|Female Corper Nicknamed "Aunty Ass" Flogs Student Who Asked Her Out (Photos) by Muckross1122(m): 10:29am
A corps member with the username @bumbabili on twitter as taken to the platform to narrates how her students nicknamed her "Aunty Ass" and how she flogs one of her students who asked her out.
Source:
http://www.nairaplus.com/2017/11/corps-member-nicknamed-aunty-ass-flogs.html
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Female Corper Nicknamed "Aunty Ass" Flogs Student Who Asked Her Out (Photos) by ceezarhh(m): 10:30am
the guy will go places...he's in ss2 and already asking his teacher out...
80 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Female Corper Nicknamed "Aunty Ass" Flogs Student Who Asked Her Out (Photos) by IamSINZ(m): 10:33am
That thing is fat, not ass.
30 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Female Corper Nicknamed "Aunty Ass" Flogs Student Who Asked Her Out (Photos) by sexybbstar(f): 10:35am
Bad boy.. He wants to pay his teacher's bride price.
3 Likes
|Re: Female Corper Nicknamed "Aunty Ass" Flogs Student Who Asked Her Out (Photos) by cybriz82(m): 10:36am
this 1 pass aunty ass na aunty nicky minaj them for call u, � Lolz
|Re: Female Corper Nicknamed "Aunty Ass" Flogs Student Who Asked Her Out (Photos) by Lionbite(m): 11:17am
ceezarhh:as in na pure prospect. I can see seven baby mamas attached to his destiny.
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Female Corper Nicknamed "Aunty Ass" Flogs Student Who Asked Her Out (Photos) by Olanrefront3355(m): 11:28am
This one weak me o
3 Likes
|Re: Female Corper Nicknamed "Aunty Ass" Flogs Student Who Asked Her Out (Photos) by Mhizkel(f): 11:29am
Aunty, this load you carrying ehn!
|Re: Female Corper Nicknamed "Aunty Ass" Flogs Student Who Asked Her Out (Photos) by ceezarhh(m): 11:29am
Lionbite:wish him all the best in his future endeavors
|Re: Female Corper Nicknamed "Aunty Ass" Flogs Student Who Asked Her Out (Photos) by tooth4tooth: 11:58am
They nicknamed you aunty ass and yet nothing special about the ass. Aunty ass ko, anti-body ni.
7 Likes
|Re: Female Corper Nicknamed "Aunty Ass" Flogs Student Who Asked Her Out (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 12:09pm
End time ss2 boy,see boldness.
Pay her bride price,on whose account?
2 Likes
|Re: Female Corper Nicknamed "Aunty Ass" Flogs Student Who Asked Her Out (Photos) by se0un(m): 12:13pm
|Re: Female Corper Nicknamed "Aunty Ass" Flogs Student Who Asked Her Out (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 12:14pm
No be here we dey...
Corper flog SS2 Man...in this day and age.
Aunty Itit continue ooo...continue
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Female Corper Nicknamed "Aunty Ass" Flogs Student Who Asked Her Out (Photos) by LesbianBoy(m): 12:14pm
It's not by big ass.
Is she still a virgin?
Is her pvssy still tight
8 Likes
|Re: Female Corper Nicknamed "Aunty Ass" Flogs Student Who Asked Her Out (Photos) by sotall(m): 12:14pm
OK
|Re: Female Corper Nicknamed "Aunty Ass" Flogs Student Who Asked Her Out (Photos) by psalmhorah(m): 12:14pm
aunty someone cannot play with u .
.
1 Like
|Re: Female Corper Nicknamed "Aunty Ass" Flogs Student Who Asked Her Out (Photos) by MrOjay1(m): 12:14pm
|Re: Female Corper Nicknamed "Aunty Ass" Flogs Student Who Asked Her Out (Photos) by schumastic(m): 12:15pm
lol
|Re: Female Corper Nicknamed "Aunty Ass" Flogs Student Who Asked Her Out (Photos) by asawanathegreat(m): 12:15pm
This boy wey never get carrier won end am with woman, I pity em life sha.
|Re: Female Corper Nicknamed "Aunty Ass" Flogs Student Who Asked Her Out (Photos) by money121(m): 12:16pm
Ok
|Re: Female Corper Nicknamed "Aunty Ass" Flogs Student Who Asked Her Out (Photos) by freedom96: 12:16pm
Probably wouldn't have happened if you'd dressed decently like the muslims do
|Re: Female Corper Nicknamed "Aunty Ass" Flogs Student Who Asked Her Out (Photos) by Afritop(m): 12:16pm
Another way of appreciating a teacher is asking her out
|Re: Female Corper Nicknamed "Aunty Ass" Flogs Student Who Asked Her Out (Photos) by ednut1(m): 12:16pm
you have ass and boobs still yet you go wear tight fitting cloths, i just tire for gals. u cant even look left or right nowadays without seeing exposed fresh laps. Gals make una repent . dat guy get courage
|Re: Female Corper Nicknamed "Aunty Ass" Flogs Student Who Asked Her Out (Photos) by J0hnTrevolt(m): 12:17pm
Nothing attractive in dat asssss sef.
I'm I the only one who can never get erection by that old-woman-yansh-like asssss?
Not attractive mbok
3 Likes
|Re: Female Corper Nicknamed "Aunty Ass" Flogs Student Who Asked Her Out (Photos) by buchilino(m): 12:17pm
WITH DAT KIND OF DRESSING WAT DO U EXPECT D POOR BOY 2 DO
|Re: Female Corper Nicknamed "Aunty Ass" Flogs Student Who Asked Her Out (Photos) by jaheymezz(m): 12:17pm
dammmmmmnnnnnnnn
|Re: Female Corper Nicknamed "Aunty Ass" Flogs Student Who Asked Her Out (Photos) by MrsNgoziKalu(f): 12:17pm
Children of nowadays reminds me of my service year..
|Re: Female Corper Nicknamed "Aunty Ass" Flogs Student Who Asked Her Out (Photos) by bettercreature(m): 12:17pm
ceezarhh:The worse is she might fall for him, women are very weak
5 Likes
|Re: Female Corper Nicknamed "Aunty Ass" Flogs Student Who Asked Her Out (Photos) by money121(m): 12:17pm
Aunty Furoo
