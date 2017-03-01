Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / Customs Provides Code For Vehicle Owners To Verify Their Customs Papers (9036 Views)

The Comptroller-General of Customs, retired Col. Hameed Ali, on Tuesday announced a code number for efficient and effective vehicle duty clearance verification.



Ali disclosed this at a media stakeholders meeting in Abuja. Customs CG, Hameed Ali Ali said that the essence of the meeting was to have a roundtable with stakeholders to come up with solution to avoid causing hardship to Nigerians in regards to duty payment on old vehicles and verification.



He said that customs had taken further step to ensure that Nigerians, who wanted to verify the authenticity of their customs duty clearance, could do so at the comfort of their homes with the use of their mobile phones. “For effective and easy customs duty clearance verification, you can dial or send SMS to these numbers 094621597 with your vehicle C-number, the year you paid the duty and the port or location where the vehicle came through into the country.



“Immediately all that information is given, just in five minutes you will get a response whether your vehicle duty clearance is genuine or not,’’ Ali said. He said the essence of the numbers was to ensure stress free verification, to motor dealers and innocent Nigerian vehicle owners.



According to him, for easy traffic flow, the last number which is 7 in the digits 094621597 can be either changed to 8 or 9, to get response faster with different customs personnel on duty at every point in time. Ali said that Nigerians misunderstood customs intention regarding duty payment on old vehicles, adding that the excise was actually meant for motor dealers.



He added that customs later decided to give innocent private vehicle owners, who after verification, might find out that their vehicles had no genuine duty clearance to take advantage of the 60 per cent rebate.

Stupid move from same old troops, they should ask for a customs clearance for everything then to know if it's clearance certificate is fake- laptops, shoes, toothpick, pencils, condoms etc

Morons... they wont concentrate on doing the actual work of fighting smuggling and and entrenched corruption in the service.

And if that old man that is insulting our collective intelligence by refusing to wear uniform, a laid down principle of service, continues to flaunt his ignorant pride- sack him!!! 22 Likes 2 Shares

Another stupid move ..is it my duty to know which port my car came through when i am not an importer or a car dealership . If this man is smart he will know that he should direct his activities to corrupt customs officials, the ministry of finance and car dealer 8 Likes 1 Share

Ali is developing sence gradually.

The guy is ridiculing the country with his antics, somebody who is supposed to be serious and ethical, and you are here monkeying about for him... BMC goon... if he feels too good for the post like if rules guiding service in customs dont matter, it is a matter of principle and morality which he claims to have in abundance to retire, not flashing his supposedly fine military career in our faces as an insulting excuse. Fine military career my ass(i even wonder how many wars he fought), ordinary colonel wey full everywhere, he should even be proud that they gave him a rare brand of general, a rank unshared with his more humble higher ranked military retirees- not a mere brigadier or major-general, but a much rarer COMPTROLLER-GENERAL

This is a welcome development

Nigeria has been living off illegality and lawlessness.



I hope this policy is not tribalized where u c thousands checkpoints re set up in d South especially SE while u hardly c any in d North



s implemented all over the country not like others like VIO where unregistered motorcycles and try cycle re still rampant in d North while law enforcement agencies look the other way.



While in the South especially the SE law enforcement agency grow extra wing.



Last December rice duty papers comes to mind.

Read more at: http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/03/customs-service-announces-code-number-vehicle-duty-clearance-verification/ That's what you get when you have an old man that is supposed to be resting at home as a boss.

This is rubbish. I love GEJ's idea of fighting corruption. He said that the best way to fight corruption is not by putting people in the crates but by blocking the loop holes in those institutions that dwell in corruption. What this Ali should do is to sanitize the custom and make sure no vehicle passes through without paying the appropriate duty. Who helped those car dealers to clear the cars without paying duty? Custom. Who cleared container of arms? Customs. So Ali concentrate on cleaning the custom not asking people to do this and that.

The best best is to comply.... This people will not take it likely wen the nonsense verification start

This clearly shows that you neither have a car nor know how clearing of stuffs at customs works . The importation and clearance details of any car you buy are clearly stated on the car custom papers.

Why should i know how customs works ..For your info ever car have bought in my life was bought brand new off reputable dealeships here in Lagos and I paid in full one lump sump..i have never bought a used car so i dont even know if my papers have have any customs paper...Still bought a brand new car for my mum recently and they just sent it from a VI show room straight to her i didnt even bother loolking and the car I swear and i have not seen it till date I swear

Some of U lauding dis move by d customs are jus bootlickers who think because dey don't have cars yet it doesn't concern dem... Do u ppl realize all d routes used by d so called smugglers to bring in vehicles have some form of Customs check post or d other ryt? It's dis same custom posts dat sell tags to these smugglers and all dey do is wen dey get to each post dey simply giv dem d relevant tags as evidence and any other extras dey might want and allowed to pass... Instead of blocking d numerous loopholes dat has made customs one of d most corrupt organizations in d country, dey are busy going afta private citizens who got vehicles. If u're serious about vehicle clearance den d whole process shld b synchronized.. No vehicle shld b registered without d requisite customs clearance.. Hundreds of rifles were cleared thru d customs few weeks back with d same customs claiming dey have no record of who did.. D same goes for so many other items which customs top shots are all involved in.. Let's jus stop fooling ourselves. Go to the northern bothers and see things for urself instead of coming on nairaland to impress urselves..

