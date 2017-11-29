Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / Skiibii Dumps 5 Star Music Record Label, To Launch His Own Label With New Music (369 Views)

DOWNLOAD Skiibii - Ogume: Five star music act, Skiibii Mayana, joins former label mate, Harrysong to dump record label. Sources says, since contract was signed , he hasn't been taken good care of, he shoots his own music videos and recievs a small percentage. He now has his own music record label named, MoreGraceMusic which he launched artwork today, which Kcee wished him well and to Add to his Celebration skiibii releases A brand new song titled Ogume

No be this same bros wey fake em own death and em still never blow??



I wonder wetin again go make this one popular

is this not the useless boy that faked his death some months back?

The singer that died before abi?

This one wey im career don die before im fake death sef wan stand alone?

Goodluck to him!



Even Buhari and Lai Mohammed will soon have their own record label now Small thing record labelEven Buhari and Lai Mohammed will soon have their own record label now

Everybody is just leaving record labels and forming their own up and down.

What is a Skibii?

O felo London..... Wagbayiiiiii buh if ur moni finish no run bk to 5star oooo bcz kcee go limkondo ur head

Fake your death still you no blow

mumu artists