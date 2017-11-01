Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Ifeanyichukwu Ezumah: IMSU Graduate 'Biggie' Dies After Collapsing In Imo (Pics) (14503 Views)

Eke Ifeanyichukwu Emmanuel, UNN Best Graduating Student (Photo) / IMSU Graduate Drowns In Soakaway Pit While Fleeing From Students Pouring Water / UNICAL Student, Adaeze Nnamani Dies After A Party (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





His friends have taken to their Facebook accounts to mourn the loss. May his soul rest in peace.



Source; A serving Youth Corper and representative of Okigwe in Imo State Youth Parliament, Apostle Ifeanyi Ezumah, has died - leaving his family, friends and colleagues in sorrow. According to multiple reports, the graduate of Imo state University (IMSU) and youth mobilizer popularly known as 'Biggie' collapsed and died this morning. He was reportedly confirmed dead on arrival at the hospital.His friends have taken to their Facebook accounts to mourn the loss. May his soul rest in peace.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/lament-imsu-graduate-youth-mobilizer-slumps-dies-imo-state-photos.html

Maybe ill health or fitness issues 4 Likes 1 Share

Na since wey their governor wey be okorocha erect his idol statues, Na em all this death wahala just they happen for him state...



RYD.



REVENGE YOUR DEATH. 4 Likes



Fat Fat Fat





5 Likes

Rip

Rip





His girlfriend will heave a sigh of relief...imagine the heavy load she has been enduring every night.



But this guy's casket will consume wood sha. His girlfriend will heave a sigh of relief...imagine the heavy load she has been enduring every night.But this guy's casket will consume wood sha. 5 Likes 1 Share

Sad



May his soul rest in peace.





**Regular check up and most especially B.P check is very important. It's no longer for people above 40 years.

Everybody needs this check to know your health status irrespective of your age. It goes a long way....

However, the Ultimate Owner of life is Baba God! Probably cardiac arrest due to his sizeMay his soul rest in peace.**Regular check up and most especially B.P check is very important. It's no longer for people above 40 years.Everybody needs this check to know your health status irrespective of your age. It goes a long way....However, the Ultimate Owner of life is Baba God! 5 Likes

daewoorazer:



Fat Fat Fat





Lilimax:

Probably cardiac arrest

May his soul rest in peace.





**Regular check up and most especially B.P check is very important. It's no longer for people above 40 years.

Everybody needs this check to know your health status irrespective of your age. It goes a long way.

However, the Ultimate Owner of life is Baba God! ifyalways:

Take your health seriously. Obesity is not ", lit "



May God comfort his loved ones

Not all FAT people are unhealthy, death comes knocking at anytime.

Tagbo that died recently has the same stature as Baba 70!



May God keeps keeping us and our family safe and good now and always. Not all FAT people are unhealthy, death comes knocking at anytime.Tagbo that died recently has the same stature as Baba 70!May God keeps keeping us and our family safe and good now and always. 3 Likes 1 Share

................................................ ................................................

Take your health seriously. Obesity is not ", lit "



May God comfort his loved ones

r.I.p biggie

Rip bro.

He just left this wicked world. 1 Like

Come which one be this Na,another dead student? E be like say the witches of Nigeria are at work causing havoc.

Rip bro.

He just left this wicked world.

Kemi vs seyi law 1 Like

RIP BIGGIE.

This is so sad.



Let's try living an upright life cos death knocks on the door @ ANYTIME.

It comes like a thief in the night.



YOLO 1 Like 2 Shares

these bloggers need to be regulated abeg shud this be newsthese bloggers need to be regulated abeg 1 Like

Always devote a lil' bit of time to keeping fit.

Rip,man 1 Like

Students die more during their service year than any other period.

Nawa o.

RIP to him.

RIP bro

This is really a sad story especially to the parents..



May the souls of all the faithful departed...

Through the mercy of God rest in peace..

Amen!

Coronary heart disease comes to mind. 1 Like

MANNABBQGRILLS:





Not all FAT people are unhealthy, death comes knocking at anytime.

Tagbo that died recently has the same stature as Baba 70!



May God keeps keeping us and our family safe and good now and always. Abusing strong drinks, alcohols and the like destroys the liver and other vital organs

Go figure! Abusing strong drinks, alcohols and the like destroys the liver and other vital organsGo figure! 3 Likes

Whats up with Imsu and slumin dis days