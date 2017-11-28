Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / Leaked Photos Of The 2018 Benz CLS (8816 Views)

It's coming with an inline-6 twin-turbo 3.0-liter engine with minimum of 360 hp. It also gets a 48-volt hybrid assist.



According to what we've gathered, the 2018 Benz CLS will come as a genuine five-seater for the first time, dropping the former four-seat layout. The occupants shall take their seats on the 40:20:40 split folding rear bench with decent headroom this time and will benefit from the 520-liter boot space reserved for their luggage.



What do you think about the looks of the new CLS?



Ugly back 10 Likes

Keyless that was stolen in less than two minutes? Thanks but no thanks. 5 Likes

When i saw leaked i tot adesuwa wud have been d nxt line of the sentence 2 Likes

Ugly back First to see probably last to buy

Car wey i dey see here like pure water

How will this put food on my table

How will this provide put food on my table

Ugly back they gonna make the same mistake Honda made with crosstour they gonna make the same mistake Honda made with crosstour

Even if you 'dash' me the old model I will still accept it 1 Like

Benz my love 2 Likes

no difference

Nothing special about the design

Wow!

I'm not impressed. I'm not impressed.

There was never a leak There was never a leak

Passing by

Innoson Motors better pass am joo... Anambra is now the most de-ve-lope-d (Igbo accent) city in the world. No be so my Igbo / IPOB comrades?

Cool ride

If I get this car ehn that guy Lala wey no gree carry my post come front page ehn. I go show am

If I buy am come put for title: New Nairalander brought himself a new 2018 benz

I go see if that one no go come front page

When will Nigeria leak their own When will Nigeria leak their own

ulo

Now that's the sh** that am talking about.✔✔

Sleek ride

When will Nigeria leak their own

You dey craze (jokingly) ? Innoson motors na wheel barrow? You dey craze (jokingly) ? Innoson motors na wheel barrow?

Wow!

beautiful!!! 1 Like

Now the picture is leaked, i bet it that they will surprise every one by destroying the car and build another model...

You dey craze (jokingly) ? Innoson motors na wheel barrow?

Na tuke tuke Na tuke tuke