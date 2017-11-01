₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Innoson Releases Luxury IVM G80 And G40 SUV (Photos) by Mztarstrechy(m): 3:32pm
Innoson Vehicles Release Luxury IVM G80 and G40 SUV
GoodNews! The long awaited luxurious Innoson IVM G80 and G40 have been released by Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Co Ltd, Nigeria’s first indigenous Vehicle Manufacturing Company. It should be recalled that last year,the Chairman of Innoson Vehicles, Chief Dr Innocent Chukwuma OFR promised Nigerians that he would manufacture a Made in Nigeria luxurious SUV that will be added to its range of vehicles to accommodate the high cadre of Nigerians who wish to drive a Made-in-Nigeria vehicle. The date for the official Vehicle Launch will be announced soon.
Also released is G20, a 7 seater sedan and INNOSON IVM GRANITE (5 SEATER DOUBLE CABIN PICK-UP) 2018 MODEL. The IVM Granite comes in 3 variance which includes; 2WD, 2.7 Petrol; 4WD 2.7 Petrol; 4WD 2.4 Diesel.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/innoson-vehicles-release-luxury-ivm-g80.html?m=1
|Re: Innoson Releases Luxury IVM G80 And G40 SUV (Photos) by Mztarstrechy(m): 3:33pm
|Re: Innoson Releases Luxury IVM G80 And G40 SUV (Photos) by Munae(f): 3:33pm
...
|Re: Innoson Releases Luxury IVM G80 And G40 SUV (Photos) by NigerDeltan(m): 3:33pm
Pride of the 9ja
|Re: Innoson Releases Luxury IVM G80 And G40 SUV (Photos) by HtwoOw: 3:34pm
One thing I hate about these publications is they show you Behind pictures, but never indicate price, even their website doesn't I really wanna get one tear nylon vehicle from them
|Re: Innoson Releases Luxury IVM G80 And G40 SUV (Photos) by Kaetoh: 3:36pm
Expect afonjas wrath soon
|Re: Innoson Releases Luxury IVM G80 And G40 SUV (Photos) by loneatar: 3:40pm
Excellent
|Re: Innoson Releases Luxury IVM G80 And G40 SUV (Photos) by MasterKim: 4:08pm
Kaetoh:Wrath on what?
|Re: Innoson Releases Luxury IVM G80 And G40 SUV (Photos) by se0un(m): 5:49pm
|Re: Innoson Releases Luxury IVM G80 And G40 SUV (Photos) by nairavsdollars: 5:50pm
If FG will allow Biafra independence, the South East will be rubbing shoulders with the likes of China, Japan and Dubai
|Re: Innoson Releases Luxury IVM G80 And G40 SUV (Photos) by ask4double(m): 5:50pm
The marketing dept of this company (innoson) is really doing a bad job. No much awareness about her products except on nairaland.
|Re: Innoson Releases Luxury IVM G80 And G40 SUV (Photos) by fuckerstard: 5:50pm
good news , keep it coming. I hope it's affordable unlike the tokunbo dem.
|Re: Innoson Releases Luxury IVM G80 And G40 SUV (Photos) by Opistorincos(m): 5:50pm
What? These cars are too close to the ground, the condition of our roads doesn't allow for these kind of cars
|Re: Innoson Releases Luxury IVM G80 And G40 SUV (Photos) by Lanre4uonly(m): 5:50pm
This is nice.
|Re: Innoson Releases Luxury IVM G80 And G40 SUV (Photos) by abejide1000(m): 5:51pm
They will get there one day, the pictures of the black jeep look good. Benz and Honda started just like this.
|Re: Innoson Releases Luxury IVM G80 And G40 SUV (Photos) by Williamstd9: 5:51pm
Excellent
|Re: Innoson Releases Luxury IVM G80 And G40 SUV (Photos) by loveth360(f): 5:51pm
If only igbos will be free,they will do better.
|Re: Innoson Releases Luxury IVM G80 And G40 SUV (Photos) by olayinkajnr(m): 5:51pm
Kaetoh:
Shut the fck up and don't contaminate this thread with your bigotry.
Nice CARS
|Re: Innoson Releases Luxury IVM G80 And G40 SUV (Photos) by sonnie10: 5:52pm
I been know say one day, you go make us proud.
|Re: Innoson Releases Luxury IVM G80 And G40 SUV (Photos) by xreal: 5:52pm
G wagon.
|Re: Innoson Releases Luxury IVM G80 And G40 SUV (Photos) by Kbanka: 5:52pm
The first car wan resemble G wagon
Which car was the chairman using before this?
Modified: The guy above sha. Now ill only pack the likes that he remains
|Re: Innoson Releases Luxury IVM G80 And G40 SUV (Photos) by miketayo(m): 5:52pm
they r nice but expensive for a Nigerian made car
|Re: Innoson Releases Luxury IVM G80 And G40 SUV (Photos) by Krafty006: 5:53pm
nice, support made in Nigeria. check my signature.
|Re: Innoson Releases Luxury IVM G80 And G40 SUV (Photos) by femmy2010(m): 5:53pm
Kaetoh:
Wrath for what ? A Nigerian is making Nigeria proud and you expect Wrath from fellow Nigerians ? God bless our Country .
|Re: Innoson Releases Luxury IVM G80 And G40 SUV (Photos) by coolshegs10(m): 5:53pm
nice one.. The front looks tho.
Abeg how much is it ó?
|Re: Innoson Releases Luxury IVM G80 And G40 SUV (Photos) by deco22(m): 5:54pm
Kaetoh:nobody has said anything bad,its you that wants to start tribal war.
|Re: Innoson Releases Luxury IVM G80 And G40 SUV (Photos) by DRJECKYLL(m): 5:54pm
Igbos pushing the line FORWARD
|Re: Innoson Releases Luxury IVM G80 And G40 SUV (Photos) by mccoy47(m): 5:54pm
Nice
|Re: Innoson Releases Luxury IVM G80 And G40 SUV (Photos) by Alcatraz005: 5:54pm
Kaetoh:
Wrath for what na? I am Yoruba and I am proud of the innoson guy. Yorubas are not hateful of the igbo. Let that sink in alright?
|Re: Innoson Releases Luxury IVM G80 And G40 SUV (Photos) by Badonasty(m): 5:55pm
Mztarstrechy:
g wagon and hummer
