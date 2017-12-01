₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Bride Changed Her Mind On Her Way To Her Wedding (Video, Photos) by seyoops4u: 6:53pm On Nov 30
The lady had a Temper Tantrum & She immediately realized that she had Made a mistake...
Notice that the more the guy begged her the more she misbehaved. No sooner has the Guy given up & Walked away Than she now started begging calling after him!
Stupid Girl... did you have to wait for the Wedding Day to do this Nonsense
Guess what... The guy Left with his Dignity intact , the joke is on you. Immature girls Think that Weddings are "trendy things" where they come to slay! ( Whatever that means).
They don't realize that it's a lifetime Commitment & covenant requiring selflessness seriousness, sobriety, Respect to others & self & God Almighty....
This Pale Looking 1GB Idiot has really Annoyed me!
By Brenskie La'femme
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtFwVAHNsHk
2 Likes
|Re: Bride Changed Her Mind On Her Way To Her Wedding (Video, Photos) by extralargehead(m): 7:00pm On Nov 30
Boy better let her go.If all the pleadings could not change her mind, then if the wedding holds the man is in for bigger troubles. Let her GO.
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bride Changed Her Mind On Her Way To Her Wedding (Video, Photos) by erifeoluwasimi: 7:23pm On Nov 30
lucky her
|Re: Bride Changed Her Mind On Her Way To Her Wedding (Video, Photos) by KardinalZik(m): 7:26pm On Nov 30
erifeoluwasimi:LUCKY HIM, rather!
16 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Bride Changed Her Mind On Her Way To Her Wedding (Video, Photos) by edeXede: 11:03pm On Nov 30
I dont understand a thing said up there
2 Likes
|Re: Bride Changed Her Mind On Her Way To Her Wedding (Video, Photos) by Modelqwen(f): 11:04pm On Nov 30
They ae both lucky.
|Re: Bride Changed Her Mind On Her Way To Her Wedding (Video, Photos) by jeamie(m): 11:04pm On Nov 30
Ah. may our day of joy not turn bad for us. Amen.
5 Likes
|Re: Bride Changed Her Mind On Her Way To Her Wedding (Video, Photos) by Nawteemaxie(m): 11:04pm On Nov 30
Only thing missing from that video, is the part where somebody is supposed to shout: "ACTION" and "CUT"
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bride Changed Her Mind On Her Way To Her Wedding (Video, Photos) by Referendum50(f): 11:04pm On Nov 30
Every disappointment is a blessing
1 Like
|Re: Bride Changed Her Mind On Her Way To Her Wedding (Video, Photos) by BTT(m): 11:05pm On Nov 30
ahahah
|Re: Bride Changed Her Mind On Her Way To Her Wedding (Video, Photos) by yeyerolling: 11:06pm On Nov 30
Power of an ex with good strong preek
1 Like
|Re: Bride Changed Her Mind On Her Way To Her Wedding (Video, Photos) by kprez: 11:06pm On Nov 30
nonsense why he dey even beg her
|Re: Bride Changed Her Mind On Her Way To Her Wedding (Video, Photos) by ishowdotgmail(m): 11:06pm On Nov 30
Is this bollywood or nollywood
What's the title
|Re: Bride Changed Her Mind On Her Way To Her Wedding (Video, Photos) by Blissbeatz(m): 11:06pm On Nov 30
She no wan force luv.....she get reason for ha action
1 Like
|Re: Bride Changed Her Mind On Her Way To Her Wedding (Video, Photos) by not4sure(m): 11:06pm On Nov 30
Broken relationship is better than broken marriage
1 Like
|Re: Bride Changed Her Mind On Her Way To Her Wedding (Video, Photos) by mikool007(m): 11:06pm On Nov 30
Don't slay the wedding, slay the marriage
2 Likes
|Re: Bride Changed Her Mind On Her Way To Her Wedding (Video, Photos) by orledaj(m): 11:06pm On Nov 30
She felt like letting go....
|Re: Bride Changed Her Mind On Her Way To Her Wedding (Video, Photos) by sojayy(m): 11:07pm On Nov 30
Too bad chaiiii
1 Like
|Re: Bride Changed Her Mind On Her Way To Her Wedding (Video, Photos) by grayht(m): 11:07pm On Nov 30
Nonsense...
