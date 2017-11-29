₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,919,912 members, 3,941,445 topics. Date: Wednesday, 29 November 2017 at 09:33 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Video Of The Physically Challenged Woman That Killed Her Newborn Baby In Delta (5541 Views)
How 17-Year-old Girl Killed Her 20-Year-old Boyfriend In Lagos / Woman Kills Her Newborn Baby To Become Rich In Nasarawa / 4-Year-Old Girl Killed & Her Blood Sprinkled On Ogun Shrine (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Video Of The Physically Challenged Woman That Killed Her Newborn Baby In Delta by austonclint(m): 8:09pm
Read what Ohwo posted on his wall:
Wonders they say will never end, some of these wonders happens beyond human imagination, just like in this case of homicide. A well calculated plans been executed by One Miss Elohoh who is within her late 20s and resides with her mother and siblings at No 1 omohwovo street,Iwhrekpokpo in ughelli North.
Miss Elohoh who is a physically challenged and also a plantain chips seller, murdered her child after delivery today 27th Nov 2017 in her home.
WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xEVwMAwMtWk
Report has it that she put to bed a handsome boy late in the evening of yesterday in her house without aid or assistance from neighbor’s or midwife. But the cry of the baby attracted the attention of one of the neighbor’s, who call on others on the suppose good news. On arrival they saw that the door was locked and Miss Elohoh refuse to open the door but on persistent one of the siblings opened. The kind hearted neighbor’s did a marathon in getting some of the needed materials likes cloths and food for the baby and mother since she didn't buy any. Jubilation was agog celebrating the arrival of the bouncing baby boy most especially from a physical challenged person not knowing that miss Elohoh has evil intentions for the child.
After the celebration everyone went home leaving Elohoh and one of the siblings since the mom was not around that day hoping to check on her in the morning. As faithful as the neighbors they came in the morning to see how Elohoh and her baby was doing only to find out that there was no baby anywhere. They asked Elohoh about the child where she claim that the father came late in the night and took the baby away having noticed that the child was not breathing well as claimed by her.
The neighbor’s could not believe the story Elohoh gave and decided to interrogate her, she held on to the same story but one of them suggested that the sibling will give a better story of what actually happened to the child.
And now this is the story as told by him. He said late in the night when everyone was gone, Elohor boiled warm water and forced it on the child to kill him but the child could not take much which ended up burning the entire mouth of the day old child as If that was not enough when the child defied death, she took a rag and tired it around the child nose and mouth which suffocated the child to death. When she noticed that the child was dead she took the corpses and put him on the sack loaded the sack with refuse and plantain pills then gave it to an insane man to throw off early in the morning as refuse.
On hearing this, the whole neighborhood was filled with sadness of this evil act done by this woman. Searched was made to all the refuse dump around and finally the corpse of the child was seen with scares and bruises as confessed by the siblings confirming what he has told them.
As when this report was filled this evil woman has been handed over to security agents at B division of the police force for further investigation and actions also the father of the child is still unknown as she refuse to confess who impregnated her, and also neither the mother or father has shown up.
Again wonders will never end..... Only God will help us
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1958829440799548&id=100000175328605&refid=17
See her Photos in earlier thread . http://www.nairaland.com/4204325/physically-challenged-lady-kills-baby
|Re: Video Of The Physically Challenged Woman That Killed Her Newborn Baby In Delta by delishpot: 8:19pm
Sad
2 Likes
|Re: Video Of The Physically Challenged Woman That Killed Her Newborn Baby In Delta by zeekeyboy: 8:38pm
Nawa......... Speechless
The person below me should have something to say
1 Like
|Re: Video Of The Physically Challenged Woman That Killed Her Newborn Baby In Delta by admissionrunz: 8:39pm
buhari why? ����
2 Likes
|Re: Video Of The Physically Challenged Woman That Killed Her Newborn Baby In Delta by Silentscreamer(f): 8:39pm
1 Like
|Re: Video Of The Physically Challenged Woman That Killed Her Newborn Baby In Delta by austonclint(m): 8:39pm
chai
1 Like
|Re: Video Of The Physically Challenged Woman That Killed Her Newborn Baby In Delta by maryjan8(f): 8:40pm
Too bad
1 Like
|Re: Video Of The Physically Challenged Woman That Killed Her Newborn Baby In Delta by Chrisrare: 8:40pm
better dat way than for d child to come into dis world to suffer.
1 Like
|Re: Video Of The Physically Challenged Woman That Killed Her Newborn Baby In Delta by Kokaine(m): 8:40pm
i wonder who........
|Re: Video Of The Physically Challenged Woman That Killed Her Newborn Baby In Delta by kingjosephat(m): 8:42pm
Unbelievable
|Re: Video Of The Physically Challenged Woman That Killed Her Newborn Baby In Delta by pamzyjbn(m): 8:42pm
God help Nigeria please God help Nigeria please
|Re: Video Of The Physically Challenged Woman That Killed Her Newborn Baby In Delta by ajibolabd: 8:42pm
stone her to death! she's an abomination to humanity.
|Re: Video Of The Physically Challenged Woman That Killed Her Newborn Baby In Delta by fizzy94(m): 8:42pm
This life...... We are nothing but pencils in the hands of the Creator.
