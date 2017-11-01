Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / List Of Lagos State Traffic Laws And Penalties (5894 Views)

In the face of the law, there is no ignorance, once you commit an offence, you get the result immediately. The Lagos Traffic Law regime is designed to protect law-abiding road users. It is also designed to ensure that those who flout any of its stipulations are made to face the consequences of their action so that they can be reformed and join the law-abiding group.



Traffic offences are called Strict Liability Offences: you do the offence, you pay the consequence. However, the traffic management regime is not designed to empower officials of any agency of the State to molest, intimidate, extort or make a lawbreaker out of any Lagos resident/stakeholder through the demanding and giving of bribes so as to avoid unsavoury situations. These are the full list of the Lagos Traffic Offences and Penalties.



Na Number 10 fear me, what of men that hustle with their cars after work so as to get some extra cash, so their cars may be impounded if caught?



Lagos people, take note. God knows I cannot stay there. 5 Likes 1 Share

Abeg this fines too heavy. Dem wan kill person?

sorextee:

Lagos people, take note. God knows I cannot stay there. wallahi me too wallahi me too 2 Likes

Please which one is hackney permit?

The govt of Ambode Under the supervision of tinubu is a repressive,oppressive and draconian government whose major preoccupation is to make life difficult for innocent hustling lagosians.This laws are obnoxious,totalitarian,nazist,and totally out of place.it must be reviewed or ambode should be ready for legal Actions 7 Likes

planetzoom:

The govt of Ambode Under the supervision of tinubu is a repressive,oppressive and draconian government whose major preoccupation is to make life difficult for innocent hustling lagosians.This laws are obnoxious,totalitarian,nazist,and totally out of place.it must be reviewed or ambode should be ready for legal Actions

we thought fashola was draconian, but Ambode has proved us wrong o we thought fashola was draconian, but Ambode has proved us wrong o 3 Likes

he concern person wey get car o

Deprofessional:

Please which one is hackney permit? same here, i want to know same here, i want to know

NA REAL WAA

Lagos State. Country of mad people.

This penarities to ash now 1 Like

Ambode wan kill mosquito with sledge hammer. Kwantunu. 1 Like

nawa

Highly exploitative. 2 Likes

19,20 is the number...... make i go upgrade

This is serious. Anyway, it is noted.

All of you shouting exploitative. I have been driving in Lagos for 15 years i have never been arrested for any offence, Know the rules and play by the rules. Dont look at the penalty look the offence.



Some offences in some countries can be up to 200k 6 Likes

One way driving. 3 years hahaha. Let's assume you're a newbie and didn't know it's one way. Eating and driving with one hand 3 years. Politicians steal billions, plea bargain. Lol What do I know.

bigass:

All of you shouting exploitative. I have been driving in Lagos for 15 years i have never been arrested for any offence, Know the rules and play by the rules. Dont look at the penalty look the offence.



Some offences in some countries can be up to 200k That does not mean you ve not violated any of the rules above That does not mean you ve not violated any of the rules above 1 Like

This will create an avenue for the officers to exploit citizens.

enough intimidation, exploitation and bribery loading

Let's start with the leaders . . . .

No reason for any office holding officials to drive on wrong side of the road, if they do, all occupant of the car should be arrested

bigass:

All of you shouting exploitative. I have been driving in Lagos for 15 years i have never been arrested for any offence, Know the rules and play by the rules. Dont look at the penalty look the offence.



Some offences in some countries can be up to 200k

Driving one way sometimes isn't intentional, can be caused when one is new to a place.



So 3 years imprisonment isn't harsh??

This is Nigeria, many of these law enforcers are smiling already knowing the magnitude of exploitation and money they will make Driving one way sometimes isn't intentional, can be caused when one is new to a place.So 3 years imprisonment isn't harsh??This is Nigeria, many of these law enforcers are smiling already knowing the magnitude of exploitation and money they will make

How many politicians did Lagos State government sentence to 3 years in prison for stealing billions? 2 Likes

In warri, delta state. It's the opposite of what you just listed. Driving one way on warri roads has become so common, that if you hit someone, the person driving one one way will be claiming right.

Prison sentence for a traffic offense is simply nothing but madness! It is simply an infraction or misdemeanor. Why should someone be jailed for it? How many governors, politicians and civil servants have been jailed for not doing their jobs properly? 2 Likes

Government should also be held responsible for the following offences



1. Pothole laden roads - N1m or impeachment or both

2. Non functional traffic lights - N1m

3. Non functional street lights - N1m

4. Non availability of road signs - N500k

5. Non availability of pedestrian bridges - N1m

6. No availability of alternative routes - N1m



And alot more. Government also has a responsibility 9 Likes