₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,919,154 members, 3,939,101 topics. Date: Tuesday, 28 November 2017 at 05:37 PM

Small Doctor Storms Oritsefemi's Wedding As Best Man With His 2017 Range Rover - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Small Doctor Storms Oritsefemi's Wedding As Best Man With His 2017 Range Rover (13542 Views)

Caroline Danjuma Stole The Show At Oritsefemi’s Wedding And People Are Talking / Seyi Law & Friends, Roman Goddess, Other Busty Ladies At Oritsefemi's Wedding / Zzini Media Powers Floyd Mayweather Africa Tour As He Storms Nigeria (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Small Doctor Storms Oritsefemi's Wedding As Best Man With His 2017 Range Rover by evanso6226: 3:04pm
WATCH the moment Small Doctor Sto rms Oritsefemi's Wedding With His 2017 Range-Rover As The BEST MAN,With Junior Boy


watch the video below


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U3KxA5K9F3s
Re: Small Doctor Storms Oritsefemi's Wedding As Best Man With His 2017 Range Rover by sarrki(m): 3:13pm
OK we don see am

1 Like

Re: Small Doctor Storms Oritsefemi's Wedding As Best Man With His 2017 Range Rover by Donbigi2(m): 4:52pm
undecided
Re: Small Doctor Storms Oritsefemi's Wedding As Best Man With His 2017 Range Rover by olagoke157: 4:52pm
wao!

1 Like

Re: Small Doctor Storms Oritsefemi's Wedding As Best Man With His 2017 Range Rover by Sleezwizz: 4:52pm
Ok o
Re: Small Doctor Storms Oritsefemi's Wedding As Best Man With His 2017 Range Rover by TANTUMERGO007: 4:53pm
grin

1 Like

Re: Small Doctor Storms Oritsefemi's Wedding As Best Man With His 2017 Range Rover by Macgreat(m): 4:53pm
wink
Re: Small Doctor Storms Oritsefemi's Wedding As Best Man With His 2017 Range Rover by SolexxBarry(m): 4:53pm
Nice,may God pick up our call,if I say I knew him before fame it will sound like a joke,because of the space between us now but no sleeping on bike,time is all its gonna take

Expect my new music guys,Solex Barry x oil dey your head #AnticipateGreatness

1 Like

Re: Small Doctor Storms Oritsefemi's Wedding As Best Man With His 2017 Range Rover by billycayana(f): 4:53pm
That masturbator

1 Like

Re: Small Doctor Storms Oritsefemi's Wedding As Best Man With His 2017 Range Rover by iamnicer: 4:53pm
Small boy
Big money

Blessings
Re: Small Doctor Storms Oritsefemi's Wedding As Best Man With His 2017 Range Rover by labykago: 4:53pm
sad
Re: Small Doctor Storms Oritsefemi's Wedding As Best Man With His 2017 Range Rover by ItsUncleDee(m): 4:53pm
make we fry beans
Re: Small Doctor Storms Oritsefemi's Wedding As Best Man With His 2017 Range Rover by Nellizzy(m): 4:53pm
Make sense
Re: Small Doctor Storms Oritsefemi's Wedding As Best Man With His 2017 Range Rover by Tweetysparkles(f): 4:53pm
best man of life..... Hin own his coming soon kiss
Re: Small Doctor Storms Oritsefemi's Wedding As Best Man With His 2017 Range Rover by Zoola91(m): 4:53pm
Ok!! Now make we fry beans

Re: Small Doctor Storms Oritsefemi's Wedding As Best Man With His 2017 Range Rover by Michealeni: 4:54pm
good for him...and more blessing.
Re: Small Doctor Storms Oritsefemi's Wedding As Best Man With His 2017 Range Rover by kenbee(m): 4:54pm
When is he getting married him self?
Re: Small Doctor Storms Oritsefemi's Wedding As Best Man With His 2017 Range Rover by shaddoww: 4:55pm
See them ooo, now dat it is not bad news, dey b like, it's none of my business.
Re: Small Doctor Storms Oritsefemi's Wedding As Best Man With His 2017 Range Rover by ChiefPiiko(m): 4:55pm
Why is coming down from a car a ceremony??
Re: Small Doctor Storms Oritsefemi's Wedding As Best Man With His 2017 Range Rover by Hakeymco(m): 4:55pm
Small doc. don dey chop small small
Re: Small Doctor Storms Oritsefemi's Wedding As Best Man With His 2017 Range Rover by oyetunder(m): 4:55pm
His finacial penalty entered the net...not throwing.

