₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,747,678 members, 3,372,560 topics. Date: Saturday, 18 February 2017 at 05:30 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / Donald Trump's Limited Edition Cadillac Trump Limo Is Now For Sale (13324 Views)
The Beast: 9 Things To Know About President Trump’s Inherited Limo / The N500 Million Mercedes Benz G63 AMG Limo (photos) / Cadillac One: The Car That Thinks Its A Tank. (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Donald Trump's Limited Edition Cadillac Trump Limo Is Now For Sale by AutoReportNG2: 12:10pm
United States President Donald Trump have put up his old Cadillac limousine for sale in Gloucestershire. According to reports, Trump’s old special edition Cadillac limousine is available for sale at Fifty Thousand Pounds (£50,000). Donald Trump's Cadillac Limo was manufactured in 1988. The limo was professedly utilized by a relative - presumed to be his dad - before it landed in the UK in 1991.
Furnished with a 5.0-liter petrol motor and a programme transmission, the Cadillac Trump limo has 45,000 miles on the odometer and is in good condition. Obviously, the inside is done with fine cowhide and rosewood trimmings, and even contains extravagance augmentations, for example, a beverages bureau, a paper shredder and a fax machine. It is about 30 years of age, all things considered.
And keeping in mind that it is suspected that Trump customized the interior components, things like the steering wheel and the door handles don't seem to have been adjusted for use by kids, or grown-ups with little hands.
So if there's anybody out there intrigued by securing a strong piece of American political history, this is a chance to yank enthusiastically by the hand.
Source:
http://www.autoreportng.com/2017/02/donald-trumps-limited-edition-cadillac.html
|Re: Donald Trump's Limited Edition Cadillac Trump Limo Is Now For Sale by AutoReportNG2: 12:10pm
Nothing lasts for life... What was once an exclusive item is now a junk
See more pictures here
http://www.autoreportng.com/2017/02/donald-trumps-limited-edition-cadillac.html
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Donald Trump's Limited Edition Cadillac Trump Limo Is Now For Sale by LOGDAN(m): 4:14pm
Ok
|Re: Donald Trump's Limited Edition Cadillac Trump Limo Is Now For Sale by herzern(m): 4:14pm
LoL.
Why can't he qive the ride out??
|Re: Donald Trump's Limited Edition Cadillac Trump Limo Is Now For Sale by GossipHeart(m): 4:14pm
For sale in the UK ??
Trust me, no one is going to buy it
But in the USA, i guarantee you that some old racist Redneck somewhere in North Carolina is willing to buy it with all his life savings
21 Likes
|Re: Donald Trump's Limited Edition Cadillac Trump Limo Is Now For Sale by hobermener: 4:15pm
S
|Re: Donald Trump's Limited Edition Cadillac Trump Limo Is Now For Sale by nairalandbuzz(m): 4:16pm
Even if it wasn't for trump... Putting trump's name on it will make more gullible people fall for the supposed scam. Another loopers club
|Re: Donald Trump's Limited Edition Cadillac Trump Limo Is Now For Sale by Goahead(m): 4:17pm
Click like if you'd rather pick a Toyota corolla instead of this garbage.
40 Likes
|Re: Donald Trump's Limited Edition Cadillac Trump Limo Is Now For Sale by olaxx: 4:17pm
This vehicle is indeed a classic.
Can never be obsolete.
|Re: Donald Trump's Limited Edition Cadillac Trump Limo Is Now For Sale by nairalandbuzz(m): 4:17pm
GossipHeart:
They can equally buy it and ship it to USA and resell late to other gullible fellows
|Re: Donald Trump's Limited Edition Cadillac Trump Limo Is Now For Sale by EVILFOREST: 4:17pm
|Re: Donald Trump's Limited Edition Cadillac Trump Limo Is Now For Sale by nairalandbuzz(m): 4:17pm
Goahead:
Guy, I will pick this garbage over the most recent limo
|Re: Donald Trump's Limited Edition Cadillac Trump Limo Is Now For Sale by Muthola(m): 4:18pm
Classic
|Re: Donald Trump's Limited Edition Cadillac Trump Limo Is Now For Sale by AbuEzeFemi(m): 4:18pm
LOGDAN:one day I will sell this my old car to The world
|Re: Donald Trump's Limited Edition Cadillac Trump Limo Is Now For Sale by azimibraun: 4:19pm
Very Valid in Biafra... A chief in the East needs it to sell out to he APC.
|Re: Donald Trump's Limited Edition Cadillac Trump Limo Is Now For Sale by sugarbelly4: 4:20pm
ok
|Re: Donald Trump's Limited Edition Cadillac Trump Limo Is Now For Sale by Btruth: 4:21pm
Buying it for what?
