A few months ago, YEN.com.gh had an encounter with a young Ghanaian inventor, Frank Darko, who had created a bicycle that could move on water.



He revealed that his invention started in August last year and with a lot of effort and hard work, he managed to finish his creation and tested it in a shallow dam in his area.



Now, the young inventor believing in his finished work, decided to test it out on the sea to prove to the world that his invention had come to stay.



In the many pictures that the young man sent to YEN.com.gh, some people were seen taking turns to experience the unique invention.



Speaking in a telephone conversation with YEN.com.gh, Frank Darko revealed that he wanted his invention to help the school children who had to swim to school, find an easier path to their classes.



This fact notwithstanding, he revealed that many individuals have also requested to have him make a copy of the bicycle for them.



He said he wanted to contribute to the development of Ghana with his invention. He however called on stakeholders and benevolent bodies to invest in his breakthrough invention so as to make the lives of many Ghanaians easy.



Frank Darko resides in Takoradi in the Western Region. He was a final year student at the Takoradi Technical University formerly known as Takoradi Polytechnic pursing a course in Graphic Design but deferred in his final year in school due to personal reasons.



The young inventor revealed that the special bicycle is his first invention but he had drawn up plans for many more inventions.



Frank Darko reached out to YEN.com.gh earlier and shared his amazing story and remarkable invention with us. This time, he took out his invention to do a daring test and also shared images with us.



He revealed that his creativity came about as a result of his matchless love for science, technology and the urge to solve day-to-day problems faced by people living in the community.



Ingenuity 4 Likes 1 Share

Dude is fearless 8 Likes

Can it stand waves? Nice

Nigeria Wetin we dey Do?? 12 Likes

That's quite creative of him. Would have loved to see the video 4 Likes 1 Share

PrinceJoeWan:

Nigeria Wetin we dey Do?? ..question should rather be..wetin you dey do for Nigeria abi you no be Nigerian? ..question should rather be..wetin you dey do for Nigeria abi you no be Nigerian? 26 Likes

dhebo:

..question should rather be..wetin you dey do for Nigeria abi you no be Nigerian? Help me ask Him Help me ask Him 2 Likes

forget we self get the one that can walk and fly on the sky......



Ask my edo airline people

Stone age invention.



What's special about this? 12 Likes 1 Share

u wan die

This is death sentence.



It's synonymous with riding keke or okada along Lagos-Ibadan highway.



That innovative technology is well adapted for still and less turbulent water bodies like streams and rivers. The waves and nefarious winds of the sea will drown him and his bicycle. 8 Likes

dhebo:

..question should rather be..wetin you dey do for Nigeria abi you no be Nigerian? And what have Ur govt done to Assist those Who r Upcoming Scientist, we have engineers who can manufacture Cars, Aeroplanes et.c . What Have Ur Govt done.

And 4 the records am not a Nigerian! And what have Ur govt done to Assist those Who r Upcoming Scientist, we have engineers who can manufacture Cars, Aeroplanes et.c . What Have Ur Govt done.And 4 the records am not a Nigerian! 1 Like

PrinceJoeWan:



And what have Ur govt done to Assist those Who r Upcoming Scientist, we have engineers who can manufacture Cars, Aeroplanes et.c . What Have Ur Govt done.

And 4 the records am not a Nigerian! .keep deceiving yourself. the Ghanian man in question, did the government assist him in creating the bicycle?. now that he has created something of note,am sure he must have gotten the attention of the government. do your part first .keep deceiving yourself. the Ghanian man in question, did the government assist him in creating the bicycle?. now that he has created something of note,am sure he must have gotten the attention of the government. do your part first 3 Likes

PrinceJoeWan:



And what have Ur govt done to Assist those Who r Upcoming Scientist, we have engineers who can manufacture Cars, Aeroplanes et.c . What Have Ur Govt done.

And 4 the records am not a Nigerian! .keep deceiving yourself. the Ghanian man in question, did the government assist him in creating the bicycle?. now that he has created something of note,am sure he must have gotten the attention of the government and maybe private companies. do your part first then at least hope on the government to fufil their part not you dropping your whole problem on government .keep deceiving yourself. the Ghanian man in question, did the government assist him in creating the bicycle?. now that he has created something of note,am sure he must have gotten the attention of the government and maybe private companies. do your part first then at least hope on the government to fufil their part not you dropping your whole problem on government 1 Like

Nice invention..

Good !

Wow! wow! wow!

The guy should patent this against theft 1 Like

I like this kind of creativity.

Lalasticlala, Mynd44 Lalasticlala, Mynd44

Quite innovative but, no let heavy storm catch you !!!!

It is "Extremely" disturbing that Africans even consider this an 'invention' in "2018" 6 Likes

If you can sleep with a sex doll, you can sleep with a dead body. #Comeandbeatme

Rubbish to me and it's my opinion. fvckers stay off.

Nice one. I pray this can be sustained in this our shithole





Good he is trying to create sth new, sth different, but....



when creating a new solution to an existing problem, it is actually greatly welcomed and appreciated if it is a much better solution than the existing ones....



How safe is that thing? How much energy is required to pedal through the waves etc.. Again does it ride normal on road and in water or u go carry am for head reach river then start pedal am?....



Sorry to say but to me this is BEAUTIFUL NONSENSE



