|Nigeria Vs Zambia: 1 - 0 - Who Was The Man Of The Match? by ELVISHOT(m): 6:57pm
Nigeria finally made us proud with the 1 - 0 victory over Zambia.
Who was the man of the match?
Who will get the N1m and 10 bags of rice?
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 1 - 0 - Who Was The Man Of The Match? by post111(m): 6:59pm
iwobi jare
12 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 1 - 0 - Who Was The Man Of The Match? by Ndlistic(m): 7:04pm
Congratulations to Nigeria, but to be sincere Which Country is going to represent us in Rusia 2018. Is it Nigeria or Biafra. Just asking...
Congrats to Iwobi for making us proud..
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 1 - 0 - Who Was The Man Of The Match? by usmanktg2(m): 7:06pm
Abdullahi Shehu.
He provided the assist after a wonderful run and almost provided another.
He should take the rice home.
Modern football has shifted from the idea of Number 10, but to the idea of brilliant 2 & 3. Madrid proved it, Today's match just proved it.
10 Bags of rice for Shehu, the rest, one one plate ���
28 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 1 - 0 - Who Was The Man Of The Match? by Jaynaija080(m): 7:08pm
Moses jae
3 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 1 - 0 - Who Was The Man Of The Match? by Onimama2(m): 7:09pm
i ll go for balogun.
that guy called echejile is a real calamity.
29 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 1 - 0 - Who Was The Man Of The Match? by crackerspub: 7:09pm
usmanktg2:
Iwobi all the way.
From bench to glory
Sub on the 66th minute, William Troost-Ekong for Alex Iwobi
Scored 8 minutes later, Abdullahi Shehu played full 90 minutes and zero score from him.
Now you know why igbo's are very important
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 1 - 0 - Who Was The Man Of The Match? by tociano009(m): 7:10pm
6
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 1 - 0 - Who Was The Man Of The Match? by Elnino4ladies: 7:10pm
Iwobi of course
2 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 1 - 0 - Who Was The Man Of The Match? by Desdola(m): 7:10pm
Moses got it. Though Iwobi scored d goal
6 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 1 - 0 - Who Was The Man Of The Match? by aminho(m): 7:10pm
abdullahi shehu
4 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 1 - 0 - Who Was The Man Of The Match? by Zaheertyler(m): 7:10pm
shehu was perfect today
4 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 1 - 0 - Who Was The Man Of The Match? by H2omaster: 7:10pm
Good match, nice one Iwobi
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 1 - 0 - Who Was The Man Of The Match? by kheart(m): 7:10pm
Shehu Abdullahi
4 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 1 - 0 - Who Was The Man Of The Match? by shadrach77: 7:10pm
With this victory Nigeria had qualified for the world cup. Congratulations Super Eagles
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 1 - 0 - Who Was The Man Of The Match? by NigerDeltan(m): 7:11pm
Moses
2 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 1 - 0 - Who Was The Man Of The Match? by Islie: 7:11pm
Balogun
8 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 1 - 0 - Who Was The Man Of The Match? by Daeylar(f): 7:11pm
The man that scored the goal lol
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 1 - 0 - Who Was The Man Of The Match? by folarinstr: 7:11pm
Mikel, no doubt.
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 1 - 0 - Who Was The Man Of The Match? by besticality: 7:11pm
I don't care. We won n that's what matters to me
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 1 - 0 - Who Was The Man Of The Match? by themonk(m): 7:11pm
Me
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 1 - 0 - Who Was The Man Of The Match? by femi4: 7:11pm
Moses ......back to back MOTM
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 1 - 0 - Who Was The Man Of The Match? by toyinjimoh(m): 7:11pm
Moses was fantastic but I give it to mikel he played excellently....up Nigeria United we stand divided we fall
2 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 1 - 0 - Who Was The Man Of The Match? by siliconville: 7:11pm
Ikechukwu Ezenwa.
The save was
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 1 - 0 - Who Was The Man Of The Match? by kuldude29(m): 7:11pm
k
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 1 - 0 - Who Was The Man Of The Match? by johnstar(m): 7:11pm
N
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 1 - 0 - Who Was The Man Of The Match? by NigerDeltan(m): 7:12pm
shadrach77:
Who asked you?
2 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 1 - 0 - Who Was The Man Of The Match? by Nairalane: 7:12pm
The Referee
Let's stay as one, Nigeria. See the combination of how An Hausa, Yoruba and Igbo contributed to our joy this night.
