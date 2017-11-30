₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,920,284 members, 3,942,525 topics. Date: Thursday, 30 November 2017 at 12:49 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Russia 2018: Gernot Rohr Arrives Moscow Ahead Of Friday’s Wold Cup Draws (3760 Views)
"Agali Is Eagles’ Chief Scout For Russia 2018" - Gernot Rohr / Gernot Rohr Releases Eagles' Squad For Nigeria Vs Zambia Match (See Full List) / "The Super Eagles Thread: Russia 2018, 2019 AFCON and The Dawn of a New Era" (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Russia 2018: Gernot Rohr Arrives Moscow Ahead Of Friday’s Wold Cup Draws by robosky02(m): 11:37am
Russia 2018: Gernot Rohr arrives Moscow ahead of Friday’s Wold Cup draws
Super Eagles technical adviser, Gernot Rohr, has arrived Russia ahead of Friday’s FIFA World Cup draws.
Recall that Rohr was listed among the 30 coaches that will attend the World Cup draw in Moscow, the Russian capital tomorrow.
The German tactician arrived at the Crowne Plaza Hotel on Wednesday evening.
His arrival was announced by the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) via its official Instagram handle.
Nigeria was seeded in Pot 4 alongside Serbia, Australia, Japan, Morocco, Panama, South Korea and Saudi Arabia.
The Super Eagles had a superb World Cup qualification despite being drawn in a group tagged “group of death” by defeating Cameroon, Algeria and Zambia to the sole ticket in the group.
cc: lalasticlala, mynd44
http://dailypost.ng/2017/11/30/russia-2018-gernot-rohr-arrives-moscow-ahead-fridays-wold-cup-draws-video/
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Russia 2018: Gernot Rohr Arrives Moscow Ahead Of Friday’s Wold Cup Draws by ladeb: 11:59am
To do wat..no carry ijebu juju go pour there ooo..e no go wrk
|Re: Russia 2018: Gernot Rohr Arrives Moscow Ahead Of Friday’s Wold Cup Draws by miqos03: 11:59am
Ok
|Re: Russia 2018: Gernot Rohr Arrives Moscow Ahead Of Friday’s Wold Cup Draws by maklelemakukula(m): 11:59am
Give us Germany Spain Brazil, we will defeat them all and top the group cos we are the unsung heroes of the world.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Russia 2018: Gernot Rohr Arrives Moscow Ahead Of Friday’s Wold Cup Draws by NwaAmaikpe: 11:59am
Nigeria won a whole Argentina under this man.
Gernot Rohr; The match-fixing expert.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Russia 2018: Gernot Rohr Arrives Moscow Ahead Of Friday’s Wold Cup Draws by Amosjaj(m): 12:00pm
Fvck Buhari
2 Likes
|Re: Russia 2018: Gernot Rohr Arrives Moscow Ahead Of Friday’s Wold Cup Draws by quisera(m): 12:00pm
vz
|Re: Russia 2018: Gernot Rohr Arrives Moscow Ahead Of Friday’s Wold Cup Draws by cinoedhunter: 12:01pm
Why do I smell Brazil and Germany in our group
|Re: Russia 2018: Gernot Rohr Arrives Moscow Ahead Of Friday’s Wold Cup Draws by Freshbank: 12:01pm
Nigeria all d way regardless d oppositions... #team Nigeria..
|Re: Russia 2018: Gernot Rohr Arrives Moscow Ahead Of Friday’s Wold Cup Draws by tgmservice: 12:01pm
Am sure the whole senators and house of assemble will follow too
|Re: Russia 2018: Gernot Rohr Arrives Moscow Ahead Of Friday’s Wold Cup Draws by robosky02(m): 12:02pm
the moment is here
|Re: Russia 2018: Gernot Rohr Arrives Moscow Ahead Of Friday’s Wold Cup Draws by abclassic15(m): 12:02pm
Success all d way Go eagles
|Re: Russia 2018: Gernot Rohr Arrives Moscow Ahead Of Friday’s Wold Cup Draws by jamalnation: 12:02pm
group D
Belgium
Colombia
Nigeria
Saudi Arabia
4 Likes
|Re: Russia 2018: Gernot Rohr Arrives Moscow Ahead Of Friday’s Wold Cup Draws by elrony(m): 12:03pm
cinoedhunter:
Your olfactory lobes are faulty
1 Like
|Re: Russia 2018: Gernot Rohr Arrives Moscow Ahead Of Friday’s Wold Cup Draws by abclassic15(m): 12:03pm
cinoedhunter:
abeg na... block ur nose
|Re: Russia 2018: Gernot Rohr Arrives Moscow Ahead Of Friday’s Wold Cup Draws by thunderbabs(m): 12:04pm
NwaAmaikpe:
Which igbo u jus finish smoking, ma guy?
