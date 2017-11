Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / Jason Derulo Ft Falz & Shekhinah – "One On One" (audio) (6793 Views)

“One On One” is produced by Dj Maphorisa.



Falz the badt guy always surpass my expectation! One of the few Nigerian act that truly knows his onions.

yyaaaaaaayyyy!!!...made it momma!! 1 Like

skibii 1 Like

Hmm 1 Like

This one am FTC hope the gbedu go make sense 1 Like

All dis Yankee people sef nah when Dem don dey hit menopause to feature our people dey sweet Dem... 18 Likes 1 Share

My number one male singer! Like the voice!

Dope 1 Like

Mayor21:

Dope



Nothing is dope there joor lets be honest.

The beat could have been better.

Beats juts the sound TIM l-TIM-KOM-KOM-TIM KOM



Falz fall my hand jare Nothing is dope there joor lets be honest.The beat could have been better.Beats juts the sound TIM l-TIM-KOM-KOM-TIM KOMFalz fall my hand jare

I just hate falz , mumu boy

Whatcha say guy..... Well done 1 Like

There sessions on coke studio is ALways fvcking dope. 1 Like

Jason Derulo is an Australian!

FALZ D BATD GUY IN DA BUILDING

Nice

Nice one

IGNACOSTI:

This one am FTC hope the gbedu go make sense wake up! You are in 6th position

Till then

Yinmu

Just listened to the song. Doesn't make much sense to me looks like a it was recorded in a concert .

soft

Is that not coke studio

eqqie:

Lol, open your eyes...you're second to comment

who is Jason Derulo? is he from Ghana?

i like it. nice to see falz hold on to his style