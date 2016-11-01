Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Sights From The University Of Ilorin (3109 Views)

University Of Ilorin Is A Terrorist Organisation - ASUU / Armed Military Men Take Over The University Of Port Harcourt / MTN Concert At University Of Ilorin; Few Students Show-up - See Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





i rEp the better by FAR institution!!!!







Source: Despite being a (Federal) Government University, we gat the brain; we gat the human capital; we gat the vibes; we gat the INFRASTRUCTURES.i rEp the better by FAR institution!!!!Source: http://www.olodoempire.com/2016/11/photos-of-all-faculties-and-other.html 2 Likes

more

moreee!!

####OOPP....This is not our school hostel o

Better by RAG.

Unilorin walkway and skyway ismy best site 3 Likes 1 Share

Good day plsss i just wanted to know if i can still get admission for ijmb in unillorin and if inter uni transfer is possible

Worse by far

Have you ever been to OAU?? 3 Likes

Okay, so who's the catwalking lady without hijab?

That is my Alma Matter right there

Probity and Discipline (Probitas Doctrina)

Cool B.sc n M.sc from Better By Far

Your touch has guided me upward and onward

Ilorin, Unilorin

My Alma Matter I sing !!!



That school taught me one thing .... "Hustle it all out, the world is yours" !!!



God Bless us all !!! 1 Like



Block 10..





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wN0iTbBtsIc Kaka,Are you not going to give me phd with letter.. igbo ni ile.. I dey see you.Block 10.. 1 Like

Come to OOU

I was expecting more actually from this 3rd generation federal uni

bhlesingglory:

Have you ever been to OAU??



OAU isn't as beautiful as unilorin,although beautiful but it's of more old buildings ! OAU isn't as beautiful as unilorin,although beautiful but it's of more old buildings ! 1 Like

Old school 1 Like

Walkway and skyway.......simply d best spot.

addikt:







OAU isn't as beautiful as unilorin,although beautiful but it's of more old buildings !

boss fear God nw.....OAU surpasses ilorin in terms of beauty n building infrastructure nw......d only rival to OAU in beauty n building infrastructure is ABU**among federal unis though** boss fear God nw.....OAU surpasses ilorin in terms of beauty n building infrastructure nw......d only rival to OAU in beauty n building infrastructure is ABU**among federal unis though** 4 Likes

Hh

Skyway smooching

thrash

Muslim dominated school

bokoharams in the making

I can see the Walk way, Dam, Stadium, MPH. Why not share a full picture of Faculty of Arts.



My friends and I loved taking pictures there those days.

:oPerson below me has something to say.

I was expecting more actually from this 3rd generation federal uni

LBlessing:

I can see the Walk way, Dam, Stadium, MPH. Why not share a full picture of Faculty of Arts.



My friends and I loved taking pictures there those days. taking pictures in motion ground too? you were probably in faculty arts,those ones are out of the school. science and engine are the real unilorites. walkway ,skyway(walkway up) taking pictures in motion ground too? you were probably in faculty arts,those ones are out of the school. science and engine are the real unilorites. walkway ,skyway(walkway up)

twentyk:

Skyway smooching bad guy,for night class abi? so,you be one of those guys way dey smooch for block 7 and 8 skyway during night class bad guy,for night class abi? so,you be one of those guys way dey smooch for block 7 and 8 skyway during night class

Which one is Walkway and Skyway people are making noise about?

this sch has since transformed from the days of prof Ambali. sky way use to be the favoirite spot back then. we are better by far.

I didn't get to enjoy the dam resort,it wasn't constructed yet when we were in school . OP,you don see say you partial,you no even capture faculty of Engineering for me to see my old block 7 and 8

This glorified advanced secondary school

Dear op, this is brutality...kindly post the original pictures