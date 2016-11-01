₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Sights From The University Of Ilorin by adekhingz(m): 7:28pm On Nov 28
Despite being a (Federal) Government University, we gat the brain; we gat the human capital; we gat the vibes; we gat the INFRASTRUCTURES.
i rEp the better by FAR institution!!!!
Source:http://www.olodoempire.com/2016/11/photos-of-all-faculties-and-other.html
2 Likes
|Re: Sights From The University Of Ilorin by adekhingz(m): 7:28pm On Nov 28
more
|Re: Sights From The University Of Ilorin by adekhingz(m): 7:29pm On Nov 28
moreee!!
|Re: Sights From The University Of Ilorin by adekhingz(m): 7:30pm On Nov 28
####OOPP....This is not our school hostel o
|Re: Sights From The University Of Ilorin by TheHistorian(m): 7:46pm On Nov 28
Better by RAG.
|Re: Sights From The University Of Ilorin by erifeoluwasimi: 8:02pm On Nov 28
Unilorin walkway and skyway ismy best site
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Sights From The University Of Ilorin by iniuwakmfon: 2:52am
Good day plsss i just wanted to know if i can still get admission for ijmb in unillorin and if inter uni transfer is possible
|Re: Sights From The University Of Ilorin by femi4: 6:12am
Worse by far
|Re: Sights From The University Of Ilorin by bhlesingglory: 6:57am
Have you ever been to OAU??
3 Likes
|Re: Sights From The University Of Ilorin by BruncleZuma: 7:03am
Okay, so who's the catwalking lady without hijab?
|Re: Sights From The University Of Ilorin by DonroxyII: 7:04am
That is my Alma Matter right there
Probity and Discipline (Probitas Doctrina)
Cool B.sc n M.sc from Better By Far
Your touch has guided me upward and onward
Ilorin, Unilorin
My Alma Matter I sing !!!
That school taught me one thing .... "Hustle it all out, the world is yours" !!!
God Bless us all !!!
1 Like
|Re: Sights From The University Of Ilorin by ped21: 7:06am
Kaka,Are you not going to give me phd with letter.. igbo ni ile.. I dey see you.
Block 10..
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wN0iTbBtsIc
1 Like
|Re: Sights From The University Of Ilorin by Surdycole2(m): 7:06am
Come to OOU
|Re: Sights From The University Of Ilorin by arrestdarrester: 7:06am
I was expecting more actually from this 3rd generation federal uni
|Re: Sights From The University Of Ilorin by addikt(m): 7:06am
bhlesingglory:
OAU isn't as beautiful as unilorin,although beautiful but it's of more old buildings !
1 Like
|Re: Sights From The University Of Ilorin by overhypedsteve(m): 7:07am
Old school
1 Like
|Re: Sights From The University Of Ilorin by shervydman(m): 7:07am
Walkway and skyway.......simply d best spot.
|Re: Sights From The University Of Ilorin by aybabz101: 7:08am
addikt:
boss fear God nw.....OAU surpasses ilorin in terms of beauty n building infrastructure nw......d only rival to OAU in beauty n building infrastructure is ABU**among federal unis though**
4 Likes
|Re: Sights From The University Of Ilorin by twentyk(m): 7:09am
Hh
|Re: Sights From The University Of Ilorin by twentyk(m): 7:10am
Skyway smooching
|Re: Sights From The University Of Ilorin by Fidelismaria(m): 7:10am
thrash
Muslim dominated school
bokoharams in the making
|Re: Sights From The University Of Ilorin by LBlessing(f): 7:11am
I can see the Walk way, Dam, Stadium, MPH. Why not share a full picture of Faculty of Arts.
My friends and I loved taking pictures there those days.
|Re: Sights From The University Of Ilorin by locoster(m): 7:14am
:oPerson below me has something to say.
|Re: Sights From The University Of Ilorin by Moorecsaf: 7:15am
I was expecting more actually from this 3rd generation federal uni
|Re: Sights From The University Of Ilorin by sinceraconcept(m): 7:15am
LBlessing:taking pictures in motion ground too? you were probably in faculty arts,those ones are out of the school. science and engine are the real unilorites. walkway ,skyway(walkway up)
|Re: Sights From The University Of Ilorin by sinceraconcept(m): 7:17am
twentyk:bad guy,for night class abi? so,you be one of those guys way dey smooch for block 7 and 8 skyway during night class
|Re: Sights From The University Of Ilorin by kay29000(m): 7:17am
Which one is Walkway and Skyway people are making noise about?
|Re: Sights From The University Of Ilorin by profjendor(m): 7:17am
this sch has since transformed from the days of prof Ambali. sky way use to be the favoirite spot back then. we are better by far.
|Re: Sights From The University Of Ilorin by sinceraconcept(m): 7:20am
I didn't get to enjoy the dam resort,it wasn't constructed yet when we were in school . OP,you don see say you partial,you no even capture faculty of Engineering for me to see my old block 7 and 8
|Re: Sights From The University Of Ilorin by Toyade888(m): 7:23am
This glorified advanced secondary school
|Re: Sights From The University Of Ilorin by Lagbaja01(m): 7:23am
Dear op, this is brutality...kindly post the original pictures
|Re: Sights From The University Of Ilorin by brightgreat: 7:29am
Wow....this school now so fine
That dam built...nice
Wish I can see pic of that zoological garden at the school gate
My alma mater(probitas Doctrina)
Hope people have stopped facing Tanke
