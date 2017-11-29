₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,919,419 members, 3,939,935 topics. Date: Wednesday, 29 November 2017 at 07:38 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / LandRover Unveils Its Most Expensive Model Ever,£177k RangeRover SVAutobiograhy (5876 Views)
Honda Unveils Its Self-Balancing Motorbike That Prevent Riders From Falling Over / Mercedes-Benz Unveils Its Self-Driving Future Bus (Photos And Video) / 24 Most Expensive Cars Found On The Streets Of Nigeria (1) (2) (3) (4)
|LandRover Unveils Its Most Expensive Model Ever,£177k RangeRover SVAutobiograhy by obafemee80(m): 8:27pm On Nov 28
The most expensive and luxurious Range Rover to hit the road has been unveiled today ahead of the Los Angeles Motor Show.
Priced at up to £177,000 for the 5.0-litre supercharged V8 model, the new long-wheelbase Range Rover SVAutobiography is aimed at the well-heeled stars or business leaders on the move, who are more likely to be driven than drive themselves whether for work, rest or play.
The incredible Range Rover SVAutobiography is packed with luxury more at home on a first class plane.The long wheelbase SUV has huge reclining rear seats with heated calf and footrests.
Passengers can also get a hot stone massage on the move while they're stretched out in the 1.2-metres of legroom.Comfort is extended to a pair of 10-inch HD touchscreens that are hooked up to onboard 4G WiFi.
A digital butler lets you swipe information from one screen to the other.A refrigerator is hidden between the rear seats and can hold two bottles of wine or champagne.
Rear tables can be electronically released and you don't even need to wait for a chauffeur to close your door as there's a button inside to do it for you.There's a new Zenith clock on the centre console inspired by the £5,000 Elite 6150 watch.
The huge central section, which extends through the entire car, includes gizmos to change the car's setup.The right-hand rear seat folds to accommodate long items and if you're planning on lugging around a lot of baggage there's a new powered boot floor.
The Power Deployable Veneered Loadspace Floor is a Range Rover first and makes loading and unloading luggage easier than ever.
Three powertrains are offered in the SVAutobiography:
The 335bhp 4.4-litre V8 diesel is the entry point to the range at £167,850.The range-topping £177,000 version comes with a 5.0-litre V8 petrol producing 557bhp,but you can pay £168,000 to get the plug-in hybrid version with 31 miles of electric range.
What do you make of the new Range Rover SVAutobiography?
https://autojosh.com/land-rover-unveils-expensive-model-everthe-177k-range-rover-svautobiography/
Cc Lalasticlala
Mynd44
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: LandRover Unveils Its Most Expensive Model Ever,£177k RangeRover SVAutobiograhy by Emvico34: 8:29pm On Nov 28
God i take god beg u, do something before something do me ooo.
I don tire oo
16 Likes
|Re: LandRover Unveils Its Most Expensive Model Ever,£177k RangeRover SVAutobiograhy by cuedish: 8:32pm On Nov 28
Woooooow
|Re: LandRover Unveils Its Most Expensive Model Ever,£177k RangeRover SVAutobiograhy by HyundaiMechco: 2:31am
see machine too much,no problem i I'll try to own one
|Re: LandRover Unveils Its Most Expensive Model Ever,£177k RangeRover SVAutobiograhy by buchilino(m): 6:18am
AM YET TO HEAR AN AFRICAN SAY, I WILL INVENT MY OWN, ALL I HEAR IS I WILL OWN ONE OR BABA GOD BLESS ME.
4 Likes
|Re: LandRover Unveils Its Most Expensive Model Ever,£177k RangeRover SVAutobiograhy by Nbote(m): 6:57am
If I hear any eediot mention "Vanity upon Vanity" or "Money can't buy u happiness" here... If I become an unhappy owner of dis machine na bad thing? Lemme own it in vain if its all vanity abeg.. U can't b poor and expect to b happy and think dat is not vanity
1 Like
|Re: LandRover Unveils Its Most Expensive Model Ever,£177k RangeRover SVAutobiograhy by ChiefPiiko(m): 6:57am
This one na for Toke Makinwa and her sugardaddy
6 Likes
|Re: LandRover Unveils Its Most Expensive Model Ever,£177k RangeRover SVAutobiograhy by ladeb: 6:57am
kaiii
|Re: LandRover Unveils Its Most Expensive Model Ever,£177k RangeRover SVAutobiograhy by krett(m): 6:57am
no comment
|Re: LandRover Unveils Its Most Expensive Model Ever,£177k RangeRover SVAutobiograhy by yeyerolling: 6:58am
Post about cars nls can afford
|Re: LandRover Unveils Its Most Expensive Model Ever,£177k RangeRover SVAutobiograhy by Gloryr: 6:59am
Emvico34:
1 Like
|Re: LandRover Unveils Its Most Expensive Model Ever,£177k RangeRover SVAutobiograhy by dadebayo1(m): 6:59am
Ride for politicians.... I see them upgrading with Paris refund to the autobiography model... Good to be a polithiefcian in Nigeria i also see them slay mama's demanding for these from their esteemed clients
1 Like
|Re: LandRover Unveils Its Most Expensive Model Ever,£177k RangeRover SVAutobiograhy by anochuko01(m): 6:59am
I WAS MOVED BY THE SPIRIT WHEN I SAW THIS!
