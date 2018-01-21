₦airaland Forum

Frank Darko, Ghanaian Inventor Who Built Bicycle That Rides On Water Launches by Explorers(m): 10:01am On Jan 20
A few months ago, YEN.com.gh had an encounter with a young Ghanaian inventor, Frank Darko, who had created a bicycle that could move on water.

He revealed that his invention started in August last year and with a lot of effort and hard work, he managed to finish his creation and tested it in a shallow dam in his area.

Now, the young inventor believing in his finished work, decided to test it out on the sea to prove to the world that his invention had come to stay.

In the many pictures that the young man sent to YEN.com.gh, some people were seen taking turns to experience the unique invention.

Speaking in a telephone conversation with YEN.com.gh, Frank Darko revealed that he wanted his invention to help the school children who had to swim to school, find an easier path to their classes.

This fact notwithstanding, he revealed that many individuals have also requested to have him make a copy of the bicycle for them.

He said he wanted to contribute to the development of Ghana with his invention. He however called on stakeholders and benevolent bodies to invest in his breakthrough invention so as to make the lives of many Ghanaians easy.

Frank Darko resides in Takoradi in the Western Region. He was a final year student at the Takoradi Technical University formerly known as Takoradi Polytechnic pursing a course in Graphic Design but deferred in his final year in school due to personal reasons.

The young inventor revealed that the special bicycle is his first invention but he had drawn up plans for many more inventions.

Frank Darko reached out to YEN.com.gh earlier and shared his amazing story and remarkable invention with us. This time, he took out his invention to do a daring test and also shared images with us.

He revealed that his creativity came about as a result of his matchless love for science, technology and the urge to solve day-to-day problems faced by people living in the community.


https://www.google.com.ng/amp/s/yen.com.gh/amp/104199-young-ghanaian-inventor-created-a-bicycle-water-tests-invention-sea-yen-gh-pictures.html

Re: Frank Darko, Ghanaian Inventor Who Built Bicycle That Rides On Water Launches by RentedReality(m): 10:02am On Jan 20
Ingenuity

Re: Frank Darko, Ghanaian Inventor Who Built Bicycle That Rides On Water Launches by Perge(m): 10:12am On Jan 20
Dude is fearless shocked

Re: Frank Darko, Ghanaian Inventor Who Built Bicycle That Rides On Water Launches by smithsydny(m): 10:20am On Jan 20
Can it stand waves? Nice
Re: Frank Darko, Ghanaian Inventor Who Built Bicycle That Rides On Water Launches by PrinceJoeWan(m): 10:24am On Jan 20
Nigeria Wetin we dey Do??

Re: Frank Darko, Ghanaian Inventor Who Built Bicycle That Rides On Water Launches by Benjom(m): 10:26am On Jan 20
That's quite creative of him. Would have loved to see the video cheesy

Re: Frank Darko, Ghanaian Inventor Who Built Bicycle That Rides On Water Launches by dhebo(m): 10:33am On Jan 20
PrinceJoeWan:
Nigeria Wetin we dey Do??
..question should rather be..wetin you dey do for Nigeria abi you no be Nigerian? undecided

Re: Frank Darko, Ghanaian Inventor Who Built Bicycle That Rides On Water Launches by Temidayo9(m): 10:37am On Jan 20
dhebo:
..question should rather be..wetin you dey do for Nigeria abi you no be Nigerian? undecided
Help me ask Him

Re: Frank Darko, Ghanaian Inventor Who Built Bicycle That Rides On Water Launches by favourmic(m): 10:48am On Jan 20
forget we self get the one that can walk and fly on the sky......

Ask my edo airline people
Re: Frank Darko, Ghanaian Inventor Who Built Bicycle That Rides On Water Launches by alexistaiwo: 10:51am On Jan 20
Stone age invention.

What's special about this?

Re: Frank Darko, Ghanaian Inventor Who Built Bicycle That Rides On Water Launches by tomlittleotom: 11:01am On Jan 20
u wan die
Re: Frank Darko, Ghanaian Inventor Who Built Bicycle That Rides On Water Launches by divinehand2003(m): 11:10am On Jan 20
This is death sentence.

It's synonymous with riding keke or okada along Lagos-Ibadan highway.

That innovative technology is well adapted for still and less turbulent water bodies like streams and rivers. The waves and nefarious winds of the sea will drown him and his bicycle.

Re: Frank Darko, Ghanaian Inventor Who Built Bicycle That Rides On Water Launches by PrinceJoeWan(m): 11:45am On Jan 20
dhebo:
..question should rather be..wetin you dey do for Nigeria abi you no be Nigerian? undecided
And what have Ur govt done to Assist those Who r Upcoming Scientist, we have engineers who can manufacture Cars, Aeroplanes et.c . What Have Ur Govt done.
And 4 the records am not a Nigerian!

