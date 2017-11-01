₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|11 Very Useful Car Accessories You Need When Traveling This Season by AutoJoshNG: 8:35pm
Traveling to the village this December? Or far far away from home? These are some car accessories and tools you need to have to make life easy and safe.
Let’s check them out:
1. Rechargeable Torch
Especially when traveling at night and you have a break down, you might need to check some things. It’s security grade so its bright and lasts for 12 hours. You can get it for as low as ₦1,800
2. Phone Holder
You can get this for just ₦1,500
3. Air Freshener
4. Vacuum Cleaner
Keep your car clean at ₦1,800
5. Multi Usb Charger
Charge the whole family’s phone for just ₦1,200
6. Tow Rope
Just in case there is a break down, it’s just ₦1,200
7. Chewing Gum
Yep! It will give your punctured tyres some minutes or even hours, before you get a proper fix. Just chew and cover.
8. Portable Inflator
Pump your tyres without your vulcanizer’s help at just ₦4,000
9. Tool Box Kit With Flashlight
This is packed with so many essentials, you need to get this! It’s just ₦5,000
10. Fire Extinguisher,Wheel Spanner and C-Caution Combo
This combo costs just ₦5,200
11. Jack
Do you have something to add?
https://autojosh.com/11-very-useful-car-accessories-you-would-need-when-traveling-this-season/
Re: 11 Very Useful Car Accessories You Need When Traveling This Season by triple996(m): 8:42pm
Chewing gum is also needed?
My brother find something useful to do with ur money
Re: 11 Very Useful Car Accessories You Need When Traveling This Season by ladya534(f): 9:27pm
Re: 11 Very Useful Car Accessories You Need When Traveling This Season by Ayo4251(m): 9:28pm
Re: 11 Very Useful Car Accessories You Need When Traveling This Season by alnino94(m): 9:29pm
Re: 11 Very Useful Car Accessories You Need When Traveling This Season by Lakebridge: 9:29pm
Re: 11 Very Useful Car Accessories You Need When Traveling This Season by smacher(m): 9:29pm
We could just travel with a mechanic
Re: 11 Very Useful Car Accessories You Need When Traveling This Season by Pavore9: 9:29pm
Valuable survival kits.
Re: 11 Very Useful Car Accessories You Need When Traveling This Season by hezy4real01(m): 9:29pm
Well said.... But tell Road safety to give themselves brain not to stay on high ways again
Re: 11 Very Useful Car Accessories You Need When Traveling This Season by SaAbbas(m): 9:30pm
Nice one from Autojosh
12. Money
13. Chash money
14. Extra Cash MONEY
Just in case
Re: 11 Very Useful Car Accessories You Need When Traveling This Season by remiproxy: 9:31pm
