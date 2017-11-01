₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,919,912 members, 3,941,445 topics. Date: Wednesday, 29 November 2017 at 09:33 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Trying To Kidnap 4 School Kids & Their Mum Burnt In Calabar (Graphic Photos) (8476 Views)
APGA Clothes Burnt In Nzam, Anambra As Members Welcome Tony Nwoye (Pics) / Photos Of Hausa Man Burnt In Aba Yesterday / Catholic Church And Houses Burnt In Enugu As Fulani Herdsmen Invade Communities (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Man Trying To Kidnap 4 School Kids & Their Mum Burnt In Calabar (Graphic Photos) by stephenduru: 7:58pm
As shared by Glory....
'This is the end of life for a man who slept last night,woke up this morning hoping to feel thankful for mission accomplished unfortunately,he missed his target in the process of kidnapping four kids and mother for ransom on their way to school this morning 8am,two of them were arrested and this particular one was bitten and stone to death later was burnt to ashes
whatadisgrace
life show at T.T.C Road Ikot Ansa Calabar'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/man-who-attempts-to-kidnap-four-school.html?m=1
1 Share
|Re: Man Trying To Kidnap 4 School Kids & Their Mum Burnt In Calabar (Graphic Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 7:59pm
|Re: Man Trying To Kidnap 4 School Kids & Their Mum Burnt In Calabar (Graphic Photos) by favourmic(m): 7:59pm
and that is the end of their story........
nah So hell fire welcome them.......
|Re: Man Trying To Kidnap 4 School Kids & Their Mum Burnt In Calabar (Graphic Photos) by stephenduru: 8:00pm
|Re: Man Trying To Kidnap 4 School Kids & Their Mum Burnt In Calabar (Graphic Photos) by slimfairboy(m): 8:05pm
All for the money!!
All for the #Christmas show offs...
Shout to Floyd Mayweather!
Legit spender!!
GOD, I dey beg u...just 3% of Mayweather's riches, BABA e no 2much, i promise to do well and i go fit control am! Thank You In Advance...
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Trying To Kidnap 4 School Kids & Their Mum Burnt In Calabar (Graphic Photos) by uzoormah(m): 8:08pm
na waoooooo
|Re: Man Trying To Kidnap 4 School Kids & Their Mum Burnt In Calabar (Graphic Photos) by sarrki(m): 8:10pm
It may also be false accusation
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Trying To Kidnap 4 School Kids & Their Mum Burnt In Calabar (Graphic Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 8:11pm
What a sad end!
Crime does not pay.
|Re: Man Trying To Kidnap 4 School Kids & Their Mum Burnt In Calabar (Graphic Photos) by sarrki(m): 8:12pm
The story is not complete
Kidnapped with wat Gin , Car, bike or what ?
This is half baked reporting
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Man Trying To Kidnap 4 School Kids & Their Mum Burnt In Calabar (Graphic Photos) by UbanmeUdie: 8:17pm
Crime and criminality never pays!
Those who set him ablaze should have done a perfect job by making sure no trace of the criminal remains but his ashes which the wind would blow in the direction of sarrki's hut.
Thank God, the world is one criminal less today.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Trying To Kidnap 4 School Kids & Their Mum Burnt In Calabar (Graphic Photos) by oodualover: 8:19pm
Niger area!!! Ilu eshe!!! I will be leaving Nigeria finally by next year summer. I just can't wait. Fuccked up country
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Trying To Kidnap 4 School Kids & Their Mum Burnt In Calabar (Graphic Photos) by cyndy1000(f): 8:26pm
Gracious Lord help us. He should be arrested n go to jail n not burning him
5 Likes
|Re: Man Trying To Kidnap 4 School Kids & Their Mum Burnt In Calabar (Graphic Photos) by fuckingAyaya(m): 8:36pm
Double hell fire
|Re: Man Trying To Kidnap 4 School Kids & Their Mum Burnt In Calabar (Graphic Photos) by Jesse01(m): 8:43pm
oh my dey should not have burn him na dey should have hand him over to d police. wat a painful death.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Trying To Kidnap 4 School Kids & Their Mum Burnt In Calabar (Graphic Photos) by summerky: 8:52pm
Too bad!!
|Re: Man Trying To Kidnap 4 School Kids & Their Mum Burnt In Calabar (Graphic Photos) by DTalented(m): 8:52pm
"He was stoned to death and later burnt to ashes"
God how did we get here? Human being now take delight in killing and burning fellow human.
He attempted to kidnap for ransom but did not succeed. You caught him and killed him. Whose case is worse before man and God?
4 Likes
|Re: Man Trying To Kidnap 4 School Kids & Their Mum Burnt In Calabar (Graphic Photos) by mofedamijo: 8:52pm
Right in front of kids....omg,hatred is on the rise around the world
2 Likes
|Re: Man Trying To Kidnap 4 School Kids & Their Mum Burnt In Calabar (Graphic Photos) by yeyerolling: 8:53pm
When will tinubu get such treatment
7 Likes
|Re: Man Trying To Kidnap 4 School Kids & Their Mum Burnt In Calabar (Graphic Photos) by FUCKyouALL: 8:53pm
This should b happening in owerri. The rate of criminal activities in owerri is 100%. 80% of youths in owerri are criminals and phone snatchers! I pray to hear this in owerri. Amen
1 Like
|Re: Man Trying To Kidnap 4 School Kids & Their Mum Burnt In Calabar (Graphic Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 8:54pm
"Was bitten and stone to death".... NA WA OO!!
4 Likes
|Re: Man Trying To Kidnap 4 School Kids & Their Mum Burnt In Calabar (Graphic Photos) by Marcofranz(m): 8:54pm
Mamma mia, they shouldn't have burnt him na. How can someone be this heartless roasting a fellow human and they seem comfortable watching.
