|Frank Darko, Ghanaian Inventor Who Built Bicycle That Rides On Water Launches by Explorers(m): 10:01am On Jan 20
A few months ago, YEN.com.gh had an encounter with a young Ghanaian inventor, Frank Darko, who had created a bicycle that could move on water.
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/s/yen.com.gh/amp/104199-young-ghanaian-inventor-created-a-bicycle-water-tests-invention-sea-yen-gh-pictures.html
|Re: Frank Darko, Ghanaian Inventor Who Built Bicycle That Rides On Water Launches by Explorers(m): 10:01am On Jan 20
He revealed that many individuals have also requested to have him make a copy of the bicycle for them.
He said he wanted to contribute to the development of Ghana with his invention.
He called on stakeholders and benevolent bodies to invest in his breakthrough invention so as to make the lives of many Ghanaians easy.
|Re: Frank Darko, Ghanaian Inventor Who Built Bicycle That Rides On Water Launches by RentedReality(m): 10:02am On Jan 20
Ingenuity
|Re: Frank Darko, Ghanaian Inventor Who Built Bicycle That Rides On Water Launches by Perge(m): 10:12am On Jan 20
Dude is fearless
|Re: Frank Darko, Ghanaian Inventor Who Built Bicycle That Rides On Water Launches by smithsydny(m): 10:20am On Jan 20
Can it stand waves? Nice
|Re: Frank Darko, Ghanaian Inventor Who Built Bicycle That Rides On Water Launches by PrinceJoeWan(m): 10:24am On Jan 20
Nigeria Wetin we dey Do??
|Re: Frank Darko, Ghanaian Inventor Who Built Bicycle That Rides On Water Launches by Benjom(m): 10:26am On Jan 20
That's quite creative of him. Would have loved to see the video
|Re: Frank Darko, Ghanaian Inventor Who Built Bicycle That Rides On Water Launches by dhebo(m): 10:33am On Jan 20
PrinceJoeWan:..question should rather be..wetin you dey do for Nigeria abi you no be Nigerian?
|Re: Frank Darko, Ghanaian Inventor Who Built Bicycle That Rides On Water Launches by Temidayo9(m): 10:37am On Jan 20
dhebo:Help me ask Him
|Re: Frank Darko, Ghanaian Inventor Who Built Bicycle That Rides On Water Launches by favourmic(m): 10:48am On Jan 20
forget we self get the one that can walk and fly on the sky......
Ask my edo airline people
|Re: Frank Darko, Ghanaian Inventor Who Built Bicycle That Rides On Water Launches by alexistaiwo: 10:51am On Jan 20
Stone age invention.
What's special about this?
|Re: Frank Darko, Ghanaian Inventor Who Built Bicycle That Rides On Water Launches by tomlittleotom: 11:01am On Jan 20
u wan die
|Re: Frank Darko, Ghanaian Inventor Who Built Bicycle That Rides On Water Launches by divinehand2003(m): 11:10am On Jan 20
This is death sentence.
It's synonymous with riding keke or okada along Lagos-Ibadan highway.
That innovative technology is well adapted for still and less turbulent water bodies like streams and rivers. The waves and nefarious winds of the sea will drown him and his bicycle.
|Re: Frank Darko, Ghanaian Inventor Who Built Bicycle That Rides On Water Launches by PrinceJoeWan(m): 11:45am On Jan 20
dhebo:And what have Ur govt done to Assist those Who r Upcoming Scientist, we have engineers who can manufacture Cars, Aeroplanes et.c . What Have Ur Govt done.
