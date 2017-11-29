Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / It Has Come To Our Attention That Existing Beneficiaries Are Refusing To Show Up (3477 Views)

Dear Existing Beneficiaries, You Have A Message. Please Read Image Below.

Dear Existing Beneficiaries,



It has come to our attention that existing beneficiaries are refusing to show up at work. Please understand that if anyone is caught, they will be instantly dismissed from #NPowerNG, there are thousands ready to take your place and do the work.



Existing FCT/Abuja beneficiaries, reports from our monitors reveal that some of you are joking around and refusing to show up for work.



Adjust or face immediate dismissal from the programme.

hmmmm

it's a serious issue 1 Like

npowerng:

Well it serves you guys right, and then dr are some of who do dr jobs dilligently but then they are treated like dogs by holding on to there device and stipend. i have couple of them at my ppa who dnt come to work but i would never disclose them, they have there device and get paid steadily.

Dear npowerng. I just wana say a big



FVCK YOU!!!!

npowerng:

Adjust or face immediate dismissal from the programme. :

F.vck you, your program, your dismissal. I hear how you treat these guys like assholes!!



F.vck you, your program, your dismissal. I hear how you treat these guys like assholes!!F.vck you!!

No N Agro Tecno Device At Idi Ape Ibadan Oyo State Collection Centre. Please Kindly Assist Us To Provide It So That We Can Collect Ours' 2 Likes





We N-agro(Yobe state) batch A are yet to receive evn sms/email notification to pick up our device. Evn when d rest of d volunteers in d state (also batch A) av all collected theirs 1 Like

ITS CURRENTLY IMPOSSIBLE @npowerng .... be truthful to yourself and stop decieving innocent youth! Time is coming when the youths will pull down this sh!t Godforsaken sh!t hole we call Nigeria.....! What's the point going to work when you know you'll be thrown back to the streets after the 2years? Is it not better to look for best opportunities while you pocket npowers SLIM BREAD? OR DO YOU THINK SOMEONE CAN SAVE FROM THAT CHICKEN CHANGEITS CURRENTLY IMPOSSIBLE @npowerng .... be truthful to yourself and stop decieving innocent youth! Time is coming when the youths will pull down this sh!t Godforsaken sh!t hole we call Nigeria.....! 3 Likes

N-Power, my sister was part of those recently pre-selected for this 2017 batch of beneficiaries. They are to commence physical verification from next week, but she can't find that initial N-power code given to her during the registration. Please, is there anyway by which she can recover the code from N-power, whether through her BVN, phone number, e-mail, etc.

Thanks 4 Likes

pls Npower, is there hope for a serving coper that is preselected?

N-Power, my sister was part of those recently pre-selected for this 2017 batch of beneficiaries. They are to commence physical verification from next week, but she can't find that initial N-power code given to her during the registration. Please, is there anyway by which she can recover the code from N-power, whether through her BVN, phone number, e-mail, etc.

Thanks That code is not needed for the verification.She should go ahead and verify with the required documents. That code is not needed for the verification.She should go ahead and verify with the required documents.

There is this Nigerian mindset that government work is not to be taken seriously.

They have got jobs now but don't want to do it but will still cry if their salaries are delayed.

The problem with Nigeria is the people.

Their leaders are simply a reflection.

But where is lalasticlala sef



@npowerng.... Why would people work when they are not been paid regularly. U can't say u are not aware of this. Some big man bastard,sitting at d top,won't allow the little change get to them,because the devil has placed it in a fixed deposit acct. Don't allow devil fire u there for ur hypocrisy 4 Likes

Does anybody know what this n-power print-out is





@Npowerng they are busy using their pads to browse NL and chant Sai Baba.

wonderful

I told wale but he wouldn't listen.

That's good.

Yes, and there should be whistle-blowing also

Keep deceiving Urself , because of 30k........u guys would av to drag everyone from deir various houses to work if that's the case.........Even you the OP, u barely reply pple on here are u doing ur job ? Abeg no one is ready to die for 30k 2 Likes

That code is not needed for the verification.She should go ahead and verify with the required documents.

what are the required documents? what are the required documents?

Nigerians. Some idiot down below say the money is too small to work for. He does not know that when the money stops coming that is when he will know something 2 Likes

Dear npowerng. I just wana say a big



bros u just made my day

Some guys now waiting to replace sharp sharp

OK

Whistle blower policy loading..



No time!

Well it serves you guys right, and then dr are some of who do dr jobs dilligently but then they are treated like dogs by holding on to there device and stipend. i have couple of them at my ppa who dnt come to work but i would never disclose them, they have there device and get paid steadily.

Dear NPOWERNG will we be given sontin if we blow whistle? cuz I know people wey be say dem no dey go. some people dey university now sef dey collect money just because them don go poly before.