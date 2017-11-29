₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,919,420 members, 3,939,935 topics. Date: Wednesday, 29 November 2017 at 07:38 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / It Has Come To Our Attention That Existing Beneficiaries Are Refusing To Show Up (3477 Views)
Dear Existing Beneficiaries, You Have A Message. Please Read Image Below. / Good Morning, N-teach Beneficiaries Are You Experiencing Any Issues? #npowerng / N-power, Is Inviting Existing Beneficiaries Who Are Interested To Visit. (1) (2) (3) (4)
|It Has Come To Our Attention That Existing Beneficiaries Are Refusing To Show Up by npowerng: 5:36pm On Nov 28
Dear Existing Beneficiaries,
It has come to our attention that existing beneficiaries are refusing to show up at work. Please understand that if anyone is caught, they will be instantly dismissed from #NPowerNG, there are thousands ready to take your place and do the work.
Existing FCT/Abuja beneficiaries, reports from our monitors reveal that some of you are joking around and refusing to show up for work.
Adjust or face immediate dismissal from the programme. :
9 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: It Has Come To Our Attention That Existing Beneficiaries Are Refusing To Show Up by Mercielove(f): 5:44pm On Nov 28
hmmmm
|Re: It Has Come To Our Attention That Existing Beneficiaries Are Refusing To Show Up by dairo86: 6:00pm On Nov 28
it's a serious issue
1 Like
|Re: It Has Come To Our Attention That Existing Beneficiaries Are Refusing To Show Up by manny4u(m): 6:26pm On Nov 28
npowerng:Well it serves you guys right, and then dr are some of who do dr jobs dilligently but then they are treated like dogs by holding on to there device and stipend. i have couple of them at my ppa who dnt come to work but i would never disclose them, they have there device and get paid steadily.
|Re: It Has Come To Our Attention That Existing Beneficiaries Are Refusing To Show Up by generalbush(m): 7:03pm On Nov 28
Dear npowerng. I just wana say a big
FVCK YOU!!!!
27 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: It Has Come To Our Attention That Existing Beneficiaries Are Refusing To Show Up by generalbush(m): 7:04pm On Nov 28
npowerng:
F.vck you, your program, your dismissal. I hear how you treat these guys like assholes!!
F.vck you!!
17 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: It Has Come To Our Attention That Existing Beneficiaries Are Refusing To Show Up by azelab: 7:09pm On Nov 28
No N Agro Tecno Device At Idi Ape Ibadan Oyo State Collection Centre. Please Kindly Assist Us To Provide It So That We Can Collect Ours'
2 Likes
|Re: It Has Come To Our Attention That Existing Beneficiaries Are Refusing To Show Up by Keneking: 8:18pm On Nov 28
But where is lalasticlala sef
Madridguy
Angelicbeing
Sarrki
Mynd44
Seun
Rockstation
Justwise
Farano
Mukina2
|Re: It Has Come To Our Attention That Existing Beneficiaries Are Refusing To Show Up by akeye81: 9:41pm On Nov 28
We N-agro(Yobe state) batch A are yet to receive evn sms/email notification to pick up our device. Evn when d rest of d volunteers in d state (also batch A) av all collected theirs
1 Like
|Re: It Has Come To Our Attention That Existing Beneficiaries Are Refusing To Show Up by Abiye001(m): 9:49pm On Nov 28
What's the point going to work when you know you'll be thrown back to the streets after the 2years? Is it not better to look for best opportunities while you pocket npowers SLIM BREAD? OR DO YOU THINK SOMEONE CAN SAVE FROM THAT CHICKEN CHANGE ITS CURRENTLY IMPOSSIBLE @npowerng .... be truthful to yourself and stop decieving innocent youth! Time is coming when the youths will pull down this sh!t Godforsaken sh!t hole we call Nigeria.....!
3 Likes
|Re: It Has Come To Our Attention That Existing Beneficiaries Are Refusing To Show Up by DocAdray(f): 9:54pm On Nov 28
N-Power, my sister was part of those recently pre-selected for this 2017 batch of beneficiaries. They are to commence physical verification from next week, but she can't find that initial N-power code given to her during the registration. Please, is there anyway by which she can recover the code from N-power, whether through her BVN, phone number, e-mail, etc.
Thanks
4 Likes
|Re: It Has Come To Our Attention That Existing Beneficiaries Are Refusing To Show Up by immaq8(f): 10:32pm On Nov 28
npowerng:pls Npower, is there hope for a serving coper that is preselected?
1 Like
|Re: It Has Come To Our Attention That Existing Beneficiaries Are Refusing To Show Up by lunacol(m): 10:36pm On Nov 28
DocAdray:That code is not needed for the verification.She should go ahead and verify with the required documents.
|Re: It Has Come To Our Attention That Existing Beneficiaries Are Refusing To Show Up by Ranchhoddas(m): 10:44pm On Nov 28
There is this Nigerian mindset that government work is not to be taken seriously.
They have got jobs now but don't want to do it but will still cry if their salaries are delayed.
The problem with Nigeria is the people.
Their leaders are simply a reflection.