And 4 the records am not a Nigerian!
|Re: Frank Darko, Ghanaian Inventor Who Built Bicycle That Rides On Water Launches by dhebo(m): 12:02pm On Jan 20
PrinceJoeWan:.keep deceiving yourself. the Ghanian man in question, did the government assist him in creating the bicycle?. now that he has created something of note,am sure he must have gotten the attention of the government. do your part first
|Re: Frank Darko, Ghanaian Inventor Who Built Bicycle That Rides On Water Launches by dhebo(m): 12:04pm On Jan 20
PrinceJoeWan:.keep deceiving yourself. the Ghanian man in question, did the government assist him in creating the bicycle?. now that he has created something of note,am sure he must have gotten the attention of the government and maybe private companies. do your part first then at least hope on the government to fufil their part not you dropping your whole problem on government
|Re: Frank Darko, Ghanaian Inventor Who Built Bicycle That Rides On Water Launches by olatpic(m): 2:14pm On Jan 20
Nice invention..
|Re: Frank Darko, Ghanaian Inventor Who Built Bicycle That Rides On Water Launches by Flexherbal(m): 4:15pm On Jan 20
Good !
|Re: Frank Darko, Ghanaian Inventor Who Built Bicycle That Rides On Water Launches by Emerikoss: 5:04pm On Jan 20
Wow! wow! wow!
|Re: Frank Darko, Ghanaian Inventor Who Built Bicycle That Rides On Water Launches by Gamboh55(m): 10:35am
The guy should patent this against theft
|Re: Frank Darko, Ghanaian Inventor Who Built Bicycle That Rides On Water Launches by DEIFIED(m): 3:42pm
I like this kind of creativity.
|Re: Frank Darko, Ghanaian Inventor Who Built Bicycle That Rides On Water Launches by Explorers(m): 7:15pm
http://www.nairaland.com/4203668/bicycle-which-rides-water-designed
Lalasticlala, Mynd44
|Re: Frank Darko, Ghanaian Inventor Who Built Bicycle That Rides On Water Launches by lasisi69(m): 9:51pm
Quite innovative but, no let heavy storm catch you !!!!
|Re: Frank Darko, Ghanaian Inventor Who Built Bicycle That Rides On Water Launches by grayht(m): 9:51pm
|Re: Frank Darko, Ghanaian Inventor Who Built Bicycle That Rides On Water Launches by soberdrunk(m): 9:53pm
It is "Extremely" disturbing that Africans even consider this an 'invention' in "2018"
|Re: Frank Darko, Ghanaian Inventor Who Built Bicycle That Rides On Water Launches by prela(f): 9:53pm
If you can sleep with a sex doll, you can sleep with a dead body. #Comeandbeatme
|Re: Frank Darko, Ghanaian Inventor Who Built Bicycle That Rides On Water Launches by 2chainzz(m): 9:53pm
Rubbish to me and it's my opinion. fvckers stay off.
|Re: Frank Darko, Ghanaian Inventor Who Built Bicycle That Rides On Water Launches by arherfish(m): 9:53pm
Nice one. I pray this can be sustained in this our shithole
|Re: Frank Darko, Ghanaian Inventor Who Built Bicycle That Rides On Water Launches by ToniaOrnament: 9:54pm
Cool Way To Make Money Installing School Management Application For Schools
Watch Full details in the video below::
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v-AkZSdRWSU
|Re: Frank Darko, Ghanaian Inventor Who Built Bicycle That Rides On Water Launches by Felixalex(m): 9:55pm
Good he is trying to create sth new, sth different, but....
when creating a new solution to an existing problem, it is actually greatly welcomed and appreciated if it is a much better solution than the existing ones....
How safe is that thing? How much energy is required to pedal through the waves etc.. Again does it ride normal on road and in water or u go carry am for head reach river then start pedal am?....
Sorry to say but to me this is BEAUTIFUL NONSENSE
|Re: Frank Darko, Ghanaian Inventor Who Built Bicycle That Rides On Water Launches by zuwodecisa: 9:55pm
When the HOLY SPIRIT PUNCH Lands On You..
This is the reaction
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7OKHf7a4dLE
|Re: Frank Darko, Ghanaian Inventor Who Built Bicycle That Rides On Water Launches by lonelydora(m): 9:55pm
Kudos young man. Nigerian youths are on social media arguing irrelevant things.
