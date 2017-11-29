₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Peter Okoye: "I Would Never Come Back To P'square Even In Another Lifetime" by evanso6226: 10:48am
Peter Okoye Reveals He Would Never Come Back To P'square Even In Another Lifetime.. watch the full interview below
watch the video below
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z1NRgafi2AI
|Re: Peter Okoye: "I Would Never Come Back To P'square Even In Another Lifetime" by OfficialAwol(m): 10:49am
evanso6226:
|Re: Peter Okoye: "I Would Never Come Back To P'square Even In Another Lifetime" by ClitoPen: 10:49am
E no concern me
15 Likes
|Re: Peter Okoye: "I Would Never Come Back To P'square Even In Another Lifetime" by OfficialAwol(m): 10:49am
Business
4 Likes
|Re: Peter Okoye: "I Would Never Come Back To P'square Even In Another Lifetime" by Benjom(m): 10:56am
"Alagadi", it's your choice.
9 Likes
|Re: Peter Okoye: "I Would Never Come Back To P'square Even In Another Lifetime" by Solomonudofia(m): 11:08am
My brother I feel ashamed listening to all the things u said....
You are the one who set the fire � and you are still the one going about telling neighbours about it..
You too talk mbok...
62 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Peter Okoye: "I Would Never Come Back To P'square Even In Another Lifetime" by austonclint(m): 11:17am
Ok we don hear ...... The next life is heaven or the other side.... So don't border yourself
4 Likes
|Re: Peter Okoye: "I Would Never Come Back To P'square Even In Another Lifetime" by Sheun001(m): 11:44am
See this fool He thinks if he had started off as a solo artist He would have gotten to where he is now
Ungrateful fowl!! Mtcheeeew
50 Likes
|Re: Peter Okoye: "I Would Never Come Back To P'square Even In Another Lifetime" by Simplep(f): 11:49am
Go die na...
3 Likes
|Re: Peter Okoye: "I Would Never Come Back To P'square Even In Another Lifetime" by MaryBenn(f): 12:53pm
Alagidi
Coconut head.... See his thick igbo accent sef
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Peter Okoye: "I Would Never Come Back To P'square Even In Another Lifetime" by miqos03: 12:53pm
Ok
|Re: Peter Okoye: "I Would Never Come Back To P'square Even In Another Lifetime" by rocknation62(m): 12:53pm
PIRO PIRO...U DON DEY FAIL SMALL SMALL OOOO....EVEN WITH D COMMENT WEY I DEY READ FOR HERE...NOBODY TALK BETTER THING ABOUT YOU...IT'S A SHAME.......There's No P without Psquare
5 Likes
|Re: Peter Okoye: "I Would Never Come Back To P'square Even In Another Lifetime" by anochuko01(m): 12:54pm
I should fry my phone
1 Like
|Re: Peter Okoye: "I Would Never Come Back To P'square Even In Another Lifetime" by yeyerolling: 12:54pm
when hunger begin bite dem go soji
3 Likes
|Re: Peter Okoye: "I Would Never Come Back To P'square Even In Another Lifetime" by lenghtinny(m): 12:55pm
Peter, Paul say you are a shameful
14 Likes
|Re: Peter Okoye: "I Would Never Come Back To P'square Even In Another Lifetime" by Odianose13(m): 12:55pm
Who beg you can?
|Re: Peter Okoye: "I Would Never Come Back To P'square Even In Another Lifetime" by nairavsdollars: 12:55pm
The same way Atiku said APC will be his last bus stop
3 Likes
|Re: Peter Okoye: "I Would Never Come Back To P'square Even In Another Lifetime" by MANNABBQGRILLS: 12:55pm
YOUR TWIN.
YOUR LIFE.
YOUR BUSINESS.
YOUR COMING BACK.......!!!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Peter Okoye: "I Would Never Come Back To P'square Even In Another Lifetime" by vonn(f): 12:55pm
Nawa
|Re: Peter Okoye: "I Would Never Come Back To P'square Even In Another Lifetime" by purem(m): 12:55pm
i didn't watch the video o
Buh the statement da make me click on this thread is a special kind of statement da was reserved only when ur hatred for someone or something has gone the extra mile
RIP to the union of psquare
4 Likes
|Re: Peter Okoye: "I Would Never Come Back To P'square Even In Another Lifetime" by sirlaykeens(m): 12:55pm
Who u Epp?
I've always preferred Paul to u..
yeye man
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Peter Okoye: "I Would Never Come Back To P'square Even In Another Lifetime" by Odianose13(m): 12:55pm
Who beg u gan? On a second thought, una wan go dey sing for grave before? No be only another Lifetime! Wetin this one dey talk sef?
I expected this remark from Paul, not Peter. Thought he was more matured. Funny dude.
|Re: Peter Okoye: "I Would Never Come Back To P'square Even In Another Lifetime" by DTalented(m): 12:55pm
That's your business. Who cares anymore
1 Like
|Re: Peter Okoye: "I Would Never Come Back To P'square Even In Another Lifetime" by bqlekan(m): 12:55pm
You decide what's best for you
1 Like
|Re: Peter Okoye: "I Would Never Come Back To P'square Even In Another Lifetime" by deeone10: 12:55pm
ok
|Re: Peter Okoye: "I Would Never Come Back To P'square Even In Another Lifetime" by Acecards: 12:56pm
This guy talks too much
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Peter Okoye: "I Would Never Come Back To P'square Even In Another Lifetime" by danduj(m): 12:56pm
You think you would be where you're today without psquare?
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Peter Okoye: "I Would Never Come Back To P'square Even In Another Lifetime" by DTalented(m): 12:56pm
|Re: Peter Okoye: "I Would Never Come Back To P'square Even In Another Lifetime" by Krafty006: 12:56pm
bad news for their fans.....
|Re: Peter Okoye: "I Would Never Come Back To P'square Even In Another Lifetime" by felnino(m): 12:56pm
So we should fry Agbalumo?
2 Likes