|Re: Video Of The Physically Challenged Woman That Killed Her Newborn Baby In Delta by leezzz: 8:42pm
austonclint:mental illness tbh
2 Likes
|Re: Video Of The Physically Challenged Woman That Killed Her Newborn Baby In Delta by Nawteemaxie(m): 8:44pm
D
|Re: Video Of The Physically Challenged Woman That Killed Her Newborn Baby In Delta by Blissbeatz(m): 8:45pm
Short of words.... Duno wat to say
|Re: Video Of The Physically Challenged Woman That Killed Her Newborn Baby In Delta by Adorable90(f): 8:46pm
Woman u carried that child in ur womb for nine months.even in ur condition u still get mind to do bad.this one weak me ooo.
|Re: Video Of The Physically Challenged Woman That Killed Her Newborn Baby In Delta by seunmohmoh(f): 8:47pm
worst news of d year
|Re: Video Of The Physically Challenged Woman That Killed Her Newborn Baby In Delta by Marcofranz(m): 8:47pm
She is mentally unstable that's all I can say .
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Video Of The Physically Challenged Woman That Killed Her Newborn Baby In Delta by sajb(m): 8:49pm
Evil everywhere....
The blood of Abel cried for vengeance
This is why God is "Mercy" by His Divine Nature....
The Blood of Jesus pleaded for Mercy
|Re: Video Of The Physically Challenged Woman That Killed Her Newborn Baby In Delta by LEXYCOM: 8:51pm
But which Alhaji get mind sleep with this wonan I has to be from behind
|Re: Video Of The Physically Challenged Woman That Killed Her Newborn Baby In Delta by UbanmeUdie: 8:53pm
Monsters don't keep their babies, they kill them.
I would have been surprised if she didn't.
The man whose preek drilled her well is quite mercy and wicked.
The baby died a hero!
|Re: Video Of The Physically Challenged Woman That Killed Her Newborn Baby In Delta by seXytOhbAd(m): 8:54pm
Post partum psychosis
|Re: Video Of The Physically Challenged Woman That Killed Her Newborn Baby In Delta by summerky: 8:56pm
Chrisrare:
Don't say that no matter what the baby will definitely survive
|Re: Video Of The Physically Challenged Woman That Killed Her Newborn Baby In Delta by zaramgrand(f): 9:00pm
Maybe the situation surrounding her pregnancy is a horrible one
She must have been raped or abused which ended up in pregnancy and she transferred the anger to the poor child.
Chai, but the love Bond between mother and child should ended whatever bitterness she bears within her but what can I say, RIP little one. U came through the wrong hand
|Re: Video Of The Physically Challenged Woman That Killed Her Newborn Baby In Delta by Cantona25(m): 9:01pm
admissionrunz:so what has buhari got to do wt dis?... Abeg shift, nxt coment pls...
|Re: Video Of The Physically Challenged Woman That Killed Her Newborn Baby In Delta by bid4rich(m): 9:03pm
Chrisrare:
Is that what you would have done?
|Re: Video Of The Physically Challenged Woman That Killed Her Newborn Baby In Delta by dominique(f): 9:04pm
The poor baby really suffered before succumbing. His evil mother first tried to force hot water down his throat burning his tongue in the process then went on to suffocate him . That she devil has no business being on this earth anymore
|Re: Video Of The Physically Challenged Woman That Killed Her Newborn Baby In Delta by FRANKOSKI(m): 9:04pm
SO MUCH ABOMINATIONS THESE DAYS
|Re: Video Of The Physically Challenged Woman That Killed Her Newborn Baby In Delta by NoBorders(m): 9:10pm
This is heart breaking No mercy among the baying crowd. It's painful to watch.
|Re: Video Of The Physically Challenged Woman That Killed Her Newborn Baby In Delta by MVLOX(m): 9:13pm
Na who give her belly commit the biggest crime self...
|Re: Video Of The Physically Challenged Woman That Killed Her Newborn Baby In Delta by vchykp(m): 9:14pm
Chrisrare:are you suffering?
Bloody Valentine: 2 Unilag Students Killed In Cult Clash Over Female Student / Supreme Court Okays Death For 2 Robbers / SEE The Pastor Who Runs The Ritualists Church In Lagos
Viewing this topic: Coolis, Waxydeezee, enymoney1, uniquelyme(f), lacrimm(f), Juell(m), ZACHIE, sajb(m), ReneeNuttall(f), LanreGH(m), Ukododondon, wiseone10, kembanky(f), Flexlord2, Morkavictor, Goldengold2(f), darleenteen(m), Aloain, kanayogod(m), frugal(m), bola565, bobmarcell(m), lovingstar(f), stonedigital, doubler(m), AuroraB(f), oloshelu1, MrRitchie, zeekeyboy, immex2(m), etenyong(m), greatjoey, Twogreatnations, Pheals(f), cityofindustry, ismailibnbashir, uchbiz, Martoski007, Edet08(m), perezuche(m), Ten06, pamzyjbn(m), alklas(m), dopemama, Adetoposh(f), thaotech(m), cozyfbaby, Samsantos9(m), econity(m), Adenike775(f), LeediaLee(f), Brown152(m) and 117 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13