1 Like
|Re: Man Trying To Kidnap 4 School Kids & Their Mum Burnt In Calabar (Graphic Photos) by drizslim(m): 8:54pm
I don't support kidnapping neither do I support lynching!
I don't like what I hate
2 Likes
|Re: Man Trying To Kidnap 4 School Kids & Their Mum Burnt In Calabar (Graphic Photos) by mofedamijo: 8:54pm
oodualover:Safe journey bro,dont 4get home nevertheless,il b out permanently soonest too.........e hav taya mi
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Man Trying To Kidnap 4 School Kids & Their Mum Burnt In Calabar (Graphic Photos) by cashlurd(m): 8:55pm
An eye for an eye
A tooth for a tooth
He who lives by the sword shall die by the sword.
Nobody should come here and start ranting rubbish about how "barbaric" the act is. If he is left to the law to be dealt with, he won't get adequate judgment.
|Re: Man Trying To Kidnap 4 School Kids & Their Mum Burnt In Calabar (Graphic Photos) by tiswell(m): 8:55pm
Unam ikot
|Re: Man Trying To Kidnap 4 School Kids & Their Mum Burnt In Calabar (Graphic Photos) by epospiky(m): 8:56pm
Gruesome
1 Like
|Re: Man Trying To Kidnap 4 School Kids & Their Mum Burnt In Calabar (Graphic Photos) by anonimi: 8:56pm
Jesse01:
Very true.
Burning a SUSPECT is simply the manners of primitive people who belong to lawless jungles.
While vigilance is key to our own security, we must learn to hand over SUSPECTS to the police and be ready to cooperate with them in their prosecution by giving statements and being witnesses in court.
- Kidnappers,
- Armed robbers,
- Corrupt rogues
and others living beyond their LEGITIMATE earnings and putting all of us in trouble are not ghosts.
They are just ordinary human beings like us and we should remain vigilant and report suspicious behaviour, items and expenditure plus asset acquisition with no visible source of income. Otherwise we, or someone close to us, could be the next victim.
2 Likes
|Re: Man Trying To Kidnap 4 School Kids & Their Mum Burnt In Calabar (Graphic Photos) by Bizzysmitty: 8:56pm
Jungle justice !
|Re: Man Trying To Kidnap 4 School Kids & Their Mum Burnt In Calabar (Graphic Photos) by SirLakes: 8:57pm
Chai!!
See as them roast person like yam
|Re: Man Trying To Kidnap 4 School Kids & Their Mum Burnt In Calabar (Graphic Photos) by Lothario(m): 8:57pm
Na sh!t dey dat guy yansh so
|Re: Man Trying To Kidnap 4 School Kids & Their Mum Burnt In Calabar (Graphic Photos) by loneatar: 8:58pm
He really die a painful death
|Re: Man Trying To Kidnap 4 School Kids & Their Mum Burnt In Calabar (Graphic Photos) by Follysho707: 8:59pm
slimfairboy:
Yaba-Left V.I.P
Osun Monarch Badly Beaten Over A Piece Of Land / Akure Robbery Pictures[be Warned: Nasty Pictures] / Thamesmead (aka "Little Lagos"): The Fraud Capital Of The Uk
Viewing this topic: wwhale(m), rukz, Shirer(m), TonyCizzy, Martin0(m), Freciprocal, shanga, EGBAX(m), Ayodeledadajoel, noblebaba, potentialOAU(m), Mobuoy19, Henry1006(m), ayoalabi(m), mrsakz(m), dyoungforester(m), tfelicityk, Goodplace, Adekdammy, IamSINZ(m), bboyZ, oloopee, Amedu3, Totleowi(m), colon(m), Musharraf, veron007, wealth499(m), EmmyOD(m), magnum247, Jackeeh(m), Gbolahan111, Amacaco, Indomixx, slimmaintenance(m), Fredosky247(m), Betty4U, Biodun1234, StCapital, ettybaba(m), babeicent, pilarnig(m), Kennydoc(m), Progenitor52, Kenny4lyfe(m), bobbybiggs(m), YOUNGKAHUNA, Bombastik, oloriLFC(f), myke92(m), eliabah12(f), Follysho707, sonofthunder, sirZoulahy, godfatherx, gentle136(m), prosperofficial(m), MezieFresh, cristen(m), oribi(m), Mohhitt, kokosheen(m), Authentic43, yommitte00(m), OTUNBAODUNARO(m), GodblessNig247(m), HEEBRAHIIM(m), dopeboi142, RealDonaldTrump(m), cydophobia(m), olusteady79, kkboy(m), MrMystrO(m), TLona(m), Adiahaakwaibom1(f), kingDavidda1st(m), Aladine(m), Kockane(m), samtex10(m), Achillesdam500(m), hizick14(m), emmykendo, Sirevangel(m), Jagabanj(f), Kemimarch16(f), Sewgon79(m), Faithscharms2(f), Ayukbiz(m), BeeBeeOoh(m), mummygreg, Bhelamblog, Tdarry, edward1984(m), monalsian(f), ckiel, ny2kx1, WilliamPossible(m), olyvera4u, jahson19(m), Olanireti(m), LexMacquin(m), Optimisticgondy(m), lipopo, geemarock, samyyoung1(m), JesusIgot, petertamtam6(m), isjames(m), Funkyswagzz(m), DIVFAVOR(m), unbeatablerosak(f), Plusstreet(m), Zico5(m), ggoldmine, 4starstunna(m), Talk2prof, lacheery, Tamad(m), dboyoji, VanBommel(m), meezynetwork(m), whitering, Yaboski and 172 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 37