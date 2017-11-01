₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerian Man Meets 'Tallest' & 'Shortest' Men In Dubai (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 7:08pm
A Nigerian man identified as Stanley Eze, couldn't contain his amazement after encountering these two different and opposite set of persons during his visit to Dubai. The young man who is on an official duty in the Emirate country - met with "the tallest and shortest guys" as he posed with them for series of pictures.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/nigerian-amazed-meeting-set-persons-dubai-photos.html
|Re: Nigerian Man Meets 'Tallest' & 'Shortest' Men In Dubai (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 7:08pm
|Re: Nigerian Man Meets 'Tallest' & 'Shortest' Men In Dubai (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 7:09pm
I just hope they don't transmit their bad luck to him.
Such freaks of nature must be avoided.
|Re: Nigerian Man Meets 'Tallest' & 'Shortest' Men In Dubai (Photos) by darkenkach(m): 7:09pm
Our Nigeria girls will still die to marry that shorty.
|Re: Nigerian Man Meets 'Tallest' & 'Shortest' Men In Dubai (Photos) by Zafata: 7:12pm
The tall guy looks disgusting.
|Re: Nigerian Man Meets 'Tallest' & 'Shortest' Men In Dubai (Photos) by medolab90(m): 7:14pm
Word and opposite
|Re: Nigerian Man Meets 'Tallest' & 'Shortest' Men In Dubai (Photos) by ScotFree: 7:16pm
Lucky guy!! You met David and Goliath in one place, same day.
|Re: Nigerian Man Meets 'Tallest' & 'Shortest' Men In Dubai (Photos) by xxxtedyxxx(m): 7:35pm
NwaAmaikpe:
keep quiet over sabi
|Re: Nigerian Man Meets 'Tallest' & 'Shortest' Men In Dubai (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 7:43pm
All things bright and wonderful, the Lord God made them , all!
|Re: Nigerian Man Meets 'Tallest' & 'Shortest' Men In Dubai (Photos) by ThankYouGod: 7:51pm
Different worlds.
|Re: Nigerian Man Meets 'Tallest' & 'Shortest' Men In Dubai (Photos) by KardinalZik(m): 7:53pm
darkenkach:
As long as MONEY is involved.
|Re: Nigerian Man Meets 'Tallest' & 'Shortest' Men In Dubai (Photos) by grayht(m): 7:59pm
|Re: Nigerian Man Meets 'Tallest' & 'Shortest' Men In Dubai (Photos) by anibirelawal(m): 8:01pm
, AMAZING!
|Re: Nigerian Man Meets 'Tallest' & 'Shortest' Men In Dubai (Photos) by Estherfabian(f): 8:10pm
I sincerely prefer the shorter guy!
|Re: Nigerian Man Meets 'Tallest' & 'Shortest' Men In Dubai (Photos) by Keneking: 8:11pm
Small smaller smallest...
No diff
Buhari and his deputy
|Re: Nigerian Man Meets 'Tallest' & 'Shortest' Men In Dubai (Photos) by IGNACOSTI(m): 8:11pm
Shoked u mean say he was electrocuted
|Re: Nigerian Man Meets 'Tallest' & 'Shortest' Men In Dubai (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 8:11pm
|Re: Nigerian Man Meets 'Tallest' & 'Shortest' Men In Dubai (Photos) by joburiel(m): 8:11pm
Jesuuu was dat guy resized or what?
|Re: Nigerian Man Meets 'Tallest' & 'Shortest' Men In Dubai (Photos) by pol23: 8:11pm
Is that tall blue thing Human?
|Re: Nigerian Man Meets 'Tallest' & 'Shortest' Men In Dubai (Photos) by ChiefPiiko(m): 8:12pm
The short guy looks like Safiaa boyfriend while the tall guy looks like Ibkayee boyfriend. The tall guy will have big prick sha
|Re: Nigerian Man Meets 'Tallest' & 'Shortest' Men In Dubai (Photos) by Adaumunocha(f): 8:12pm
Coolp
|Re: Nigerian Man Meets 'Tallest' & 'Shortest' Men In Dubai (Photos) by wtfcoded: 8:12pm
NwaAmaikpe:this ur comment just exlpained ur signature much better.
That short guy prik go be like groundnut while the tall guy own go be like Aka odo(pestle)
Anyway, what do we do now?
Make we follow am dey for shock or just go n fry our beans?
|Re: Nigerian Man Meets 'Tallest' & 'Shortest' Men In Dubai (Photos) by Adakintroy: 8:12pm
NwaAmaikpe:
Why you so condescending. Go now and learn what he meant by " great and small..The Lord God made them all"
|Re: Nigerian Man Meets 'Tallest' & 'Shortest' Men In Dubai (Photos) by sonsomegrigbo: 8:13pm
nwamaikpe, ode nie
|Re: Nigerian Man Meets 'Tallest' & 'Shortest' Men In Dubai (Photos) by mammanbawa: 8:13pm
Wonderful. Two sides of a coin....
|Re: Nigerian Man Meets 'Tallest' & 'Shortest' Men In Dubai (Photos) by Mhizunique: 8:13pm
Lol... the short man now looks like Photoshop..
|Re: Nigerian Man Meets 'Tallest' & 'Shortest' Men In Dubai (Photos) by Kaxmytex(m): 8:14pm
Shey na life be dat, using six yard to sew only trouser....
The short guy sef, im still dey slimfit half a yard...
They are indeed opposite
|Re: Nigerian Man Meets 'Tallest' & 'Shortest' Men In Dubai (Photos) by bayocanny: 8:14pm
The picture illustrate the present state of Nigeria economy
|Re: Nigerian Man Meets 'Tallest' & 'Shortest' Men In Dubai (Photos) by Tjohnnay: 8:14pm
D tall man get k leg or wat?
|Re: Nigerian Man Meets 'Tallest' & 'Shortest' Men In Dubai (Photos) by Ugoeze2016: 8:14pm
God of wonders