|Re: LandRover Unveils Its Most Expensive Model Ever,£177k RangeRover SVAutobiograhy by jerflakes(m): 7:00am
buchilino:
|Re: LandRover Unveils Its Most Expensive Model Ever,£177k RangeRover SVAutobiograhy by Abass07(m): 7:01am
I must get this soon
|Re: LandRover Unveils Its Most Expensive Model Ever,£177k RangeRover SVAutobiograhy by ceezarhh(m): 7:03am
let me just admire the beauty...nice design!
|Re: LandRover Unveils Its Most Expensive Model Ever,£177k RangeRover SVAutobiograhy by farihafaheemah(m): 7:03am
When is Africa coming up with her invention, why are we always consume what western world invent.
|Re: LandRover Unveils Its Most Expensive Model Ever,£177k RangeRover SVAutobiograhy by Ojuororun: 7:03am
POSH
|Re: LandRover Unveils Its Most Expensive Model Ever,£177k RangeRover SVAutobiograhy by olamide452(f): 7:03am
buchilino:When I'm not engineer nko Baba God bless the work of my hands so I can afford it and even bigger ones. Amen
|Re: LandRover Unveils Its Most Expensive Model Ever,£177k RangeRover SVAutobiograhy by patfenda(m): 7:04am
I love dis
|Re: LandRover Unveils Its Most Expensive Model Ever,£177k RangeRover SVAutobiograhy by arcniyi(m): 7:04am
This is not the most expensive model ever sir... Please google Range Rover sentinel.... Stop the misinformation. Thanks.
|Re: LandRover Unveils Its Most Expensive Model Ever,£177k RangeRover SVAutobiograhy by Articul8(m): 7:04am
Hmmmm.
|Re: LandRover Unveils Its Most Expensive Model Ever,£177k RangeRover SVAutobiograhy by Ezechinwa(m): 7:04am
I pray Africans will build their cars from stretch
|Re: LandRover Unveils Its Most Expensive Model Ever,£177k RangeRover SVAutobiograhy by Flyingngel(m): 7:04am
Can someone pls give us the naira equivalent because all this things don tire me.
|Re: LandRover Unveils Its Most Expensive Model Ever,£177k RangeRover SVAutobiograhy by eugenela(m): 7:06am
good
|Re: LandRover Unveils Its Most Expensive Model Ever,£177k RangeRover SVAutobiograhy by farihafaheemah(m): 7:12am
Flyingngel:177k pounds @ 400 gives you 70800000 naira. Seventy million, eight hundred thousand naira only.
|Re: LandRover Unveils Its Most Expensive Model Ever,£177k RangeRover SVAutobiograhy by dust144(m): 7:14am
Damn!! This is master bedroom on wheels
1 Like
|Re: LandRover Unveils Its Most Expensive Model Ever,£177k RangeRover SVAutobiograhy by giga02(m): 7:15am
Arranging my games.....bet9ja must buy this for me ���
1 Like
|Re: LandRover Unveils Its Most Expensive Model Ever,£177k RangeRover SVAutobiograhy by olatade(m): 7:15am
Very cool ride
|Re: LandRover Unveils Its Most Expensive Model Ever,£177k RangeRover SVAutobiograhy by olatade(m): 7:16am
farihafaheemah:
1 Like
|Re: LandRover Unveils Its Most Expensive Model Ever,£177k RangeRover SVAutobiograhy by sole26: 7:16am
Dino melaye, over to you!
1 Like
|Re: LandRover Unveils Its Most Expensive Model Ever,£177k RangeRover SVAutobiograhy by Moorecsaf: 7:17am
This one na for Toke Makinwa and her sugardaddy
1 Like
The Vw/audi Parts Market Iyana Itire. / Which Of The 134a car AC Gas brands is the Best / Camry 99 Or Corolla 2003?
Viewing this topic: uchbiz, waley007(m), udi4eva(m), Exponental(m), phisayomee(m), lokojay1989(m), Ogbuefi20(m), yohanpaul, Scottchar, DeLaRue, Mynairaland4life, CMH7, weemee, bigpee11(m), Ollymurs(m), apholaryn, oyb(m), timothyuche1(m), ozo13(m), larrrymore(m), roundman, feelgoodstuffs(m), citee(m), samguru, benefitzte, noeloge82(m), Evassmix55(m), jaxxy(m), kobiscompany, bencobenz(m), JubalTheophilus, nuttyhnic(m), dizzle101(m), Felixabel(m), skijo, femmygold, Getrich47(m), bbnaijja, Celestyn8213, linkehis12, dljbd1(m), Kaymercury(m), paragraph, Skanas(m), gflower1000(m), Guy4Dgalz(m), Olushta, Itzurboi(m), helicopterman(m), nochillatalll, oluwaseun8(m), james3xp(m), Fanny1, Meshben10, rka2, YINKS89(m), ekwe18(m), seunt4ut(m), jaydeeking(m), ycmdng(m), mrworldwide1(m), eezeribe(m), Lekison(m), advowilson, Follysho707, ayomikun84(m), 2chainzz(m), ojladi(m), sigmapompe(m), laris, praiseoski(m), Omonorsemen, marshalldgreat, Bobby4090, bukynkwuenu, kaykay1980, teebankz10(m), lacream007, abnot, EMEKA1MILLION(m), Ndaife, nonso88(m), zihotu, Ajeborta20(m), emoa2002(m), elvisdaniels(m), gbosaa(m), Ayun(f), Ballheaded, Greatman741, Araabmoney, streeetcred, tosodus(m), kakashi12(m), eroski90(m), sexybash(f), danjudchi, SwissIBRA(m), moshood521, Oceancorp, Bantino, Coded7, IDEKEALUMONA(m), ironben(m), chinexxx(m), carlos1(m), pafestula(m) and 180 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 24