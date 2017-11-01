₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,919,715 members, 3,940,718 topics. Date: Wednesday, 29 November 2017 at 02:06 PM

Funny Gee, Comedian Takes Selfie At Accident Scene After Surviving (Photos) - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Funny Gee, Comedian Takes Selfie At Accident Scene After Surviving (Photos) (1121 Views)

Ayo Olaiya In Ghastly Motor Accident (Photos) / Timi Dakolo Takes Selfie In Church And Fans Blast Him (photos) / Harry Anyanwu Returns To Nollywood Months After Surviving Brutal Physical Attack (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

Funny Gee, Comedian Takes Selfie At Accident Scene After Surviving (Photos) by JosWatchDog(m): 12:13pm
Nigerian comedian, Funnygee, survived a ghastly motor accident that occurred while on his way to Kano state for a show.

According to him, the accident occurred while he was going for a show he was supposed to perform in Kano State after which the car he was in summasulted multiple times.

Here’s what he wrote;

#testimonytime on the 5th of November this month on my way to Kano for a show, I was involved in a terrible accident of which the car summasulted multiple times, I wasn't wearing a seatbelt because the belt was faulty but God brought me out of that accident with no broken bones or skin... 4 hours later I did a mad comedy performance and got a standing ovation...that day you gave me this word Matthew 28:20I was busy taking selfies.This God is too good o


Source: http://www.jtownconnect.com.ng/2017/11/jos-born-comedian-funnygee-takes-selfie.html

Re: Funny Gee, Comedian Takes Selfie At Accident Scene After Surviving (Photos) by Munae(f): 12:25pm
Village people at work again
Re: Funny Gee, Comedian Takes Selfie At Accident Scene After Surviving (Photos) by okachie1(m): 1:36pm
He should quit taking the foolish selfie let em go and seek medical help! people nowadays self!

Re: Funny Gee, Comedian Takes Selfie At Accident Scene After Surviving (Photos) by tejpot(m): 2:01pm
Oshiscio
Re: Funny Gee, Comedian Takes Selfie At Accident Scene After Surviving (Photos) by nairavsdollars: 2:02pm
Which comedian be this? We no know u oo
Re: Funny Gee, Comedian Takes Selfie At Accident Scene After Surviving (Photos) by KayDEAN(m): 2:02pm
angry
Re: Funny Gee, Comedian Takes Selfie At Accident Scene After Surviving (Photos) by MaryBenn(f): 2:02pm
I need to check Matt 28:20
Re: Funny Gee, Comedian Takes Selfie At Accident Scene After Surviving (Photos) by FitnessDoctor: 2:02pm
According to him, the accident occurred while he was going for a show he was supposed to perform in Kano State after which the car he was in summasulted multiple times.

He said he was supposed to perform, so he is a celebrity. I don't see any reason to surprised, he wants to hype himself
Re: Funny Gee, Comedian Takes Selfie At Accident Scene After Surviving (Photos) by miqos03: 2:03pm
Seen
Re: Funny Gee, Comedian Takes Selfie At Accident Scene After Surviving (Photos) by miteolu(m): 2:04pm
S
Re: Funny Gee, Comedian Takes Selfie At Accident Scene After Surviving (Photos) by xxx8554: 2:04pm

