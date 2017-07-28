Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Mayweather Spends Over $3million On A New Bugatti Convertible Ahead Of His Fight (3734 Views)

Cristiano Ronaldo Driving His £1.7million Bugatti Veyron In Mansion (pic, Video) / Mikel Obi’s Twin Daughters In Their Convertible / Ronaldo Buys Expensive Bugatti To Mark Euro Win(pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





According to TMZ, Floyd's car guy, Obi Okeke, aka Doctor Bugatti, said Floyd hit him up 3 days ago to buy a "triple red" 2012 Bugatti Grand Sport Convertible.



Obi says the car is "one of one" and costs $3.3 million!



Mayweather is billed to make $300 million from the fight against McGregor.



http://www.lasgidionline.com.ng/2017/08/floyd-mayweather-spends-over-3-million.html



lalasticlala Undefeated Light weight boxing champion, Floyd Mayweather who is scheduled to fight MMA champion, Connor McGregor later today in Las Vegas, took some time out to lavish himself with a red Bugatti convertible.According to TMZ, Floyd's car guy, Obi Okeke, aka Doctor Bugatti, said Floyd hit him up 3 days ago to buy a "triple red" 2012 Bugatti Grand Sport Convertible.Obi says the car is "one of one" and costs $3.3 million!Mayweather is billed to make $300 million from the fight against McGregor.lalasticlala 2 Likes 2 Shares

nice

. OK we've seen it!!



I wanna know what ds kids dey watch sef... Even goat joined dem?!

6 Likes 1 Share

experience meets reality....money meet notorious.....like for Floyd...share for macgregor 12 Likes 3 Shares

some people would say





.. Obi my brothersome people would say.. 2 Likes 1 Share

One ugly sport car for that price. 4 Likes

Good one





My igbo brothers be entering this thread Obi odogwuMy igbo brothers be entering this thread 12 Likes 1 Share









Boss man

bought ma ticket already ;Dmake e win naim b d kokobought ma ticket already

Obi okeke has been with Mayweather for long..i read his interview few years ago.. when i saw the guy standing close to mayweather, i hurried to check him name and i was not disappointed.. 5 Likes 1 Share

What shall it profits a man who gain the whole world and lost his soul... When a man believe in him self and his money and ignore God's grace... the result is vanity. 1 Like

My own dey road

that car is 250000 dollar, stop the lie.

Eyan mayweather

Arthurwinner:

experience meets reality....money meet notorious.....like for Floyd...share for macgregor Hahahaha you are not known even on Cheap NL

Mayweather is billed to make $300 million from the fight against McGregor. Na wa ooo Na wa ooo

Old model. Y now?



Him money done finish?

Take note. Obi is no longer a boy. He is now a Bugatti Doctor. 5 Likes 1 Share



Making $300,000,000.00 from a fight. See money...









McGregor is gonna beat his ass tonight like a cherokee drum... And then I will be 100k richer by 2marrow. All I know is that..McGregor is gonna beat his ass tonight like a cherokee drum... And then I will be 100k richer by 2marrow.

Hmph.



He shoulda bought the Chiron.



This one is 6 years too late.

yinkslinks:

Hahahaha you are not known even on Cheap NL

bro wat happened are u OK? isn't there smbody around to let u know da u are misbehavin bro wat happened are u OK? isn't there smbody around to let u know da u are misbehavin

yinkslinks:

Hahahaha you are not known even on Cheap NL

bro wat happened are u OK? isn't there smbody around to let u know da u are old bro wat happened are u OK? isn't there smbody around to let u know da u are old

nrexzy:

Obi my brother some people would say





.. nwane developer � nwane developer �

" Obi Okeke a.k.a Doctor Bugatti" ... Proudly 5%

Money follow me!

O