebaran(m): 2:18pm
lol...
Youngest indeed
|Re: FIFA Confirms Super Eagles As Youngest Squad During 2018 W/cup Qualifiers by Tytylion(m): 2:18pm
Iro nla
|Re: FIFA Confirms Super Eagles As Youngest Squad During 2018 W/cup Qualifiers by Slim987: 2:18pm
Who put omeruo for the team biko
|Re: FIFA Confirms Super Eagles As Youngest Squad During 2018 W/cup Qualifiers by doyouknowjohnny: 2:18pm
come Friday dec 1st 2017 if FIFA make mistake do rigging, pair us with brazil eh we no dey go Russia again.
|Re: FIFA Confirms Super Eagles As Youngest Squad During 2018 W/cup Qualifiers by Sampalo: 2:18pm
Cool
|Re: FIFA Confirms Super Eagles As Youngest Squad During 2018 W/cup Qualifiers by Teewhy2: 2:18pm
I hope by this time next year they would have confirmed that they are the youngest team to win a senior world cup trophy.
|Re: FIFA Confirms Super Eagles As Youngest Squad During 2018 W/cup Qualifiers by smaileyin: 2:18pm
good for us
|Re: FIFA Confirms Super Eagles As Youngest Squad During 2018 W/cup Qualifiers by spartacus11(m): 2:18pm
Good for us, which means dey will spend more years together if only NFF nor go drink ogogoro begin sack our coach later
|Re: FIFA Confirms Super Eagles As Youngest Squad During 2018 W/cup Qualifiers by Uyi168(m): 2:18pm
There are two types of age..ur real age,and the football age..
|Re: FIFA Confirms Super Eagles As Youngest Squad During 2018 W/cup Qualifiers by BruncleZuma: 2:18pm
Okay
|Re: FIFA Confirms Super Eagles As Youngest Squad During 2018 W/cup Qualifiers by kolnel: 2:19pm
ok
we all know the truth
|Re: FIFA Confirms Super Eagles As Youngest Squad During 2018 W/cup Qualifiers by MrThisandthat: 2:19pm
No b echiejile b dat??
|Re: FIFA Confirms Super Eagles As Youngest Squad During 2018 W/cup Qualifiers by Terror666(m): 2:19pm
Iheanacho's younger sister is 28 years
happily married with two kids
|Re: FIFA Confirms Super Eagles As Youngest Squad During 2018 W/cup Qualifiers by Mrokaykay(m): 2:19pm
I will Atikulate in 2019
|Re: FIFA Confirms Super Eagles As Youngest Squad During 2018 W/cup Qualifiers by jericco1(m): 2:19pm
wow! I'm surprised o. we are getting there.
|Re: FIFA Confirms Super Eagles As Youngest Squad During 2018 W/cup Qualifiers by trulygirl: 2:19pm
This didn't stop them from dropping us in their ranking
|Re: FIFA Confirms Super Eagles As Youngest Squad During 2018 W/cup Qualifiers by moscobabs(m): 2:19pm
football age
|Re: FIFA Confirms Super Eagles As Youngest Squad During 2018 W/cup Qualifiers by yankeedude(m): 2:19pm
Cool. I pray they go far
|Re: FIFA Confirms Super Eagles As Youngest Squad During 2018 W/cup Qualifiers by danduj(m): 2:20pm
Why won't it be the youngest,when someone like ahmed musa is claiming 24
Ahmed musa that went pro around 2008
|Re: FIFA Confirms Super Eagles As Youngest Squad During 2018 W/cup Qualifiers by Coldfeets: 2:20pm
Obviously FIFA isn't aware of that something called football age!
Maybe by the time I finally present my Real Age Technology to them, they will ban Nigeria for 400 years for cataclysmic age cheating!
|Re: FIFA Confirms Super Eagles As Youngest Squad During 2018 W/cup Qualifiers by Pius33(m): 2:20pm
Ok that's great... that means their blood dey hot! Hope them go bring the cup come Naija
|Re: FIFA Confirms Super Eagles As Youngest Squad During 2018 W/cup Qualifiers by TheAIC: 2:20pm
Lovely
|Re: FIFA Confirms Super Eagles As Youngest Squad During 2018 W/cup Qualifiers by Ezumakingsley(m): 2:20pm
What do there mean
|Re: FIFA Confirms Super Eagles As Youngest Squad During 2018 W/cup Qualifiers by qualityovenbake(m): 2:20pm
Nice. Super Eagles will get to the semi-final of the 2018 Fifa world cup holding in Russia.
|Re: FIFA Confirms Super Eagles As Youngest Squad During 2018 W/cup Qualifiers by bobbyANSELEM: 2:21pm
this guy above me ehh!!! U dey use gloss 12G?
|Re: FIFA Confirms Super Eagles As Youngest Squad During 2018 W/cup Qualifiers by idris4eva(m): 2:21pm
That Nigeria team if balogun is below 25 I should just go and meet a doctor to know what happen why I grow these fast at my age
Chai
|Re: FIFA Confirms Super Eagles As Youngest Squad During 2018 W/cup Qualifiers by miteolu(m): 2:21pm
Youngest on paper. All we need is result.
|Re: FIFA Confirms Super Eagles As Youngest Squad During 2018 W/cup Qualifiers by kay29000(m): 2:22pm
Interesting
|Re: FIFA Confirms Super Eagles As Youngest Squad During 2018 W/cup Qualifiers by famousbowale: 2:22pm
good one
