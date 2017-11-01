₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Floyd Mayweather Was Paid $3million For Spending His Vacation In Beijing, China by taofikabefe(m): 2:47am
Undefeated famous boxer, Floyd Mayweather who is currently on vacation with 23 people in Beijing, China said he was being paid $3million for the visit.
He wrote;
''Here in Beijing, China at “The Great Wall Of China”, considered to be one of the greatest Wonders of The World! It’s always been on my list of places to see throughout my travels in life, however, timing is everything. Coming here with 23 people has been a great experience and it doesn’t hurt to get paid $3,000,000. to simply visit and vacation here in luxury for a few days. With money this long, everything is different. I move different, I dress different and I live different because my money is extremely different!''
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Was Paid $3million For Spending His Vacation In Beijing, China by taofikabefe(m): 2:54am
Lalasticlala
Fynestboi
MissyB3
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Was Paid $3million For Spending His Vacation In Beijing, China by itspzpics(m): 3:04am
nice
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Was Paid $3million For Spending His Vacation In Beijing, China by fuckerstard: 3:10am
Who's gonna pay me to visit Aso rock
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Was Paid $3million For Spending His Vacation In Beijing, China by FreddyKruger: 3:32am
When u spending that "Floyd May Money" all u wana do everyday is ball hard.
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Was Paid $3million For Spending His Vacation In Beijing, China by Chicagoesontop: 3:40am
Them born this guy born money ni ??
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Was Paid $3million For Spending His Vacation In Beijing, China by princeade86(m): 3:48am
to be sincere, it is good to be a real celebrity, I mean real one, not fake one we have here in naija. no fake life.
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Was Paid $3million For Spending His Vacation In Beijing, China by princeade86(m): 3:51am
With money this long, everything is different. I move different, I dress different and I live different because my money is extremely different!''. hmmmm. his money is really different.
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Was Paid $3million For Spending His Vacation In Beijing, China by taofikabefe(m): 4:24am
princeade86:
Lol...mo gbO tuntun
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Was Paid $3million For Spending His Vacation In Beijing, China by axortedbabe(f): 5:33am
And one day.u will die different
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Was Paid $3million For Spending His Vacation In Beijing, China by chrisbaby24(m): 5:41am
The babe above...why u harsh like dis na
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Was Paid $3million For Spending His Vacation In Beijing, China by dahunsy(m): 5:51am
axortedbabe:coughs***clears throat# sorry life must be hard at ur corner I guess¿?? Such is life
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Was Paid $3million For Spending His Vacation In Beijing, China by SmartchoiceNGR: 6:01am
princeade86:Reminds me of toke makinwa
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Was Paid $3million For Spending His Vacation In Beijing, China by Ghnaija(m): 6:10am
Money sweet
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Was Paid $3million For Spending His Vacation In Beijing, China by femi4: 6:15am
May money weather
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Was Paid $3million For Spending His Vacation In Beijing, China by Samusu(m): 7:09am
More than 1billion naira, just like that??
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Was Paid $3million For Spending His Vacation In Beijing, China by ruggedtimi(m): 7:42am
you can spot the men on suit
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Was Paid $3million For Spending His Vacation In Beijing, China by taofikabefe(m): 7:56am
.
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Was Paid $3million For Spending His Vacation In Beijing, China by NwaAmaikpe: 10:28am
Genuine money made easily.
But my brothers in Nigeria will resort to skull mining, paying tithes and playing NairaBet in order to get wealthy.
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Was Paid $3million For Spending His Vacation In Beijing, China by Teewhy2: 10:29am
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Was Paid $3million For Spending His Vacation In Beijing, China by Macgreat(m): 10:29am
Wow!
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Was Paid $3million For Spending His Vacation In Beijing, China by Queendoncom(f): 10:29am
Lookat that thing b/w his thighs. *Fans self
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Was Paid $3million For Spending His Vacation In Beijing, China by hezy4real01(m): 10:30am
Are you kidding me? Don't be surprise our lawmakers will pay him too when he comes visiting
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Was Paid $3million For Spending His Vacation In Beijing, China by NoFavors: 10:30am
How did he manage to type that?
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Was Paid $3million For Spending His Vacation In Beijing, China by Hades2016(m): 10:31am
Nice
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Was Paid $3million For Spending His Vacation In Beijing, China by cescky(m): 10:31am
Chicagoesontop:
No he was born inside bank vault
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Was Paid $3million For Spending His Vacation In Beijing, China by TVTKOKO(m): 10:31am
What more can I say?? God bless me.
I don't want to have money like mayweather, but i just want to be comfortable. Getting things when I want them.
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Was Paid $3million For Spending His Vacation In Beijing, China by Jiang(m): 10:31am
But the bag you are carried in the second pix made you look stupid, don't use am again
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Was Paid $3million For Spending His Vacation In Beijing, China by phranklyn92(m): 10:31am
V
