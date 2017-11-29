Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Peter Okoye: "I Would Never Come Back To P'square Even In Another Lifetime" (11517 Views)

Lola Omotayo-Okoye's 36th Birthday Message To P'square Peter & Paul Okoye / Nigerians React To P'square Fighting Video / Malawian Soldier & His Wife Dancing To P'Square "Bank Alert" At Their Wedding (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)







watch the video below







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z1NRgafi2AI Peter Okoye Reveals He Would Never Come Back To P'square Even In Another Lifetime.. watch the full interview belowwatch the video below

evanso6226:

Peter Okoye Reveals He Would Never Come Back To P'square Even In Another Lifetime..





watch the video below







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z1NRgafi2AI





cc: lalasticlala

E no concern me 15 Likes

Business 4 Likes

"Alagadi", it's your choice. 9 Likes

My brother I feel ashamed listening to all the things u said....



You are the one who set the fire � and you are still the one going about telling neighbours about it..



You too talk mbok... 62 Likes 1 Share

Ok we don hear ...... The next life is heaven or the other side.... So don't border yourself 4 Likes



Ungrateful fowl!! Mtcheeeew See this fool He thinks if he had started off as a solo artist He would have gotten to where he is nowUngrateful fowl!! Mtcheeeew 50 Likes

Go die na... 3 Likes



Coconut head.... See his thick igbo accent sef AlagidiCoconut head.... See his thick igbo accent sef 17 Likes 1 Share

Ok

PIRO PIRO...U DON DEY FAIL SMALL SMALL OOOO....EVEN WITH D COMMENT WEY I DEY READ FOR HERE...NOBODY TALK BETTER THING ABOUT YOU...IT'S A SHAME.......There's No P without Psquare 5 Likes

I should fry my phone 1 Like

when hunger begin bite dem go soji 3 Likes

Peter, Paul say you are a shameful 14 Likes

Who beg you can?

The same way Atiku said APC will be his last bus stop 3 Likes

YOUR TWIN.

YOUR LIFE.

YOUR BUSINESS.

YOUR COMING BACK.......!!! 2 Likes 1 Share

Nawa





Buh the statement da make me click on this thread is a special kind of statement da was reserved only when ur hatred for someone or something has gone the extra mile i didn't watch the video oBuh the statement da make me click on this thread is a special kind of statement da was reserved only when ur hatred for someone or something has gone the extra mile



RIP to the union of psquare RIP to the union of psquare 4 Likes



I've always preferred Paul to u..

yeye man Who u Epp?I've always preferred Paul to u..yeye man 14 Likes 1 Share

Who beg u gan? On a second thought, una wan go dey sing for grave before? No be only another Lifetime! Wetin this one dey talk sef?





I expected this remark from Paul, not Peter. Thought he was more matured. Funny dude.

That's your business. Who cares anymore 1 Like

You decide what's best for you 1 Like

ok

This guy talks too much 7 Likes 1 Share

You think you would be where you're today without psquare? 9 Likes 1 Share

The way bitcoin is going, it may hit $15,000 before 2018.

If you are yet to invest in btc, my brother your case needs special attention.



Check this facebook group below.

bad news for their fans.....