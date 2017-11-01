



Let’s check them out:



1. Rechargeable Torch



Especially when traveling at night and you have a break down, you might need to check some things. It’s security grade so its bright and lasts for 12 hours. You can get it for as low as ₦1,800



2. Phone Holder



You can get this for just ₦1,500



3. Air Freshener





4. Vacuum Cleaner



Keep your car clean at ₦1,800



5. Multi Usb Charger



Charge the whole family’s phone for just ₦1,200



6. Tow Rope



Just in case there is a break down, it’s just ₦1,200



7. Chewing Gum



Yep! It will give your punctured tyres some minutes or even hours, before you get a proper fix. Just chew and cover.



8. Portable Inflator



Pump your tyres without your vulcanizer’s help at just ₦4,000



9. Tool Box Kit With Flashlight



This is packed with so many essentials, you need to get this! It’s just ₦5,000



10. Fire Extinguisher,Wheel Spanner and C-Caution Combo



This combo costs just ₦5,200



11. Jack





Do you have something to add?



