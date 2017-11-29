₦airaland Forum

i.Con: World's First Smart Condom Detects STDs, Rates Men's Performance by ikorodureporta: 3:41pm
A British company has released the first pictures of a ‘smart condom’ which collects very intimate data about the sex life of anyone brave enough to wear it.

The device is called the i.Con and can detect sexually transmitted infections as well as sending data about a sex session straight to the wearer’s smartphone.

British Condoms said its ‘revolutionary wearable tech for the bedroom’ measures the number of calories burned during intercourse, the speed of a man’s thrusts, how long he lasts and even what positions are used.



The condom firm said its invention would help men see how they ‘stack up to other people from around the world.’

Adam Leverson, lead engineer for the i.Con Smart Condom, said: “It’s here and it’s beautiful. We wanted the i.Con to look refined, non-intrusive and lightweight – the finished article is nothing short of any of those things.

“There’s a lot of tech packed into the i.Con and for us to be able to deliver it in such a way that there is absolutely no hindrance to the user was our main goal – and I think we have gone above and beyond with the i.Con to make sure of this.

“I’m just so happy that we can now share the i.Con with the world!”

The smart condom is a small band which fits around the bottom of a man’s joystick, which means wearers will still need to strap on a normal condom to get full protection.

It is waterproof and features a band that’s “extraordinarily flexible to ensure maximum comfort for all sizes.”

Bizarrely, it even lights up to provide illumination for both partners’ private parts.

John Simmons, a spokesperson for British Condoms, added: “We’re extremely excited to share with the world the first glimpse of the i.Con Smart Condom Ring due to go on sale in the UK in January 2018.



“It’s truly the next step in wearable tech and we believe we have pioneered a product that will not only bring an extra element of fun into the bedroom, but will also help indicate potential STI’s present as well as prevent condom slippage, a leading cause of unplanned pregnancy in the UK.”

The condom company claimed 900,000 people have already written to express interest in the gadget.
(Metro)

Source: http://punchng.com/worlds-first-smart-condom-detects-stis-rates-mens-performance/

Re: i.Con: World's First Smart Condom Detects STDs, Rates Men's Performance by knowles89(m): 10:31pm
Good one for the STDs..
Bad for those going home with 10% performance rating.. grin grin
First to comment first timer..
Anything for us

Re: i.Con: World's First Smart Condom Detects STDs, Rates Men's Performance by SweetJoystick(m): 10:31pm
Makes sense
Re: i.Con: World's First Smart Condom Detects STDs, Rates Men's Performance by ozo13(m): 10:31pm
the thing go dey expensive die.
Re: i.Con: World's First Smart Condom Detects STDs, Rates Men's Performance by Sanchase: 10:31pm
Ok
Re: i.Con: World's First Smart Condom Detects STDs, Rates Men's Performance by Otapipia: 10:32pm
Nice
Re: i.Con: World's First Smart Condom Detects STDs, Rates Men's Performance by 2undexy(m): 10:32pm
can detect STD? I dey smell burnt plantain
Re: i.Con: World's First Smart Condom Detects STDs, Rates Men's Performance by HENRYCHIKOD(m): 10:32pm
Incredible oya guys carry go, ndi uwa
Re: i.Con: World's First Smart Condom Detects STDs, Rates Men's Performance by JamesReacher(m): 10:32pm
Ahhh, Upon all the gadgets I use daily , I should use gadget for my Dickimux Maximus again . I'm not doing

Re: i.Con: World's First Smart Condom Detects STDs, Rates Men's Performance by goggleit: 10:32pm
How many rounds can you go
Re: i.Con: World's First Smart Condom Detects STDs, Rates Men's Performance by FitnessDoctor: 10:32pm
According to dailymail, it is not actually a condom. It a ring-shaped device that takes in your sexual information. It would also help by detecting if you just contracted an STD. In the end you will still have to wear a normal condom. So imagine spending N10,000 on this and still have to buy durex

Re: i.Con: World's First Smart Condom Detects STDs, Rates Men's Performance by zero007: 10:32pm
I wonder how much these politicians will tell them to sell it for us...

#GCFlex sharp guys know what I mean na...
Re: i.Con: World's First Smart Condom Detects STDs, Rates Men's Performance by Blyzz(m): 10:33pm
Hmm, and what's the cost. no side effect?

Re: i.Con: World's First Smart Condom Detects STDs, Rates Men's Performance by ProfEinstein: 10:33pm
Please can it keep an erection after I cum cry
I m a one minute man cry

Re: i.Con: World's First Smart Condom Detects STDs, Rates Men's Performance by Jkfc(m): 10:33pm
Why do we need to rate men performance? How about rating the women performance
Re: i.Con: World's First Smart Condom Detects STDs, Rates Men's Performance by nasman5: 10:33pm
OK na them Don come again
Re: i.Con: World's First Smart Condom Detects STDs, Rates Men's Performance by nairaman66(m): 10:33pm
Nothing man pikin nor go see

Re: i.Con: World's First Smart Condom Detects STDs, Rates Men's Performance by ikbnice(m): 10:34pm
I don't need it
Re: i.Con: World's First Smart Condom Detects STDs, Rates Men's Performance by phrodo12n2: 10:34pm
Where to buy
Re: i.Con: World's First Smart Condom Detects STDs, Rates Men's Performance by Smooth14: 10:34pm
Nice one
Re: i.Con: World's First Smart Condom Detects STDs, Rates Men's Performance by senrique: 10:34pm
grin grin grin
Re: i.Con: World's First Smart Condom Detects STDs, Rates Men's Performance by grayht(m): 10:34pm
Lol
Re: i.Con: World's First Smart Condom Detects STDs, Rates Men's Performance by danduj(m): 10:34pm
Imagine having sex and the condom rates you 2/10

Aye mi temi bami grin

Re: i.Con: World's First Smart Condom Detects STDs, Rates Men's Performance by Quiver: 10:34pm
End time condom cry

Re: i.Con: World's First Smart Condom Detects STDs, Rates Men's Performance by royalamour(m): 10:34pm
grin Zombie Apocalypse loading.
Re: i.Con: World's First Smart Condom Detects STDs, Rates Men's Performance by valdes00(m): 10:35pm
I keep wondering whether to slice it for my egg sauce or wait for then to finish what they r doing.....

Re: i.Con: World's First Smart Condom Detects STDs, Rates Men's Performance by Lalas247(f): 10:35pm
UK sha ... grin wonder how much this will be in Naija ..
Some people can’t even afford ordinary condom let alone this ! Maybe it should be free
Re: i.Con: World's First Smart Condom Detects STDs, Rates Men's Performance by ladyF(f): 10:35pm
Some guys won't like this...

It's LadyF again grin grin grin
Re: i.Con: World's First Smart Condom Detects STDs, Rates Men's Performance by Flexherbal(m): 10:35pm
"The smart condom is a small band which fits around the bottom of a man’s joystick, which means wearers will still need to strap on a normal condom to get full protection."

