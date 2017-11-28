₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Leaked Photos Of The 2018 Benz CLS by AutoJoshNG: 8:04pm
We are not supposed to be seeing this yet but thanks to the Australian "motoring.com.au" that leaked the photos ahead of the official launch.
It's coming with an inline-6 twin-turbo 3.0-liter engine with minimum of 360 hp. It also gets a 48-volt hybrid assist.
According to what we've gathered, the 2018 Benz CLS will come as a genuine five-seater for the first time, dropping the former four-seat layout. The occupants shall take their seats on the 40:20:40 split folding rear bench with decent headroom this time and will benefit from the 520-liter boot space reserved for their luggage.
What do you think about the looks of the new CLS?
Tell us in the comment section and don't forget to like, rate and share.
https://autojosh.com/first-see-leaked-photos-2018-benz-cls/
|Re: Leaked Photos Of The 2018 Benz CLS by AutoJoshNG: 8:04pm
more
|Re: Leaked Photos Of The 2018 Benz CLS by AnodaIT(m): 8:09pm
Ugly back
|Re: Leaked Photos Of The 2018 Benz CLS by cuedish: 8:17pm
|Re: Leaked Photos Of The 2018 Benz CLS by emorse(m): 8:18pm
Keyless that was stolen in less than two minutes? Thanks but no thanks.
|Re: Leaked Photos Of The 2018 Benz CLS by yeyerolling: 8:48pm
When i saw leaked i tot adesuwa wud have been d nxt line of the sentence
|Re: Leaked Photos Of The 2018 Benz CLS by Flashh: 8:48pm
"Be the first to see this leaked photos of the 2018 Benz CLS".
Nairaland moderators funny gan oo.
|Re: Leaked Photos Of The 2018 Benz CLS by Ericaikince(m): 8:48pm
|Re: Leaked Photos Of The 2018 Benz CLS by Ericaikince(m): 8:49pm
First to see probably last to buy
AnodaIT:
|Re: Leaked Photos Of The 2018 Benz CLS by Diso60090(m): 8:49pm
Car wey i dey see here like pure water
|Re: Leaked Photos Of The 2018 Benz CLS by chinawapz(m): 8:49pm
How will this put food on my table
|Re: Leaked Photos Of The 2018 Benz CLS by chinawapz(m): 8:49pm
How will this provide put food on my table
|Re: Leaked Photos Of The 2018 Benz CLS by Abudu2000(m): 8:49pm
AnodaIT:they gonna make the same mistake Honda made with crosstour
|Re: Leaked Photos Of The 2018 Benz CLS by Kobicove(m): 8:50pm
Even if you 'dash' me the old model I will still accept it
|Re: Leaked Photos Of The 2018 Benz CLS by Coded7: 8:50pm
Benz my love
|Re: Leaked Photos Of The 2018 Benz CLS by censeakay(m): 8:50pm
no difference
|Re: Leaked Photos Of The 2018 Benz CLS by pastie(m): 8:51pm
Nothing special about the design
|Re: Leaked Photos Of The 2018 Benz CLS by djjosh(m): 8:51pm
Wow!
beautiful!!!
|Re: Leaked Photos Of The 2018 Benz CLS by NwaAmaikpe: 8:51pm
I'm not impressed.
|Re: Leaked Photos Of The 2018 Benz CLS by free2ryhme: 8:51pm
AutoJoshNG:
There was never a leak
|Re: Leaked Photos Of The 2018 Benz CLS by omogbaii: 8:52pm
Passing by
|Re: Leaked Photos Of The 2018 Benz CLS by Follysho707: 8:52pm
Innoson Motors better pass am joo... Anambra is now the most de-ve-lope-d (Igbo accent) city in the world. No be so my Igbo / IPOB comrades?
|Re: Leaked Photos Of The 2018 Benz CLS by herkzprince(m): 8:52pm
Cool ride
If I get this car ehn that guy Lala wey no gree carry my post come front page ehn. I go show am
If I buy am come put for title: New Nairalander brought himself a new 2018 benz
I go see if that one no go come front page
|Re: Leaked Photos Of The 2018 Benz CLS by free2ryhme: 8:53pm
AutoJoshNG:
When will Nigeria leak their own
|Re: Leaked Photos Of The 2018 Benz CLS by mrMeen(m): 8:53pm
ulo
|Re: Leaked Photos Of The 2018 Benz CLS by updatechange(m): 8:53pm
Now that's the sh** that am talking about.✔✔
|Re: Leaked Photos Of The 2018 Benz CLS by ChiefPiiko(m): 8:53pm
Sleek ride
|Re: Leaked Photos Of The 2018 Benz CLS by Follysho707: 8:54pm
free2ryhme:
You dey craze (jokingly) ? Innoson motors na wheel barrow?
|Re: Leaked Photos Of The 2018 Benz CLS by xodas: 8:54pm
djjosh:
|Re: Leaked Photos Of The 2018 Benz CLS by omoadeleye(m): 8:55pm
Now the picture is leaked, i bet it that they will surprise every one by destroying the car and build another model...
|Re: Leaked Photos Of The 2018 Benz CLS by free2ryhme: 8:56pm
Follysho707:
Na tuke tuke
|Re: Leaked Photos Of The 2018 Benz CLS by biacan(f): 8:59pm
Flashh:.n
