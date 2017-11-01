₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Man Whose Watch, Cloths And House Are All Green, White, Green by CastedDude: 8:01pm
A Nigerian man, Abdullahi Yusuf, has recounted his experience with a patriotic citizen, Arhyel Dibal, who loves the country so much that even his clothes, wristwatch and his house all bare the Nigerian flag colors; green, white, green. Read what Abdullahi Yusuf shared online.
His name is Arhyel Dibal, a native of Wandali Village in Kwaya Kusar local government area of Borno state, though he is a resident of Biu town. He is a Lab Technologist by profession, and married with four children two of which are graduates.
Last week I went to meet this patriotic Nigerian and from his cloths, shoes and his wristwatch, cap they are all green white green in colour. Not only that his office is a symbol of the kind of love he has for this great nation as he rightly described our country. He told me that even though, he knows that President Muhammadu Buhari loves Nigeria, but he think he loves Nigeria more than the president himself.
I asked him, how he started this His green white green revolution, and he said for the past thirty years he has never buy any cloths that is not green white green in color. He said the only time he wears clothes that has different colors, is when The Emir of Biu gave him some royal clothing as a gift. I thought its only his clothing that is green white green, until he showed me the pictures of his house which to my amazement is also painted green white green. I seek his permission to visit his house because I visited him in his office, and he gladly directed me to the house.
The house was beautifully designed and painted in green white green with Nigeria map designed at strategic points. Even the tiles on the floor is green white green in color. I met the wife, who told me that it's because she was working in the farm that day if not she too always wears the green white green. She told me I was a bit late if not I would have met her daughter who was also dressed in green white green. She told me that even though their house is not on the main road, but hardly will a day passes without them having visitors who always came to see the house. His car and that of the wife are also painted green white green.
I returned and met him in his office, and I ask him why he is so passionate about Nigeria, and he said, he is where he is today because of Nigeria. He told me that he was opportune to be trained abroad, and he also visited many countries across the world courtesy of Nigeria. He said while he was in school abroad. some nationals of other countries use to ask him some silly questions about Nigeria. He said its only in Nigeria that people don't show much love to their country and he want to make a difference.
Re: Man Whose Watch, Cloths And House Are All Green, White, Green by CastedDude: 8:02pm
Re: Man Whose Watch, Cloths And House Are All Green, White, Green by nifemi25(m): 8:16pm
So you love the country more than the president.
Re: Man Whose Watch, Cloths And House Are All Green, White, Green by instaTUBE: 8:16pm
cool
Re: Man Whose Watch, Cloths And House Are All Green, White, Green by MhizzAJ(f): 8:17pm
Green and white colour combinations are elegant but i can't try this
Who even told him that the president loves Nigeria
Maybe the colour of his boxers is also green too...
Re: Man Whose Watch, Cloths And House Are All Green, White, Green by Greyworld: 8:19pm
nice but i don't think im happy wit Nigeria to dat extent.
Re: Man Whose Watch, Cloths And House Are All Green, White, Green by coolcharm(m): 8:21pm
Which one is 'green, white, green'? I think its just green and white.
Re: Man Whose Watch, Cloths And House Are All Green, White, Green by BCISLTD: 8:23pm
no tattoos?
Re: Man Whose Watch, Cloths And House Are All Green, White, Green by Keneking: 8:24pm
Ok but the colors are good in public spaces such as bridges, national assembly playground/ prayerground, bus stops and street poles
Re: Man Whose Watch, Cloths And House Are All Green, White, Green by Marcofranz(m): 8:30pm
They are obviously psychopaths who must have benefited from the corruption in our country .
Re: Man Whose Watch, Cloths And House Are All Green, White, Green by Obascoetubi: 8:33pm
FLATINOZ COME &_SEE
Re: Man Whose Watch, Cloths And House Are All Green, White, Green by BuhariNaWah: 8:51pm
He should have also sewn our coat of arms on those head rests on his chairs.
I need to see his TV set and boxers if they are colour compliant too
Re: Man Whose Watch, Cloths And House Are All Green, White, Green by NwaAmaikpe: 8:51pm
He also eats grass.
And drinks Fura du nunu
Grass is green
Fura is white.
He is a demented patriot.
Re: Man Whose Watch, Cloths And House Are All Green, White, Green by esmarcq(m): 8:51pm
Real Nigerian
Re: Man Whose Watch, Cloths And House Are All Green, White, Green by barackosama(m): 8:51pm
Wow, this is beautiful!
Re: Man Whose Watch, Cloths And House Are All Green, White, Green by Flashh: 8:52pm
Maybe he wants to follow the Nigeria flag, or just zealous over Celtics.
Re: Man Whose Watch, Cloths And House Are All Green, White, Green by austonclint(m): 8:52pm
Hmmm Na only u wakacoms
Re: Man Whose Watch, Cloths And House Are All Green, White, Green by wwwtortoise(m): 8:52pm
Childish show of patriotism
Re: Man Whose Watch, Cloths And House Are All Green, White, Green by 8stargeneral: 8:53pm
Anytime i see green and white i go dey vex,even to buy clothes datz green i no fit.
Re: Man Whose Watch, Cloths And House Are All Green, White, Green by omogbaii: 8:53pm
Passing by
Re: Man Whose Watch, Cloths And House Are All Green, White, Green by debuscket(m): 8:53pm
Onye otu nzuzo
Re: Man Whose Watch, Cloths And House Are All Green, White, Green by chinawapz(m): 8:53pm
You see now oo! Some fools are shouting Pastor up-and-down for tithe. they no go see this oo.
Re: Man Whose Watch, Cloths And House Are All Green, White, Green by MISTAICEY02288(m): 8:54pm
nifemi25:
And who the HELL is the president
Re: Man Whose Watch, Cloths And House Are All Green, White, Green by Spanner4(m): 8:54pm
Nice concept though but I can't do this all in the name of this country
Re: Man Whose Watch, Cloths And House Are All Green, White, Green by unikprince(m): 8:54pm
coolcharm:same question on my mind.
Re: Man Whose Watch, Cloths And House Are All Green, White, Green by Ayo4251(m): 8:54pm
N
Re: Man Whose Watch, Cloths And House Are All Green, White, Green by wisino1(m): 8:55pm
The man name should be change from Abdullahi Yusuf to Mr Nigeria Abdullahi Yusuf
Re: Man Whose Watch, Cloths And House Are All Green, White, Green by BigBelleControl(m): 8:55pm
One thing I appreciate about him is that the choice of the green and white is not tacky. He made everything look neat and classy.
But who green and white don't epp sef.
Re: Man Whose Watch, Cloths And House Are All Green, White, Green by Ayo4251(m): 8:55pm
Even presidential villa is not built like this
