Successfully completed my MSc program in Embedded Microelectronics and Wireless Systems at Coventry University UK with a Distinction. Thanks to family, friends and Cov Uni staff for all the support. Forward I go!



Congratulations are in order for a Nigerian lady, Maryleen Uluaku Ndubuaku, who completed her MSc program and graduated with distinction in Embedded Microelectronics and Wireless Systems at Coventry University in the United Kingdom. She took to her social media page to share the good new. Below is what she wrote;

Congratulations my dear, you are one of our own.



Thanks for making us proud 1 Like

Congrats.

And so? 3 Likes

Is this not dat my primary sch classmate 3 Likes

Great

Congrats

Congrats to this beauty with brain.

Big congratulations

Congratulations 2 Likes

Congratulations. Wishing you all the best in your career pursuit.





WE SLAY LIKE THAT My true definition of SLAY QUEENWE SLAY LIKE THAT 1 Like

Congrats

.....

NCAN where are you? 1 Like

Homeboiy:

And so? Assuming she was a yoruba woman, you would have said "Yorubas making nigeria proud since 16bc" na it's the opposite. LOL. Assuming she was a yoruba woman, you would have said "Yorubas making nigeria proud since 16bc" na it's the opposite. LOL. 3 Likes

Congratulations to her.

Congrats. Awesome name [b][/b]Uluaku Ndubuaku 1 Like

Beauty and brains

Some will come here and start screaming "beauty with brains"

See, she might have the brains, yes.

But beauty? Nwa nna forget it. She is far from that one biko





How is this girl beautiful now eh?

Why can't people be sincere and truthful to themselves and tell her the truth.

Pls don't come back home o. Nigeria doesn't value your type. The system has totally collapse. Stay in the UK and add value to the country that gave you the platform and opportunity to succeed. Congratulations

Congrats! If she really has any sense she will get a job abroad...intellect is unappreciated and wasted in this country.

b3llo:

Congrats to this beauty with brain. Brain...yes..Beauty? I wouldn't know about that Brain...yes..Beauty? I wouldn't know about that 1 Like

We Know Them

ipob queen...

afonjas won't like this

WHAT AFONJAS AND ALL THE HEAD SLAMMERS can't DO YOU HAVE DONE IT, I RUNS IN OUR GENE. 1 Like

Congrats

uk no get joy, she dey come back zoo