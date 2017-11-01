₦airaland Forum

Floyd Mayweather Was Paid $3million For Spending His Vacation In Beijing, China by taofikabefe(m): 2:47am
Undefeated famous boxer, Floyd Mayweather who is currently on vacation with 23 people in Beijing, China said he was being paid $3million for the visit.

He wrote;

''Here in Beijing, China at “The Great Wall Of China”, considered to be one of the greatest Wonders of The World! It’s always been on my list of places to see throughout my travels in life, however, timing is everything. Coming here with 23 people has been a great experience and it doesn’t hurt to get paid $3,000,000. to simply visit and vacation here in luxury for a few days. With money this long, everything is different. I move different, I dress different and I live different because my money is extremely different!''

Re: Floyd Mayweather Was Paid $3million For Spending His Vacation In Beijing, China by taofikabefe(m): 2:54am
Lalasticlala
Fynestboi
MissyB3


Re: Floyd Mayweather Was Paid $3million For Spending His Vacation In Beijing, China by itspzpics(m): 3:04am
nice
Re: Floyd Mayweather Was Paid $3million For Spending His Vacation In Beijing, China by fuckerstard: 3:10am
Who's gonna pay me to visit Aso rock

Re: Floyd Mayweather Was Paid $3million For Spending His Vacation In Beijing, China by FreddyKruger: 3:32am
When u spending that "Floyd May Money" all u wana do everyday is ball hard.
Re: Floyd Mayweather Was Paid $3million For Spending His Vacation In Beijing, China by Chicagoesontop: 3:40am
Them born this guy born money ni ??

Re: Floyd Mayweather Was Paid $3million For Spending His Vacation In Beijing, China by princeade86(m): 3:48am
to be sincere, it is good to be a real celebrity, I mean real one, not fake one we have here in naija. no fake life.

Re: Floyd Mayweather Was Paid $3million For Spending His Vacation In Beijing, China by princeade86(m): 3:51am
With money this long, everything is different. I move different, I dress different and I live different because my money is extremely different!''. hmmmm. his money is really different.

Re: Floyd Mayweather Was Paid $3million For Spending His Vacation In Beijing, China by taofikabefe(m): 4:24am
princeade86:
to be sincere, it is good to be a real celebrity, I mean real one, not fake one we have here in naija. no fake life.


Lol...mo gbO tuntun
Re: Floyd Mayweather Was Paid $3million For Spending His Vacation In Beijing, China by axortedbabe(f): 5:33am
And one day.u will die different

Re: Floyd Mayweather Was Paid $3million For Spending His Vacation In Beijing, China by chrisbaby24(m): 5:41am
The babe above...why u harsh like dis na cheesy grin

Re: Floyd Mayweather Was Paid $3million For Spending His Vacation In Beijing, China by dahunsy(m): 5:51am
axortedbabe:
And one day.u will die different
coughs***clears throat# sorry life must be hard at ur corner I guess¿?? Such is life embarassed

Re: Floyd Mayweather Was Paid $3million For Spending His Vacation In Beijing, China by SmartchoiceNGR: 6:01am
princeade86:
to be sincere, it is good to be a real celebrity, I mean real one, not fake one we have here in naija. no fake life.
Reminds me of toke makinwa

Re: Floyd Mayweather Was Paid $3million For Spending His Vacation In Beijing, China by Ghnaija(m): 6:10am
Money sweet
Re: Floyd Mayweather Was Paid $3million For Spending His Vacation In Beijing, China by femi4: 6:15am
May money weather
Re: Floyd Mayweather Was Paid $3million For Spending His Vacation In Beijing, China by Samusu(m): 7:09am
More than 1billion naira, just like that?? shocked shocked

Re: Floyd Mayweather Was Paid $3million For Spending His Vacation In Beijing, China by ruggedtimi(m): 7:42am
you can spot the men on suit
Re: Floyd Mayweather Was Paid $3million For Spending His Vacation In Beijing, China by taofikabefe(m): 7:56am
.
Re: Floyd Mayweather Was Paid $3million For Spending His Vacation In Beijing, China by NwaAmaikpe: 10:28am
shocked


Genuine money made easily.


But my brothers in Nigeria will resort to skull mining, paying tithes and playing NairaBet in order to get wealthy.

Re: Floyd Mayweather Was Paid $3million For Spending His Vacation In Beijing, China by Teewhy2: 10:29am
cheesy grin

Re: Floyd Mayweather Was Paid $3million For Spending His Vacation In Beijing, China by Macgreat(m): 10:29am
cheesy


Wow!
Re: Floyd Mayweather Was Paid $3million For Spending His Vacation In Beijing, China by Queendoncom(f): 10:29am
Lookat that thing b/w his thighs. *Fans self

Re: Floyd Mayweather Was Paid $3million For Spending His Vacation In Beijing, China by hezy4real01(m): 10:30am
Are you kidding me? Don't be surprise our lawmakers will pay him too when he comes visiting
Re: Floyd Mayweather Was Paid $3million For Spending His Vacation In Beijing, China by NoFavors: 10:30am
How did he manage to type that? shocked

Re: Floyd Mayweather Was Paid $3million For Spending His Vacation In Beijing, China by Hades2016(m): 10:31am
Nice
Re: Floyd Mayweather Was Paid $3million For Spending His Vacation In Beijing, China by cescky(m): 10:31am
Chicagoesontop:
Them born this guy born money ni ??


No he was born inside bank vault grin grin

Re: Floyd Mayweather Was Paid $3million For Spending His Vacation In Beijing, China by TVTKOKO(m): 10:31am
What more can I say?? God bless me.
I don't want to have money like mayweather, but i just want to be comfortable. Getting things when I want them.

Re: Floyd Mayweather Was Paid $3million For Spending His Vacation In Beijing, China by Jiang(m): 10:31am
But the bag you are carried in the second pix made you look stupid, don't use am again
Re: Floyd Mayweather Was Paid $3million For Spending His Vacation In Beijing, China by phranklyn92(m): 10:31am
V

