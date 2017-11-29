





The most expensive and luxurious Range Rover to hit the road has been unveiled today ahead of the Los Angeles Motor Show.



Priced at up to £177,000 for the 5.0-litre supercharged V8 model, the new long-wheelbase Range Rover SVAutobiography is aimed at the well-heeled stars or business leaders on the move, who are more likely to be driven than drive themselves whether for work, rest or play.



The incredible Range Rover SVAutobiography is packed with luxury more at home on a first class plane.The long wheelbase SUV has huge reclining rear seats with heated calf and footrests.



Passengers can also get a hot stone massage on the move while they're stretched out in the 1.2-metres of legroom.Comfort is extended to a pair of 10-inch HD touchscreens that are hooked up to onboard 4G WiFi.











A digital butler lets you swipe information from one screen to the other.A refrigerator is hidden between the rear seats and can hold two bottles of wine or champagne.



Rear tables can be electronically released and you don't even need to wait for a chauffeur to close your door as there's a button inside to do it for you.There's a new Zenith clock on the centre console inspired by the £5,000 Elite 6150 watch.



The huge central section, which extends through the entire car, includes gizmos to change the car's setup.The right-hand rear seat folds to accommodate long items and if you're planning on lugging around a lot of baggage there's a new powered boot floor.



The Power Deployable Veneered Loadspace Floor is a Range Rover first and makes loading and unloading luggage easier than ever.



Three powertrains are offered in the SVAutobiography:

The 335bhp 4.4-litre V8 diesel is the entry point to the range at £167,850.The range-topping £177,000 version comes with a 5.0-litre V8 petrol producing 557bhp,but you can pay £168,000 to get the plug-in hybrid version with 31 miles of electric range.



What do you make of the new Range Rover SVAutobiography?