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: It Has Come To Our Attention That Existing Beneficiaries Are Refusing To Show Up by AngelicBeing: 11:08pm On Nov 28
Keneking:
|Re: It Has Come To Our Attention That Existing Beneficiaries Are Refusing To Show Up by Running204(m): 11:29pm On Nov 28
@npowerng.... Why would people work when they are not been paid regularly. U can't say u are not aware of this. Some big man bastard,sitting at d top,won't allow the little change get to them,because the devil has placed it in a fixed deposit acct. Don't allow devil fire u there for ur hypocrisy
4 Likes
|Re: It Has Come To Our Attention That Existing Beneficiaries Are Refusing To Show Up by jiggyniga: 12:17am
Does anybody know what this n-power print-out is
|Re: It Has Come To Our Attention That Existing Beneficiaries Are Refusing To Show Up by BruncleZuma: 7:08am
@Npowerng they are busy using their pads to browse NL and chant Sai Baba.
|Re: It Has Come To Our Attention That Existing Beneficiaries Are Refusing To Show Up by TechPanda(m): 7:08am
wonderful
|Re: It Has Come To Our Attention That Existing Beneficiaries Are Refusing To Show Up by candidbabe(f): 7:10am
I told wale but he wouldn't listen.
|Re: It Has Come To Our Attention That Existing Beneficiaries Are Refusing To Show Up by kay29000(m): 7:11am
That's good.
|Re: It Has Come To Our Attention That Existing Beneficiaries Are Refusing To Show Up by Samusu(m): 7:12am
Yes, and there should be whistle-blowing also
|Re: It Has Come To Our Attention That Existing Beneficiaries Are Refusing To Show Up by timibare: 7:12am
Keep deceiving Urself , because of 30k........u guys would av to drag everyone from deir various houses to work if that's the case.........Even you the OP, u barely reply pple on here are u doing ur job ? Abeg no one is ready to die for 30k
2 Likes
|Re: It Has Come To Our Attention That Existing Beneficiaries Are Refusing To Show Up by tizzle(m): 7:12am
lunacol:
what are the required documents?
|Re: It Has Come To Our Attention That Existing Beneficiaries Are Refusing To Show Up by overhypedsteve(m): 7:18am
Nigerians. Some idiot down below say the money is too small to work for. He does not know that when the money stops coming that is when he will know something
2 Likes
|Re: It Has Come To Our Attention That Existing Beneficiaries Are Refusing To Show Up by yeyerolling: 7:18am
generalbush:bros u just made my day
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: It Has Come To Our Attention That Existing Beneficiaries Are Refusing To Show Up by austonclint(m): 7:19am
Some guys now waiting to replace sharp sharp
|Re: It Has Come To Our Attention That Existing Beneficiaries Are Refusing To Show Up by sotall(m): 7:20am
OK
|Re: It Has Come To Our Attention That Existing Beneficiaries Are Refusing To Show Up by lightheart(m): 7:20am
Whistle blower policy loading..
No time!
|Re: It Has Come To Our Attention That Existing Beneficiaries Are Refusing To Show Up by AishaBuhari: 7:21am
manny4u:
|Re: It Has Come To Our Attention That Existing Beneficiaries Are Refusing To Show Up by LaughButton01(m): 7:22am
Dear NPOWERNG will we be given sontin if we blow whistle? cuz I know people wey be say dem no dey go. some people dey university now sef dey collect money just because them don go poly before.
|Re: It Has Come To Our Attention That Existing Beneficiaries Are Refusing To Show Up by BluMalam(m): 7:25am
timibare:
Why then did they apply for the program if they were unwilling to work? If the stipend is too small for such people why don't they simply resign? I'm sure there are other diligent young Nigerians that need that little sum of money and are honestly willing to work.
The nauseating attitude displayed above will seriously impact the sustainability of the program.
Celtel Recruitment. / Uacn Management Trainee Scheme / First Bank Fresh Graduate Recruitment
Viewing this topic: judahh, mudiana(m), Deeldorado, femijohnsean(m), gustavo440, kizzo4u, maryjane247, lokotowers(m), lightheart(m), Graiccy(f), Snowstorm, alpamo6, Hornaolapoh, Godson201333(m), Offpoint, olufemi2211, Stan642, Promismike(m), cpsowelle, matrix4(m), fredcomsat, Lordspicy(m), adakoleagbenu, uthlaw(m), Redeemed(f), Larrybabs55555(m), adun99(f), princesapphire(m), gensteejay(m), Flyingngel(m), ObaKlaz(m), Alorotimi, stifej, MrcuteOscar, biyi99(m), umar745(m), jejeman, concentrated, Wizdude(m), Rollindollars(m), thentics(m), Abbeytex, edyza(m), blogbuilder, obironald(m), Bishop4real, Lordfranklin(m), hoodboy(m), cowgirl9090, minasota(f), LordofNaija, Cachez(m), FICKYJ(m), parido(m), eemjay(f), bobnazzygon, xty50(f), Pidgin2(f), tizzle(m), Mrbllymer, Habakus, ogorwyne(f), Dasini, juliustocome, tunde55(m), ogunniyi2, obamartins(m), Ak2fyn(m), chyy5(m), tunde4top(m), mishB(f), sjibrin(m), abefeb1(m), BruncleZuma, PanickMode(m), bamasite(m), Jeromegwer, mancheeutd(m), Harvigh(m), jaez(m), prince13, blym4real, clammyjoe(m), crownman and 102 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3