Re: Funny Gee, Comedian Takes Selfie At Accident Scene After Surviving (Photos) by rifasenate11(m): 2:04pm
oshe... thank God for his life
Re: Funny Gee, Comedian Takes Selfie At Accident Scene After Surviving (Photos) by openmine(m): 2:04pm
smh angry
Re: Funny Gee, Comedian Takes Selfie At Accident Scene After Surviving (Photos) by anochuko01(m): 2:04pm
thank God. he can auction the picture in 50 years time if he blows!
Re: Funny Gee, Comedian Takes Selfie At Accident Scene After Surviving (Photos) by saydfact(m): 2:04pm
we thank God for life
Re: Funny Gee, Comedian Takes Selfie At Accident Scene After Surviving (Photos) by ftosino(m): 2:04pm
"IF" Davido now "FALL" inside "FIA" "LIKE DAT" nko
Re: Funny Gee, Comedian Takes Selfie At Accident Scene After Surviving (Photos) by Kevosky: 2:04pm
d
Re: Funny Gee, Comedian Takes Selfie At Accident Scene After Surviving (Photos) by davodyguy: 2:04pm
It has to do with burst tire. I've hard similar experience
Re: Funny Gee, Comedian Takes Selfie At Accident Scene After Surviving (Photos) by alfredo4u(m): 2:04pm
Wonderful

Re: Funny Gee, Comedian Takes Selfie At Accident Scene After Surviving (Photos) by Jeezuzpick(m): 2:05pm
grin

See in car sef!
Re: Funny Gee, Comedian Takes Selfie At Accident Scene After Surviving (Photos) by aku626(m): 2:05pm
Seat belt not working is no excuse. I have seen many people doing 120km/h on that car and I wonder do they even have respect for their lives
Re: Funny Gee, Comedian Takes Selfie At Accident Scene After Surviving (Photos) by Tjohnnay: 2:05pm
Na wao
Re: Funny Gee, Comedian Takes Selfie At Accident Scene After Surviving (Photos) by chuks34(m): 2:05pm
Endtime selfie

(0) (Reply)

Zoodrums.com News Updates / Family Reunion? Watch The Exclusive Interview With Olisa Adibua & Adewumi / Ct Scan Allegedly Reveals Drugs In Baba Suwe's Stomach

Viewing this topic: tejpot(m), stickaman04, Pamukolu, kendylet(f), olumario(m), afredgeorge1477, MasterChen, Yudeeaikay(f), Adoga1759, justinc(m), Primusinterpares(m), leighcon(m), QUOTATION, Eboh4z, Essaswtcious(f), magicminister, dellabella, ebner70(m), Omeife2, omooba969, charles009(m), Calebbold, Bayokun(m), nonnyblaze(m), nanidee(f), jonnyp(m), Naomisparkle4, timbs001(m), omobritiko, prossity, Chiagozieoraeki, omoadeleye(m), cutestcuty84(f), ferdybillion(m), Abeyjide, boluwaay(m), FitnessDoctor, miteolu(m), MaryBenn(f), amojis(m), tunezvic(m), myboy2111(m), newnigerian, HumanistMike(m), blaze007(m), wiloy2k8(m), 2undexy(m), Alonu(m), olihilistic(m), Issyman(m), liveshady(f), martinsodo, naijapage(m), joewilly(m), banabest(m), Pray(m), Ayemco(f), doyouknowjohnny, hardest, spott(m), vinciquest(m), sheycrown(f), davodyguy, Ayo4251(m), leorayvon, Kevosky, adwem2003(m), Almightytime, judedwriter(m), fowosh, deity, alfredo4u(m), nmaihat, Screwface(m), Eric2703(m), zarakikenpa(m), headTO, Teaone31(m), slowie(m), izzou(m), mauchion, JSKetiquette, xhir85(m), cecymiammy(f), dmitroika(m), modaink333, Watermelonman, akinmabs, Mobuoy19, ftosino(m), ordinaryjoe, derommyvent, Timodevincent, Yelutide, aku626(m), meetchandus(m), zcnox, doris4angel, Ayanko(m), Thunday16(m), Tjohnnay, d4real890(m), chuks34(m), Herdeeghun(m), tigarlomotee(m), Larryton(m), 2shure, ZACHIE, Jeezuzpick(m), icn121, darlingjoylyn(f), Sijo01(f), telecomtaio1, VicStix, KayDEAN(m), xxx8554, Fanny1, Ormorlehwah(f), nnol(m) and 241 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 4
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.