|Customs Provides Code For Vehicle Owners To Verify Their Customs Papers by NnamdiChidi: 10:53pm On Mar 21
The Comptroller-General of Customs, retired Col. Hameed Ali, on Tuesday announced a code number for efficient and effective vehicle duty clearance verification.
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/03/customs-service-announces-code-number-vehicle-duty-clearance-verification/
|Re: Customs Provides Code For Vehicle Owners To Verify Their Customs Papers by ademasta(m): 10:53pm On Mar 21
Great
|Re: Customs Provides Code For Vehicle Owners To Verify Their Customs Papers by dumodust(m): 11:14pm On Mar 21
Stupid move from same old troops, they should ask for a customs clearance for everything then to know if it's clearance certificate is fake- laptops, shoes, toothpick, pencils, condoms etc
Morons... they wont concentrate on doing the actual work of fighting smuggling and and entrenched corruption in the service.
And if that old man that is insulting our collective intelligence by refusing to wear uniform, a laid down principle of service, continues to flaunt his ignorant pride- sack him!!!
|Re: Customs Provides Code For Vehicle Owners To Verify Their Customs Papers by Masculity(m): 11:59pm On Mar 21
dumodust:
Sack who
Oga Ali continue doing the good work forget about the poster above me, I will take care of him.
|Re: Customs Provides Code For Vehicle Owners To Verify Their Customs Papers by SalamRushdie: 12:05am
Another stupid move ..is it my duty to know which port my car came through when i am not an importer or a car dealership . If this man is smart he will know that he should direct his activities to corrupt customs officials, the ministry of finance and car dealer
|Re: Customs Provides Code For Vehicle Owners To Verify Their Customs Papers by Munae(f): 12:10am
I made it!
|Re: Customs Provides Code For Vehicle Owners To Verify Their Customs Papers by engrfcuksmtin(m): 5:37am
Ali is developing sence gradually.
|Re: Customs Provides Code For Vehicle Owners To Verify Their Customs Papers by dumodust(m): 7:12am
Masculity:
The guy is ridiculing the country with his antics, somebody who is supposed to be serious and ethical, and you are here monkeying about for him... BMC goon... if he feels too good for the post like if rules guiding service in customs dont matter, it is a matter of principle and morality which he claims to have in abundance to retire, not flashing his supposedly fine military career in our faces as an insulting excuse. Fine military career my ass(i even wonder how many wars he fought), ordinary colonel wey full everywhere, he should even be proud that they gave him a rare brand of general, a rank unshared with his more humble higher ranked military retirees- not a mere brigadier or major-general, but a much rarer COMPTROLLER-GENERAL
|Re: Customs Provides Code For Vehicle Owners To Verify Their Customs Papers by kollynxofodile(m): 7:17am
This is a welcome development
Nigeria has been living off illegality and lawlessness.
I hope this policy is not tribalized where u c thousands checkpoints re set up in d South especially SE while u hardly c any in d North
s implemented all over the country not like others like VIO where unregistered motorcycles and try cycle re still rampant in d North while law enforcement agencies look the other way.
While in the South especially the SE law enforcement agency grow extra wing.
Last December rice duty papers comes to mind.
|Re: Customs Provides Code For Vehicle Owners To Verify Their Customs Papers by Mboi2: 7:32am
NnamdiChidi:That's what you get when you have an old man that is supposed to be resting at home as a boss.
This is rubbish. I love GEJ's idea of fighting corruption. He said that the best way to fight corruption is not by putting people in the crates but by blocking the loop holes in those institutions that dwell in corruption. What this Ali should do is to sanitize the custom and make sure no vehicle passes through without paying the appropriate duty. Who helped those car dealers to clear the cars without paying duty? Custom. Who cleared container of arms? Customs. So Ali concentrate on cleaning the custom not asking people to do this and that.
|Re: Customs Provides Code For Vehicle Owners To Verify Their Customs Papers by princemillla(m): 7:33am
The best best is to comply.... This people will not take it likely wen the nonsense verification start
|Re: Customs Provides Code For Vehicle Owners To Verify Their Customs Papers by iboboyswag(m): 7:42am
princemillla:True
|Re: Customs Provides Code For Vehicle Owners To Verify Their Customs Papers by ikp120(m): 8:22am
dumodust:
So uniform is your problem ba? Continue.
|Re: Customs Provides Code For Vehicle Owners To Verify Their Customs Papers by ikp120(m): 8:26am
SalamRushdie:This clearly shows that you neither have a car nor know how clearing of stuffs at customs works . The importation and clearance details of any car you buy are clearly stated on the car custom papers.
|Re: Customs Provides Code For Vehicle Owners To Verify Their Customs Papers by SalamRushdie: 8:32am
ikp120:
Why should i know how customs works ..For your info ever car have bought in my life was bought brand new off reputable dealeships here in Lagos and I paid in full one lump sump..i have never bought a used car so i dont even know if my papers have have any customs paper...Still bought a brand new car for my mum recently and they just sent it from a VI show room straight to her i didnt even bother loolking and the car I swear and i have not seen it till date I swear
|Re: Customs Provides Code For Vehicle Owners To Verify Their Customs Papers by Nbote(m): 8:43am
Some of U lauding dis move by d customs are jus bootlickers who think because dey don't have cars yet it doesn't concern dem... Do u ppl realize all d routes used by d so called smugglers to bring in vehicles have some form of Customs check post or d other ryt? It's dis same custom posts dat sell tags to these smugglers and all dey do is wen dey get to each post dey simply giv dem d relevant tags as evidence and any other extras dey might want and allowed to pass... Instead of blocking d numerous loopholes dat has made customs one of d most corrupt organizations in d country, dey are busy going afta private citizens who got vehicles. If u're serious about vehicle clearance den d whole process shld b synchronized.. No vehicle shld b registered without d requisite customs clearance.. Hundreds of rifles were cleared thru d customs few weeks back with d same customs claiming dey have no record of who did.. D same goes for so many other items which customs top shots are all involved in.. Let's jus stop fooling ourselves. Go to the northern bothers and see things for urself instead of coming on nairaland to impress urselves..
