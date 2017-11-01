₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ifeanyichukwu Ezumah: IMSU Graduate 'Biggie' Dies After Collapsing In Imo (Pics) by ChangeIsCostant: 11:52am
A serving Youth Corper and representative of Okigwe in Imo State Youth Parliament, Apostle Ifeanyi Ezumah, has died - leaving his family, friends and colleagues in sorrow. According to multiple reports, the graduate of Imo state University (IMSU) and youth mobilizer popularly known as 'Biggie' collapsed and died this morning. He was reportedly confirmed dead on arrival at the hospital.
His friends have taken to their Facebook accounts to mourn the loss. May his soul rest in peace.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/lament-imsu-graduate-youth-mobilizer-slumps-dies-imo-state-photos.html
|Re: Ifeanyichukwu Ezumah: IMSU Graduate 'Biggie' Dies After Collapsing In Imo (Pics) by ChangeIsCostant: 11:53am
see more >>> https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/lament-imsu-graduate-youth-mobilizer-slumps-dies-imo-state-photos.html
|Re: Ifeanyichukwu Ezumah: IMSU Graduate 'Biggie' Dies After Collapsing In Imo (Pics) by Keneking: 11:54am
Maybe ill health or fitness issues
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ifeanyichukwu Ezumah: IMSU Graduate 'Biggie' Dies After Collapsing In Imo (Pics) by ifeanyibxt: 11:56am
Na since wey their governor wey be okorocha erect his idol statues, Na em all this death wahala just they happen for him state...
RYD.
REVENGE YOUR DEATH.
4 Likes
|Re: Ifeanyichukwu Ezumah: IMSU Graduate 'Biggie' Dies After Collapsing In Imo (Pics) by daewoorazer(m): 11:59am
Fat Fat Fat
5 Likes
|Re: Ifeanyichukwu Ezumah: IMSU Graduate 'Biggie' Dies After Collapsing In Imo (Pics) by miqos03: 12:25pm
Rip
|Re: Ifeanyichukwu Ezumah: IMSU Graduate 'Biggie' Dies After Collapsing In Imo (Pics) by davillian(m): 12:26pm
Rip
|Re: Ifeanyichukwu Ezumah: IMSU Graduate 'Biggie' Dies After Collapsing In Imo (Pics) by NwaAmaikpe: 12:26pm
His girlfriend will heave a sigh of relief...imagine the heavy load she has been enduring every night.
But this guy's casket will consume wood sha.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ifeanyichukwu Ezumah: IMSU Graduate 'Biggie' Dies After Collapsing In Imo (Pics) by nairaman66(m): 12:26pm
Sad
|Re: Ifeanyichukwu Ezumah: IMSU Graduate 'Biggie' Dies After Collapsing In Imo (Pics) by Lilimax(f): 12:26pm
Probably cardiac arrest due to his size
May his soul rest in peace.
**Regular check up and most especially B.P check is very important. It's no longer for people above 40 years.
Everybody needs this check to know your health status irrespective of your age. It goes a long way....
However, the Ultimate Owner of life is Baba God!
5 Likes
|Re: Ifeanyichukwu Ezumah: IMSU Graduate 'Biggie' Dies After Collapsing In Imo (Pics) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 12:26pm
daewoorazer:
Lilimax:
ifyalways:
Not all FAT people are unhealthy, death comes knocking at anytime.
Tagbo that died recently has the same stature as Baba 70!
May God keeps keeping us and our family safe and good now and always.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ifeanyichukwu Ezumah: IMSU Graduate 'Biggie' Dies After Collapsing In Imo (Pics) by TylerKShinn: 12:27pm
................................................
|Re: Ifeanyichukwu Ezumah: IMSU Graduate 'Biggie' Dies After Collapsing In Imo (Pics) by ifyalways(f): 12:27pm
Take your health seriously. Obesity is not ", lit "
May God comfort his loved ones
|Re: Ifeanyichukwu Ezumah: IMSU Graduate 'Biggie' Dies After Collapsing In Imo (Pics) by apholaryn: 12:28pm
r.I.p biggie
|Re: Ifeanyichukwu Ezumah: IMSU Graduate 'Biggie' Dies After Collapsing In Imo (Pics) by Partnerbiz: 12:29pm
Rip bro.
He just left this wicked world.
1 Like
|Re: Ifeanyichukwu Ezumah: IMSU Graduate 'Biggie' Dies After Collapsing In Imo (Pics) by alexmaye(m): 12:29pm
Come which one be this Na,another dead student? E be like say the witches of Nigeria are at work causing havoc.
|Re: Ifeanyichukwu Ezumah: IMSU Graduate 'Biggie' Dies After Collapsing In Imo (Pics) by jacyhelen(f): 12:30pm
Kemi vs seyi law
1 Like
|Re: Ifeanyichukwu Ezumah: IMSU Graduate 'Biggie' Dies After Collapsing In Imo (Pics) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 12:30pm
RIP BIGGIE.
This is so sad.
Let's try living an upright life cos death knocks on the door @ ANYTIME.
It comes like a thief in the night.
YOLO
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Ifeanyichukwu Ezumah: IMSU Graduate 'Biggie' Dies After Collapsing In Imo (Pics) by yeyerolling: 12:30pm
shud this be news these bloggers need to be regulated abeg
1 Like
|Re: Ifeanyichukwu Ezumah: IMSU Graduate 'Biggie' Dies After Collapsing In Imo (Pics) by Richiebjx: 12:31pm
|Re: Ifeanyichukwu Ezumah: IMSU Graduate 'Biggie' Dies After Collapsing In Imo (Pics) by Justiceleague1: 12:32pm
Always devote a lil' bit of time to keeping fit.
Rip,man
1 Like
|Re: Ifeanyichukwu Ezumah: IMSU Graduate 'Biggie' Dies After Collapsing In Imo (Pics) by HarkymTheOracle(m): 12:32pm
Students die more during their service year than any other period.
Nawa o.
RIP to him.
|Re: Ifeanyichukwu Ezumah: IMSU Graduate 'Biggie' Dies After Collapsing In Imo (Pics) by cardoctor(m): 12:33pm
RIP bro
|Re: Ifeanyichukwu Ezumah: IMSU Graduate 'Biggie' Dies After Collapsing In Imo (Pics) by sajb(m): 12:33pm
This is really a sad story especially to the parents..
May the souls of all the faithful departed...
Through the mercy of God rest in peace..
Amen!
|Re: Ifeanyichukwu Ezumah: IMSU Graduate 'Biggie' Dies After Collapsing In Imo (Pics) by Dongreat(m): 12:34pm
Coronary heart disease comes to mind.
1 Like
|Re: Ifeanyichukwu Ezumah: IMSU Graduate 'Biggie' Dies After Collapsing In Imo (Pics) by Lilimax(f): 12:35pm
MANNABBQGRILLS:Abusing strong drinks, alcohols and the like destroys the liver and other vital organs
Go figure!
3 Likes
|Re: Ifeanyichukwu Ezumah: IMSU Graduate 'Biggie' Dies After Collapsing In Imo (Pics) by erifeoluwasimi: 12:39pm
Whats up with Imsu and slumin dis days
|Re: Ifeanyichukwu Ezumah: IMSU Graduate 'Biggie' Dies After Collapsing In Imo (Pics) by AfriAskMen: 12:39pm
Tagbo died of alcohol overdose.
MANNABBQGRILLS:
|Re: Ifeanyichukwu Ezumah: IMSU Graduate 'Biggie' Dies After Collapsing In Imo (Pics) by purem(m): 12:39pm