For his good name or as a role model?
|Re: Donald Trump's Limited Edition Cadillac Trump Limo Is Now For Sale by Halo22: 4:23pm
He should sell it to the newly elected president of Gambia.......Adama Barrow
|Re: Donald Trump's Limited Edition Cadillac Trump Limo Is Now For Sale by dingbang(m): 4:25pm
U will see it in lagos
1 Like
|Re: Donald Trump's Limited Edition Cadillac Trump Limo Is Now For Sale by Vickiweezy(m): 4:26pm
E-money ...
|Re: Donald Trump's Limited Edition Cadillac Trump Limo Is Now For Sale by kimacent(m): 4:27pm
Trump shld call Dino melaye he will be interested in dat limo.
1 Like
|Re: Donald Trump's Limited Edition Cadillac Trump Limo Is Now For Sale by Vickiweezy(m): 4:27pm
Booked twice.
Post Closed.
|Re: Donald Trump's Limited Edition Cadillac Trump Limo Is Now For Sale by lionlamb020(m): 4:28pm
President dey sell out him car for there.. But over here eh...
|Re: Donald Trump's Limited Edition Cadillac Trump Limo Is Now For Sale by DjAduba(m): 4:28pm
Nnamdi Kanu will like this..... for an official parol in his Villa in Kuje.
2 Likes
|Re: Donald Trump's Limited Edition Cadillac Trump Limo Is Now For Sale by nNEOo(m): 4:32pm
dingbang:
|Re: Donald Trump's Limited Edition Cadillac Trump Limo Is Now For Sale by Arewa12: 4:33pm
Issoke
|Re: Donald Trump's Limited Edition Cadillac Trump Limo Is Now For Sale by dingbang(m): 4:35pm
nNEOo:ogbeni what is ur problem
|Re: Donald Trump's Limited Edition Cadillac Trump Limo Is Now For Sale by nNEOo(m): 4:37pm
dingbang:
Bro that comment be weak m oh
|Re: Donald Trump's Limited Edition Cadillac Trump Limo Is Now For Sale by ichommy(m): 4:39pm
See Car
|Re: Donald Trump's Limited Edition Cadillac Trump Limo Is Now For Sale by smartmey61(m): 4:41pm
GossipHeart:south carolina confederate flag loving goons lol
|Re: Donald Trump's Limited Edition Cadillac Trump Limo Is Now For Sale by ddjay: 4:42pm
OYA THE PEOPLE OF KOGI STATE IN NAIRALAND, GO AND TELL DINO MALAYE THAT ANOTHER AMERICAN IS THROWING AWAY HIS OLD CAR, SO THAT HE CAN USE IT TO SHINE IN NIGERIA and his kingsmen
Murano Cvt Transmission ! The Solution / How To Avoid Men Of Edo State Task Force On Benin By-pass / Free Vin Check (www.autocheck.com.ng)
Viewing this topic: eLcastro(m), sambright(m), azezola(m), byna, Anonymous11, PqsMike, Suntzung, Sollykay41(m), OgaMosco(m), teejarny(m), jossy874(m), BuchiPrinzy, delawal(m), Mayflowa(m), lilmax(m), Fabulocity(f), timexkaka, Zeze06(m), Olamipapa(m), ericessien24, platinumtt, Liturgy(m), hysteriabox(m), mako007(m), holluwai(m), iamVirus(m), kinxlink(m), ehisbrainy, Mustafa11, Mekuslala(m), deriana(f), platinumphotos, parismarc, lawrence83, elnath(m), slimfairboy(m), North213(m), einst3in, adaifx, creativeness, seun289(m), gentle007(m), Ibmojotu(m), kasend(m), fostermd(m), mikoyo200(m), dame134, honeymix77(m), Enigmaholysiner(m), musbej90(m), wildrose21(m), chiboyo, ashson, kitken, Nomswag, AleAirHub(m), saajus, j4xto(m), 41lady(m), nduchucks, efecha4u, phemmi1, greenya, stunnert(m), gab19, seriousthing(m), adioolayi(m), skyp(m), webmasterezra, Midazman(m), warm, bidexolumanish(m), incredible16(m), kkelvin, pricelessmr, salt1, martin1772(m), UncleSnr(m), aguizm(m), Unekz(m), pelvicky, Buddhar(m), moyoz(m), eDoctorr(m), fasmukol and 165 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13