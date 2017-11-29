₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Five star music act, Skiibii Mayana, joins former label mate, Harrysong to dump record label. Sources says, since contract was signed , he hasn’t been taken good care of, he shoots his own music videos and recievs a small percentage. He now has his own music record label named, MoreGraceMusic which he launched artwork today, which Kcee wished him well and to Add to his Celebration skiibii releases A brand new song titled Ogume
|Re: Skiibii Dumps 5 Star Music Record Label, To Launch His Own Label With New Music by Aieboocaar(m): 4:46pm
No be this same bros wey fake em own death and em still never blow??
I wonder wetin again go make this one popular
|Re: Skiibii Dumps 5 Star Music Record Label, To Launch His Own Label With New Music by nairavsdollars: 4:46pm
is this not the useless boy that faked his death some months back?
|Re: Skiibii Dumps 5 Star Music Record Label, To Launch His Own Label With New Music by miqos03: 4:46pm
The singer that died before abi?
|Re: Skiibii Dumps 5 Star Music Record Label, To Launch His Own Label With New Music by Omooniya1: 4:46pm
hmm
|Re: Skiibii Dumps 5 Star Music Record Label, To Launch His Own Label With New Music by niggi4life(m): 4:47pm
This one wey im career don die before im fake death sef wan stand alone?
|Re: Skiibii Dumps 5 Star Music Record Label, To Launch His Own Label With New Music by DavidTheGeek: 4:47pm
Goodluck to him!
|Re: Skiibii Dumps 5 Star Music Record Label, To Launch His Own Label With New Music by Lemonade01(m): 4:48pm
|Re: Skiibii Dumps 5 Star Music Record Label, To Launch His Own Label With New Music by Hemstone(f): 4:48pm
Small thing record label
Even Buhari and Lai Mohammed will soon have their own record label now
|Re: Skiibii Dumps 5 Star Music Record Label, To Launch His Own Label With New Music by MemphisRaynes: 4:48pm
E
|Re: Skiibii Dumps 5 Star Music Record Label, To Launch His Own Label With New Music by deco22(m): 4:48pm
Everybody is just leaving record labels and forming their own up and down.
|Re: Skiibii Dumps 5 Star Music Record Label, To Launch His Own Label With New Music by Pvibe007: 4:48pm
What is a Skibii?
|Re: Skiibii Dumps 5 Star Music Record Label, To Launch His Own Label With New Music by Blissbeatz(m): 4:48pm
O felo London..... Wagbayiiiiii buh if ur moni finish no run bk to 5star oooo bcz kcee go limkondo ur head
|Re: Skiibii Dumps 5 Star Music Record Label, To Launch His Own Label With New Music by ChiefPiiko(m): 4:49pm
Fake your death still you no blow
|Re: Skiibii Dumps 5 Star Music Record Label, To Launch His Own Label With New Music by seuncyrus(m): 4:49pm
boh
|Re: Skiibii Dumps 5 Star Music Record Label, To Launch His Own Label With New Music by yeyerolling: 4:49pm
mumu artists
|Re: Skiibii Dumps 5 Star Music Record Label, To Launch His Own Label With New Music by Mavin1: 4:49pm
|Re: Skiibii Dumps 5 Star Music Record Label, To Launch His Own Label With New Music by spaggyy(m): 4:49pm
Lol
this guy sha wan finish him self after being finished already