I'm sorry to sound quite harsh bro, Gej did not fight corruption AT ALL; he didn't give much fvck about it, to the extent that his wife and other family members were freely eating from the "sanctuary" illegally. That's a fact. . GEJ was a VERY liberal man like doro the cheerful giver .



There's no way, I repeat, there's no way you can place 50 people at the border without at least 15 corrupt and greedy folks being among them. If you are a Christian, you should know about Judas. There's no way to spot them EXCEPT they fail to cover their tracks properly (which hardly happens) or someone blows the whistle on them or you start to consult oracles for otumokpo, "magun" and revelations .



Bros abeg this thing make sense wella. Even in USA, there's gross corruption, but with sense and decorum . Talk about the CIA, FBI, immigration, etc, that stain is ALWAYS there but cannot be easily spotted. So all this corruption talk na wash. It's a personal decision to be corrupt or not, not a government or agency's decision.



This system is fvcking dope mehn.

Bro abeg whether Tokunbo or tear leather, except it was assembled in Nigeria, you MUST be given the custom papers of the ride by the dealer. Bro abeg check the papers next time to avoid stories that send goose pimples

Mumuu wear your uniform first, then we will obey. For now gerrarahere

Some of U lauding dis move by d customs are jus bootlickers who think because dey don't have cars yet it doesn't concern dem... Do u ppl realize all d routes used by d so called smugglers to bring in vehicles have some form of Customs check post or d other ryt? It's dis same custom posts dat sell tags to these smugglers and all dey do is wen dey get to each post dey simply giv dem d relevant tags as evidence and any other extras dey might want and allowed to pass... Instead of blocking d numerous loopholes dat has made customs one of d most corrupt organizations in d country, dey are busy going afta private citizens who got vehicles. If u're serious about vehicle clearance den d whole process shld b synchronized.. No vehicle shld b registered without d requisite customs clearance.. Hundreds of rifles were cleared thru d customs few weeks back with d same customs claiming dey have no record of who did.. D same goes for so many other items which customs top shots are all involved in.. Let's jus stop fooling ourselves. Go to the northern bothers and see things for urself instead of coming on nairaland to impress urselves..

Bro we no dey fool ourselves. How do you know that the porous borders are not being worked on? Make dem come carry microphone dey holla for ya ear "Nbote, we don block the loop holes o!"? C'mon bro, you yourself know say that shiit doesn't make sense. Mind you, it's humans that you have at those borders, not robots or machines. The highest you can do is to either sack or redeploy them. There's NO guarantee that the next officers manning those border will be "holy men" or men of integrity .



Soldiers dey collect bribe for express o. That's a "norm" in Nigeria, but it's WRONG!



But one thing I like about this move is the fact that I don't need to go to any goddamn office to confirm my papers are genuine. I can even save the text in case any uniform guy that stops me on the wheels try to tell me say my papers are fake .



Bro let's look at this again and again. It has its cons and pros, I know that bro, just like any other innovation. This is really cool mehn.

is it free

Good one.

would this not lead to fraudulent, because anybody can test to enquire about anyone's car.









a wise move to avoid wearing uniform ..Mr CG

That olokpa with a whip is my favorite meme, it is used at flogging silly comments like the one you just did above

A Central database eliminates all these st0opidities.

What about those whom have lost their custom paper?...

It would be best if checked with Vin number...







Yea and watch billions of cash stolen under ur watch.



How we reason amazes me.



So Jonathan's approach to fighting corruption is significant when he left with that decay.

Smart move. Little by little, a bit of sanity is being restored to the system.



(we still have stupid stuff like PMB going abroad despite a Aso Rock clinic worth billions)



To those who don't want to pay the duty on cars illegally cleared in the past.... when you get to US with fake documentation, when you are being deported, blame Nigerian Immigration for their negligence, and not yourself.



Drug barons too caught in those Asian countries can say " it's not my fault i was ALLOWED to leave Nigerian Airports nah"



If you are caught for tax evasion in the US, YOU WOULD PAY BACK + INTEREST + JAIL even if it's been 30 years





Bad news for smugglers

Oga open a web / mobile portal it will be easier!