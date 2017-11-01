Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Floyd Mayweather Was Paid $3million For Spending His Vacation In Beijing, China (6176 Views)

Yung6ix Slams Akpororo For Shading Him For Spending N3.9m On Drinks / Leonardo Dicaprio, Kate Winslet Of Titanic Reunite, On Vacation In France (Pics) / Photos: As Yoruba Comic Actor, Sanyeri Enjoys Vacation In The U.S With His Famil (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





He wrote;



''Here in Beijing, China at “The Great Wall Of China”, considered to be one of the greatest Wonders of The World! It’s always been on my list of places to see throughout my travels in life, however, timing is everything. Coming here with 23 people has been a great experience and it doesn’t hurt to get paid $3,000,000. to simply visit and vacation here in luxury for a few days. With money this long, everything is different. I move different, I dress different and I live different because my money is extremely different!''

https://www.instagram.com/p/BcAca_egAQZ/?hl=en





http://www.lodgerill.com.ng/2017/11/famous-boxerfloyd-mayweather-gets.html?m=1 Undefeated famous boxer, Floyd Mayweather who is currently on vacation with 23 people in Beijing, China said he was being paid $3million for the visit.He wrote; 2 Likes



Fynestboi

MissyB3





http://www.lodgerill.com.ng/2017/11/famous-boxerfloyd-mayweather-gets.html?m=1 LalasticlalaFynestboiMissyB3

nice

Who's gonna pay me to visit Aso rock 4 Likes

When u spending that "Floyd May Money" all u wana do everyday is ball hard.

Them born this guy born money ni ?? 7 Likes

to be sincere, it is good to be a real celebrity, I mean real one, not fake one we have here in naija. no fake life. 18 Likes 1 Share

With money this long, everything is different. I move different, I dress different and I live different because my money is extremely different!''. hmmmm. his money is really different. 5 Likes 1 Share

princeade86:

to be sincere, it is good to be a real celebrity, I mean real one, not fake one we have here in naija. no fake life.



Lol...mo gbO tuntun Lol...mo gbO tuntun

And one day.u will die different 7 Likes 2 Shares

The babe above...why u harsh like dis na 5 Likes

axortedbabe:

And one day.u will die different coughs***clears throat# sorry life must be hard at ur corner I guess¿?? Such is life coughs***clears throat# sorry life must be hard at ur corner I guess¿?? Such is life 20 Likes 2 Shares

princeade86:

to be sincere, it is good to be a real celebrity, I mean real one, not fake one we have here in naija. no fake life. Reminds me of toke makinwa Reminds me of toke makinwa 2 Likes

Money sweet

May money weather

More than 1billion naira, just like that?? 2 Likes

you can spot the men on suit

.







Genuine money made easily.





But my brothers in Nigeria will resort to skull mining, paying tithes and playing NairaBet in order to get wealthy. Genuine money made easily.But my brothers in Nigeria will resort to skull mining, paying tithes and playing NairaBet in order to get wealthy. 6 Likes 1 Share

1 Like







Wow! Wow!

Lookat that thing b/w his thighs. *Fans self 1 Like

? Don't be surprise our lawmakers will pay him too when he comes visiting Are you kidding me? Don't be surprise our lawmakers will pay him too when he comes visiting

How did he manage to type that? 1 Like

Nice

Chicagoesontop:

Them born this guy born money ni ??



No he was born inside bank vault No he was born inside bank vault 2 Likes

What more can I say?? God bless me.

I don't want to have money like mayweather, but i just want to be comfortable. Getting things when I want them. 3 Likes

But the bag you are carried in the second pix made you look stupid, don't use am again