A final year student of the Imo State University, Ogamba Angel Chiamaka, reportedly slumped and died after her project defence on Friday, November 24, until her death she was studying Chemistry.



Her friends, colleagues have taken to their social media accounts to mourn her death.



She was reportedly known for her great sense of humour.



Below are comments posted by her friends;

Source: https://www.brainnewsng.com/shocking-imo-state-varsity-final-year-student-slumps-dies-project-defence-pics

With heavy heart and sorrow in my mind,I use this medium to sympathise with the family of the lady.

Rest on Queen.. 22 Likes 1 Share





big loss to the parents after so much investment.

Never let this kind of thing happen to you!



If you abide by the principles of living, you can't die like this 1 Like 1 Share

May her soul rest in peace!

FortifiedCity:

Never let this kind of thing happen to you!



If you abide by the principles of living, you can't die like this

Hello, hope your day has been good. fortifiedcity, can you please kindly explain your comment above. My intention is to increase in wisdom i seem not to grasp your message. Thank you. Hello, hope your day has been good. fortifiedcity, can you please kindly explain your comment above. My intention is to increase in wisdom i seem not to grasp your message. Thank you. 12 Likes

DEATH!,respecter of nobody. It doesn't care if you are wealthy ,poor, intelligent, influential, humble, wicked, nice,latborn of your family, breadwinner of your family,baby,sweet sixteen,just graduated, just married. When your appointed time is up, then it's up.



O man, change your ways. We don't believe in death. We might believe it because we have seen people die before us but our actions shows we don't care about death. It is the most certain event we Humans are not preparing for, yet we prepare for tomorrow that's not certain.



Do not fear WHEN you will die but fear the STATE in which death will meet you.



#peace 4 Likes

"chai!! see fresh papaya,yellow like fanta...rip dearie 1 Like

This is saddening. The deaths have become too much. 1 Like

Sad.

God comfort her family

RIP. Rest in peace

She's big...cardiac arrest I guess

Probably scared of the defense

Rip to her 4 Likes 1 Share

Death no dey carry the ugly ones, na the fine ones....

R. I. P Beautiful Soul

So sad.... RIP



The series of defence in projects as if they are looking for the solution to all Naija's problem....





Questions upon questions in each defence date...rubbish



In some schools, you will defend M.sc like 6 times... wetin na PhD? ? Even at that all our universities are not among the top 100 in the world 1 Like

Village People

Thats why I always advise some students, stop travling to ur village anyhow cuz dey will know u are still existing and will soon bcom a graduate...........I HATE NIGERIA!!! 3 Likes

FortifiedCity:

Never let this kind of thing happen to you!



If you abide by the principles of living, you can't die like this u no no any thg?theres no formulae for long life it's divine ok. u no no any thg?theres no formulae for long life it's divine ok.

Village pipu o