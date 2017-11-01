₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,919,809 members, 3,941,074 topics. Date: Wednesday, 29 November 2017 at 04:49 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Lota Chukwu Celebrates Her Birthday With New Photo (5335 Views)
Tiwa Savage Releases Beautiful New Photos / Lota Chukwu: Jenifas’s Diary ‘KIKI’ Undeniably Stunning In New Photos / Lota Chukwu "Kiki": 15 Things You Never Knew About Jenifas Diary Actress (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Lota Chukwu Celebrates Her Birthday With New Photo by zoho23(f): 3:31pm
Nollywood actress Lota Chukwu, is a year older today.
The Jenifa's Diary star, took to IG to post this stunning image of herself with the caption;
My parents said it’s my birthday today. Happy birthday Lota, embrace your greatness and all that you are becoming. You deserve it.
More @ https://trendinghelm.blogspot.com.ng/2017/11/lota-chukwu-releases-beautiful-photo-as.html
2 Likes
|Re: Lota Chukwu Celebrates Her Birthday With New Photo by Munae(f): 3:33pm
Happy Birthday to my beautiful cook, Kiki
|Re: Lota Chukwu Celebrates Her Birthday With New Photo by NairalandCS(m): 3:43pm
Very beautiful slim girl but this her boobs weak me.
1 Like
|Re: Lota Chukwu Celebrates Her Birthday With New Photo by Pappyto: 3:43pm
Happy Birthday Kiki.
|Re: Lota Chukwu Celebrates Her Birthday With New Photo by miqos03: 4:16pm
Hapi bday
|Re: Lota Chukwu Celebrates Her Birthday With New Photo by MaryBenn(f): 4:17pm
Kiki the girl with a beautiful face
Flat screen Butt and big boobs
Beautiful woman
|Re: Lota Chukwu Celebrates Her Birthday With New Photo by HopeAlive14(m): 4:17pm
Happy Birthday!
|Re: Lota Chukwu Celebrates Her Birthday With New Photo by emmanuelrabb(m): 4:17pm
Moderator must be crushing on her.....
Imagine how fast this got to FP
|Re: Lota Chukwu Celebrates Her Birthday With New Photo by olaoyinloye(m): 4:17pm
Happy birthday
|Re: Lota Chukwu Celebrates Her Birthday With New Photo by kennosklint(m): 4:17pm
My ex girl.
|Re: Lota Chukwu Celebrates Her Birthday With New Photo by 9jvirgin(m): 4:17pm
Nairaland is now into full time blogging.
1 Like
|Re: Lota Chukwu Celebrates Her Birthday With New Photo by Sage7(m): 4:18pm
.
|Re: Lota Chukwu Celebrates Her Birthday With New Photo by joenor(m): 4:18pm
HBD girl.
|Re: Lota Chukwu Celebrates Her Birthday With New Photo by harjike: 4:18pm
happy birthday
|Re: Lota Chukwu Celebrates Her Birthday With New Photo by nikkypearl(f): 4:18pm
Fine girl
|Re: Lota Chukwu Celebrates Her Birthday With New Photo by tejpot(m): 4:19pm
African Beauty!!!! Happy birthday
Benjamin Oluwafolajimi TOLA needs your help.
He is 80% deaf, needs something done urgently!
http://www.nairaland.com/4201630/nairalanders-benjamin-tola-regain-hearing
|Re: Lota Chukwu Celebrates Her Birthday With New Photo by yungchief(m): 4:19pm
Ok
|Re: Lota Chukwu Celebrates Her Birthday With New Photo by wildcatter23(m): 4:20pm
Nubian chocolate.
|Re: Lota Chukwu Celebrates Her Birthday With New Photo by Ade3000yrs(m): 4:20pm
hmm
|Re: Lota Chukwu Celebrates Her Birthday With New Photo by szen(m): 4:20pm
How come when I see her name, I see ALOTA chUKWU instead?
My brain needs formatting
|Re: Lota Chukwu Celebrates Her Birthday With New Photo by Olukokosir(m): 4:21pm
kennosklint:
and u gt mouth talk am..
|Re: Lota Chukwu Celebrates Her Birthday With New Photo by Blissbeatz(m): 4:21pm
Wow! Luvli damsel na me go marry ha last last... #isokay
|Re: Lota Chukwu Celebrates Her Birthday With New Photo by Blissbeatz(m): 4:23pm
Olukokosir:
I tire for am oooooooooooo
|Re: Lota Chukwu Celebrates Her Birthday With New Photo by Pidgin2(f): 4:24pm
Kikikikikikikiki
|Re: Lota Chukwu Celebrates Her Birthday With New Photo by ComradeShegs(m): 4:24pm
happy birthday kiki.....my woman crush
|Re: Lota Chukwu Celebrates Her Birthday With New Photo by Awoo88: 4:30pm
I like thus girl
|Re: Lota Chukwu Celebrates Her Birthday With New Photo by emakind: 4:32pm
kennosklint:seriously..
|Re: Lota Chukwu Celebrates Her Birthday With New Photo by boboye012: 4:41pm
nice
|Re: Lota Chukwu Celebrates Her Birthday With New Photo by Readonee35L(m): 4:43pm
NairalandCS:wicked man
|Re: Lota Chukwu Celebrates Her Birthday With New Photo by MezieFresh: 4:48pm
Betta pikin..
Her smile
(0) (Reply)
Connet Your D S T V Decoder To Your Lappy And Browse For Free For Real / Skuki Splashes Millions On Peeshaun Condoms, To Partner With UNICEF / US Open Championship: Serena Williams Wins 5th US Open Title!
Viewing this topic: Nokia2020(m), stunt89(m), bobdee05, LordValor, losak9111(m), hypernikao(m), ifygod20(m), OLAADEX, omoladeabiodun, Osemekedgreat3(m), cokoesang, vascoprince, Anugod(f), therapistmrs, georjay(m), Blessytee(f), sharex15, Tripletmom, Raydan(f), analryder, Sapte, Jexyme(f), mcparrotnnam(m), stevic1(m), shoyemiayodeji(m), inimitkel(m), Jasonteague(m), khalhokage(m), gmoni2(m), Tplklaw(m), Rexsul, infotekng(m), BLACKGOLD121(m), onubuikeazi(m), IgedeBushBoy(m), MezieFresh, WizAkzy, dazzleangel(f), rosehipsy(f), Millcollins, lindiwey, Lilipawpaw, Woundedscar(m), Maryam1234(f), Masta2, ophilly, Spicycat(f), OTILSGEM, zionmde, babstope05, busayo1999, eleojo23, daremplus(m), Pwettyella(f), jude33084(m), Midex88(m), Brymo, mhizjessy and 104 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 8