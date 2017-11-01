Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / Innoson Releases Luxury IVM G80 And G40 SUV (Photos) (13618 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)





GoodNews! The long awaited luxurious Innoson IVM G80 and G40 have been released by Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Co Ltd, Nigeria’s first indigenous Vehicle Manufacturing Company. It should be recalled that last year,the Chairman of Innoson Vehicles, Chief Dr Innocent Chukwuma OFR promised Nigerians that he would manufacture a Made in Nigeria luxurious SUV that will be added to its range of vehicles to accommodate the high cadre of Nigerians who wish to drive a Made-in-Nigeria vehicle. The date for the official Vehicle Launch will be announced soon.



Also released is G20, a 7 seater sedan and INNOSON IVM GRANITE (5 SEATER DOUBLE CABIN PICK-UP) 2018 MODEL. The IVM Granite comes in 3 variance which includes; 2WD, 2.7 Petrol; 4WD 2.7 Petrol; 4WD 2.4 Diesel.





Source: Innoson Vehicles Release Luxury IVM G80 and G40 SUVGoodNews! The long awaited luxurious Innoson IVM G80 and G40 have been released by Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Co Ltd, Nigeria’s first indigenous Vehicle Manufacturing Company. It should be recalled that last year,the Chairman of Innoson Vehicles, Chief Dr Innocent Chukwuma OFR promised Nigerians that he would manufacture a Made in Nigeria luxurious SUV that will be added to its range of vehicles to accommodate the high cadre of Nigerians who wish to drive a Made-in-Nigeria vehicle. The date for the official Vehicle Launch will be announced soon.Also released is G20, a 7 seater sedan and INNOSON IVM GRANITE (5 SEATER DOUBLE CABIN PICK-UP) 2018 MODEL. The IVM Granite comes in 3 variance which includes; 2WD, 2.7 Petrol; 4WD 2.7 Petrol; 4WD 2.4 Diesel.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/innoson-vehicles-release-luxury-ivm-g80.html?m=1 7 Likes

...

Pride of the 9ja 74 Likes

One thing I hate about these publications is they show you Behind pictures, but never indicate price, even their website doesn't I really wanna get one tear nylon vehicle from them 18 Likes

Expect afonjas wrath soon 9 Likes

Excellent 1 Like

Kaetoh:

Expect afonjas wrath soon Wrath on what? Wrath on what? 52 Likes 2 Shares

If FG will allow Biafra independence, the South East will be rubbing shoulders with the likes of China, Japan and Dubai 47 Likes 2 Shares

The marketing dept of this company (innoson) is really doing a bad job. No much awareness about her products except on nairaland. 53 Likes 2 Shares

good news , keep it coming. I hope it's affordable unlike the tokunbo dem. 4 Likes 2 Shares

What? These cars are too close to the ground, the condition of our roads doesn't allow for these kind of cars

This is nice. 1 Like

They will get there one day, the pictures of the black jeep look good. Benz and Honda started just like this. 7 Likes 2 Shares

Excellent 1 Like

If only igbos will be free,they will do better. 3 Likes

Kaetoh:

Expect afonjas wrath soon

Shut the fck up and don't contaminate this thread with your bigotry.



Nice CARS Shut the fck up and don't contaminate this thread with your bigotry.Nice CARS 38 Likes 1 Share

I been know say one day, you go make us proud. 2 Likes

G wagon.

The first car wan resemble G wagon



Which car was the chairman using before this?



Modified: The guy above sha. Now ill only pack the likes that he remains 1 Like

they r nice but expensive for a Nigerian made car

nice, support made in Nigeria. check my signature.

Kaetoh:

Expect afonjas wrath soon

Wrath for what ? A Nigerian is making Nigeria proud and you expect Wrath from fellow Nigerians ? God bless our Country . Wrath for what ? A Nigerian is making Nigeria proud and you expect Wrath from fellow Nigerians ? God bless our Country . 17 Likes

nice one.. The front looks tho.



Abeg how much is it ó? nice one.. The front looks tho.Abeg how much is it ó?

Kaetoh:

Expect afonjas wrath soon nobody has said anything bad,its you that wants to start tribal war. nobody has said anything bad,its you that wants to start tribal war. 31 Likes 2 Shares

Igbos pushing the line FORWARD 1 Like

Nice

Kaetoh:

Expect afonjas wrath soon

Wrath for what na? I am Yoruba and I am proud of the innoson guy. Yorubas are not hateful of the igbo. Let that sink in alright? Wrath for what na? I am Yoruba and I am proud of the innoson guy. Yorubas are not hateful of the igbo. Let that sink in alright? 16 Likes 2 Shares