|Mayweather Spends Over $3million On A New Bugatti Convertible Ahead Of His Fight by GidiParrot: 9:33am
Undefeated Light weight boxing champion, Floyd Mayweather who is scheduled to fight MMA champion, Connor McGregor later today in Las Vegas, took some time out to lavish himself with a red Bugatti convertible.
According to TMZ, Floyd's car guy, Obi Okeke, aka Doctor Bugatti, said Floyd hit him up 3 days ago to buy a "triple red" 2012 Bugatti Grand Sport Convertible.
Obi says the car is "one of one" and costs $3.3 million!
Mayweather is billed to make $300 million from the fight against McGregor.
http://www.lasgidionline.com.ng/2017/08/floyd-mayweather-spends-over-3-million.html
lalasticlala
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Mayweather Spends Over $3million On A New Bugatti Convertible Ahead Of His Fight by GidiParrot: 9:34am
nice
|Re: Mayweather Spends Over $3million On A New Bugatti Convertible Ahead Of His Fight by SOLMICHAEL(m): 9:52am
. OK we've seen it!!
I wanna know what ds kids dey watch sef... Even goat joined dem?!
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mayweather Spends Over $3million On A New Bugatti Convertible Ahead Of His Fight by Arthurwinner(m): 9:53am
experience meets reality....money meet notorious.....like for Floyd...share for macgregor
12 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Mayweather Spends Over $3million On A New Bugatti Convertible Ahead Of His Fight by nrexzy(m): 10:07am
Obi my brother some people would say
..
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mayweather Spends Over $3million On A New Bugatti Convertible Ahead Of His Fight by Jfrankination(m): 11:50am
|Re: Mayweather Spends Over $3million On A New Bugatti Convertible Ahead Of His Fight by Flashh: 12:59pm
One ugly sport car for that price.
4 Likes
|Re: Mayweather Spends Over $3million On A New Bugatti Convertible Ahead Of His Fight by itiswellandwell: 8:03pm
Good one
|Re: Mayweather Spends Over $3million On A New Bugatti Convertible Ahead Of His Fight by emmyspark007(m): 8:03pm
Obi odogwu
My igbo brothers be entering this thread
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mayweather Spends Over $3million On A New Bugatti Convertible Ahead Of His Fight by rozayx5(m): 8:03pm
Boss man
|Re: Mayweather Spends Over $3million On A New Bugatti Convertible Ahead Of His Fight by minexpo(m): 8:03pm
;Dmake e win naim b d koko bought ma ticket already
|Re: Mayweather Spends Over $3million On A New Bugatti Convertible Ahead Of His Fight by KendrickAyomide(m): 8:03pm
Obi okeke has been with Mayweather for long..i read his interview few years ago.. when i saw the guy standing close to mayweather, i hurried to check him name and i was not disappointed..
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mayweather Spends Over $3million On A New Bugatti Convertible Ahead Of His Fight by dhope001(m): 8:04pm
What shall it profits a man who gain the whole world and lost his soul... When a man believe in him self and his money and ignore God's grace... the result is vanity.
1 Like
|Re: Mayweather Spends Over $3million On A New Bugatti Convertible Ahead Of His Fight by chris4gold(m): 8:04pm
My own dey road
|Re: Mayweather Spends Over $3million On A New Bugatti Convertible Ahead Of His Fight by phax404: 8:04pm
|Re: Mayweather Spends Over $3million On A New Bugatti Convertible Ahead Of His Fight by IloveTrump: 8:05pm
that car is 250000 dollar, stop the lie.
|Re: Mayweather Spends Over $3million On A New Bugatti Convertible Ahead Of His Fight by cr7rooney10(m): 8:05pm
Eyan mayweather
|Re: Mayweather Spends Over $3million On A New Bugatti Convertible Ahead Of His Fight by yinkslinks(m): 8:05pm
Hahahaha you are not known even on Cheap NL
Arthurwinner:
|Re: Mayweather Spends Over $3million On A New Bugatti Convertible Ahead Of His Fight by Teewhy2: 8:05pm
Mayweather is billed to make $300 million from the fight against McGregor.Na wa ooo
|Re: Mayweather Spends Over $3million On A New Bugatti Convertible Ahead Of His Fight by cogbuagu: 8:06pm
Old model. Y now?
Him money done finish?
|Re: Mayweather Spends Over $3million On A New Bugatti Convertible Ahead Of His Fight by VeniJu: 8:06pm
Take note. Obi is no longer a boy. He is now a Bugatti Doctor.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mayweather Spends Over $3million On A New Bugatti Convertible Ahead Of His Fight by HottestFire: 8:07pm
Making $300,000,000.00 from a fight. See money...
|Re: Mayweather Spends Over $3million On A New Bugatti Convertible Ahead Of His Fight by AngelicBeing: 8:09pm
|Re: Mayweather Spends Over $3million On A New Bugatti Convertible Ahead Of His Fight by abiodunalasa: 8:11pm
All I know is that..
McGregor is gonna beat his ass tonight like a cherokee drum... And then I will be 100k richer by 2marrow.
|Re: Mayweather Spends Over $3million On A New Bugatti Convertible Ahead Of His Fight by ExInferis(m): 8:11pm
Hmph.
He shoulda bought the Chiron.
This one is 6 years too late.
|Re: Mayweather Spends Over $3million On A New Bugatti Convertible Ahead Of His Fight by Arthurwinner(m): 8:12pm
yinkslinks:
bro wat happened are u OK? isn't there smbody around to let u know da u are misbehavin
|Re: Mayweather Spends Over $3million On A New Bugatti Convertible Ahead Of His Fight by Arthurwinner(m): 8:12pm
yinkslinks:
bro wat happened are u OK? isn't there smbody around to let u know da u are old
|Re: Mayweather Spends Over $3million On A New Bugatti Convertible Ahead Of His Fight by Livefreeordieha(m): 8:12pm
nrexzy:nwane developer �
|Re: Mayweather Spends Over $3million On A New Bugatti Convertible Ahead Of His Fight by wayne4loan: 8:12pm
" Obi Okeke a.k.a Doctor Bugatti" ... Proudly 5%
|Re: Mayweather Spends Over $3million On A New Bugatti Convertible Ahead Of His Fight by MaryKaku007(m): 8:13pm
Money follow me!
|Re: Mayweather Spends Over $3million On A New Bugatti Convertible Ahead Of His Fight by LoveJesus87(m): 8:15pm
O
|Re: Mayweather Spends Over $3million On A New Bugatti Convertible Ahead Of His Fight by Livefreeordieha(m): 8:15pm
abiodunalasa:υ don eqυιp gregory wιтн nacĸ &ғall nιιaвι υ ιnvιтe vιllage people ғor d мaтa?���
