



According to him, the accident occurred while he was going for a show he was supposed to perform in Kano State after which the car he was in summasulted multiple times.



Here’s what he wrote;



#testimonytime on the 5th of November this month on my way to Kano for a show, I was involved in a terrible accident of which the car summasulted multiple times, I wasn't wearing a seatbelt because the belt was faulty but God brought me out of that accident with no broken bones or skin... 4 hours later I did a mad comedy performance and got a standing ovation...that day you gave me this word Matthew 28:20I was busy taking selfies.This God is too good o





