Nigerian Man Meets 'Tallest' & 'Shortest' Men In Dubai (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 7:08pm
A Nigerian man identified as Stanley Eze, couldn't contain his amazement after encountering these two different and opposite set of persons during his visit to Dubai. The young man who is on an official duty in the Emirate country - met with "the tallest and shortest guys" as he posed with them for series of pictures.

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/nigerian-amazed-meeting-set-persons-dubai-photos.html

Re: Nigerian Man Meets 'Tallest' & 'Shortest' Men In Dubai (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 7:08pm
cc; lalasticlala
Re: Nigerian Man Meets 'Tallest' & 'Shortest' Men In Dubai (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 7:09pm
shocked


I just hope they don't transmit their bad luck to him.
Such freaks of nature must be avoided.

Re: Nigerian Man Meets 'Tallest' & 'Shortest' Men In Dubai (Photos) by darkenkach(m): 7:09pm
Our Nigeria girls will still die to marry that shorty.

Re: Nigerian Man Meets 'Tallest' & 'Shortest' Men In Dubai (Photos) by Zafata: 7:12pm
The tall guy looks disgusting.

Re: Nigerian Man Meets 'Tallest' & 'Shortest' Men In Dubai (Photos) by medolab90(m): 7:14pm
Word and opposite

Re: Nigerian Man Meets 'Tallest' & 'Shortest' Men In Dubai (Photos) by ScotFree: 7:16pm
Lucky guy!! You met David and Goliath in one place, same day. grin

Re: Nigerian Man Meets 'Tallest' & 'Shortest' Men In Dubai (Photos) by xxxtedyxxx(m): 7:35pm
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked


I just hope they don't transmit their bad luck to him.
Such freaks of nature must be avoided.

keep quiet over sabi

Re: Nigerian Man Meets 'Tallest' & 'Shortest' Men In Dubai (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 7:43pm
All things bright and wonderful, the Lord God made them , all!

Re: Nigerian Man Meets 'Tallest' & 'Shortest' Men In Dubai (Photos) by ThankYouGod: 7:51pm
Different worlds.
Re: Nigerian Man Meets 'Tallest' & 'Shortest' Men In Dubai (Photos) by KardinalZik(m): 7:53pm
darkenkach:
Our Nigeria girls will still die to marry that shorty.

As long as MONEY is involved.

Re: Nigerian Man Meets 'Tallest' & 'Shortest' Men In Dubai (Photos) by grayht(m): 7:59pm
grin
Re: Nigerian Man Meets 'Tallest' & 'Shortest' Men In Dubai (Photos) by anibirelawal(m): 8:01pm
cheesy , AMAZING!
Re: Nigerian Man Meets 'Tallest' & 'Shortest' Men In Dubai (Photos) by Estherfabian(f): 8:10pm
I sincerely prefer the shorter guy! shocked

Re: Nigerian Man Meets 'Tallest' & 'Shortest' Men In Dubai (Photos) by Keneking: 8:11pm
Small smaller smallest...

No diff

Buhari and his deputy

Re: Nigerian Man Meets 'Tallest' & 'Shortest' Men In Dubai (Photos) by IGNACOSTI(m): 8:11pm
Shoked u mean say he was electrocuted grin grin
Re: Nigerian Man Meets 'Tallest' & 'Shortest' Men In Dubai (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 8:11pm
grin grin grin grin
Re: Nigerian Man Meets 'Tallest' & 'Shortest' Men In Dubai (Photos) by joburiel(m): 8:11pm
Jesuuu was dat guy resized or what?
Re: Nigerian Man Meets 'Tallest' & 'Shortest' Men In Dubai (Photos) by pol23: 8:11pm
Is that tall blue thing Human?
Re: Nigerian Man Meets 'Tallest' & 'Shortest' Men In Dubai (Photos) by ChiefPiiko(m): 8:12pm
The short guy looks like Safiaa boyfriend while the tall guy looks like Ibkayee boyfriend. The tall guy will have big prick sha

Re: Nigerian Man Meets 'Tallest' & 'Shortest' Men In Dubai (Photos) by Adaumunocha(f): 8:12pm
Coolp
Re: Nigerian Man Meets 'Tallest' & 'Shortest' Men In Dubai (Photos) by wtfcoded: 8:12pm
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked


I just hope they don't transmit their bad luck to him.
Such freaks of nature must be avoided.
this ur comment just exlpained ur signature much better.

That short guy prik go be like groundnut while the tall guy own go be like Aka odo(pestle)

Anyway, what do we do now?
Make we follow am dey for shock or just go n fry our beans?
angry

Re: Nigerian Man Meets 'Tallest' & 'Shortest' Men In Dubai (Photos) by Adakintroy: 8:12pm
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked


I just hope they don't transmit their bad luck to him.
Such freaks of nature must be avoided.

Why you so condescending. Go now and learn what he meant by " great and small..The Lord God made them all"

Re: Nigerian Man Meets 'Tallest' & 'Shortest' Men In Dubai (Photos) by sonsomegrigbo: 8:13pm
nwamaikpe, ode nie

Re: Nigerian Man Meets 'Tallest' & 'Shortest' Men In Dubai (Photos) by mammanbawa: 8:13pm
Wonderful. Two sides of a coin....

Re: Nigerian Man Meets 'Tallest' & 'Shortest' Men In Dubai (Photos) by Mhizunique: 8:13pm
Lol... the short man now looks like Photoshop..
Re: Nigerian Man Meets 'Tallest' & 'Shortest' Men In Dubai (Photos) by Kaxmytex(m): 8:14pm
Shey na life be dat, using six yard to sew only trouser....

The short guy sef, im still dey slimfit half a yard...



They are indeed opposite

Re: Nigerian Man Meets 'Tallest' & 'Shortest' Men In Dubai (Photos) by bayocanny: 8:14pm
The picture illustrate the present state of Nigeria economy
Re: Nigerian Man Meets 'Tallest' & 'Shortest' Men In Dubai (Photos) by Tjohnnay: 8:14pm
D tall man get k leg or wat?
Re: Nigerian Man Meets 'Tallest' & 'Shortest' Men In Dubai (Photos) by Ugoeze2016: 8:14pm
God of wonders

