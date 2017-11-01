₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lady Shares Photo Of Her Brother Holding Her Backside, Slams 'Haters' by Takeit2017(m): 4:26pm
South African lady, Magogona-Rammela Rambeh Cha Chedzashared h as gotten many talking with this photos shared on Facebook.
Many saw this act as downright wrong and took time to slam her but of course she was ready for them.
Read her response below;
|Re: Lady Shares Photo Of Her Brother Holding Her Backside, Slams 'Haters' by teamsynergy: 5:39pm
this southy gals ass grow like yam tuber.... kai... ama go to southy...
7 Likes
|Re: Lady Shares Photo Of Her Brother Holding Her Backside, Slams 'Haters' by boman2014: 5:40pm
chai!!
dis her broda go dey sample her behind
29 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Lady Shares Photo Of Her Brother Holding Her Backside, Slams 'Haters' by Badonasty(m): 5:40pm
Takeit2017:
nothing bad there
3 Likes
|Re: Lady Shares Photo Of Her Brother Holding Her Backside, Slams 'Haters' by passyhansome(m): 5:40pm
Its wrong, morality has been debased in our present day society, perverts everywhere
13 Likes
|Re: Lady Shares Photo Of Her Brother Holding Her Backside, Slams 'Haters' by makavele: 5:40pm
fft
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Lady Shares Photo Of Her Brother Holding Her Backside, Slams 'Haters' by MZEE01: 5:40pm
What we have with the present generation is a system of lose socialism. Whatever goes wrong is now shouldered my the general public and the good things which requires attention are buried by the worshipers of immorality.
Well, youths are expected to grow up to a presentable young men and women who can get a descent life and be proud of it. But today we see different things. It's not all about growing up alone. Some are growing away from their destinies.
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lady Shares Photo Of Her Brother Holding Her Backside, Slams 'Haters' by DaddyKross: 5:40pm
Shey omo're wa ninu awon omo southy nii ?
Shiior
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Shares Photo Of Her Brother Holding Her Backside, Slams 'Haters' by Tjohnnay: 5:40pm
Ok
|Re: Lady Shares Photo Of Her Brother Holding Her Backside, Slams 'Haters' by Icon4s(m): 5:40pm
Incest!
3 Likes
|Re: Lady Shares Photo Of Her Brother Holding Her Backside, Slams 'Haters' by Princeofnigeria(m): 5:40pm
Sometimes I do pray to have male children only, cos time giving birth to female children are waste of time and resources
8 Likes
|Re: Lady Shares Photo Of Her Brother Holding Her Backside, Slams 'Haters' by priestchurch(m): 5:40pm
Poo tank...
|Re: Lady Shares Photo Of Her Brother Holding Her Backside, Slams 'Haters' by DaFlash: 5:40pm
This one weak me
|Re: Lady Shares Photo Of Her Brother Holding Her Backside, Slams 'Haters' by Coldfeets: 5:40pm
It's quite unfortunate that mankind has finally degenerated to this shameful level...
3 Likes
|Re: Lady Shares Photo Of Her Brother Holding Her Backside, Slams 'Haters' by SokoDobo: 5:40pm
|Re: Lady Shares Photo Of Her Brother Holding Her Backside, Slams 'Haters' by adekhingz(m): 5:41pm
“And tell the believing women to lower their gaze (from looking at forbidden things), and protect their private parts (from illegal sexual acts) and not to show off their adornment except only that which is apparent (like both eyes for necessity to see the way, or outer palms of hands or one eye or dress like veil, gloves, headcover, apron), and to draw their veils all over Juyoobihinna (i.e. their bodies, faces, necks and bosoms) and not to reveal their adornment except to their husbands, or their fathers, or their husband’s fathers, or their sons, or their husband’s sons, or their brothers or their brother’s sons, or their sister’s sons, or their (Muslim) women (i.e. their sisters in Islam), or the (female) slaves whom their right hands possess, or old male servants who lack vigour, or small children who have no sense of feminine sex. And let them not stamp their feet so as to reveal what they hide of their adornment. And all of you beg Allaah to forgive you all, O believers, that you may be successful”
[al-Noor 24:31]
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Shares Photo Of Her Brother Holding Her Backside, Slams 'Haters' by edlion57(m): 5:41pm
FAT
|Re: Lady Shares Photo Of Her Brother Holding Her Backside, Slams 'Haters' by faithugo64(f): 5:41pm
Is he supposed to touch it in the first place?
He is your brother not your husband
5 Likes
|Re: Lady Shares Photo Of Her Brother Holding Her Backside, Slams 'Haters' by MhizzAJ(f): 5:41pm
What kinda brother-sister relationship is this
Out of place!
6 Likes
|Re: Lady Shares Photo Of Her Brother Holding Her Backside, Slams 'Haters' by Offpoint: 5:41pm
I'm donating my phone, my data and my eyes to anyone who's willing to take them. I've seen enough and I can't take it anymore.
4 Likes
|Re: Lady Shares Photo Of Her Brother Holding Her Backside, Slams 'Haters' by Partnerbiz: 5:41pm
world end
|Re: Lady Shares Photo Of Her Brother Holding Her Backside, Slams 'Haters' by Godswillnwaoma(m): 5:41pm
na so it dey start......... Maka na akwara amaghi nwanne
|Re: Lady Shares Photo Of Her Brother Holding Her Backside, Slams 'Haters' by saintTim(m): 5:41pm
No gods No igwe, no chife priest in southafrica so automatically no abomination
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Lady Shares Photo Of Her Brother Holding Her Backside, Slams 'Haters' by samsof1: 5:41pm
You try,brother indeed.
|Re: Lady Shares Photo Of Her Brother Holding Her Backside, Slams 'Haters' by Kobicove(m): 5:41pm
So what should we do with this?
|Re: Lady Shares Photo Of Her Brother Holding Her Backside, Slams 'Haters' by Sirheny007(m): 5:41pm
What is this if not incest?
She might as well grab his d.ick
Na his brother.
5 Likes
|Re: Lady Shares Photo Of Her Brother Holding Her Backside, Slams 'Haters' by dogstyle007(m): 5:41pm
Hmmmm
|Re: Lady Shares Photo Of Her Brother Holding Her Backside, Slams 'Haters' by Kemikay1: 5:41pm
Na so incest deh begin...very soon una go deh blame it on the devil...
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lady Shares Photo Of Her Brother Holding Her Backside, Slams 'Haters' by Spacless(m): 5:42pm
hmmm
|Re: Lady Shares Photo Of Her Brother Holding Her Backside, Slams 'Haters' by BruncleZuma: 5:42pm
|Re: Lady Shares Photo Of Her Brother Holding Her Backside, Slams 'Haters' by izenco2005(m): 5:42pm
shitt upon shitt
|Re: Lady Shares Photo Of Her Brother Holding Her Backside, Slams 'Haters' by money121(m): 5:42pm
Okay now
Ile egbe
