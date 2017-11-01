₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Funny Gee, Comedian Takes Selfie At Accident Scene After Surviving (Photos) by JosWatchDog(m): 12:13pm
Nigerian comedian, Funnygee, survived a ghastly motor accident that occurred while on his way to Kano state for a show.
According to him, the accident occurred while he was going for a show he was supposed to perform in Kano State after which the car he was in summasulted multiple times.
Here’s what he wrote;
#testimonytime on the 5th of November this month on my way to Kano for a show, I was involved in a terrible accident of which the car summasulted multiple times, I wasn't wearing a seatbelt because the belt was faulty but God brought me out of that accident with no broken bones or skin... 4 hours later I did a mad comedy performance and got a standing ovation...that day you gave me this word Matthew 28:20I was busy taking selfies.This God is too good o
|Re: Funny Gee, Comedian Takes Selfie At Accident Scene After Surviving (Photos) by Munae(f): 12:25pm
Village people at work again
|Re: Funny Gee, Comedian Takes Selfie At Accident Scene After Surviving (Photos) by okachie1(m): 1:36pm
He should quit taking the foolish selfie let em go and seek medical help! people nowadays self!
|Re: Funny Gee, Comedian Takes Selfie At Accident Scene After Surviving (Photos) by tejpot(m): 2:01pm
Oshiscio
|Re: Funny Gee, Comedian Takes Selfie At Accident Scene After Surviving (Photos) by nairavsdollars: 2:02pm
Which comedian be this? We no know u oo
|Re: Funny Gee, Comedian Takes Selfie At Accident Scene After Surviving (Photos) by KayDEAN(m): 2:02pm
|Re: Funny Gee, Comedian Takes Selfie At Accident Scene After Surviving (Photos) by MaryBenn(f): 2:02pm
I need to check Matt 28:20
|Re: Funny Gee, Comedian Takes Selfie At Accident Scene After Surviving (Photos) by FitnessDoctor: 2:02pm
He said he was supposed to perform, so he is a celebrity. I don't see any reason to surprised, he wants to hype himself
|Re: Funny Gee, Comedian Takes Selfie At Accident Scene After Surviving (Photos) by miqos03: 2:03pm
Seen
|Re: Funny Gee, Comedian Takes Selfie At Accident Scene After Surviving (Photos) by miteolu(m): 2:04pm
S
|Re: Funny Gee, Comedian Takes Selfie At Accident Scene After Surviving (Photos) by xxx8554: 2:04pm
|Re: Funny Gee, Comedian Takes Selfie At Accident Scene After Surviving (Photos) by rifasenate11(m): 2:04pm
oshe... thank God for his life
|Re: Funny Gee, Comedian Takes Selfie At Accident Scene After Surviving (Photos) by openmine(m): 2:04pm
smh
|Re: Funny Gee, Comedian Takes Selfie At Accident Scene After Surviving (Photos) by anochuko01(m): 2:04pm
thank God. he can auction the picture in 50 years time if he blows!
|Re: Funny Gee, Comedian Takes Selfie At Accident Scene After Surviving (Photos) by saydfact(m): 2:04pm
we thank God for life
|Re: Funny Gee, Comedian Takes Selfie At Accident Scene After Surviving (Photos) by ftosino(m): 2:04pm
"IF" Davido now "FALL" inside "FIA" "LIKE DAT" nko
|Re: Funny Gee, Comedian Takes Selfie At Accident Scene After Surviving (Photos) by Kevosky: 2:04pm
d
|Re: Funny Gee, Comedian Takes Selfie At Accident Scene After Surviving (Photos) by davodyguy: 2:04pm
It has to do with burst tire. I've hard similar experience
|Re: Funny Gee, Comedian Takes Selfie At Accident Scene After Surviving (Photos) by alfredo4u(m): 2:04pm
Wonderful
|Re: Funny Gee, Comedian Takes Selfie At Accident Scene After Surviving (Photos) by Jeezuzpick(m): 2:05pm
See in car sef!
|Re: Funny Gee, Comedian Takes Selfie At Accident Scene After Surviving (Photos) by aku626(m): 2:05pm
Seat belt not working is no excuse. I have seen many people doing 120km/h on that car and I wonder do they even have respect for their lives
|Re: Funny Gee, Comedian Takes Selfie At Accident Scene After Surviving (Photos) by Tjohnnay: 2:05pm
Na wao
|Re: Funny Gee, Comedian Takes Selfie At Accident Scene After Surviving (Photos) by chuks34(m): 2:05pm
Endtime selfie