3 Likes
|Re: Russia 2018: Gernot Rohr Arrives Moscow Ahead Of Friday’s Wold Cup Draws by AishaBuhari: 12:04pm
Everything is now news in Nigeria!
2 Likes
|Re: Russia 2018: Gernot Rohr Arrives Moscow Ahead Of Friday’s Wold Cup Draws by oshe11(m): 12:04pm
I jst want Argentina to Win this WorldCup
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Russia 2018: Gernot Rohr Arrives Moscow Ahead Of Friday’s Wold Cup Draws by MANNABBQGRILLS: 12:05pm
GROUP A
RUSSIA
NIGERIA
URUGUAY
IRAN
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Russia 2018: Gernot Rohr Arrives Moscow Ahead Of Friday’s Wold Cup Draws by phantom24: 12:05pm
Pls take note of the first 7 comments before mine. Now my advice is;
Don't smoke Igbo b4 visiting naira land"
3 Likes
|Re: Russia 2018: Gernot Rohr Arrives Moscow Ahead Of Friday’s Wold Cup Draws by 9jatatafo(m): 12:05pm
Nice
|Re: Russia 2018: Gernot Rohr Arrives Moscow Ahead Of Friday’s Wold Cup Draws by jaheymezz(m): 12:06pm
mtchew who hold am before
|Re: Russia 2018: Gernot Rohr Arrives Moscow Ahead Of Friday’s Wold Cup Draws by jamalnation: 12:06pm
oshe11:
no be only you oh
1 Like
|Re: Russia 2018: Gernot Rohr Arrives Moscow Ahead Of Friday’s Wold Cup Draws by safarigirl(f): 12:07pm
Half of the commenters predicting our World Cup group obviously know nothing of the World Cup, some are putting two or more Pot 1 groups in one group.
3 Likes
|Re: Russia 2018: Gernot Rohr Arrives Moscow Ahead Of Friday’s Wold Cup Draws by oshe11(m): 12:09pm
jamalnation:
I dey tells U
1 Like
|Re: Russia 2018: Gernot Rohr Arrives Moscow Ahead Of Friday’s Wold Cup Draws by psalmhorah(m): 12:11pm
d
NwaAmaikpe:
|Re: Russia 2018: Gernot Rohr Arrives Moscow Ahead Of Friday’s Wold Cup Draws by mastercee(m): 12:12pm
Best Super Eagles coach since Clemens Westerhoff
|Re: Russia 2018: Gernot Rohr Arrives Moscow Ahead Of Friday’s Wold Cup Draws by Afritop(m): 12:12pm
NIGERIA,
IRAN, RUSSIA,
PERU
|Re: Russia 2018: Gernot Rohr Arrives Moscow Ahead Of Friday’s Wold Cup Draws by bedspread: 12:14pm
We hv done the Groupings... make UNA watch Replay 2moro
|Re: Russia 2018: Gernot Rohr Arrives Moscow Ahead Of Friday’s Wold Cup Draws by MrOjay1(m): 12:16pm
2006 Nairaland Sport Members Award / Photo: Paul Pogba Dabs With The President Of Juventus / India Vs Pakistan Live Streaming: ICC Cricket World Cup 2015
Viewing this topic: miremoses(m), ibnchokomah(m), angels09, OLAFIMIX, Russianruble, pleasureosondu, babacan(m), Behappie(m), Daverytimes(m), MyInstantFarm, ceny6(m), seye2(m), dayo2me(m), Christane(m), ekpaben(m), vosquare, vivlyviv, samuelson86, gaburellocares(m), Badtman(m), okewumi, tatax(m), ib151, bema6737(m), Ogana325, unofficial(m), Idrismusty97(m), bjnice(m), Dammie2000(m), fikayor2(m), TheVictorious(m), schrondinger, INTEGRITYA1(m), usman3688(m), Jammyjammy, bedspread, FortuneLovely and 71 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 36