Re: Frank Darko, Ghanaian Inventor Who Built Bicycle That Rides On Water Launches by dhebo(m): 12:02pm On Jan 20
PrinceJoeWan:

And what have Ur govt done to Assist those Who r Upcoming Scientist, we have engineers who can manufacture Cars, Aeroplanes et.c . What Have Ur Govt done.
And 4 the records am not a Nigerian!
.keep deceiving yourself. the Ghanian man in question, did the government assist him in creating the bicycle?. now that he has created something of note,am sure he must have gotten the attention of the government. do your part first

Re: Frank Darko, Ghanaian Inventor Who Built Bicycle That Rides On Water Launches by dhebo(m): 12:04pm On Jan 20
PrinceJoeWan:

And what have Ur govt done to Assist those Who r Upcoming Scientist, we have engineers who can manufacture Cars, Aeroplanes et.c . What Have Ur Govt done.
And 4 the records am not a Nigerian!
.keep deceiving yourself. the Ghanian man in question, did the government assist him in creating the bicycle?. now that he has created something of note,am sure he must have gotten the attention of the government and maybe private companies. do your part first then at least hope on the government to fufil their part not you dropping your whole problem on government

Re: Frank Darko, Ghanaian Inventor Who Built Bicycle That Rides On Water Launches by olatpic(m): 2:14pm On Jan 20
Nice invention..
Re: Frank Darko, Ghanaian Inventor Who Built Bicycle That Rides On Water Launches by Flexherbal(m): 4:15pm On Jan 20
Good !
Re: Frank Darko, Ghanaian Inventor Who Built Bicycle That Rides On Water Launches by Emerikoss: 5:04pm On Jan 20
Wow! wow! wow!
Re: Frank Darko, Ghanaian Inventor Who Built Bicycle That Rides On Water Launches by Gamboh55(m): 10:35am
The guy should patent this against theft

Re: Frank Darko, Ghanaian Inventor Who Built Bicycle That Rides On Water Launches by DEIFIED(m): 3:42pm
I like this kind of creativity.
Re: Frank Darko, Ghanaian Inventor Who Built Bicycle That Rides On Water Launches by Explorers(m): 7:15pm
http://www.nairaland.com/4203668/bicycle-which-rides-water-designed
Lalasticlala, Mynd44
Re: Frank Darko, Ghanaian Inventor Who Built Bicycle That Rides On Water Launches by lasisi69(m): 9:51pm
Quite innovative but, no let heavy storm catch you !!!!
Re: Frank Darko, Ghanaian Inventor Who Built Bicycle That Rides On Water Launches by grayht(m): 9:51pm
grin
Re: Frank Darko, Ghanaian Inventor Who Built Bicycle That Rides On Water Launches by soberdrunk(m): 9:53pm
It is "Extremely" disturbing that Africans even consider this an 'invention' in "2018" angry

Re: Frank Darko, Ghanaian Inventor Who Built Bicycle That Rides On Water Launches by prela(f): 9:53pm
Re: Frank Darko, Ghanaian Inventor Who Built Bicycle That Rides On Water Launches by 2chainzz(m): 9:53pm
Rubbish to me and it's my opinion. fvckers stay off.
Re: Frank Darko, Ghanaian Inventor Who Built Bicycle That Rides On Water Launches by arherfish(m): 9:53pm
Nice one. I pray this can be sustained in this our shithole
Re: Frank Darko, Ghanaian Inventor Who Built Bicycle That Rides On Water Launches by ToniaOrnament: 9:54pm
Re: Frank Darko, Ghanaian Inventor Who Built Bicycle That Rides On Water Launches by Felixalex(m): 9:55pm
Good he is trying to create sth new, sth different, but....

when creating a new solution to an existing problem, it is actually greatly welcomed and appreciated if it is a much better solution than the existing ones....

How safe is that thing? How much energy is required to pedal through the waves etc.. Again does it ride normal on road and in water or u go carry am for head reach river then start pedal am?....

Sorry to say but to me this is BEAUTIFUL NONSENSE
Re: Frank Darko, Ghanaian Inventor Who Built Bicycle That Rides On Water Launches by zuwodecisa: 9:55pm
Re: Frank Darko, Ghanaian Inventor Who Built Bicycle That Rides On Water Launches by lonelydora(m): 9:55pm
Kudos young man. Nigerian youths are on social media arguing irrelevant things.

