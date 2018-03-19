₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Rain Destroys University Of Ilorin Buildings (Photos) by oluwafrizzy(m): 12:20pm On Mar 18
It Was A Terrible Event Yesterday When The University Of Ilorin Witness A Very heavy rain in it’s premises. The Rain started Around 5pm And Ended around 8pm (Good three hours of fear to those presently on campus) Lot’s Of 300l Students were on campus preparing for the GNS311 Exam on Monday..
Students were sighted running with fear as there r are lots of physical objects on Air, Tree’s were falling And the wind is moving in an extreme way!!
Lots Of School Properties were damaged which include The Faculty Of Arts Building, School Hostels, Shops E.t.c!!!
See Some Of The Damages Below
|Re: Rain Destroys University Of Ilorin Buildings (Photos) by DynasTee: 12:31pm On Mar 18
This na strong something o
|Re: Rain Destroys University Of Ilorin Buildings (Photos) by HausaOverlord: 12:32pm On Mar 18
How is this hilarious
|Re: Rain Destroys University Of Ilorin Buildings (Photos) by Danimane(m): 12:34pm On Mar 18
Chai :oChai
|Re: Rain Destroys University Of Ilorin Buildings (Photos) by ggoldmine(f): 1:04pm On Mar 18
And millions of naira was budgeted by the government for this construction. Where did the money go?
|Re: Rain Destroys University Of Ilorin Buildings (Photos) by Mutemenot: 1:29pm On Mar 18
Poor engineering.
|Re: Rain Destroys University Of Ilorin Buildings (Photos) by terrezo2002(m): 1:52pm On Mar 18
The rains of this year will be very great. It will cause flooding and if the government does not begin to prepare for it by constructing drainages, lives and properties may be lost. I don't pray that
|Re: Rain Destroys University Of Ilorin Buildings (Photos) by orbitalgis: 2:13pm On Mar 18
oluwafrizzy:
The contractor should be arrested.It shows that poor grade building materials were used.An enquiry should be launched regarding this.Poor shoddy work.
|Re: Rain Destroys University Of Ilorin Buildings (Photos) by KendrickAyomide: 2:15pm On Mar 18
|Re: Rain Destroys University Of Ilorin Buildings (Photos) by OwoKolaChuks: 2:37pm On Mar 18
I was surprised when my house was still standing this morning. Why is Ilorin rain always destructive anyway?
|Re: Rain Destroys University Of Ilorin Buildings (Photos) by YOUNGELDER1(m): 2:39pm On Mar 18
|Re: Rain Destroys University Of Ilorin Buildings (Photos) by yeyerolling: 2:41pm On Mar 18
This ur english na die. U must have attended abule ila primary school
|Re: Rain Destroys University Of Ilorin Buildings (Photos) by mrmrmister: 2:46pm On Mar 18
What human finds the destruction of properties hilarious?
|Re: Rain Destroys University Of Ilorin Buildings (Photos) by anochuko01(m): 2:53pm On Mar 18
this is painful not hilarious. when wind scatter your own house you can then call it hilarious.
apka omo!
|Re: Rain Destroys University Of Ilorin Buildings (Photos) by mikeybrainy: 2:58pm On Mar 18
mrmrmister:
|Re: Rain Destroys University Of Ilorin Buildings (Photos) by Durhleepee(f): 3:03pm On Mar 18
How is this hilarious? Or you meant to say "harrowing"?
|Re: Rain Destroys University Of Ilorin Buildings (Photos) by mhisbliss(f): 3:09pm On Mar 18
hows this funny
|Re: Rain Destroys University Of Ilorin Buildings (Photos) by SamoaJoe: 4:32pm On Mar 18
Bad engineering. Only God knows how much was stolen from this project!
Give them money to do things and you see them use 90% for "other projects" and 10% for the main project the money was budgeted for.
|Re: Rain Destroys University Of Ilorin Buildings (Photos) by tstx(m): 4:56pm On Mar 18
Corruption is Nigeria and Nigeria is corruption...
See as dem use substandard material build hostel. .
|Re: Rain Destroys University Of Ilorin Buildings (Photos) by Dface2: 5:08pm On Mar 18
|Re: Rain Destroys University Of Ilorin Buildings (Photos) by InansBobo: 5:19pm On Mar 18
this is bad! the rain really carry MOMENTUM oo
|Re: Rain Destroys University Of Ilorin Buildings (Photos) by Engr2000: 8:28pm On Mar 18
Nothing to fear about. Insurance will cover the loss.
|Re: Rain Destroys University Of Ilorin Buildings (Photos) by pweshdodo(m): 9:03pm On Mar 18
The world largest university
|Re: Rain Destroys University Of Ilorin Buildings (Photos) by alfredfrddy(m): 10:10pm On Mar 18
ggoldmine:The rain wasn't budgetted for, do not forget that.
|Re: Rain Destroys University Of Ilorin Buildings (Photos) by alfredfrddy(m): 10:10pm On Mar 18
ggoldmine:The rain wasn't budgeted for, do not forget that.
|Re: Rain Destroys University Of Ilorin Buildings (Photos) by mu2sa2: 10:17pm On Mar 18
SamoaJoe:Most apt comment - 100% correct.
|Re: Rain Destroys University Of Ilorin Buildings (Photos) by dpete1: 10:38pm On Mar 18
HausaOverlord:imagine!!trying to blow grammar without knowing the meaning
|Re: Rain Destroys University Of Ilorin Buildings (Photos) by Trademerchant: 11:50pm On Mar 18
|Re: Rain Destroys University Of Ilorin Buildings (Photos) by Jaykolo10(m): 3:14am
yeyerolling:
At least the information got to you...... omowe
|Re: Rain Destroys University Of Ilorin Buildings (Photos) by hapholahbi: 6:29am
The contractor has to be sued, how come old structures like the walkway, Lagos hostel, zamfara hostel were not destroyed.
|Re: Rain Destroys University Of Ilorin Buildings (Photos) by DanielsParker(m): 7:34am
too bad
|Re: Rain Destroys University Of Ilorin Buildings (Photos) by kolafolabi(m): 7:36am
Substandard materials.. Contractor needs to be quarried asap
