Furnished with a 5.0-liter petrol motor and a programme transmission, the Cadillac Trump limo has 45,000 miles on the odometer and is in good condition. Obviously, the inside is done with fine cowhide and rosewood trimmings, and even contains extravagance augmentations, for example, a beverages bureau, a paper shredder and a fax machine. It is about 30 years of age, all things considered.



And keeping in mind that it is suspected that Trump customized the interior components, things like the steering wheel and the door handles don't seem to have been adjusted for use by kids, or grown-ups with little hands.



So if there's anybody out there intrigued by securing a strong piece of American political history, this is a chance to yank enthusiastically by the hand.





Source:

Why can't he qive the ride out??



For sale in the UK ??



Trust me, no one is going to buy it



But in the USA, i guarantee you that some old racist Redneck somewhere in North Carolina is willing to buy it with all his life savings 21 Likes

Even if it wasn't for trump... Putting trump's name on it will make more gullible people fall for the supposed scam. Another loopers club

Click like if you'd rather pick a Toyota corolla instead of this garbage. 40 Likes

This vehicle is indeed a classic.

Can never be obsolete.

GossipHeart:



For sale in the UK ??



Trust me, no one is going to buy it



But in the USA, i guarantee you that some old racist Redneck somewhere in North Carolina is willing to buy it with all his life savings

They can equally buy it and ship it to USA and resell late to other gullible fellows They can equally buy it and ship it to USA and resell late to other gullible fellows

Goahead:

Click like if you'd rather pick a Toyota corolla instead of this garbage.

Guy, I will pick this garbage over the most recent limo Guy, I will pick this garbage over the most recent limo

Classic

LOGDAN:

Ok one day I will sell this my old car to The world one day I will sell this my old car to The world

Very Valid in Biafra... A chief in the East needs it to sell out to he APC.

For his good name or as a role model? Buying it for what?For his good name or as a role model?

He should sell it to the newly elected president of Gambia.......Adama Barrow

U will see it in lagos 1 Like

E-money ...

Trump shld call Dino melaye he will be interested in dat limo. 1 Like

Booked twice.

President dey sell out him car for there.. But over here eh...

Nnamdi Kanu will like this..... for an official parol in his Villa in Kuje. 2 Likes

dingbang:

ogbeni what is ur problem ogbeni what is ur problem

dingbang:

Bro that comment be weak m oh Bro that comment be weak m oh

See Car

GossipHeart:



For sale in the UK ??



Trust me, no one is going to buy it



But in the USA, i guarantee you that some old racist Redneck somewhere in North Carolina is willing to buy it with all his life savings south carolina confederate flag loving goons lol south carolina confederate flag loving goons lol