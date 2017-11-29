₦airaland Forum

Juliet Ibrahim Too Pretty In Makeup Free Photos by kobo123: 11:42am
Some celebrities can't even survive without make up, Juliet Ibrahim is differently not one of those celebrities.

The actress was just too pretty to ignore after sharing some photos of herself without make up. Some top celebrities in nigeria, without make up looks like something i can't explain, some with rough skins, some with pot holes on there faces etc.

See more photos of Juliet with make up...

See more photos on

http://news.nollyzone.com/actress-juliet-ibrahim-pretty-ignore-without-make/

1 Like

Re: Juliet Ibrahim Too Pretty In Makeup Free Photos by Oluwasaeon(m): 12:03pm
Wetin do her teeth?

64 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Juliet Ibrahim Too Pretty In Makeup Free Photos by ladeb: 12:03pm
Oh baby

1 Like

Re: Juliet Ibrahim Too Pretty In Makeup Free Photos by Amajerry83(m): 12:04pm
She try

1 Like

Re: Juliet Ibrahim Too Pretty In Makeup Free Photos by NaijaCelebrity: 12:19pm
teeth watcher

awon monitoring spirit

Oluwasaeon:
Wetin do her teeth?

11 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Juliet Ibrahim Too Pretty In Makeup Free Photos by buskie13(m): 1:00pm
Oluwasaeon:
Wetin do her teeth?
too much bee jay

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Juliet Ibrahim Too Pretty In Makeup Free Photos by Elnino4ladies: 1:09pm
Na condom she hold so
Re: Juliet Ibrahim Too Pretty In Makeup Free Photos by fela277: 1:21pm
See my account balance is working for all mtn sim

Re: Juliet Ibrahim Too Pretty In Makeup Free Photos by grandstar(m): 1:22pm
She doesn't look fine here

If you add a hat and give her a broom she'll look like a witch.

On a normal day however, I give her a 9 over 10.

12 Likes

Re: Juliet Ibrahim Too Pretty In Makeup Free Photos by Afrok(m): 1:22pm
Iceberg Slim be like;

6 Likes

Re: Juliet Ibrahim Too Pretty In Makeup Free Photos by Daddykush: 1:23pm
She looks cool.

By the way...I told myself few months ago I wanna be MAD RICH

but now I am only MAD. So I am half way there.


Progress smiley

10 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Juliet Ibrahim Too Pretty In Makeup Free Photos by Bigii(m): 1:23pm
Soft bwesh kiss
Re: Juliet Ibrahim Too Pretty In Makeup Free Photos by lukotony(m): 1:23pm
Make up free? And dat natural pink lips

2 Likes

Re: Juliet Ibrahim Too Pretty In Makeup Free Photos by miqos03: 1:23pm
and she is wearing a top without

1 Like

Re: Juliet Ibrahim Too Pretty In Makeup Free Photos by amaeve2(f): 1:23pm
Her teeth though
Re: Juliet Ibrahim Too Pretty In Makeup Free Photos by CyberGypsy(m): 1:23pm
she is pretty ...
#NoFilterAttitudes
Re: Juliet Ibrahim Too Pretty In Makeup Free Photos by Amebo1(m): 1:24pm
Her teeth though....this gal is overhype sef

2 Likes

Re: Juliet Ibrahim Too Pretty In Makeup Free Photos by baby124: 1:24pm
Why her teeth be like rice. This photo is not makeup free.

1 Like

Re: Juliet Ibrahim Too Pretty In Makeup Free Photos by obimath(m): 1:24pm
She is fine,but what happened to her teeth?

1 Like

Re: Juliet Ibrahim Too Pretty In Makeup Free Photos by rocknation62(m): 1:24pm
VAMPIRE'S DAIRIES... shocked shocked shocked
Re: Juliet Ibrahim Too Pretty In Makeup Free Photos by Marcofranz(m): 1:24pm
Why is her teeth like that of one old woman eating kola

3 Likes

Re: Juliet Ibrahim Too Pretty In Makeup Free Photos by fufuNegusi(m): 1:24pm
One of my celeb crush
Re: Juliet Ibrahim Too Pretty In Makeup Free Photos by WizAkzy: 1:24pm
Shey her boyfriend too dey do her teeth?

4 Likes

Re: Juliet Ibrahim Too Pretty In Makeup Free Photos by alan056: 1:25pm
Make she smile well well na
Re: Juliet Ibrahim Too Pretty In Makeup Free Photos by sajb(m): 1:25pm
I just have this personal conviction that everyone was created beautiful by God

Also, one man's meat is another man's poison ....
Beauty is the eyes of the beholder..
Re: Juliet Ibrahim Too Pretty In Makeup Free Photos by ionsman: 1:25pm
This girl pussy go sweet die...My brother says this is the kinda girl you will start shedding tears when you're in her...Tears of sweetness. cheesy

2 Likes

Re: Juliet Ibrahim Too Pretty In Makeup Free Photos by Blissbeatz(m): 1:25pm
Make up or no make up.... Wagbayiiiiii ori e fokasibe
Re: Juliet Ibrahim Too Pretty In Makeup Free Photos by dayo2me(m): 1:26pm
make i dey go, she is a pretty looking whor....e
Re: Juliet Ibrahim Too Pretty In Makeup Free Photos by yeyerolling: 1:27pm
some gals go call guys ugly despite we no dey wear make up. una dey mad

(0) (1) (Reply)

