Nigerian Mother In U.S Navy And Her Son Reunite After 7 Months In Sea (Photos) by Priscy01(f): 3:52am
Mother’s Love they say, is unquantifiable!
This photo taken by Jessica L. Dowell shows the emotional moment a Nigerian woman serving in the U.S Navy reunites with her family at Naval Station, Norfolk.
It has since gone viral on social media…
The woman, identified as Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class, Amanda Odukwu was away aboard the USS George H.W Bush for seven months and she couldn’t contain her joy as she hugs her son upon her safe return.
Re: Nigerian Mother In U.S Navy And Her Son Reunite After 7 Months In Sea (Photos) by marshalldgreat: 4:09am
Wow... Nothing compares to mother's love
Re: Nigerian Mother In U.S Navy And Her Son Reunite After 7 Months In Sea (Photos) by IamIBK: 4:24am
wake me when it makes front-page
Re: Nigerian Mother In U.S Navy And Her Son Reunite After 7 Months In Sea (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 4:32am
So touching !
Re: Nigerian Mother In U.S Navy And Her Son Reunite After 7 Months In Sea (Photos) by Lionbite(m): 4:46am
The Joy of motherhood
Re: Nigerian Mother In U.S Navy And Her Son Reunite After 7 Months In Sea (Photos) by Topestbilly(m): 4:51am
Awwnnn!
Re: Nigerian Mother In U.S Navy And Her Son Reunite After 7 Months In Sea (Photos) by kabayomi(m): 5:10am
Wow
Re: Nigerian Mother In U.S Navy And Her Son Reunite After 7 Months In Sea (Photos) by Smellymouth: 5:42am
After GOD'S love , mother's love is the next unconditional love..
Special shallat to all mothers out there ...
But no joy is greater than coming from a distant journey and finding out you have light...
Re: Nigerian Mother In U.S Navy And Her Son Reunite After 7 Months In Sea (Photos) by KendrickAyomide(m): 5:44am
Wow amazing love
Re: Nigerian Mother In U.S Navy And Her Son Reunite After 7 Months In Sea (Photos) by maxnedu11(m): 6:26am
the first time I went to uni my mom kept calling every day at some point I became tired of her call, fastforward years after if I don't hear from her for a while I will start seeing her in my dreams.. there is the great bond of love between mother and child.
shout-out to all mother's.
after the sacrifice of Jesus yours comes next.
Re: Nigerian Mother In U.S Navy And Her Son Reunite After 7 Months In Sea (Photos) by purem(m): 6:56am
lemme upload foto to backup mother's love you guys are talking about......
Re: Nigerian Mother In U.S Navy And Her Son Reunite After 7 Months In Sea (Photos) by ibkkk(f): 7:10am
So emotional.
Re: Nigerian Mother In U.S Navy And Her Son Reunite After 7 Months In Sea (Photos) by Keneking: 7:36am
Mynd44 day don break oh
Re: Nigerian Mother In U.S Navy And Her Son Reunite After 7 Months In Sea (Photos) by Edoloaded: 7:50am
Re: Nigerian Mother In U.S Navy And Her Son Reunite After 7 Months In Sea (Photos) by lereinter(m): 7:50am
the armed forces is not a joke
women involved are strong
Re: Nigerian Mother In U.S Navy And Her Son Reunite After 7 Months In Sea (Photos) by dfrost: 8:29am
purem:
The mumsy don collect all the pain nah.
Re: Nigerian Mother In U.S Navy And Her Son Reunite After 7 Months In Sea (Photos) by angelbulksms: 8:41am
Lionbite:
Always so lovely
Re: Nigerian Mother In U.S Navy And Her Son Reunite After 7 Months In Sea (Photos) by Lacomus(m): 8:43am
Reminds me of my mum
Re: Nigerian Mother In U.S Navy And Her Son Reunite After 7 Months In Sea (Photos) by sajb(m): 8:43am
To me, Mother's are the best creatures....
Some will do anything because of their children....
They are emotionally stronger than men....
and I see love especially in my mom...
Re: Nigerian Mother In U.S Navy And Her Son Reunite After 7 Months In Sea (Photos) by sisisioge: 8:43am
Welcome maama
Re: Nigerian Mother In U.S Navy And Her Son Reunite After 7 Months In Sea (Photos) by dwentko: 8:43am
No love like a mothers love for her child
Re: Nigerian Mother In U.S Navy And Her Son Reunite After 7 Months In Sea (Photos) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 8:43am
Mother’s Love they say, is unquantifiable!
................ You can say that again.
Nothing like mothers love. ....
Re: Nigerian Mother In U.S Navy And Her Son Reunite After 7 Months In Sea (Photos) by Amarabae(f): 8:44am
Aww.so touching.
I love my little baby boy too and I don't joke with him.
So precious to me.
Lols .
We mothers are the best.
Argue with your shadow.
Re: Nigerian Mother In U.S Navy And Her Son Reunite After 7 Months In Sea (Photos) by bastien: 8:44am
Lovely, in naija? Hell no.... Them no go allow the family members enter naval station or naval base apapa for home coming or welcome back
Re: Nigerian Mother In U.S Navy And Her Son Reunite After 7 Months In Sea (Photos) by nairanaira12: 8:44am
marshalldgreat:
Your statement doesn't correlate with the story. A father too could miss his kids after being away for long.
Re: Nigerian Mother In U.S Navy And Her Son Reunite After 7 Months In Sea (Photos) by Rainmania: 8:45am
She is an American
Re: Nigerian Mother In U.S Navy And Her Son Reunite After 7 Months In Sea (Photos) by broadally26: 8:45am
Re: Nigerian Mother In U.S Navy And Her Son Reunite After 7 Months In Sea (Photos) by dheespectre: 8:46am
Re: Nigerian Mother In U.S Navy And Her Son Reunite After 7 Months In Sea (Photos) by alan056: 8:47am
That is a bittersweet experience
Re: Nigerian Mother In U.S Navy And Her Son Reunite After 7 Months In Sea (Photos) by money121(m): 8:47am
Iya ni Wura
