Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / Would You Buy This 1914 Peugeot L45 2-seater Racecar For N2.7 Billion? (photos) (11390 Views)

N108m 2018 Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo Evo Racecar (photos) / Would You Buy This Mclaren F1 For N5.8 Billion? (photos) / Would You Buy This Yellow Ferrari Sergio For N1.8 Billion? (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





This automobile, along with several others made by the French automaker, called the shot in motorsports all through the early 1900s. A similar car to the 1914 Peugeot L45 bore Jules Goux to victory at the Indianapolis endurance race in 1913.



The initial engine in the L45 Grand Prix Two-Seater race car was a 3.0-liter engine but was later replaced with a 4.5-liter 4-cylinder engine bearing four valves per cylinder and dual overhead camshafts, able to generate up to 112 hp at 2,800 rpm.



Furthermore, the ancient racecar features mechanical drum brakes at its four corners, as well as live front & rare axles and semi-elliptical leaf spring suspension.



Would you buy it for N2.7Billion? Tell us in the comment section.



Don’t forget to like, rate and share.



https://autojosh.com/buy-1914-peugeot-l45-2-seater-racecar-n2-7-billion-photos/ The Bonhams Auction that took place in Los Angeles recently saw off the 1914 Peugeot L45 Grand Prix Two-Seater for $7.26 million (N2.7 Billion). The automobile participated in the 1916 Indianapolis 500 Mile Race, and it finished in the third position ahead of other automobiles in the race with Ralph Mulford at the wheel.This automobile, along with several others made by the French automaker, called the shot in motorsports all through the early 1900s. A similar car to the 1914 Peugeot L45 bore Jules Goux to victory at the Indianapolis endurance race in 1913.The initial engine in the L45 Grand Prix Two-Seater race car was a 3.0-liter engine but was later replaced with a 4.5-liter 4-cylinder engine bearing four valves per cylinder and dual overhead camshafts, able to generate up to 112 hp at 2,800 rpm.Furthermore, the ancient racecar features mechanical drum brakes at its four corners, as well as live front & rare axles and semi-elliptical leaf spring suspension.Would you buy it for N2.7Billion? Tell us in the comment section.Don’t forget to like, rate and share. 1 Like 3 Shares

NO, THANK YOU SIR! 20 Likes 2 Shares





Say wah??



2.7billion naira. Amount that almost equate the federal allocation of some states... for this Vintage Junk!!!!



Noooooo!!!!



AutoJoshNG



Would you have preferred an old walkie-talkie to a Samsung Galaxy S8? Say wah??2.7billion naira. Amount that almost equate the federal allocation of some states... for this Vintage Junk!!!!Noooooo!!!!AutoJoshNGWould you have preferred an old walkie-talkie to a Samsung Galaxy S8? 32 Likes

I don't have that luxury of money so I can't say anything about it. And I don't see anyone that bought this as stupid fellow because only a wise man can be so rich to afford it 5 Likes

No

Yes, and I'd resell it by putting it up for auctioning

Which kind rubbish be dis

Buy it for what? ask Dangote first





AutoJoshNG that car had better be the key to eternal life... 6 Likes

No

I dey craze.... Why me go waste moni, rather go buy house for lekki 1 Like 1 Share

God reject

what's the big deal if I have 30billion in the account that am not using again

My boyfriend will buy it just for me

I know a pastor who will

















God punish anybody wey go use im money buy that trash God punish anybody wey go use im money buy that trash 5 Likes

I don't think you know what is 2.7 billion no be million, remove it from 30 billion you will know how much is remaining

A

And someone decides to insult my conscience. Autojosh why?

Stupid Post



In fact, I'm buying 2...



What's tha business? Yes sir.In fact, I'm buying 2...What's tha business? 1 Like

I dey craze?

even if I have the money I won't. I'm not a fan of antiques. 1 Like

not at all.

chijiokeport123:

Give out to all who doubts my source...

see details below bro stake and win alone, just stake 1 mill and win 2 or 3,you don't need anyone to buy games from you to get rich since your source is sure bro stake and win alone, just stake 1 mill and win 2 or 3,you don't need anyone to buy games from you to get rich since your source is sure 1 Like

I would rather commit duodenum suicide than to open my eyes to buy it.

Am I mad..?

Hell No

lol.

seems them guy I quoted got his post deleted.