Maybe shes not satisfied with the amu she has sucked
|Re: Bride Changed Her Mind On Her Way To Her Wedding (Video, Photos) by OBku4(m): 11:07pm On Nov 30
this 1 na nollywood
|Re: Bride Changed Her Mind On Her Way To Her Wedding (Video, Photos) by profmsboi(m): 11:08pm On Nov 30
Is a wow!
|Re: Bride Changed Her Mind On Her Way To Her Wedding (Video, Photos) by HarkymTheOracle(m): 11:08pm On Nov 30
Girls: the most confused creatures on earth
2 Likes
|Re: Bride Changed Her Mind On Her Way To Her Wedding (Video, Photos) by jamalnation: 11:08pm On Nov 30
ok
|Re: Bride Changed Her Mind On Her Way To Her Wedding (Video, Photos) by Hushpuppi: 11:08pm On Nov 30
In case you are confused I am not... This is what they said..
每一天和你一样的感觉就像一场梦。无论我走到哪里，或者我做了什么，你都是最后一个让我每夜都睡的思想，以及每天早上醒来的第一个念头。我喜欢我的生活，因为，它有你。早上好，玛王快乐的日子每一天和你一样的感觉就像一场梦。无论我走到哪里，或者我做了什么，你都是最后一个让我每夜都睡的思想，以及每天早上醒来的第一个念头。我喜欢我的生活，因为，它有你。早上好，玛王快乐的日子每一天和你一样的感觉就像一场梦。无论我走到哪里，或者我做了什么，你都是最后一个让我每夜都睡的思想，以及每天早上醒来的第一个念头。我喜欢我的生活，因为，它有你。早上好，玛王快乐的日子每一天和你一样的感觉就像一场梦。无论我走到哪里，或者我做了什么，你都是最后一个让我每夜都睡的思想，以及每天早上醒来的第一个念头。我喜欢我的生活，因为，它有你。早上好，玛王快乐的日子
The guy tried for her from what he said...
#Goodnight
1 Like
|Re: Bride Changed Her Mind On Her Way To Her Wedding (Video, Photos) by koreat(m): 11:08pm On Nov 30
Women get fish brain
2 Likes
|Re: Bride Changed Her Mind On Her Way To Her Wedding (Video, Photos) by Kayendy(m): 11:09pm On Nov 30
Girls always forming hard to get.. u think all guys have the same patience ni... she should trek home biko
1 Like
|Re: Bride Changed Her Mind On Her Way To Her Wedding (Video, Photos) by mcayomind(m): 11:09pm On Nov 30
congrat to you guy.... You could have end up buying a faulty second hand good
5 Likes
|Re: Bride Changed Her Mind On Her Way To Her Wedding (Video, Photos) by DaddyKross: 11:09pm On Nov 30
If na me be the guy, as i don dey go jeje wey she kan begin call my name, the guy Ringing wey i go give am enhh, only she go waka go altar to go marry herself by herself. Eleeribu obinrin
1 Like
|Re: Bride Changed Her Mind On Her Way To Her Wedding (Video, Photos) by debola27(f): 11:09pm On Nov 30
Do you call what that guy was doing "pleading"? He roughhandled her! Lord knows what he did to her that made her go crazy like that in the first place. The guy is an egotistical I.diot
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Bride Changed Her Mind On Her Way To Her Wedding (Video, Photos) by simplyOJ(m): 11:09pm On Nov 30
Please what is the title of this movie and who directed it?
|Re: Bride Changed Her Mind On Her Way To Her Wedding (Video, Photos) by mikool007(m): 11:10pm On Nov 30
sojayy:Kevin
|Re: Bride Changed Her Mind On Her Way To Her Wedding (Video, Photos) by davodyguy: 11:12pm On Nov 30
If Na naiji, we would say from village, but na oyinbo things
