This photo taken by Jessica L. Dowell shows the emotional moment a Nigerian woman serving in the U.S Navy reunites with her family at Naval Station, Norfolk.



It has since gone viral on social media…



The woman, identified as Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class, Amanda Odukwu was away aboard the USS George H.W Bush for seven months and she couldn’t contain her joy as she hugs her son upon her safe return.



Wow... Nothing compares to mother's love 11 Likes

wake me when it makes front-page

So touching ! 5 Likes

The Joy of motherhood 4 Likes

Awwnnn! 1 Like

Wow



Special shallat to all mothers out there ...



But no joy is greater than coming from a distant journey and finding out you have light... After GOD'S love , mother's love is the next unconditional love..Special shallat to all mothers out there ...But no joy is greater than coming from a distant journey and finding out you have light... 29 Likes 2 Shares

Wow amazing love 1 Like

the first time I went to uni my mom kept calling every day at some point I became tired of her call, fastforward years after if I don't hear from her for a while I will start seeing her in my dreams.. there is the great bond of love between mother and child.

shout-out to all mother's.

after the sacrifice of Jesus yours comes next. 12 Likes

lemme upload foto to backup mother's love you guys are talking about...... 28 Likes

So emotional.

Mynd44 day don break oh

the armed forces is not a joke

women involved are strong

The mumsy don collect all the pain nah. The mumsy don collect all the pain nah.

The Joy of motherhood

Always so lovely Always so lovely

Reminds me of my mum

To me, Mother's are the best creatures....

Some will do anything because of their children....

They are emotionally stronger than men....



and I see love especially in my mom...

Welcome maama

No love like a mothers love for her child

Mother’s Love they say, is unquantifiable!

................ You can say that again.



Nothing like mothers love. ....

Aww.so touching.

I love my little baby boy too and I don't joke with him.

So precious to me.

We mothers are the best.

Argue with your shadow. 1 Like

Lovely, in naija? Hell no.... Them no go allow the family members enter naval station or naval base apapa for home coming or welcome back

Wow... Nothing compares to mother's love

Your statement doesn't correlate with the story. A father too could miss his kids after being away for long. Your statement doesn't correlate with the story. A father too could miss his kids after being away for long. 1 Like

She is an American 1 Like

That is a bittersweet experience