|Re: Customs Provides Code For Vehicle Owners To Verify Their Customs Papers by ikp120(m): 8:44am
Mboi2:
I'm sorry to sound quite harsh bro, Gej did not fight corruption AT ALL; he didn't give much fvck about it, to the extent that his wife and other family members were freely eating from the "sanctuary" illegally. That's a fact. . GEJ was a VERY liberal man like doro the cheerful giver .
There's no way, I repeat, there's no way you can place 50 people at the border without at least 15 corrupt and greedy folks being among them. If you are a Christian, you should know about Judas. There's no way to spot them EXCEPT they fail to cover their tracks properly (which hardly happens) or someone blows the whistle on them or you start to consult oracles for otumokpo, "magun" and revelations .
Bros abeg this thing make sense wella. Even in USA, there's gross corruption, but with sense and decorum . Talk about the CIA, FBI, immigration, etc, that stain is ALWAYS there but cannot be easily spotted. So all this corruption talk na wash. It's a personal decision to be corrupt or not, not a government or agency's decision.
This system is fvcking dope mehn.
|Re: Customs Provides Code For Vehicle Owners To Verify Their Customs Papers by ikp120(m): 8:50am
SalamRushdie:Bro abeg whether Tokunbo or tear leather, except it was assembled in Nigeria, you MUST be given the custom papers of the ride by the dealer. Bro abeg check the papers next time to avoid stories that send goose pimples
|Re: Customs Provides Code For Vehicle Owners To Verify Their Customs Papers by dadavivo: 9:10am
Mumuu wear your uniform first, then we will obey. For now gerrarahere
|Re: Customs Provides Code For Vehicle Owners To Verify Their Customs Papers by ikp120(m): 9:11am
Nbote:
Bro we no dey fool ourselves. How do you know that the porous borders are not being worked on? Make dem come carry microphone dey holla for ya ear "Nbote, we don block the loop holes o!"? C'mon bro, you yourself know say that shiit doesn't make sense. Mind you, it's humans that you have at those borders, not robots or machines. The highest you can do is to either sack or redeploy them. There's NO guarantee that the next officers manning those border will be "holy men" or men of integrity .
Soldiers dey collect bribe for express o. That's a "norm" in Nigeria, but it's WRONG!
But one thing I like about this move is the fact that I don't need to go to any goddamn office to confirm my papers are genuine. I can even save the text in case any uniform guy that stops me on the wheels try to tell me say my papers are fake .
Bro let's look at this again and again. It has its cons and pros, I know that bro, just like any other innovation. This is really cool mehn.
|Re: Customs Provides Code For Vehicle Owners To Verify Their Customs Papers by priceaction: 9:11am
is it free
|Re: Customs Provides Code For Vehicle Owners To Verify Their Customs Papers by lonelydora(m): 9:11am
Good one.
|Re: Customs Provides Code For Vehicle Owners To Verify Their Customs Papers by grovec12(m): 9:13am
would this not lead to fraudulent, because anybody can test to enquire about anyone's car.
a wise move to avoid wearing uniform ..Mr CG
|Re: Customs Provides Code For Vehicle Owners To Verify Their Customs Papers by AngelicBeing: 9:13am
Masculity:That olokpa with a whip is my favorite meme, it is used at flogging silly comments like the one you just did above
|Re: Customs Provides Code For Vehicle Owners To Verify Their Customs Papers by 989900: 9:15am
A Central database eliminates all these st0opidities.
|Re: Customs Provides Code For Vehicle Owners To Verify Their Customs Papers by Esseite: 9:15am
What about those whom have lost their custom paper?...
It would be best if checked with Vin number...
|Re: Customs Provides Code For Vehicle Owners To Verify Their Customs Papers by AntiWailer: 9:15am
Mboi2:
Yea and watch billions of cash stolen under ur watch.
How we reason amazes me.
So Jonathan's approach to fighting corruption is significant when he left with that decay.
|Re: Customs Provides Code For Vehicle Owners To Verify Their Customs Papers by JustinSlayer69: 9:16am
Smart move. Little by little, a bit of sanity is being restored to the system.
(we still have stupid stuff like PMB going abroad despite a Aso Rock clinic worth billions)
To those who don't want to pay the duty on cars illegally cleared in the past.... when you get to US with fake documentation, when you are being deported, blame Nigerian Immigration for their negligence, and not yourself.
Drug barons too caught in those Asian countries can say " it's not my fault i was ALLOWED to leave Nigerian Airports nah"
If you are caught for tax evasion in the US, YOU WOULD PAY BACK + INTEREST + JAIL even if it's been 30 years
|Re: Customs Provides Code For Vehicle Owners To Verify Their Customs Papers by Dottore: 9:16am
Bad news for smugglers
|Re: Customs Provides Code For Vehicle Owners To Verify Their Customs Papers by NaijaEfcc: 9:16am
Oga open a web / mobile portal it will be easier!
|Re: Customs Provides Code For Vehicle Owners To Verify Their Customs Papers by alizma: 9:17am
a genuine clearance paper which should be part of your vehicle particulars will surely Carry on it the name of the port.
