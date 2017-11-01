₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
List Of Lagos State Traffic Laws And Penalties by AutoReportNG: 12:43pm
In the face of the law, there is no ignorance, once you commit an offence, you get the result immediately. The Lagos Traffic Law regime is designed to protect law-abiding road users. It is also designed to ensure that those who flout any of its stipulations are made to face the consequences of their action so that they can be reformed and join the law-abiding group.
Traffic offences are called Strict Liability Offences: you do the offence, you pay the consequence. However, the traffic management regime is not designed to empower officials of any agency of the State to molest, intimidate, extort or make a lawbreaker out of any Lagos resident/stakeholder through the demanding and giving of bribes so as to avoid unsavoury situations. These are the full list of the Lagos Traffic Offences and Penalties.
Re: List Of Lagos State Traffic Laws And Penalties by AutoReportNG: 12:43pm
Ignorance is not an excuse...
Na Number 10 fear me, what of men that hustle with their cars after work so as to get some extra cash, so their cars may be impounded if caught?
Re: List Of Lagos State Traffic Laws And Penalties by sorextee(m): 12:43pm
Lagos people, take note. God knows I cannot stay there.
Re: List Of Lagos State Traffic Laws And Penalties by Samusu(m): 1:09pm
Abeg this fines too heavy. Dem wan kill person?
Re: List Of Lagos State Traffic Laws And Penalties by Samusu(m): 1:09pm
sorextee:wallahi me too
Re: List Of Lagos State Traffic Laws And Penalties by Deprofessional(m): 1:26pm
Please which one is hackney permit?
Re: List Of Lagos State Traffic Laws And Penalties by planetzoom: 2:16pm
The govt of Ambode Under the supervision of tinubu is a repressive,oppressive and draconian government whose major preoccupation is to make life difficult for innocent hustling lagosians.This laws are obnoxious,totalitarian,nazist,and totally out of place.it must be reviewed or ambode should be ready for legal Actions
Re: List Of Lagos State Traffic Laws And Penalties by Goke7: 2:25pm
planetzoom:
we thought fashola was draconian, but Ambode has proved us wrong o
Re: List Of Lagos State Traffic Laws And Penalties by jaheymezz(m): 3:15pm
he concern person wey get car o
Re: List Of Lagos State Traffic Laws And Penalties by gbaskiboy(m): 3:16pm
Deprofessional:same here, i want to know
Re: List Of Lagos State Traffic Laws And Penalties by ghiloman28: 3:17pm
NA REAL WAA
Re: List Of Lagos State Traffic Laws And Penalties by Charmerbeautylooks(f): 3:17pm
Lagos State. Country of mad people.
Re: List Of Lagos State Traffic Laws And Penalties by enemyofprogress: 3:19pm
This penarities to ash now
Re: List Of Lagos State Traffic Laws And Penalties by jhydebaba(m): 3:20pm
Ambode wan kill mosquito with sledge hammer. Kwantunu.
Re: List Of Lagos State Traffic Laws And Penalties by hubbitman: 3:21pm
Re: List Of Lagos State Traffic Laws And Penalties by Quatermani: 3:21pm
nawa
Re: List Of Lagos State Traffic Laws And Penalties by tete7000(m): 3:22pm
Highly exploitative.
Re: List Of Lagos State Traffic Laws And Penalties by saydfact(m): 3:22pm
19,20 is the number...... make i go upgrade
Re: List Of Lagos State Traffic Laws And Penalties by Lanre4uonly(m): 3:24pm
This is serious. Anyway, it is noted.
Re: List Of Lagos State Traffic Laws And Penalties by bigass(f): 3:26pm
All of you shouting exploitative. I have been driving in Lagos for 15 years i have never been arrested for any offence, Know the rules and play by the rules. Dont look at the penalty look the offence.
Some offences in some countries can be up to 200k
Re: List Of Lagos State Traffic Laws And Penalties by djeezy(m): 3:31pm
One way driving. 3 years hahaha. Let's assume you're a newbie and didn't know it's one way. Eating and driving with one hand 3 years. Politicians steal billions, plea bargain. Lol What do I know.
Re: List Of Lagos State Traffic Laws And Penalties by femi4: 3:37pm
bigass:That does not mean you ve not violated any of the rules above
Re: List Of Lagos State Traffic Laws And Penalties by realmindz: 3:37pm
This will create an avenue for the officers to exploit citizens.
enough intimidation, exploitation and bribery loading
Re: List Of Lagos State Traffic Laws And Penalties by Fhemmmy: 3:39pm
Let's start with the leaders . . . .
No reason for any office holding officials to drive on wrong side of the road, if they do, all occupant of the car should be arrested
Re: List Of Lagos State Traffic Laws And Penalties by realmindz: 3:40pm
bigass:
Driving one way sometimes isn't intentional, can be caused when one is new to a place.
So 3 years imprisonment isn't harsh??
This is Nigeria, many of these law enforcers are smiling already knowing the magnitude of exploitation and money they will make
Re: List Of Lagos State Traffic Laws And Penalties by MobilityExpress: 3:40pm
How many politicians did Lagos State government sentence to 3 years in prison for stealing billions?
Re: List Of Lagos State Traffic Laws And Penalties by weingeorge(m): 3:43pm
In warri, delta state. It's the opposite of what you just listed. Driving one way on warri roads has become so common, that if you hit someone, the person driving one one way will be claiming right.
Re: List Of Lagos State Traffic Laws And Penalties by MobilityExpress: 3:43pm
Prison sentence for a traffic offense is simply nothing but madness! It is simply an infraction or misdemeanor. Why should someone be jailed for it? How many governors, politicians and civil servants have been jailed for not doing their jobs properly?
Re: List Of Lagos State Traffic Laws And Penalties by Lalaska(m): 3:45pm
Government should also be held responsible for the following offences
1. Pothole laden roads - N1m or impeachment or both
2. Non functional traffic lights - N1m
3. Non functional street lights - N1m
4. Non availability of road signs - N500k
5. Non availability of pedestrian bridges - N1m
6. No availability of alternative routes - N1m
And alot more. Government also has a responsibility
Re: List Of Lagos State Traffic Laws And Penalties by MobilityExpress: 3:46pm
Abuse of power
