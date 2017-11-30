₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Would You Buy This 1914 Peugeot L45 2-seater Racecar For N2.7 Billion? (photos)
The Bonhams Auction that took place in Los Angeles recently saw off the 1914 Peugeot L45 Grand Prix Two-Seater for $7.26 million (N2.7 Billion). The automobile participated in the 1916 Indianapolis 500 Mile Race, and it finished in the third position ahead of other automobiles in the race with Ralph Mulford at the wheel.
This automobile, along with several others made by the French automaker, called the shot in motorsports all through the early 1900s. A similar car to the 1914 Peugeot L45 bore Jules Goux to victory at the Indianapolis endurance race in 1913.
The initial engine in the L45 Grand Prix Two-Seater race car was a 3.0-liter engine but was later replaced with a 4.5-liter 4-cylinder engine bearing four valves per cylinder and dual overhead camshafts, able to generate up to 112 hp at 2,800 rpm.
Furthermore, the ancient racecar features mechanical drum brakes at its four corners, as well as live front & rare axles and semi-elliptical leaf spring suspension.
Would you buy it for N2.7Billion? Tell us in the comment section.
https://autojosh.com/buy-1914-peugeot-l45-2-seater-racecar-n2-7-billion-photos/
Re: Would You Buy This 1914 Peugeot L45 2-seater Racecar For N2.7 Billion? (photos)
NO, THANK YOU SIR!
Re: Would You Buy This 1914 Peugeot L45 2-seater Racecar For N2.7 Billion? (photos)
Say wah??
2.7billion naira. Amount that almost equate the federal allocation of some states... for this Vintage Junk!!!!
Noooooo!!!!
Would you have preferred an old walkie-talkie to a Samsung Galaxy S8?
Re: Would You Buy This 1914 Peugeot L45 2-seater Racecar For N2.7 Billion? (photos)
I don't have that luxury of money so I can't say anything about it. And I don't see anyone that bought this as stupid fellow because only a wise man can be so rich to afford it
Re: Would You Buy This 1914 Peugeot L45 2-seater Racecar For N2.7 Billion? (photos)
No
Re: Would You Buy This 1914 Peugeot L45 2-seater Racecar For N2.7 Billion? (photos)
Yes, and I'd resell it by putting it up for auctioning
Re: Would You Buy This 1914 Peugeot L45 2-seater Racecar For N2.7 Billion? (photos)
Which kind rubbish be dis
Re: Would You Buy This 1914 Peugeot L45 2-seater Racecar For N2.7 Billion? (photos)
Buy it for what? ask Dangote first
Re: Would You Buy This 1914 Peugeot L45 2-seater Racecar For N2.7 Billion? (photos)
AutoJoshNG that car had better be the key to eternal life...
Re: Would You Buy This 1914 Peugeot L45 2-seater Racecar For N2.7 Billion? (photos)
No
Re: Would You Buy This 1914 Peugeot L45 2-seater Racecar For N2.7 Billion? (photos)
I dey craze.... Why me go waste moni, rather go buy house for lekki
Re: Would You Buy This 1914 Peugeot L45 2-seater Racecar For N2.7 Billion? (photos)
God reject
Re: Would You Buy This 1914 Peugeot L45 2-seater Racecar For N2.7 Billion? (photos)
what's the big deal if I have 30billion in the account that am not using again
Re: Would You Buy This 1914 Peugeot L45 2-seater Racecar For N2.7 Billion? (photos)
My boyfriend will buy it just for me
Re: Would You Buy This 1914 Peugeot L45 2-seater Racecar For N2.7 Billion? (photos)
I know a pastor who will
Re: Would You Buy This 1914 Peugeot L45 2-seater Racecar For N2.7 Billion? (photos)
God punish anybody wey go use im money buy that trash
Re: Would You Buy This 1914 Peugeot L45 2-seater Racecar For N2.7 Billion? (photos)
I don't think you know what is 2.7 billion no be million, remove it from 30 billion you will know how much is remaining
Re: Would You Buy This 1914 Peugeot L45 2-seater Racecar For N2.7 Billion? (photos)
Re: Would You Buy This 1914 Peugeot L45 2-seater Racecar For N2.7 Billion? (photos)
And someone decides to insult my conscience. Autojosh why?
Re: Would You Buy This 1914 Peugeot L45 2-seater Racecar For N2.7 Billion? (photos)
Stupid Post
Re: Would You Buy This 1914 Peugeot L45 2-seater Racecar For N2.7 Billion? (photos)
Yes sir.
In fact, I'm buying 2...
What's tha business?
Re: Would You Buy This 1914 Peugeot L45 2-seater Racecar For N2.7 Billion? (photos)
I dey craze?
Re: Would You Buy This 1914 Peugeot L45 2-seater Racecar For N2.7 Billion? (photos)
even if I have the money I won't. I'm not a fan of antiques.
Re: Would You Buy This 1914 Peugeot L45 2-seater Racecar For N2.7 Billion? (photos)
not at all.
Re: Would You Buy This 1914 Peugeot L45 2-seater Racecar For N2.7 Billion? (photos)
chijiokeport123:bro stake and win alone, just stake 1 mill and win 2 or 3,you don't need anyone to buy games from you to get rich since your source is sure
Re: Would You Buy This 1914 Peugeot L45 2-seater Racecar For N2.7 Billion? (photos)
I would rather commit duodenum suicide than to open my eyes to buy it.
Re: Would You Buy This 1914 Peugeot L45 2-seater Racecar For N2.7 Billion? (photos)
Am I mad..?
Re: Would You Buy This 1914 Peugeot L45 2-seater Racecar For N2.7 Billion? (photos)
Hell No
Re: Would You Buy This 1914 Peugeot L45 2-seater Racecar For N2.7 Billion? (photos)
lol.
seems them guy I quoted got his post deleted.
Re: Would You Buy This 1914 Peugeot L45 2-seater Racecar For N2.7 Billion? (photos)
when my sanity is still intact...
