Source; Kudos to a young man in Ghana has got himself trending online after designing a bicycle which rides on water. The young man identified as Frank Darko revealed that he was a final year student at the Takoradi Technical University, Ghana - pursuing a course in Graphic Design before he deferred the course due to some personal reasons.The young inventor revealed that the special bicycle is his first invention and it was built in four months as he started working on it since August this year.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/university-dropout-designs-bicycle-rides-water-see-photos.html