Re: Small Doctor Storms Oritsefemi's Wedding As Best Man With His 2017 Range Rover by RIPEnglish: 4:55pm
How can you made these tout your best man? .
Re: Small Doctor Storms Oritsefemi's Wedding As Best Man With His 2017 Range Rover by Sunkyphil: 4:56pm
c dem naija police running up and down,shame catch me for them embarassed
Re: Small Doctor Storms Oritsefemi's Wedding As Best Man With His 2017 Range Rover by kay29000(m): 4:56pm
Hmm! It's just so odd seeing this dude as a bestman
Re: Small Doctor Storms Oritsefemi's Wedding As Best Man With His 2017 Range Rover by tayo200(m): 4:57pm
if u no get money,....... (help me finish am)
Re: Small Doctor Storms Oritsefemi's Wedding As Best Man With His 2017 Range Rover by larinho1(m): 4:58pm
that's nice
Re: Small Doctor Storms Oritsefemi's Wedding As Best Man With His 2017 Range Rover by yeyerolling: 4:58pm
small doc does not have a range rover abeg.
Re: Small Doctor Storms Oritsefemi's Wedding As Best Man With His 2017 Range Rover by lloydpras: 4:58pm
Gbera!!!! cheesy
Re: Small Doctor Storms Oritsefemi's Wedding As Best Man With His 2017 Range Rover by brunobaba(m): 4:59pm
ItsUncleDee:
make we fry beans
If a thread/post does not interest you,pass by jejely...stop asking the elders if to fry whatever it is you have...nobody cares.

2 Likes

Re: Small Doctor Storms Oritsefemi's Wedding As Best Man With His 2017 Range Rover by larinho1(m): 4:59pm
tayo200:
if u no get money,....... (help me finish am)
hide your face
Re: Small Doctor Storms Oritsefemi's Wedding As Best Man With His 2017 Range Rover by NigerDeltan(m): 4:59pm
Wait oo

That muntula na whitey abi na albino? grin

(0) (1) (Reply)

The #1 Cause Of BELLY FAT (do You Eat This?) - Celebrities Eat It / What Is This Attractive Young Lady Scratching In Public ? [photos] / Fan Makes Birthday Cake With Phyno’s Picture And The Inscription “alobam”

Viewing this topic: omoloba123(m), lathrowinger, chynie, Tjshizzle, Naijaphobia, Oyindidi(f), 9jagoodman, micky90(m), xheyi, queenflorish, kazibra, otunba88(m), Tval(m), Alex80s(m), Erotex(m), inyang007(m), yusuftaiwo2015, Martins98(m), hen6kay(m), Lilnikee(m), Shotoyinbo29, iammee(f), Bright50135(m), sutsirave(m), methodyk, kennosklint(m), Rnbstar1(m), gab19, ceeceeuwa, crisycent, bigshow123, KayCee92(m), dsolo(m), bosun06, masterconfam(m), psalmhorah(m), ollyboi123(m), DonAdejo(m), phoniex888(m), ebsuguy(m), Thomanad(m), icon8, Thunday16(m), wilbase, sokoanugwa, Donsteffi, Emmah123, Choiszman(m), delerx(m), channel801(f), deraluv(m), Tlaw01(m), elvis07, 1nigeriamyfoot, WonderManly(m), Slaw12, sammyscholar(m), shugar25, solablings(f), Essienovic(m), Lalaonpoint(f), justlaw(m), Ayoolanairaland, aparata, mcevans1(m), theTinma, semid4lyfe(m), holysina(m), Bambless1(m), MemphisRaynes, Kaiser5000, myrum(m), Okimski(m), enitdan(m), Funmatbabe(f), awan1965, evilgenie, Paulswaggz(m), Pussitto, simeone007, tjadeba(m), Afamed, bobnatlo(m), Carmal90(m), phlame(m), Phelixblaq(m), Onosbillion(m), deaksom, charliestone, ULSHERLAN(m), Kamoryemi2580(m), teemonk(m), dan1nice, yusufobinna1(m), yahaya1(m), cuszy, kollysnipes, AdesinaOlajide(m), Prospy3(m), puyol005(m), olajay86(m), Meroto, laplace19(m), jaybim, Marcdon10(m), Dhavid(m), tonididdy(m), justbeenpaid(m), lutheran(m), QuestSeeker, calmbabadee(m), CEOSNR, PNomsule(m), Pvibe007, evahart(m), saint047(m), longjohnsilver, Elagancy, Seunolad1(m), adexfem(m), msboye, Jahmiu, volo112, fimbar25(m), OOOS(m), clarious(f), Ibegtodiffer, gunuvi(m), kkruns, teeboy034(m), Techhybabe, SmartToyota(m), johnnyb1(m), splendidiva(f), Hbee02, mcameo, ijeshaboy, chriskosherbal(m), officialfysh(m), Lincoln275(m), chidexman(m), babslepe, Lollipop247(f), Opera240, tswaggs10, Daeylar(f), Kendricklamar(m) and 237 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.