4 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 1 - 0 - Who Was The Man Of The Match? by highbee24(m): 7:12pm
the man of the match is surely Leon Balogun
9 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 1 - 0 - Who Was The Man Of The Match? by Kingluqman89(m): 7:12pm
Give it to the gunner... IWOBI.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 1 - 0 - Who Was The Man Of The Match? by NiRfreak(m): 7:12pm
Mikel, iwobi, moses
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 1 - 0 - Who Was The Man Of The Match? by fredagu: 7:12pm
My own is alex iwobi
2 Likes 1 Share
Viewing this topic: FreeConCiencE, ONYEKAfra(m), Zaheertyler(m), Desmog21(m), spencekat(m), donestk(m), shadrach77, chuksLetting, realbest(m), chioma89, spartan117(m), Iseoluwani, freeamine, JohnsonEmma(m), RICKYMARIO(m), Philawole(m), Certified007, philmimi1992(m), remicy(m), Wolexdey(m), dayod247(m), obayaya(m), abejide1000(m), Raymondfayowole(m), Kevsman(m), Ogadtop(m), Tjpromise(m), Arcay(m), opsy4u(m), CORE(m), EsmeraldaR1(f), EmekusTHEgreat(m), drpaepae, clarity4clear, Parablesonmarble, Manweyfitquarel(m), idfranco43, megacruise, amerlino(m), Teeforeal, Provie(m), phemy001(m), chucksbadt(m), izyc88(m), globalview(m), unclephilio123(m), mightyfacts, hardebaur(m), Blackbug(f), Chi80, stevebond007(m), Adebowale89(m), moneychannel, Beedude(m), Ojisik(m), onyekakingsley(m), Episteme2(m), Raphew, 4FACEADELEKE(m), AkachukwuD(m), jasper83, Sgtkoselupa, mark0020(m), herkeem, peterz(m), Ebonka1, Emokai3(m), Simpleman247, Mudorsis, baylrc4real(m), Kich142(m), dakulguy, Bester44(m), Topend, SleekHoyeen(f), mabea, lukescott, Sunwa1, testional(m), Timichael(m), opeey(m), Jcan, Mediapace, nwanna89(m), ilyasmuy, corridor, enny4real23(m), Matherson(m), jidoex66(m), feminineA, Samsantos9(m), opeyemi100, adefemi56(m), MODESTUS15, tdbankplc, ernieboy(m), femimighty, mekyno777(m), Student125(m), gudluckjosh, adudu208(m), justFEARLESS(m), eromoko, Chuksteric(m), ayusco85(m), binna77, oyinloye(m), light193, Standard92, mercylad(m), jidepopeson, oladman(m), crackerspub, melodyj(m), uncleade, praiseneofingz(m), amolak, daneni1(m), thelifechangers, adhakuhnna(f), Jibreen4u(m), Neyo230(m), Ndjones(m), TeamSimple(m), Daniello25, Klin1(m), agulion, skillz121(m), derevarc(m), MadCow1, blesoh(f), courage1(m), Fabulous7(m), Hayzed866, Temilayhor(m), Epraize(m), mike4real2(m), duke2017, zeusdgrt(m), gentlenigga, Movichabiodun(m), ossaichika(m), Asiwajuflaky, M12345, wudpeka(m), baldeagle, just4fun(m), grailer(m), peckhamboi, olaolaking(m), Tommy10g, Lokogoma, ogo4god, Penisman, Hollamydey(f), phatasschick(f), Omotakins(m), rottable(m), Hidohwuh(m), adonismuller(m), bentuzene(m), misskishi, BlaqCoffee109(f), Topnotch16, theNOISEmaker, HOHPEHYERMIE(m), chelseaboi(m), barajo1(m), Prectega(m), odogwubiafra, bonboclat, jjwilliams(m), jihday(m), sharkeyraw(f), preciousman(m), Lukandah00001(m), MorataFC, Ikem11(m), Bigwig1, Urchman10, Eagle360, vascey(m), ambasi, ehis05(m), Legolast, odiereke(m), eragonis(m), tshabalala(m), Omowalksola(f), depumpin(m), arabaribiti(m), ascent(m), Wynnah(m), awesomenigga(m), myners007, elnath(m), TundeCole(m), Megadon109(m), mofeb(m), Buffalo2(m), favouredon(f), tessy774, ogbonge, hisroyalrealnes(m), mekaboy(m), Bennycollins, Piroll(m), Ikocyztem, Ibukune(m), hydrazone, Dongamzy, Bestrides, akastan(m), olujaidi, binomial, Lusayo(m), Mannylex(m), Quelme, anidan(m), phil6262(m), hanenyo, yeldey, mideope, Clemzzz(m), Dreamword24, wakeupgian(m), AGC001(m), ngalingo, tola09(m), vanfem, judeslide, Omoluabi16, Joannis(m), nodimples, Universities, Neyochinn, usmanbaba(m), Cozbymaster97(m), Naughtytboy, Dc4life(m), Bishov(m), epatant(m), yadipson, nwasteve(m), DaDon2, Ups01(m), bridgesjnr, chuksteve37, niyisky, Olans28(m), jimohabmajid(m), tippyboy(m), dhebo(m), skytouch2(m), kmoney500, FisifunKododada, akeenalee(m), iberibe1(m), Iamfortune(m), Delaw135, jobsat34(m), Andylegacy, neutonbabs20, tardell007(m), bamisepeters(m), sutst, Nakuza(m), HillsBlaze(m), tommyboi(m), Oluwaseyi00(m), skirmish, sollex(m), cosemiha(m), Cchuks27(m), ENGINEous(m), iykemoney90(m), hotswagg12, Mrdecent(m), 00Ademi(m), follyfly(m), WINDSOW(m), larteef(m), adeleye17, Daviddoma(m), ukandi1(m), Bashliveon(m), OBAGADAFFI, Dpearlz, StevDesmond(m), loffyloffy, Brukeme(m), makazona(m), pimpchi(m), room089, lalasticlala(m), jimlat77, Icecode, butterflyl1on, OGMspecial(m), nowpresence(f), zinnee24, Zachxolan(m), desiredmee(m), IBNgemini, Shakitibob0, ololo12, beeboy09(m), bennyolusola, nerodenero, Jerrypolo(m), uminem02(m), WFdesteenee(m), phreakabit(m), Akalia(m), XDaBOSS(m), leffects(m), sexiestharam(f), kenex4ever(m), passionsg, folafola(m), scholes0(m), Omooba77, Category1, mdokaba1(m), Kamusty, benugo(m), Lawalkay(m), realsolver, Gustavo404, pussypounder(m), fidalgo19, DonDemu, Vectorchuks, cashkid18(m), stylse(m), iroko2020(m), Flashh, Olaiya26 and 444 guest(s)
