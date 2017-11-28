₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Small Doctor Storms Oritsefemi's Wedding As Best Man With His 2017 Range Rover by evanso6226: 3:04pm
WATCH the moment Small Doctor Sto rms Oritsefemi's Wedding With His 2017 Range-Rover As The BEST MAN,With Junior Boy
watch the video below
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U3KxA5K9F3s
|Re: Small Doctor Storms Oritsefemi's Wedding As Best Man With His 2017 Range Rover by sarrki(m): 3:13pm
OK we don see am
|Re: Small Doctor Storms Oritsefemi's Wedding As Best Man With His 2017 Range Rover by Donbigi2(m): 4:52pm
|Re: Small Doctor Storms Oritsefemi's Wedding As Best Man With His 2017 Range Rover by olagoke157: 4:52pm
wao!
|Re: Small Doctor Storms Oritsefemi's Wedding As Best Man With His 2017 Range Rover by Sleezwizz: 4:52pm
Ok o
|Re: Small Doctor Storms Oritsefemi's Wedding As Best Man With His 2017 Range Rover by TANTUMERGO007: 4:53pm
|Re: Small Doctor Storms Oritsefemi's Wedding As Best Man With His 2017 Range Rover by Macgreat(m): 4:53pm
|Re: Small Doctor Storms Oritsefemi's Wedding As Best Man With His 2017 Range Rover by SolexxBarry(m): 4:53pm
Nice,may God pick up our call,if I say I knew him before fame it will sound like a joke,because of the space between us now but no sleeping on bike,time is all its gonna take
Expect my new music guys,Solex Barry x oil dey your head #AnticipateGreatness
|Re: Small Doctor Storms Oritsefemi's Wedding As Best Man With His 2017 Range Rover by billycayana(f): 4:53pm
That masturbator
|Re: Small Doctor Storms Oritsefemi's Wedding As Best Man With His 2017 Range Rover by iamnicer: 4:53pm
Small boy
Big money
Blessings
|Re: Small Doctor Storms Oritsefemi's Wedding As Best Man With His 2017 Range Rover by labykago: 4:53pm
|Re: Small Doctor Storms Oritsefemi's Wedding As Best Man With His 2017 Range Rover by ItsUncleDee(m): 4:53pm
make we fry beans
|Re: Small Doctor Storms Oritsefemi's Wedding As Best Man With His 2017 Range Rover by Nellizzy(m): 4:53pm
Make sense
|Re: Small Doctor Storms Oritsefemi's Wedding As Best Man With His 2017 Range Rover by Tweetysparkles(f): 4:53pm
best man of life..... Hin own his coming soon
|Re: Small Doctor Storms Oritsefemi's Wedding As Best Man With His 2017 Range Rover by Zoola91(m): 4:53pm
Ok!! Now make we fry beans
|Re: Small Doctor Storms Oritsefemi's Wedding As Best Man With His 2017 Range Rover by Michealeni: 4:54pm
good for him...and more blessing.
|Re: Small Doctor Storms Oritsefemi's Wedding As Best Man With His 2017 Range Rover by kenbee(m): 4:54pm
When is he getting married him self?
|Re: Small Doctor Storms Oritsefemi's Wedding As Best Man With His 2017 Range Rover by shaddoww: 4:55pm
See them ooo, now dat it is not bad news, dey b like, it's none of my business.
|Re: Small Doctor Storms Oritsefemi's Wedding As Best Man With His 2017 Range Rover by ChiefPiiko(m): 4:55pm
Why is coming down from a car a ceremony??
|Re: Small Doctor Storms Oritsefemi's Wedding As Best Man With His 2017 Range Rover by Hakeymco(m): 4:55pm
Small doc. don dey chop small small
|Re: Small Doctor Storms Oritsefemi's Wedding As Best Man With His 2017 Range Rover by oyetunder(m): 4:55pm
His finacial penalty entered the net...not throwing.
|Re: Small Doctor Storms Oritsefemi's Wedding As Best Man With His 2017 Range Rover by RIPEnglish: 4:55pm
How can you made these tout your best man? .
|Re: Small Doctor Storms Oritsefemi's Wedding As Best Man With His 2017 Range Rover by Sunkyphil: 4:56pm
c dem naija police running up and down,shame catch me for them
|Re: Small Doctor Storms Oritsefemi's Wedding As Best Man With His 2017 Range Rover by kay29000(m): 4:56pm
Hmm! It's just so odd seeing this dude as a bestman
|Re: Small Doctor Storms Oritsefemi's Wedding As Best Man With His 2017 Range Rover by tayo200(m): 4:57pm
if u no get money,....... (help me finish am)
|Re: Small Doctor Storms Oritsefemi's Wedding As Best Man With His 2017 Range Rover by larinho1(m): 4:58pm
that's nice
|Re: Small Doctor Storms Oritsefemi's Wedding As Best Man With His 2017 Range Rover by yeyerolling: 4:58pm
small doc does not have a range rover abeg.
|Re: Small Doctor Storms Oritsefemi's Wedding As Best Man With His 2017 Range Rover by lloydpras: 4:58pm
Gbera!!!!
|Re: Small Doctor Storms Oritsefemi's Wedding As Best Man With His 2017 Range Rover by brunobaba(m): 4:59pm
ItsUncleDee:If a thread/post does not interest you,pass by jejely...stop asking the elders if to fry whatever it is you have...nobody cares.
|Re: Small Doctor Storms Oritsefemi's Wedding As Best Man With His 2017 Range Rover by larinho1(m): 4:59pm
tayo200:hide your face
|Re: Small Doctor Storms Oritsefemi's Wedding As Best Man With His 2017 Range Rover by NigerDeltan(m): 4:59pm
Wait oo
That muntula na whitey abi na albino?
