Students were sighted running with fear as there r are lots of physical objects on Air, Tree’s were falling And the wind is moving in an extreme way!!



Lots Of School Properties were damaged which include The Faculty Of Arts Building, School Hostels, Shops E.t.c!!!







See Some Of The Damages Below





This na strong something o

How is this hilarious 14 Likes 1 Share

Chai :oChai



And millions of naira was budgeted by the government for this construction. Where did the money go? 1 Like

Poor engineering. 5 Likes

The rains of this year will be very great. It will cause flooding and if the government does not begin to prepare for it by constructing drainages, lives and properties may be lost. I don't pray that 2 Likes

oluwafrizzy:

cc:lalasticala

cc:mynd44



The contractor should be arrested.It shows that poor grade building materials were used.An enquiry should be launched regarding this.Poor shoddy work. The contractor should be arrested.It shows that poor grade building materials were used.An enquiry should be launched regarding this.Poor shoddy work. 11 Likes

I was surprised when my house was still standing this morning. Why is Ilorin rain always destructive anyway? 1 Like

This ur english na die. U must have attended abule ila primary school 11 Likes 1 Share

What human finds the destruction of properties hilarious? 2 Likes

this is painful not hilarious. when wind scatter your own house you can then call it hilarious.

apka omo! 4 Likes

mrmrmister:

What NORMAL human finds the destruction of properties hilarious? 3 Likes

How is this hilarious? Or you meant to say "harrowing"? 1 Like

hows this funny

Bad engineering. Only God knows how much was stolen from this project!





Give them money to do things and you see them use 90% for "other projects" and 10% for the main project the money was budgeted for. 2 Likes

Corruption is Nigeria and Nigeria is corruption...

See as dem use substandard material build hostel. .



this is bad! the rain really carry MOMENTUM oo

Nothing to fear about. Insurance will cover the loss.

The world largest university

ggoldmine:

And millions of naira was budgeted by the government for this construction. Where did the money go?

ggoldmine:

And millions of naira was budgeted by the government for this construction. Where did the money go?

SamoaJoe:

HausaOverlord:

yeyerolling:

This ur english na die. U must have attended abule ila primary school



At least the information got to you...... omowe





The contractor has to be sued, how come old structures like the walkway, Lagos hostel, zamfara hostel were not destroyed. 2 Likes

too bad