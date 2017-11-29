₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Juliet Ibrahim Too Pretty In Makeup Free Photos by kobo123: 11:42am
Some celebrities can't even survive without make up, Juliet Ibrahim is differently not one of those celebrities.
The actress was just too pretty to ignore after sharing some photos of herself without make up. Some top celebrities in nigeria, without make up looks like something i can't explain, some with rough skins, some with pot holes on there faces etc.
See more photos of Juliet with make up...
See more photos on
http://news.nollyzone.com/actress-juliet-ibrahim-pretty-ignore-without-make/
1 Like
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim Too Pretty In Makeup Free Photos by Oluwasaeon(m): 12:03pm
Wetin do her teeth?
64 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim Too Pretty In Makeup Free Photos by ladeb: 12:03pm
Oh baby
1 Like
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim Too Pretty In Makeup Free Photos by Amajerry83(m): 12:04pm
She try
1 Like
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim Too Pretty In Makeup Free Photos by NaijaCelebrity: 12:19pm
teeth watcher
awon monitoring spirit
Oluwasaeon:
11 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim Too Pretty In Makeup Free Photos by buskie13(m): 1:00pm
Oluwasaeon:too much bee jay
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim Too Pretty In Makeup Free Photos by Elnino4ladies: 1:09pm
Na condom she hold so
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim Too Pretty In Makeup Free Photos by fela277: 1:21pm
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim Too Pretty In Makeup Free Photos by grandstar(m): 1:22pm
She doesn't look fine here
If you add a hat and give her a broom she'll look like a witch.
On a normal day however, I give her a 9 over 10.
12 Likes
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim Too Pretty In Makeup Free Photos by Afrok(m): 1:22pm
Iceberg Slim be like;
6 Likes
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim Too Pretty In Makeup Free Photos by Daddykush: 1:23pm
She looks cool.
By the way...I told myself few months ago I wanna be MAD RICH
but now I am only MAD. So I am half way there.
Progress
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim Too Pretty In Makeup Free Photos by Bigii(m): 1:23pm
Soft bwesh
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim Too Pretty In Makeup Free Photos by lukotony(m): 1:23pm
Make up free? And dat natural pink lips
2 Likes
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim Too Pretty In Makeup Free Photos by miqos03: 1:23pm
and she is wearing a top without
1 Like
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim Too Pretty In Makeup Free Photos by amaeve2(f): 1:23pm
Her teeth though
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim Too Pretty In Makeup Free Photos by CyberGypsy(m): 1:23pm
she is pretty ...
#NoFilterAttitudes
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim Too Pretty In Makeup Free Photos by CyberGypsy(m): 1:23pm
she is pretty ...
#NoFilterAttitudes
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim Too Pretty In Makeup Free Photos by Amebo1(m): 1:24pm
Her teeth though....this gal is overhype sef
2 Likes
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim Too Pretty In Makeup Free Photos by baby124: 1:24pm
Why her teeth be like rice. This photo is not makeup free.
1 Like
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim Too Pretty In Makeup Free Photos by obimath(m): 1:24pm
She is fine,but what happened to her teeth?
1 Like
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim Too Pretty In Makeup Free Photos by rocknation62(m): 1:24pm
VAMPIRE'S DAIRIES...
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim Too Pretty In Makeup Free Photos by Marcofranz(m): 1:24pm
Why is her teeth like that of one old woman eating kola
3 Likes
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim Too Pretty In Makeup Free Photos by fufuNegusi(m): 1:24pm
One of my celeb crush
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim Too Pretty In Makeup Free Photos by WizAkzy: 1:24pm
Shey her boyfriend too dey do her teeth?
4 Likes
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim Too Pretty In Makeup Free Photos by alan056: 1:25pm
Make she smile well well na
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim Too Pretty In Makeup Free Photos by sajb(m): 1:25pm
I just have this personal conviction that everyone was created beautiful by God
Also, one man's meat is another man's poison ....
Beauty is the eyes of the beholder..
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim Too Pretty In Makeup Free Photos by ionsman: 1:25pm
This girl pussy go sweet die...My brother says this is the kinda girl you will start shedding tears when you're in her...Tears of sweetness.
2 Likes
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim Too Pretty In Makeup Free Photos by Blissbeatz(m): 1:25pm
Make up or no make up.... Wagbayiiiiii ori e fokasibe
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim Too Pretty In Makeup Free Photos by dayo2me(m): 1:26pm
make i dey go, she is a pretty looking whor....e
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim Too Pretty In Makeup Free Photos by yeyerolling: 1:27pm
some gals go call guys ugly despite we no dey wear make up. una dey mad
