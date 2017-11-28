WATCH the moment Small Doctor Sto rms Oritsefemi's Wedding With His 2017 Range-Rover As The BEST MAN,With Junior Boywatch the video below

Nice,may God pick up our call,if I say I knew him before fame it will sound like a joke,because of the space between us now but no sleeping on bike,time is all its gonna take



Expect my new music guys,Solex Barry x oil dey your head #AnticipateGreatness 1 Like