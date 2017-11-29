₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|i.Con: World's First Smart Condom Detects STDs, Rates Men's Performance by ikorodureporta: 3:41pm
A British company has released the first pictures of a ‘smart condom’ which collects very intimate data about the sex life of anyone brave enough to wear it.
Source: http://punchng.com/worlds-first-smart-condom-detects-stis-rates-mens-performance/
|Re: i.Con: World's First Smart Condom Detects STDs, Rates Men's Performance by knowles89(m): 10:31pm
Good one for the STDs..
Bad for those going home with 10% performance rating..
First to comment first timer..
Anything for us
|Re: i.Con: World's First Smart Condom Detects STDs, Rates Men's Performance by SweetJoystick(m): 10:31pm
Makes sense
|Re: i.Con: World's First Smart Condom Detects STDs, Rates Men's Performance by ozo13(m): 10:31pm
the thing go dey expensive die.
|Re: i.Con: World's First Smart Condom Detects STDs, Rates Men's Performance by Sanchase: 10:31pm
Ok
|Re: i.Con: World's First Smart Condom Detects STDs, Rates Men's Performance by Otapipia: 10:32pm
Nice
|Re: i.Con: World's First Smart Condom Detects STDs, Rates Men's Performance by 2undexy(m): 10:32pm
can detect STD? I dey smell burnt plantain
|Re: i.Con: World's First Smart Condom Detects STDs, Rates Men's Performance by HENRYCHIKOD(m): 10:32pm
Incredible oya guys carry go, ndi uwa
|Re: i.Con: World's First Smart Condom Detects STDs, Rates Men's Performance by JamesReacher(m): 10:32pm
Ahhh, Upon all the gadgets I use daily , I should use gadget for my Dickimux Maximus again . I'm not doing
|Re: i.Con: World's First Smart Condom Detects STDs, Rates Men's Performance by goggleit: 10:32pm
How many rounds can you go
|Re: i.Con: World's First Smart Condom Detects STDs, Rates Men's Performance by FitnessDoctor: 10:32pm
According to dailymail, it is not actually a condom. It a ring-shaped device that takes in your sexual information. It would also help by detecting if you just contracted an STD. In the end you will still have to wear a normal condom. So imagine spending N10,000 on this and still have to buy durex
|Re: i.Con: World's First Smart Condom Detects STDs, Rates Men's Performance by zero007: 10:32pm
I wonder how much these politicians will tell them to sell it for us...
#GCFlex sharp guys know what I mean na...
|Re: i.Con: World's First Smart Condom Detects STDs, Rates Men's Performance by Blyzz(m): 10:33pm
Hmm, and what's the cost. no side effect?
|Re: i.Con: World's First Smart Condom Detects STDs, Rates Men's Performance by ProfEinstein: 10:33pm
Please can it keep an erection after I cum
I m a one minute man
|Re: i.Con: World's First Smart Condom Detects STDs, Rates Men's Performance by Jkfc(m): 10:33pm
Why do we need to rate men performance? How about rating the women performance
|Re: i.Con: World's First Smart Condom Detects STDs, Rates Men's Performance by nasman5: 10:33pm
OK na them Don come again
|Re: i.Con: World's First Smart Condom Detects STDs, Rates Men's Performance by nairaman66(m): 10:33pm
Nothing man pikin nor go see
|Re: i.Con: World's First Smart Condom Detects STDs, Rates Men's Performance by ikbnice(m): 10:34pm
I don't need it
|Re: i.Con: World's First Smart Condom Detects STDs, Rates Men's Performance by phrodo12n2: 10:34pm
Where to buy
|Re: i.Con: World's First Smart Condom Detects STDs, Rates Men's Performance by Smooth14: 10:34pm
Nice one
|Re: i.Con: World's First Smart Condom Detects STDs, Rates Men's Performance by senrique: 10:34pm
|Re: i.Con: World's First Smart Condom Detects STDs, Rates Men's Performance by grayht(m): 10:34pm
Lol
|Re: i.Con: World's First Smart Condom Detects STDs, Rates Men's Performance by danduj(m): 10:34pm
Imagine having sex and the condom rates you 2/10
Aye mi temi bami
|Re: i.Con: World's First Smart Condom Detects STDs, Rates Men's Performance by Quiver: 10:34pm
End time condom
|Re: i.Con: World's First Smart Condom Detects STDs, Rates Men's Performance by royalamour(m): 10:34pm
Zombie Apocalypse loading.
|Re: i.Con: World's First Smart Condom Detects STDs, Rates Men's Performance by valdes00(m): 10:35pm
I keep wondering whether to slice it for my egg sauce or wait for then to finish what they r doing.....
|Re: i.Con: World's First Smart Condom Detects STDs, Rates Men's Performance by Lalas247(f): 10:35pm
UK sha ... wonder how much this will be in Naija ..
Some people can’t even afford ordinary condom let alone this ! Maybe it should be free
|Re: i.Con: World's First Smart Condom Detects STDs, Rates Men's Performance by ladyF(f): 10:35pm
Some guys won't like this...
It's LadyF again
|Re: i.Con: World's First Smart Condom Detects STDs, Rates Men's Performance by Flexherbal(m): 10:35pm
"The smart condom is a small band which fits around the bottom of a man’s joystick, which means wearers will still need to strap on a normal condom to get full protection."
www.nairaland.com/2902213/herbal-tea-total-cure-preMAture-EXpulsion-and-E.D.
