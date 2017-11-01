Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Trying To Kidnap 4 School Kids & Their Mum Burnt In Calabar (Graphic Photos) (8476 Views)

'This is the end of life for a man who slept last night,woke up this morning hoping to feel thankful for mission accomplished unfortunately,he missed his target in the process of kidnapping four kids and mother for ransom on their way to school this morning 8am,two of them were arrested and this particular one was bitten and stone to death later was burnt to ashes

whatadisgrace

life show at T.T.C Road Ikot Ansa Calabar'





nah So hell fire welcome them.......





All for the money!!

All for the #Christmas show offs...

Shout to Floyd Mayweather!

Legit spender!!



GOD, I dey beg u...just 3% of Mayweather's riches, BABA e no 2much, i promise to do well and i go fit control am! Thank You In Advance... 7 Likes 1 Share

na waoooooo

It may also be false accusation 14 Likes 1 Share

What a sad end!



Crime does not pay.

The story is not complete



Kidnapped with wat Gin , Car, bike or what ?



This is half baked reporting 1 Like 1 Share









Crime and criminality never pays!







Those who set him ablaze should have done a perfect job by making sure no trace of the criminal remains but his ashes which the wind would blow in the direction of sarrki's hut.





Niger area!!! Ilu eshe!!! I will be leaving Nigeria finally by next year summer. I just can't wait. Fuccked up country 4 Likes 1 Share

Gracious Lord help us. He should be arrested n go to jail n not burning him 5 Likes

Double hell fire

wat a painful death. oh my dey should not have burn him na dey should have hand him over to d police.wat a painful death. 4 Likes 1 Share

Too bad!!

"He was stoned to death and later burnt to ashes"

God how did we get here? Human being now take delight in killing and burning fellow human.

He attempted to kidnap for ransom but did not succeed. You caught him and killed him. Whose case is worse before man and God? 4 Likes

Right in front of kids....omg,hatred is on the rise around the world 2 Likes

When will tinubu get such treatment 7 Likes

This should b happening in owerri. The rate of criminal activities in owerri is 100%. 80% of youths in owerri are criminals and phone snatchers! I pray to hear this in owerri. Amen 1 Like

"Was bitten and stone to death".... NA WA OO!! 4 Likes

Mamma mia, they shouldn't have burnt him na. How can someone be this heartless roasting a fellow human and they seem comfortable watching. 1 Like

I don't support kidnapping neither do I support lynching!



I don't like what I hate 2 Likes

oodualover:

Niger area!!!

Ilu eshe!!!

I will be leaving Nigeria finally by next year summer. I just can't wait.

Fuccked up country Safe journey bro,dont 4get home nevertheless,il b out permanently soonest too.........e hav taya mi Safe journey bro,dont 4get home nevertheless,il b out permanently soonest too.........e hav taya mi 1 Like 1 Share

An eye for an eye

A tooth for a tooth

He who lives by the sword shall die by the sword.





Nobody should come here and start ranting rubbish about how "barbaric" the act is. If he is left to the law to be dealt with, he won't get adequate judgment.

Unam ikot

Gruesome 1 Like

Jesse01:

oh my dey should not have burn him na dey should have handel him over to d police. wat a painful death.

Very true.

Burning a SUSPECT is simply the manners of primitive people who belong to lawless jungles.

While vigilance is key to our own security, we must learn to hand over SUSPECTS to the police and be ready to cooperate with them in their prosecution by giving statements and being witnesses in court.



- Kidnappers,

- Armed robbers,

- Corrupt rogues



and others living beyond their LEGITIMATE earnings and putting all of us in trouble are not ghosts.

They are just ordinary human beings like us and we should remain vigilant and report suspicious behaviour, items and expenditure plus asset acquisition with no visible source of income. Otherwise we, or someone close to us, could be the next victim.





Jungle justice !

Chai!!



See as them roast person like yam

Na sh!t dey dat guy yansh so Na sh!t dey dat guy yansh so

He really die a painful death