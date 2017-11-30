



Super Eagles technical adviser, Gernot Rohr, has arrived Russia ahead of Friday’s FIFA World Cup draws.



Recall that Rohr was listed among the 30 coaches that will attend the World Cup draw in Moscow, the Russian capital tomorrow.

The German tactician arrived at the Crowne Plaza Hotel on Wednesday evening.





His arrival was announced by the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) via its official Instagram handle.



Nigeria was seeded in Pot 4 alongside Serbia, Australia, Japan, Morocco, Panama, South Korea and Saudi Arabia.



The Super Eagles had a superb World Cup qualification despite being drawn in a group tagged “group of death” by defeating Cameroon, Algeria and Zambia to the sole ticket in the group.





cc: lalasticlala, mynd44

http://dailypost.ng/2017/11/30/russia-2018-gernot-rohr-arrives-moscow-ahead-fridays-wold-cup-draws-video/ Russia 2018: Gernot Rohr arrives Moscow ahead of Friday’s Wold Cup drawsSuper Eagles technical adviser, Gernot Rohr, has arrived Russia ahead of Friday’s FIFA World Cup draws.Recall that Rohr was listed among the 30 coaches that will attend the World Cup draw in Moscow, the Russian capital tomorrow.The German tactician arrived at the Crowne Plaza Hotel on Wednesday evening.His arrival was announced by the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) via its official Instagram handle.Nigeria was seeded in Pot 4 alongside Serbia, Australia, Japan, Morocco, Panama, South Korea and Saudi Arabia.The Super Eagles had a superb World Cup qualification despite being drawn in a group tagged “group of death” by defeating Cameroon, Algeria and Zambia to the sole ticket in the group.cc: lalasticlala, mynd44 2 Likes 1 Share