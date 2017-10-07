Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Nigeria Vs Zambia: 1 - 0 - Who Was The Man Of The Match? (5967 Views)

Nigeria finally made us proud with the 1 - 0 victory over Zambia.



Who was the man of the match?



Who will get the N1m and 10 bags of rice?

iwobi jare

Congratulations to Nigeria, but to be sincere Which Country is going to represent us in Rusia 2018. Is it Nigeria or Biafra. Just asking...

Congrats to Iwobi for making us proud.. 1 Like

Abdullahi Shehu.



He provided the assist after a wonderful run and almost provided another.



He should take the rice home.



Modern football has shifted from the idea of Number 10, but to the idea of brilliant 2 & 3. Madrid proved it, Today's match just proved it.



10 Bags of rice for Shehu, the rest, one one plate ���

Moses jae

balogun.

balogun.

that guy called echejile is a real calamity. i ll go forthat guy calledis a real calamity.

Iwobi all the way.





From bench to glory





Sub on the 66th minute, William Troost-Ekong for Alex Iwobi





Scored 8 minutes later, Abdullahi Shehu played full 90 minutes and zero score from him.





Now you know why igbo's are very important all the way.From bench to glorySub on the 66th minute,forScored 8 minutes later,played full 90 minutes and zero score from him.Now you know why igbo's are very important 7 Likes 2 Shares

6

Iwobi of course

Moses got it. Though Iwobi scored d goal

abdullahi shehu

shehu was perfect today

Good match, nice one Iwobi

Shehu Abdullahi

With this victory Nigeria had qualified for the world cup. Congratulations Super Eagles

Moses

Balogun

The man that scored the goal lol

Mikel, no doubt.

I don't care. We won n that's what matters to me

Me

Moses ......back to back MOTM

Moses was fantastic but I give it to mikel he played excellently....up Nigeria United we stand divided we fall





The save was Ikechukwu Ezenwa.The save was

With this victory Nigeria had qualified for the world cup. Congratulations Super Eagles

Who asked you? Who asked you?

The Referee







Let's stay as one, Nigeria. See the combination of how An Hausa, Yoruba and Igbo contributed to our joy this night. 4 Likes

the man of the match is surely Leon Balogun

Give it to the gunner... IWOBI.

Mikel, iwobi, moses