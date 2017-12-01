

Notice that the more the guy begged her the more she misbehaved. No sooner has the Guy given up & Walked away Than she now started begging calling after him!

Stupid Girl... did you have to wait for the Wedding Day to do this Nonsense

Guess what... The guy Left with his Dignity intact , the joke is on you. Immature girls Think that Weddings are "trendy things" where they come to slay! ( Whatever that means).

They don't realize that it's a lifetime Commitment & covenant requiring selflessness seriousness, sobriety, Respect to others & self & God Almighty....

This Pale Looking 1GB Idiot has really Annoyed me!

By Brenskie La'femme





