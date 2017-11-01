₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Imo State University Student Slumps & Dies After Her Project Defence (Photos) by BrainnewsNg(f): 3:39pm
A final year student of the Imo State University, Ogamba Angel Chiamaka, reportedly slumped and died after her project defence on Friday, November 24, until her death she was studying Chemistry.
Source: https://www.brainnewsng.com/shocking-imo-state-varsity-final-year-student-slumps-dies-project-defence-pics
|Re: Imo State University Student Slumps & Dies After Her Project Defence (Photos) by olihilistic(m): 3:39pm
With heavy heart and sorrow in my mind,I use this medium to sympathise with the family of the lady.
Rest on Queen..
|Re: Imo State University Student Slumps & Dies After Her Project Defence (Photos) by BrainnewsNg(f): 3:40pm
See more beautiful photos of her at https://www.brainnewsng.com/shocking-imo-state-varsity-final-year-student-slumps-dies-project-defence-pics
|Re: Imo State University Student Slumps & Dies After Her Project Defence (Photos) by erifeoluwasimi: 3:46pm
big loss to the parents after so much investment.
|Re: Imo State University Student Slumps & Dies After Her Project Defence (Photos) by DOUBLEWAHALA: 3:47pm
olihilistic:you should have make room for people that have RIP as comment to comment why renting a flat while you don't have property
|Re: Imo State University Student Slumps & Dies After Her Project Defence (Photos) by olihilistic(m): 3:51pm
DOUBLEWAHALA:I had something to type.
But my network keeps refusing me..
|Re: Imo State University Student Slumps & Dies After Her Project Defence (Photos) by FortifiedCity: 3:52pm
Never let this kind of thing happen to you!
If you abide by the principles of living, you can't die like this
|Re: Imo State University Student Slumps & Dies After Her Project Defence (Photos) by DOUBLEWAHALA: 3:53pm
olihilistic:and that thing you had to type is RIP rit?
|Re: Imo State University Student Slumps & Dies After Her Project Defence (Photos) by olihilistic(m): 3:56pm
DOUBLEWAHALA:Check my modified post bro.
Peace...
|Re: Imo State University Student Slumps & Dies After Her Project Defence (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 4:29pm
May her soul rest in peace!
|Re: Imo State University Student Slumps & Dies After Her Project Defence (Photos) by WORDWORLD: 4:41pm
FortifiedCity:
Hello, hope your day has been good. fortifiedcity, can you please kindly explain your comment above. My intention is to increase in wisdom i seem not to grasp your message. Thank you.
|Re: Imo State University Student Slumps & Dies After Her Project Defence (Photos) by BunbleBee: 5:15pm
DEATH!,respecter of nobody. It doesn't care if you are wealthy ,poor, intelligent, influential, humble, wicked, nice,latborn of your family, breadwinner of your family,baby,sweet sixteen,just graduated, just married. When your appointed time is up, then it's up.
O man, change your ways. We don't believe in death. We might believe it because we have seen people die before us but our actions shows we don't care about death. It is the most certain event we Humans are not preparing for, yet we prepare for tomorrow that's not certain.
Do not fear WHEN you will die but fear the STATE in which death will meet you.
#peace
|Re: Imo State University Student Slumps & Dies After Her Project Defence (Photos) by ReorxTohGan(m): 5:54pm
"chai!! see fresh papaya,yellow like fanta...rip dearie
|Re: Imo State University Student Slumps & Dies After Her Project Defence (Photos) by Chuksemi(m): 9:27pm
This is saddening. The deaths have become too much.
|Re: Imo State University Student Slumps & Dies After Her Project Defence (Photos) by sotall(m): 9:40pm
|Re: Imo State University Student Slumps & Dies After Her Project Defence (Photos) by comradespade(m): 9:40pm
Sad.
|Re: Imo State University Student Slumps & Dies After Her Project Defence (Photos) by miqos03: 9:40pm
God comfort her family
|Re: Imo State University Student Slumps & Dies After Her Project Defence (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 9:41pm
Oh no!
Not again!!!!!
Damn you death
|Re: Imo State University Student Slumps & Dies After Her Project Defence (Photos) by cardoctor(m): 9:41pm
RIP. Rest in peace
|Re: Imo State University Student Slumps & Dies After Her Project Defence (Photos) by sod09(m): 9:42pm
She's big...cardiac arrest I guess
Probably scared of the defense
Rip to her
|Re: Imo State University Student Slumps & Dies After Her Project Defence (Photos) by Djtrips: 9:43pm
|Re: Imo State University Student Slumps & Dies After Her Project Defence (Photos) by IamIBK: 9:43pm
|Re: Imo State University Student Slumps & Dies After Her Project Defence (Photos) by Stevengerd(m): 9:45pm
Death no dey carry the ugly ones, na the fine ones....
|Re: Imo State University Student Slumps & Dies After Her Project Defence (Photos) by MostBanned: 9:45pm
R. I. P Beautiful Soul
|Re: Imo State University Student Slumps & Dies After Her Project Defence (Photos) by aspirebig: 9:45pm
So sad.... RIP
The series of defence in projects as if they are looking for the solution to all Naija's problem....
Questions upon questions in each defence date...rubbish
In some schools, you will defend M.sc like 6 times... wetin na PhD? ? Even at that all our universities are not among the top 100 in the world
|Re: Imo State University Student Slumps & Dies After Her Project Defence (Photos) by deedy111: 9:46pm
|Re: Imo State University Student Slumps & Dies After Her Project Defence (Photos) by NwaIgboBoy(m): 9:46pm
Thats why I always advise some students, stop travling to ur village anyhow cuz dey will know u are still existing and will soon bcom a graduate...........I HATE NIGERIA!!!
|Re: Imo State University Student Slumps & Dies After Her Project Defence (Photos) by highchief1: 9:48pm
|Re: Imo State University Student Slumps & Dies After Her Project Defence (Photos) by highchief1: 9:49pm
FortifiedCity:u no no any thg?theres no formulae for long life it's divine ok.
|Re: Imo State University Student Slumps & Dies After Her Project Defence (Photos) by careytommy7(m): 9:49pm
|Re: Imo State University Student Slumps & Dies After Her Project Defence (Photos) by scholes23(m): 9:51pm
