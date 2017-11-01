₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,919,090 members, 3,938,864 topics. Date: Tuesday, 28 November 2017 at 03:30 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Maryleen Uluaku Ndubuaku Graduates With Distinction From UK University Photo (4823 Views)
Yusuf Buhari Graduates With A Masters Degree From UK University (Photo) / Nigerian Soldier Graduates With Distinction At U.S. Army War College / Adebola Irede Daniel Bags Distinction In UK (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Maryleen Uluaku Ndubuaku Graduates With Distinction From UK University Photo by BoneBlogger(m): 12:26pm
Congratulations are in order for a Nigerian lady, Maryleen Uluaku Ndubuaku, who completed her MSc program and graduated with distinction in Embedded Microelectronics and Wireless Systems at Coventry University in the United Kingdom. She took to her social media page to share the good new. Below is what she wrote;
Successfully completed my MSc program in Embedded Microelectronics and Wireless Systems at Coventry University UK with a Distinction. Thanks to family, friends and Cov Uni staff for all the support. Forward I go!
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/nigerian-lady-completes-msc-program-graduates-distinction-uk-university.html
6 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Maryleen Uluaku Ndubuaku Graduates With Distinction From UK University Photo by LUGBE: 12:28pm
Congratulations my dear, you are one of our own.
Thanks for making us proud
1 Like
|Re: Maryleen Uluaku Ndubuaku Graduates With Distinction From UK University Photo by Evablizin(f): 12:31pm
Congrats.
|Re: Maryleen Uluaku Ndubuaku Graduates With Distinction From UK University Photo by Homeboiy(m): 12:35pm
And so?
3 Likes
|Re: Maryleen Uluaku Ndubuaku Graduates With Distinction From UK University Photo by uzoormah(m): 12:39pm
Is this not dat my primary sch classmate
3 Likes
|Re: Maryleen Uluaku Ndubuaku Graduates With Distinction From UK University Photo by Keneking: 12:56pm
Great
|Re: Maryleen Uluaku Ndubuaku Graduates With Distinction From UK University Photo by cremedelacreme: 3:01pm
Congrats
|Re: Maryleen Uluaku Ndubuaku Graduates With Distinction From UK University Photo by b3llo(m): 3:02pm
Congrats to this beauty with brain.
|Re: Maryleen Uluaku Ndubuaku Graduates With Distinction From UK University Photo by Cornerstone001: 3:02pm
Big congratulations
|Re: Maryleen Uluaku Ndubuaku Graduates With Distinction From UK University Photo by xxx49112: 3:02pm
|Re: Maryleen Uluaku Ndubuaku Graduates With Distinction From UK University Photo by jolyment: 3:03pm
Congratulations
2 Likes
|Re: Maryleen Uluaku Ndubuaku Graduates With Distinction From UK University Photo by Lanre4uonly(m): 3:03pm
Congratulations. Wishing you all the best in your career pursuit.
|Re: Maryleen Uluaku Ndubuaku Graduates With Distinction From UK University Photo by Florblu(f): 3:03pm
My true definition of SLAY QUEEN
WE SLAY LIKE THAT
1 Like
|Re: Maryleen Uluaku Ndubuaku Graduates With Distinction From UK University Photo by Tman104(m): 3:03pm
Congrats
|Re: Maryleen Uluaku Ndubuaku Graduates With Distinction From UK University Photo by guxehofil: 3:03pm
.....
|Re: Maryleen Uluaku Ndubuaku Graduates With Distinction From UK University Photo by jolyment: 3:04pm
NCAN where are you?
1 Like
|Re: Maryleen Uluaku Ndubuaku Graduates With Distinction From UK University Photo by Kimcutie: 3:04pm
Homeboiy:Assuming she was a yoruba woman, you would have said "Yorubas making nigeria proud since 16bc" na it's the opposite. LOL.
3 Likes
|Re: Maryleen Uluaku Ndubuaku Graduates With Distinction From UK University Photo by kay29000(m): 3:05pm
Congratulations to her.
|Re: Maryleen Uluaku Ndubuaku Graduates With Distinction From UK University Photo by Juicybreed(m): 3:05pm
Congrats. Awesome name [b][/b]Uluaku Ndubuaku
1 Like
|Re: Maryleen Uluaku Ndubuaku Graduates With Distinction From UK University Photo by ChiefPiiko(m): 3:05pm
Beauty and brains
|Re: Maryleen Uluaku Ndubuaku Graduates With Distinction From UK University Photo by itsik(m): 3:06pm
Some will come here and start screaming "beauty with brains"
See, she might have the brains, yes.
But beauty? Nwa nna forget it. She is far from that one biko
How is this girl beautiful now eh?
Why can't people be sincere and truthful to themselves and tell her the truth.
|Re: Maryleen Uluaku Ndubuaku Graduates With Distinction From UK University Photo by Macgreat(m): 3:06pm
|Re: Maryleen Uluaku Ndubuaku Graduates With Distinction From UK University Photo by Trustme2(m): 3:06pm
Pls don't come back home o. Nigeria doesn't value your type. The system has totally collapse. Stay in the UK and add value to the country that gave you the platform and opportunity to succeed. Congratulations
|Re: Maryleen Uluaku Ndubuaku Graduates With Distinction From UK University Photo by geometricaxis: 3:07pm
Congrats! If she really has any sense she will get a job abroad...intellect is unappreciated and wasted in this country.
|Re: Maryleen Uluaku Ndubuaku Graduates With Distinction From UK University Photo by birdsview(m): 3:08pm
b3llo:Brain...yes..Beauty? I wouldn't know about that
1 Like
|Re: Maryleen Uluaku Ndubuaku Graduates With Distinction From UK University Photo by SageTravels: 3:09pm
We Know Them
|Re: Maryleen Uluaku Ndubuaku Graduates With Distinction From UK University Photo by Lordspicy(m): 3:11pm
ipob queen...
afonjas won't like this
|Re: Maryleen Uluaku Ndubuaku Graduates With Distinction From UK University Photo by BUHARImyDOG: 3:11pm
WHAT AFONJAS AND ALL THE HEAD SLAMMERS can't DO YOU HAVE DONE IT, I RUNS IN OUR GENE.
1 Like
|Re: Maryleen Uluaku Ndubuaku Graduates With Distinction From UK University Photo by TheAIC: 3:11pm
Congrats
|Re: Maryleen Uluaku Ndubuaku Graduates With Distinction From UK University Photo by yeyerolling: 3:12pm
uk no get joy, she dey come back zoo
|Re: Maryleen Uluaku Ndubuaku Graduates With Distinction From UK University Photo by lekahm(m): 3:12pm
Trustme2:Guy why u harsh!
From Dibu / The Boy That Took His Own Life...read What He Posted The Night Before He died.. / It Gets Worse: Buhari Slashes Federal University Staff Salaries By Half
Viewing this topic: pharigoldltd, cjmadiba(m), pabllov(m), tunde82seidat, ArmadillopgpA, dovelike(f), zizie, obatez123, mofedamijo, Micostarmall, LaughButton01(m), kelsgal(f), finalboss(m), Drea1, Obuzz(m), GregJo, frank1k, lammie21(m), simple87, CARLOSZ, onemanarmy, xxx49112, sasha2234, 9iceboi(m), Itztotea(m), Delerichard(m), Kenpet, Dracoe(m), amoduokoh(m), olasesi(m), Ivimilly, musa1010, alfajohn, manuelzz(m), damilola8775(m), shegzee007, ableguy(m), adax007 and 99 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 34