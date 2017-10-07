₦airaland Forum

Nigeria Vs Zambia: 1 - 0 - Who Was The Man Of The Match? by ELVISHOT(m): 6:57pm
Nigeria finally made us proud with the 1 - 0 victory over Zambia.

Who was the man of the match?

Who will get the N1m and 10 bags of rice?
Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 1 - 0 - Who Was The Man Of The Match? by post111(m): 6:59pm
iwobi jare

12 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 1 - 0 - Who Was The Man Of The Match? by Ndlistic(m): 7:04pm
Congratulations to Nigeria, but to be sincere Which Country is going to represent us in Rusia 2018. Is it Nigeria or Biafra. Just asking...
Congrats to Iwobi for making us proud..

1 Like

Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 1 - 0 - Who Was The Man Of The Match? by usmanktg2(m): 7:06pm
Abdullahi Shehu.

He provided the assist after a wonderful run and almost provided another.

He should take the rice home.

Modern football has shifted from the idea of Number 10, but to the idea of brilliant 2 & 3. Madrid proved it, Today's match just proved it.

10 Bags of rice for Shehu, the rest, one one plate ���

28 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 1 - 0 - Who Was The Man Of The Match? by Jaynaija080(m): 7:08pm
Moses jae

3 Likes

Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 1 - 0 - Who Was The Man Of The Match? by Onimama2(m): 7:09pm
i ll go for balogun.
that guy called echejile is a real calamity. undecided

29 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 1 - 0 - Who Was The Man Of The Match? by crackerspub: 7:09pm
usmanktg2:
Abdullahi Shehu.

He provided the assist after a wonderful run and almost provided another.

He should take the rice home.


Iwobi all the way.


From bench to glory


Sub on the 66th minute, William Troost-Ekong for Alex Iwobi


Scored 8 minutes later, Abdullahi Shehu played full 90 minutes and zero score from him.


Now you know why igbo's are very important tongue tongue tongue

7 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 1 - 0 - Who Was The Man Of The Match? by tociano009(m): 7:10pm
6

1 Like

Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 1 - 0 - Who Was The Man Of The Match? by Elnino4ladies: 7:10pm
Iwobi of course

2 Likes

Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 1 - 0 - Who Was The Man Of The Match? by Desdola(m): 7:10pm
Moses got it. Though Iwobi scored d goal

6 Likes

Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 1 - 0 - Who Was The Man Of The Match? by aminho(m): 7:10pm
abdullahi shehu

4 Likes

Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 1 - 0 - Who Was The Man Of The Match? by Zaheertyler(m): 7:10pm
shehu was perfect today

4 Likes

Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 1 - 0 - Who Was The Man Of The Match? by H2omaster: 7:10pm
Good match, nice one Iwobi

2 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 1 - 0 - Who Was The Man Of The Match? by kheart(m): 7:10pm
Shehu Abdullahi

4 Likes

Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 1 - 0 - Who Was The Man Of The Match? by shadrach77: 7:10pm
With this victory Nigeria had qualified for the world cup. Congratulations Super Eagles
Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 1 - 0 - Who Was The Man Of The Match? by NigerDeltan(m): 7:11pm
Moses

2 Likes

Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 1 - 0 - Who Was The Man Of The Match? by Islie: 7:11pm
Balogun

8 Likes

Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 1 - 0 - Who Was The Man Of The Match? by Daeylar(f): 7:11pm
The man that scored the goal lol
Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 1 - 0 - Who Was The Man Of The Match? by folarinstr: 7:11pm
Mikel, no doubt.

1 Like

Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 1 - 0 - Who Was The Man Of The Match? by besticality: 7:11pm
I don't care. We won n that's what matters to me grin

1 Like

Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 1 - 0 - Who Was The Man Of The Match? by themonk(m): 7:11pm
Me angry
Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 1 - 0 - Who Was The Man Of The Match? by femi4: 7:11pm
Moses ......back to back MOTM

1 Like

Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 1 - 0 - Who Was The Man Of The Match? by toyinjimoh(m): 7:11pm
Moses was fantastic but I give it to mikel he played excellently....up Nigeria United we stand divided we fall

2 Likes

Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 1 - 0 - Who Was The Man Of The Match? by siliconville: 7:11pm
Ikechukwu Ezenwa.

The save was kiss

1 Like

Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 1 - 0 - Who Was The Man Of The Match? by kuldude29(m): 7:11pm
k
Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 1 - 0 - Who Was The Man Of The Match? by johnstar(m): 7:11pm
N
Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 1 - 0 - Who Was The Man Of The Match? by NigerDeltan(m): 7:12pm
shadrach77:
With this victory Nigeria had qualified for the world cup. Congratulations Super Eagles

Who asked you?

2 Likes

Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 1 - 0 - Who Was The Man Of The Match? by Nairalane: 7:12pm
The Referee



Let's stay as one, Nigeria. See the combination of how An Hausa, Yoruba and Igbo contributed to our joy this night.

4 Likes

Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 1 - 0 - Who Was The Man Of The Match? by highbee24(m): 7:12pm
the man of the match is surely Leon Balogun

9 Likes

Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 1 - 0 - Who Was The Man Of The Match? by Kingluqman89(m): 7:12pm
Give it to the gunner... IWOBI.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 1 - 0 - Who Was The Man Of The Match? by NiRfreak(m): 7:12pm
Mikel, iwobi, moses

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 1 - 0 - Who Was The Man Of The Match? by fredagu: 7:12pm
My own is alex iwobi

2 Likes 1 Share

