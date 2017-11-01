₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,919,961 members, 3,941,593 topics. Date: Wednesday, 29 November 2017 at 11:39 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / Balmoral Organizes 3-Day International Drinks Festival In Lagos (Photos) (5143 Views)
Couple Wed: No Wedding Gown, No Cake, Rice, Wine, Chicken, Soft Drinks (Photo) / First Photos From Eyo Festival In Lagos / Lady Puts Drinks In Her Bag At A Wedding. What's Wrong With The Photo? (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Balmoral Organizes 3-Day International Drinks Festival In Lagos (Photos) by GLeesMODEL(m): 9:39pm
Balmoral Exploits The $40 Billion Nigerian Drinks Industry
http://www.alexreports.info/2017/11/wow-balmoral-exploits-40-billion.html?m=0
|Re: Balmoral Organizes 3-Day International Drinks Festival In Lagos (Photos) by GLeesMODEL(m): 9:40pm
@alexreports
|Re: Balmoral Organizes 3-Day International Drinks Festival In Lagos (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 10:01pm
Adamu added: “This is the first event you are going to be seeing a Diageo opposite a Remy Martins; a Nigerian Breweries beside Guinness, Coke beside Pepsi, It is good for the consumers. A lot of people drink wine in this country, they don’t even know what they are drinking. There are a lot of people who don’t have a choice of drink, they just take whatever they see. With proper education, which is why we have the Masterclasses you will be able to understand; from tasting of wine to food pairing- don’t expect to be have Amala with wine. The experts will teach what goes with Amala; and what goes with other wine things."
|Re: Balmoral Organizes 3-Day International Drinks Festival In Lagos (Photos) by Nostradamu(m): 10:09pm
Story for the Gods, drink na drink. Weda with Amala, Iyan, Fufu etc, all na for stepping down.
<p>Shikena</P>
|Re: Balmoral Organizes 3-Day International Drinks Festival In Lagos (Photos) by Super1759: 10:10pm
'f
|Re: Balmoral Organizes 3-Day International Drinks Festival In Lagos (Photos) by nictech: 10:10pm
RIP
|Re: Balmoral Organizes 3-Day International Drinks Festival In Lagos (Photos) by nairavsdollars: 10:10pm
Ambode should ban this event. All these drunk partipants will cause accident on our roads
1 Like
|Re: Balmoral Organizes 3-Day International Drinks Festival In Lagos (Photos) by Spanner4(m): 10:10pm
U mean am......
|Re: Balmoral Organizes 3-Day International Drinks Festival In Lagos (Photos) by ladensmith(m): 10:11pm
ok
|Re: Balmoral Organizes 3-Day International Drinks Festival In Lagos (Photos) by Follysho707: 10:11pm
nairavsdollars:
Yaba-Left MVP
|Re: Balmoral Organizes 3-Day International Drinks Festival In Lagos (Photos) by Bodmas60(m): 10:12pm
Hmmm.. let's drink to stupor!!
1 Like
|Re: Balmoral Organizes 3-Day International Drinks Festival In Lagos (Photos) by gudnex22(m): 10:13pm
nictech:seconded
|Re: Balmoral Organizes 3-Day International Drinks Festival In Lagos (Photos) by Khaliyah(m): 10:15pm
Make kwale boys nor catch una, cus the organizers of the event go wreck!!!
1 Like
|Re: Balmoral Organizes 3-Day International Drinks Festival In Lagos (Photos) by Keywordconcept(m): 10:18pm
I find this funny
|Re: Balmoral Organizes 3-Day International Drinks Festival In Lagos (Photos) by HarkymTheOracle(m): 10:19pm
Tagbo for like this kind tin..
God forgive me.
RIP Tagbo
|Re: Balmoral Organizes 3-Day International Drinks Festival In Lagos (Photos) by PrinceIkye: 10:22pm
What should we [/color]do in this country than to drink off our complaints.[color=#006600]
|Re: Balmoral Organizes 3-Day International Drinks Festival In Lagos (Photos) by oochi123(f): 10:25pm
Make Una drink small small o.we no wan hear another story o.awoof don show
|Re: Balmoral Organizes 3-Day International Drinks Festival In Lagos (Photos) by Seequadry(m): 10:33pm
Lol... Am going with my wobe bag
|Re: Balmoral Organizes 3-Day International Drinks Festival In Lagos (Photos) by SweetJoystick(m): 10:34pm
See how she be like masquerade all in the name of make up
|Re: Balmoral Organizes 3-Day International Drinks Festival In Lagos (Photos) by chyckxx(m): 10:42pm
Khaliyah:Na Kwale boys drink pass?
|Re: Balmoral Organizes 3-Day International Drinks Festival In Lagos (Photos) by Khaliyah(m): 10:53pm
chyckxx:Boss Niggas overthere drink like madt
|Re: Balmoral Organizes 3-Day International Drinks Festival In Lagos (Photos) by skillful01: 11:04pm
Free drink
Waffi go storm Lag.
|Re: Balmoral Organizes 3-Day International Drinks Festival In Lagos (Photos) by pol23: 11:07pm
Dem no publicise the event well oo..
People like me for take 3 days leave..
|Re: Balmoral Organizes 3-Day International Drinks Festival In Lagos (Photos) by Realhommie(m): 11:17pm
Khaliyah:Na beer dem for dey smart, dem dey drink beer like fish.
|Re: Balmoral Organizes 3-Day International Drinks Festival In Lagos (Photos) by Lilimax(f): 11:26pm
Proverb 31:6 - Give strong drinks to him that is ready to perish and strong wine this a bitter soul.my
***Davido three late friends are still come on my mind***
(0) (Reply)
Happy Birthday Iice! / Wedding In Lagos - Nice Wedding Venue / Amstel Malta Box Office Auditions
Viewing this topic: COFOLAND(m), Lilimax(f), Mexyz(m), Omotee10, iAmucheemma(m), june007(f), Apewa, Adexvicky(f), lordbest(m), bukalis(m), Bambless1(m), Navar(m), umuh, Lanceslot(m), lilmarley(m), iamdee17(f), moshino(m), Pharukbhankz(m), Demex40(m), EASYSHO, kopite(m), mikkyphp(m), Moshopuma(m), chinex276(m), Ttrrffyyghuuh and 44 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20